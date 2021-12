4,522 reads

Assets such as CryptoPunks are now selling for [over $7m USD] NFTs are becoming increasingly valuable. While there is incredible value to be found within the NFT marketplace, it’s less obvious what makes one NFT valuable. The average price of an NFT is sitting at a mere $120 USD. The Four Pillars of NFT Value can be found when looking for your next purchase: Utility, ownership history, utility and ownership history. NFT sales are expected to reach $1.25B USD in Q2 2021.