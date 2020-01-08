4 Modern JavaScript (ES6+) Features You Need To Use

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Coding Made Simple
and
let
const
var name = 'Mosh';
var message = 'Hi ' + name + ',';
var name = 'Mosh';
var message = `Hi ${name},`;
var message = `
Hi ${name},
Thank you for joining my mailing list.
Happy coding,
Mosh
`;
keyword to define variables. The scope of a variable defined using the
var
keyword is the entire enclosing function. Here’s an example:
var
function doSomething() {
for (var x = 0; x < 5; x++) {
// Technically, x should only be scoped to this block because this is
// where we have defined x.
}
// But it turns out that x is available here as well!
console.log(x); // 5
}
should not be accessible outside of the
x
block.
for
keyword is that if you use it at the top level outside of a function, it creates a property on the global object:
var
var x = 1;
console.log(window.x); // 1
and
let
. Both these keywords define variables that are scoped to the containing “block” not “function”:
const
function doSomething() {
for (let x = 0; x < 5; x++) {
// With the "let" keyword, now x is only accessible in this block.
}
// x is out of the scope here
console.log(x); // x is not defined
}
we can define a constant. So we cannot reassign it later:
const
const x = 1;
x = 2; // throws "Assignment to constant variable."
keyword,
var
and
let
don’t create a property on the global object if you use them at the top level:
const
let x = 1;
console.log(window.x); // undefined
keyword. Use only
var
and
let
.
const
to
const
. Use
let
only if you need to re-assign the identifier; otherwise, use
let
to prevent accidentally re-assigning a constant.
const
const square = function(number) {
return number * number;
}
keyword and put a fat arrow
function
between the parameters and the body of the function:
=>
const square = (number) => {
return number * number;
}
keyword as well as the curly braces:
return
const square = (number) => number * number;
const square = number => number * number;
const sayHello = () => { console.log('hello'); };
// ES5
var activeJobs = jobs.filter(function(job) {
return job.isActive;
});
// ES6
const activeJobs = jobs.filter(job => job.isActive);
. Does this pattern look familiar to you?
this
// ES5
function onSubmit() {
// Keep a reference to "this" so we can use it in the inner function below.
var that = this;
orderService.store(order, function(result) {
// In JavaScript, ever function defines its own "this" value. So, "this" in this inner function
// here is different from "this" in the onSubmit() function. That's why we had to keep a
// reference to "this" and store it in "that". Now, we can use "that":
that.result = result;
});
}
. They use the
this
value of the enclosing execution context. So, if we replace the inner function above with an arrow function, we don’t need to keep a reference to
this
anymore.
this
// ES6
function onSubmit() {
orderService.store(order, result => {
// Since we're using an arrow function here, "this" references the "this" value of the containing function
// (onSubmit). Arrow functions don't re-define "this".
this.result = result;
});
}
const address = {
street: '123 Flinders st',
city: 'Melbourne',
state: 'Victoria'
};
const street = address.street;
const city = address.city;
const state = address.state;
const { street, city, state } = address;
const { street } = address;
const person = {
name: 'Mosh',
address: {
billing: {
street: '123 Flinders st',
city: 'Melbourne',
state: 'Victoria'
}
}
};
const street = person.address.billing.street;
const city = person.address.billing.city;
const state = person.address.billing.state;
// So annoying!
const { street, city, state } = person.address.billing;
// ES5
const values = ['John', 'Smith'];
const first = values[0];
const last = values[1];
// ugly!
// ES6
const values = ['John', 'Smith'];
const [first, last] = values;