Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logo35 of the Best Dev Channels and Content Creators on Youtube by@madzadev

35 of the Best Dev Channels and Content Creators on Youtube

January 17th 2021 537 reads
Author profile picture

@madzadevMadza

Software Developer and Technical Writer

I've compiled a list of personal favorite devs on YouTube. I've added a couple of lines on each channel too, so it's easier to get what channel is about and why I included it. Enjoy!

1. Traversy Media

Lots of awesome crash-courses on various tech. Usually follows 20/80 rule on theory and practical side respectively. Lately some awesome guest hosts on the channel.

2. The Net Ninja

High-quality content in various technologies cut down in short videos on a particular topic. Awesome playlists.

3. Academind

Wide range of tech topics. The content is always well researched. Well-thought-out presentation with examples.

4. Ben Awad

Open thoughts on various topics (not necessarily direct coding-related always). Knows his stuff and a nice touch of humor here and there.

5. Clever Programmer

Great videos on languages, tools, practices, tips to become a developer. Lately a lot of live coding on the channel.

6. Coding Garden

Lots of live coding there, with live viewer interaction in the chat. Will answer your questions when possible. Might be fast-paced at times.

7. Web Dev Simplified

High-quality content. Topics are deep researched and the content is well-thought-out and easy to follow.

8. Computerphile

A must-have if you are in computers in general. A closer look at how things work, what's happening behind the scenes, and more.

9. Fireship

Modern and cutting edge technologies. Awesome visuals and concise information. Quality content overall.

10. Florin Pop

Likes challenges, like doing X projects in X amount of time. Lot's of live coding mixed with separate videos on specific topics.

11. freeCodeCamp

Best place for full-length tutorials (often 8 hours +). Lots of projects you can make practical use of afterward.

12. Programming with Mosh

High-quality videos and topics are often explained better than elsewhere. Great thumbnails for easy navigation.

13. Javascript Mastery

A must-have for full-stack JS engineers. Lots of awesome projects focusing on both sides of the stack and how to deploy them.

14. TechLead

Ex-Google and Ex-Facebook engineer on various topics. Surely knows his stuff, tho, if you are a beginner, you might have trouble deciding whether he is for real or trolling at times.

15. Joma Tech

Quality, well-edited content. Similar to TechLead, but generally more artistic and movie-like. Likes to put an Easter-egg here and there too.

16. CS Dojo

Awesome channel if you are learning algorithms and data structures. Would highly recommend especially if you are in the job-seeking phase and preparing for interviews.

17. Ania Kubow

One of the most recent channels. Specifies in JS game development. Easy to follow. Great resource if you are looking to learn vanilla JS.

18. The Coding Train

Very enthusiastic about the topics. Surely knows his stuff. Usually fan interaction simultaneously during live coding sessions.

19. Colt Steele

One of the best selling instructors on Udemy has an awesome YouTube channel. Visually pleasing and high-quality content.

20. Dev Ed

High-quality content. Very easy to follow. Will present you a magic trick in the beginning here and there.

21. LearnCode.academy

Great content, knows his stuff. Has been inactive lately, tho lots of great resources there, especially yearly developer roadmaps.

22. Meth Meth Method

High-quality content. Great if you are looking for advanced JS or learning Canvas. Lots of best practices and elegant code.

23. Hitesh Choudhary

Creates useful AMAs and live videos often to interact with followers. Other videos short and concise on topic.

24. Wes Bos

Does some live coding once in a while. Knows his stuff and is a pleasure to listen to (as we know from Syntax.fm )

25. Coding Tech

This is basically TED for coders. A lot of awesome full-length tech talks posted there.

26. Derek Banas

Among the first YouTube dev channels. Very detailed, tho pretty fast-paced cover of features. Great for refreshing the particular tech.

27. LevelUpTuts

Great channel on a wide variety of tech. Lots of tutorials sorted in the playlists based on the experience level of the viewer.

28. Dani Krossing

Formerly MMTuts. Recently changed the channel name and added gameplays and vlogs too. Great playlists on different tech.

29. Google Developers

Latest updates and future plans, news on cutting-edge tech. Also reports from events and interesting talks.

30. Joshua Fluke

Honest reviews and lots of real-life situations like interviews and such. No hidden meanings, straight to the point.

31. Engineered Truth

Tips on how to become a developer and stay productive, advice on how to find a job, negotiate salaries, strategies to use on online businesses.

32. DesignCourse

Must-have for all the front-end devs out there. Lots of modern design tutorials, good for learning design tools and techniques.

33. Chris Coyier

Founder of css-tricks.com. As you might guess - mainly front-end oriented stuff in the channel. Grid, responsive design and all the good stuff.

34. Chris Hawkes

Mainly thoughts on broader and open topics like tool comparisons, career tips, top tech lists, advice on how to's, opinions, etc.

35. JSConf

Lots of awesome talks on all the JS related topics. A great resource to follow along with modern trends and ever-evolving environment.

I felt like talking about YouTube channels the list would not be complete without mentioning some other channels that are non-directly related to coding. Here are some extras:

36. Numberphile

Everything around math and numbers. Awesome and enthusiastic hosts. Interesting topics and easy to follow.

37. 3Blue1Brown

Quality over quantity at it's purest. Uses manim opensource-engine for animations. Mindblowing stuff.

38. ColdFusion

Well-researched content in various tech fields. Quality audio and editing.

I hope you enjoyed the read!

Contact me via 

hi@madza.dev
for more.

Previously published here.

Related

9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity

5 reactions
#web-development
Author profile picture
1min
01/18/21

A Quick Guide to Handling Express.js Errors in Your Application

5 reactions
#expressjs
Author profile picture

@dhruv479Dhruv Bansal

03/17/21

Tags

#web-development#youtube#inspiration#tutorials#career#learning#beginners#coding
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.