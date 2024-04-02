Search icon
    The Noonification: State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging (4/2/2024)
    The Noonification: State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging (4/2/2024)

    by Noonification
April 2nd, 2024
    4/2/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging

    By @noonion [ 10 Min read ] Revenue is slightly down, traffic is slightly up, rate of product development is up, and expenses are down. Read all about it here! Read More.

    Easily Run Local Databases Using C# Testcontainers for MongoDB

    By @devleader [ 7 Min read ] Learn how to use C# Testcontainers for MongoDB! If youre developing a dotnet application and want to use MongoDB, Testcontainers can be a HUGE asset! Read More.

    How to Build Your Own Voice Assistant and Run it Locally Using Whisper + Ollama + Bark

    By @vndee [ 13 Min read ] The idea is straightforward: we are going to create a voice assistant reminiscent of Jarvis or Friday from the iconic Iron Man movies, which can operate offline Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

