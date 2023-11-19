33 Stories To Learn About Smart Cities

Let's learn about via these 33 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Smart Cities /Learn Repo 1. How Smart are our Homes Getting? Smart spaces will become an essential part of our lives, he says. Smart homes are changing our lives in the same way as wearable devices. 2. Micro Electric Vehicles and their Massive Advantages Over Standard EVs Companies around the world are developing smaller, more efficient electric cars that provide solutions to growing concerns within the standard EV market. 3. Smart Trains: A Long Journey to Transportation Revolution Smart cars might be the future, but what about high-speed smart trains? 4. 5 Reasons Our Cities Are Not Full of Autonomously Flying Drones (Yet!) We are slowly but surely moving towards a world where autonomous drones will play a major role. In this article, I will show you what stopes them today. 5. Building a Smart City with Smart Transportation Systems To achieve the smart cities of the future, government officials need to develop smart infrastructure to increase road and passenger safety. 6. 5 Intriguing Applications of Computer Vision in Smart Cities Computer vision will radically change smart technology. Here are five ways it's already impacting smart cities. 7. How Technology Can Help Make Sustainable Cities As the global population continues to grow exponentially, the number of people living in urban areas is growing the fastest. With over 50% of the world’s population currently living in major cities, and an anticipated 2.4 billion more over the next 30 years, the term ‘megacity’ has been created to describe the urban metropolises of the future. 8. We Will Soon Enter the 5G Revolution Since 2009, 4G has been an essential technology in our hyperconnected world, enabling our handsets to consume and produce multimedia, browse the majority of internet web sites, and run awesome apps. But these features have been evolving towards more and more data consumption rates, because hardware resources like CPU, memory and screens allowed them to process large amounts of data. 9. Smart Cities Raise Data Privacy Concerns Should you be excited about smart cities or concerned about your privacy and data? I go through three of the ten privacy principles (PIPEDA) and their effects. 10. Using IoT to Solve Housing Problems and Improve Safety IoT can help manage air quality and emissions at industrial sites, improve control over electricity, water, and heat meters, and more. 11. What AI Advancements Will Mean for Our Daily Lives in 2021 AI arguably dates to the 1950s when Alan Turning invented the Turing Test. This was essentially a machine that could think for itself. Fast forward 70 years and if sci-fi thrillers made throughout the years are anything to go by, the world is overrun by robots and human beings are now servants to the machined man. 12. Are Smart Cities a Threat to Data Privacy? For smart cities to function, they must collect data. But is that good for citizens? Is true data privacy achievable for smart cities? 13. The Automotive Industry Continues to Widen its Connectivity The Future Is Now 14. AI-enabled Smart Cities: What to Get Right Data is the foundation of smart cities. However, to deliver the right solutions, planners must establish sustainable data and AI technology policies. 15. How Are Smart Cities Made 'Smart': Top 6 Enabling Technologies The ultimate goal of smart cities is to improve citizens’ quality of life, reduce the cost of living and attain a sustainable environment through technology. 16. Eco-Big Data Applications in the City: Cleaning Up with IoT and ML Digitalization is possible not only in enterprises. Digital transformation is catching up even with cities to make them more convenient for residents and less harmful to the planet. How to quickly monitor garbage cans, the state of forest parks, cycling and air purity with the help of big data, machine learning and the Internet of things? 17. The 23rd Century: Enter the Smart City While it is easy to visualize a smartphone, a smart TV, or even a smart car — the quintessential 23rd Century smart city might largely elicit confusion from the public. 18. How to Determine the Relative Smartness Level of a City To determine the relative smartness level of a city, there are several indicators that have been defined to arrive as such a number. These indicators, among many others, are: 19. Is "Society 5.0" Supplementing AI as Technology's Latest and Greatest Snake Oil? Photo Credit, Jeremy Weate 20. How Local Governments are Future-Proofing their Urban Centres with Blockchain Technology Nearly two thirds of the global population are city-dwellers. Urbanization, whilst generally associated with increased standards of living, better job opportunities, and access to critical services like healthcare, is intertwined with rapid industrialization, which puts tremendous pressure on environmental resources. 21. How IoT Technology Helps Cities to Focus on People As cities are concentrating the largest part of the world’s population, they face challenges that have never existed before. Evolution of smart cities from basic infrastructure elements to a comfortable urban ecosystem supports citizens throughout their lives and raises new concerns. 22. Is AI the Best Solution for Crowd Management? We increasingly use technology for a broad variety of purposes. One new purpose has been to manage crowds in crowded events to streamline the experience. 23. The Birth of a New Niche — Smart Cities By 2050, 66% of the world’s inhabitants will live in cities. Rapid urbanization entails global challenges, such as air pollution, power shortages, clean drinking water, and overpopulation. The demand from cities for technological solutions to these problems now makes up a global market of $1.5 trillion in value. 24. Understanding Usage Control in Smart Cities: Smart Health Use Case Usage control provides fine grained access to data and resources through restricting access to smart health resources. 25. Life in Smart Cities: Your Walk in the Park isn't Private Anymore Access control ensures authorized access to the city's municipalities, which is critical for ensuring the security of smart cities. 26. How Swarm Intelligence-Powered Vehicles and Smart Cities can Help Streamline Traffic Given the advent of autonomous cars and their growing penetration in the transportation market, it is empirical that companies consider using Swarm Intelligence to tackle traffic and make the daily commute a lot more pleasant for billions around the world. 27. Building Robots for Smarter Cities: How the Manufacturing Process is Everything Hardware is seeing a resurgence and exponential innovation similar to the software boom a decade ago. And as a robotic delivery company founded in 2017, we have been navigating the manufacturing world and hardware revolution, picking up product design and smart tips along the way. [28. Edge Computing Is So Fun - Part 2: The Future Begins with The Road Side Unit](https://hackernoon.com/edge-computing-is-so-fun-part-2-the-future-begins-with-the-road-side-unit-4ls3wrp) This is the second in a series of articles on edge computing, delving into the infrastructure of outdoor edge computing, the emergence of the Roadside Unit as a common building block, a real-life example of the Roadside Unit, and the way forward. 29. Digital Dystopia as a Panopticon Model of Society Much has been written about the mechanisms of social control that have appeared in China since 2010. And especially many publications are devoted to the emerging system of social credit, which will allow monitoring and regulate the behavior of citizens, which later transforms into a system of social rating. 30. Understanding Data Usage Control in a Smart City Learn how data usage can be controlled in smart cities? 31. Why SigFox is Not a Good Option for Connected Street-Lighting SigFox has notable data size limitations; while it can be good for several IoT applications, it limits the smart street lighting E2E capabilities.