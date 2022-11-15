4 Tips to Identify Your Target Audience

The target audience governs your entire buying process as you offer solutions tailored to the audience's preferences to ensure success. No matter the industry you operate in, it's essential that you have accurately identified your target audience. Knowing yourself would enable you to offer personalized solutions to a niche best suited for your business and generate quality [leads] The more you know about yourself, the easier it would be for you to identify people who'd be interested in your product and pitch your products to the best-suited buyers.

Target Audience Explained

The target audience collectively represents a group of individuals that show an inclination towards a solution due to their needs or preferences.





Your target audience may represent diverse characteristics such as gender, age, income, and other demographic classifications. But, it's the similarity of their needs and preferences that make them an ideal group you'd want to pitch your product to.





The size of your target audience may vary in general depending on what you have to offer. That's why some industries tend to have a broad audience compared to others. However, this shouldn't affect your selection of a fitting audience as the key driver here is intent.





You may operate in the same industry but have a different target audience than other players. For example, the target audience of a fine dining restaurant would be different than a regular restaurant because the former targets a specific niche in an industry.





Whether you target a broad audience or a niche, the core purpose here is to identify individuals whose interests resonate with what you offer.





Once you've successfully done that, you’d easily design data-driven targeting strategies and select the marketing channels that facilitate optimal yield.

How to Identify Your Target Audience

Identifying the best-suited target audience for a business is easier said than done. However, there are a few ways that can help you find people whose interests align with your offerings.

1. Know Yourself

The first step to identifying the best-suited audience for your brand is knowing your brand. The more you know about yourself, the easier it would be for you to identify people who'd be interested in your product.





Explore the benefits that your product offers and the problems that can be solved by its attributes.





According to a survey, 80% of people show an inclination toward brands that offer personalized experiences. And knowing yourself would enable you to offer personalized solutions to a niche best suited for your business and generate quality leads.

2. Know Your Competitors

To find an audience suitable for targeting it's important that you identify your competitors and know more about their customers.





Your competitors are businesses that offer solutions similar to yours. So, knowing about the customers they serve would definitely help you learn more about your target audience.





It's highly likely that the target audience of your competitors is similar to yours, if not completely identical. However, you need to factor in the similarities and differences in your offerings with that of the competitors to make an informed decision.





It's reported that through testing and careful targeting, you can increase your conversion rate up to 300%. So, once you've gathered information about the competing brands, it's essential that you analyze the data to verify the assumptions.





This is often referred to as competitor gap analysis. It's a powerful technique that enables you to devise efficient targeting strategies.





For this, you need to shortlist a few key competitors and then cross-examine your product attributes with the ones offered by them. By doing this, you'd know what sets you apart from your core competitors.





You'd also be able to find the queries your competitors are targeting along with the untapped areas which have not yet been targeted.

3. Explore Current Market Trends

Market trends and insights of your respective industry play a key role in helping you identify your target audience.





The preferences of customers and their buying behaviors are in a constant state of flux. Market dynamics change over time and often dictate people's interests or vice versa. This means that an audience that you used to target may not be relevant today as their preferences had changed.





Being familiar with the latest trends is a must as it enables you to target a relevant audience and tailor your offerings as per respective use cases.





Moreover, according to 74% of marketers, targeted personalization is the key to engaging customers. And following market trends can help you offer personalized experiences.





Staying up-to-date with the latest trends is the only way you can find out about the changing needs of your potential customers and fulfill them with ease.

4. Ask the People

People are often blatantly honest when inquired about whether or not they'd be interested in buying a particular product.





So, to come up with a fitting targeting strategy, it's essential that you reach out to your potential customers. And the best way to do that is by leveraging social media platforms.





More than 4.62 billion people around the globe are active on social media. All you'll have to do is explore the social media platforms preferred by your potential target audience and ask the right questions.





You can gather valuable information from your potential target audience through online surveys or polls published on respective social media platforms.





You can also engage your followers by sharing relevant content and gathering insights from their reactions and comments.





Asking people if they'd be interested in your solution is a pretty straightforward way of finding your target audience and people interested in what you offer.

It’s a Wrap

There you have it. The 4 tips to identify your target audience. If you've been looking for ways to find the best-suited audience for your brand, try out the recommendations and see if they work.