4 Best IGO and Play2Earn Launchpads to Keep an Eye On in 2021/2022

5,058 reads

Today I want to tell you more about IGO launchpads, where you can find different interesting projects that are related to blockchain gaming, play-to-earn, IGOs, gaming metaverses, and so on. These platforms facilitate IGOs of project developers. There’re general launchpads that facilitate the funding of all kinds of blockchain projects. An example of this is Polkastarter. Further, I’ll provide some examples of such launchpads where you can look for IGOs.