    The Noonification: Newton's Laws in Society: How Social Forces Move Physical Bodies (4/3/2024)
    176 reads

    The Noonification: Newton's Laws in Society: How Social Forces Move Physical Bodies (4/3/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter April 3rd, 2024
    4/3/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls

    By @hackerclrk2ky7l00003j6qwtumiz7c [ 10 Min read ] A case study on methods to handle missing data in financial time series. Using some some example data I show that LOCF is decent choice but with its own issues Read More.

    Newton’s Laws in Society: How Social Forces Move Physical Bodies

    By @walo [ 20 Min read ] How Social Forces Move Physical Bodies. Read More.

    Quantients: A Near-Future Story of Autonomous Heroes and Quantum Leaps

    By @scottermonkey [ 8 Min read ] A near future story of unforeseen heroes emerging and rapidly evolving to reverse our loss of autonomy. Read More.

    Glassdoor Leaves Users in Shock After it Starts Adding Real Names

    By @gershwin.aaron [ 4 Min read ] A recent update to Glassdoors privacy policy has sparked concern and debate among privacy advocates. Read More.

    How to Send Email Verification in Next.js 14 With NextAuth.js, Resend, and React Email

    By @ljaviertovar [ 12 Min read ] How to implement secure email verification in Next.js 14 using NextAuth.js, Resend, and React Email. Enhance your web applications security and user experience Read More.

