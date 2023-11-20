254 Stories To Learn About Amazon

Let's learn about via these 254 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Amazon /Learn Repo Hey Alexa, what's happening in the tech world? 1. Guide: How to Install WhatsApp On Amazon Fire Tablet This article demonstrates multiple ways of using WhatsApp on Firestick and Fire Tablet. Read until the end to master the tips and tricks 2. Amazon Affiliate New Commission Rates From 21 April, 2020 Beginning April 21, Amazon partners, which incorporate publishers and influences, will see lower commissions from their affiliate link sales over a few product item categories. 3. How to Deploy a Java Springboot App with MYSQL in AWS for Free This tutorial explains how to deploy a Java Springboot app in AWS Free Tier 4. Using AWS Lambda to Reduce NodeJS App Size Tips on how to reduce your node app size and the benefits of doing this. 5. Amazon Is Losing Market Share Across Several Segments to Competitors [A Numbers Game] You’ve probably read about how Amazon has put a stop to its paid acquisition. We’ve covered the topic extensively already over the past few weeks, and yet, what we’ve recently discovered sheds some light on the magnitude of this move. 6. AWS vs Google Cloud: We Asked the Devs Spoiler alert: It's AWS for the win. 7. Can You Tell What Products On This List Are Prohibited On Amazon? Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, but a majority of the sales on the site come from third-party sellers. Along with toasters and mops, the site’s a target for people trying to sell dangerous and illicit products. 8. Report Finds Pirates are Making Millions off Amazon, Facebook and Google A new report published by the Digital Citizens Alliance suggests that pirates sites earn more than a billion dollars in revenue per year. 9. No-Code is Eating the World Recently, Amazon released a new tool, called Honeycode, which lets customers quickly build mobile and web applications — with no coding required. This came a few months after Google’s acquisition of the no-code mobile-app-building platform, AppSheet. While these moves surprised many, they’re in line with a larger trend I’ve observed, one that’s growing strong in all sectors, even amidst economic turmoil. 10. Tokenized Stock Representing Amazon on DeFiChain Splits on a 20-for-1 Basis DeFiChain based dAMZN splits similar to Amazon stock following its stock split. 11. 22 Tech Company News Pages We released our first batch of dynamic tech company news pages, combined business overviews with mentions on Hacker Noon and around the web via the Bing News API. 12. R.I.P. Alexa Dot Com: You Will Be Sorely Missed Amazon will be "retiring" Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Why? 13. There Must Be a Better Way To Build on AWS So AWS gives startups $100k in free credits. Google and Azure have similar programs for startups. Then why isn’t every startup CTO starting on the Big Cloud? 14. 6 Reasons to Use Amazon Redshift A quick guide to Amazon Redshift's benefits and use cases. Learn why your team might want to make the SHIFT to Amazon Redshift. 15. Alexa.com is DEAD: F*CK the Alternatives! Looking for Alexa.com "alternatives"? Good luck with that! 16. Interest in Microsoft Wanes 12% While Apple Remains Trendy AF Interest in Microsoft Wanes 12% while Apple Remains Trendy AF 17. Hosting an Angular Application on Amazon S3 Using Github Actions Application example built with Angular 14 and hosted on Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) using GitHub Actions. 18. The Biggest Mistake Amazon And Netflix Made Yes, I’m talking about the annoying pre-roll ads that are being played before movies/shows. 19. How Amazon CloudFront Secures Content Delivery Amazon CloudFront is highly secure, managed service for content delivery by providing useful, and security supporting features. Learn more in the blog. 20. Amazon is More than Just the King of eCommerce Amazon more than just king of eCommerce, Coinbase up two spots. 21. What is Cloud Computing for SMBs? As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. 22. Building Maintenance Mode for your API Gateway Using Terraform In my previous blog post, I went through how to create a maintenance mode page for your application, and how to implement it using Terraform and github pages. But the website is just one part of an Application, and often there’s also a public (or private) API that also needs to have a maintenance mode. Let’s see how we can do that using Terraform on API Gateway. 23. OpenSearch From a Serverless Perspective What is OpenSearch in a nutshell? What's the history between Elasticsearch vs OpenSearch? The role of AOS in serverless architectures, setting up & monitoring. 24. Handling Client Side Routing When Hosting Your React.js Project on AWS S3 As a recent Bootcamp grad I wanted to put my new React skills to work and tie in my older skills with AWS. I built out my new portfolio site, using React, and I thought to myself, “can I host this in an S3 bucket?” The first task is deploying to S3, which was pretty straightforward and there are many good resources that you can find with a little googling, like this one, stepping through how to do that. 25. Coinbase #1 for All the Wrong Reasons, Apple Becomes 'Beta' Coinbase paused hiring earlier this month and rescinded a number of accepted offers. 26. Preparing to AI Engineer’s Interview at Companies Like Google and Amazon Google and Amazon! 27. Why You Should Use IAM Policies to Enforce MFA on AWS In my past life, I was an auditor and performed hundreds of cybersecurity\nreadiness assessments. These were sometimes called “gap analysis” and\nthe essential purpose of these assessments were to provide organizations with the answers to the test for their upcoming official assessment. 28. How Your Startup Can Benefit From Serverless Approach The popularity of hiring vendors for handling application backend has spiked tremendously over the last 5 years. On the one hand, startup owners go serverless to save infrastructure costs and pay for resources as they go 29. Adding the Map Component Using the AWS Services to an Angular App Application example built with Angular 14 and adding the map MapLibre component using the Amazon Amplify Geo and Amazon Location Service services. 30. The Noonification: FTX: The Greatest Crypto Magic Trick in the World 🪄 (12/9/2022) 12/9/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 31. Self Study Helps Law School Graduate Become a Software Engineer at Amazon A change of heart and access to a repository of information prompted a law school graduate to purse a career as a programmer. 32. How AWS Enabled My American Dream Today we explain AWS and how it blows a door open for the poor to achieve the American dream. 33. Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nike are All Facing the Internal Innovation Chasm While serious resources can be spent on creative vision, rarely is anyone given the tools to properly test an idea in-market quickly at high fidelity. 34. Same Money, More Problems A look at the impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on tech giants. 35. What Working at Amazon Taught Me About Growth and Engineering 36. How to Prep for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Certification Exam I recently passed the Amazon Web Solutions (AWS) Web Services Test to an Assistant Engineer. The information was new to my mind, but I wanted to put together a publication about my experience to help those looking for similar certificates. 37. 5 Ways to Earn Money Online If You’re Jobless During COVID-19 Are you fed up of quarantine? So am I. 38. Comparing Different Serverless Monitoring Platforms Technology touches almost every corner of the world economy. Even when it’s an indirect relation, in many cases tech is an essential, vital part of our societies. It just can’t fail without causing too much distress and losses. Not only financially, but especially to the human aspect. 39. Apple Reigns Supreme, More Bad News at Coinbase Apple Reigns Supreme, More Bad News at Coinbase 40. On Amazon Email Template In case you haven't heard, Amazon accidentally sent an email template to a user early this year. 41. What Exactly is a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)? Amazon finds what it believes to be the bottom 6% of employees to put on a performance improvement plan. Here’s everything you might want to know about PIPs. 42. How You Can Self-Publish a Book in 4 Easy Steps: The Ultimate Guide Are you thinking about writing a book? Self-publishing can be a great way to get your work out there, and it's easier than you might think! 43. Amazon's Financial Future: Expansion Plans, Leveraging AWS, and Investment in Customer Loyalty Amazon reports slower-than-expected Q4 growth, but Prime and AWS boost revenue. The company removed 18000 job roles but aims for long-term growth. 44. How to Upload to Amazon S3 via AWS CLI and NPM scripts Static websites are a brilliant way to create performant sites. My website is built using Gatsby and hosted on Amazon S3. I have created a simple script to help you quickly upload your site to S3 by running one simple command in your project terminal. 45. Disruption in the Tech Giants Musical Chairs This week's tech rankings are a bit unusual in that we have new entrants making it to the top 5. 46. Alexa, Ask My Website How Many Bad Reviews I Have Today? Requiring access to particular information in a repetitive manner is the perfect use case for voice enabled user interface. 47. Independence! And All the Tech Companies in Between Independence! And All the Tech Companies in Between: The July 4th Edition of The Tech Company Brief by HackerNoon. 48. DeepComposer By Amazon: First Neural Network Music Synthesizer Amazon introduced the DeepComposer music synthesizer and the eponymous cloud-based music creation service based on generative adversarial neural networks. Using them, the user can set the main melody on the synthesizer and get a full song, in which the original part is supplemented with drums, guitar and other instruments. 49. The Other SaaS: Satellites as a Service Satellites as a Service: What is it? The Collaborative/Sharing Economy is now applied to satellites. Now you can “own” your very own satellite, for a fraction of the time and price. Just as Uber enabled anyone to access expensive town cars and chauffeurs and Airbnb enabled us to access beach-side mansions for a single night, this same business model is applying to expensive satellite technology. You don’t need to be a tech billionaire or a government agency to launch your own space fleet into orbit, you can simply rent some of theirs. 50. The Noonification: How Amazon Treats Warehouse Workers Who Contracted COVID (11/30/2022) 11/30/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 51. "cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting" 52. AWS Core Services: Major Serverless Tools That You Should Use When first looking into serverless migration and its architecture, it can feel like you’re staring down an endless shopping aisle of critical serverless tools that all need to be put into your basket straight away. Some services seem to offer the same function, while others can feel wildly different - both, as a result, can instill some doubts as to what is really necessary for your business and serverless application. 53. Food Tech Stories: How Walmart is Growing Food Subscription Business Based on this story: Walmart Grocery is expanding its $98 per year 'Delivery Unlimited' subscription across the US 54. Scraping Amazon using Puppeteer and Browserless An easy tutorial showcasing the power of puppeteer and browserless. Scrape Amazon.com to gather prices of specific items automatically! 55. Upskilling 2025: One of Amazon Biggest Plans in History to Train 100,000 Employees. The world is heading to the new age of technology and automation. Companies must also adapt to the new rise of technology for sure. Well, Amazon is certainly on the right track. 56. Tech Giant’s Interest Sends Cryptocurrency Prices Sharply Higher The crypto market boost comes after the technology giants Amazon and Twitter both disclosed the fact that they are taking cryptocurrencies more seriously 57. Content Isn't King, Linkbacks Are Yes, you read it right. 58. How to Run DynamoDB Tables On A Budget As we all know, the on-demand capacity mode of DynamoDB is great but can be cost-prohibitive in some cases (up to seven times more expensive than the Provisioned Capacity mode). 59. Mexico is A Good Alternative to China for E-Commerce Fulfillment Getayuda offers Ecommerce stores a seamless bridge to transact with Mexican factories that can match the price and quality of their production. 60. Performance at a Bargain: 5 Most Affordable CDN Providers Life as a website owner can be a tricky one if you’re looking to get the best out of your pages online. The right Content Delivery Network has the potential to supercharge your website’s speed by providing cached static content from servers that are strategically positioned near your user’s geographic location. 61. 3 Steps Retailers Should Take to Prevent Holiday Data Breaches During the stressful COVID-19 pandemic, governments are urging people to stay home. So, many people have adopted new ways to run their day-to-day lives and make sure they are fulfilling. Zoom keeps millions of people connected. TikTok provides a creative outlet to escape shelter-in-place boredom. And Amazon is selling everything from N95 masks to those special I-need-this-in-my-life items. 62. The Noonification: The Destroyer (12/29/2022) 12/29/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 63. How Amazon Treats Warehouse Workers Who Contracted COVID Brooks’s COVID-19 hospitalization would change her life dramatically. 64. How to Deploy Modern Apps with AWS Amplify Deploying a web app to AWS Amplify provides a way to host your frontend web app on the internet using its services for free which provisions a URL you can share 65. Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire There are always two sides to every story. In this case, there’s the third side too, my side of the Amazon story. 66. How to Handle EC2 Credentials: Best Practices and Common Mistakes When using the AWS CLI on an EC2 instance for accessing AWS resources like your S3 buckets(S3 is a storage provider on AWS), you might encounter a permission error and prompted to run aws configure as shown here: 67. Why Amazon Won’t Dominate in Groceries More than two years after Whole Foods buy, grocery has yet to be “Amazoned.” And here’s why. 68. Alternatives to Web Scraping with Python Is Python really the easiest and most efficient way to scrape a website? There are other options out there. Find out which one is best for you! 69. Digging Into Amazon's Privacy Policy Amazon has developed a reputation for delivering some of the lowest prices for all types of products, and one of the best delivery systems in the world. Part of what makes this possible is Amazon’s extensive use of people’s data. We’re taking a look at which information Amazon collects and how it collects that information. 70. Comparing Cloudinary CDN and Amazon AWS CDN CloudFront Cloudinary was way better than AWS CloudFront. They had a secret sauce: dramatic image transformation. Cloudinary somehow compressed a 703 KB image down to 37 K 71. The Human Cost of Amazon Sparrow: How Automation is Impacting Warehouse Workers Amazon's new Sparrow robot aims to improve the efficiency of its order fulfillment centers, but workers worry about the potential job loss. 72. Sentiment Analysis using AWS Comprehend Sentiment analysis uses AI to identify the core emotion behind a piece of text. In this article, we will look at how to build a sentiment analyzer using AWS Comprehend. 73. How To Scrap Product Information With Python & BeautifulSoup Module From Amazon Listings [Tutorial] Intro 74. Building Machine Learning Models Using AWS SageMaker Amazon SageMaker is a popular and full-managed service by Amazon that allows developers and data scientists to build, train and deploy machine learning models. 75. TLDR Newsletter Week of August 5th Highlights 76. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Infrastructure, Explained Before talking about AWS infrastructure first we will see What is the cloud? What is AWS? There are many definitions, but the one that is most relevant to is the idea of an on-demand, pay-as-you-go, IT services that are delivered over the internet. 77. Is Amazon Affiliate Marketing Dead? The question of whether Amazon Associates Affiliate marketing is dead has been raised many times. Why? Because of the recently announced cuts in the commission fees. If you were not aware, Amazon announced a reduction in commission fees from 8% to 3% for some of the categories of products. 78. Creating a Instance Scheduler using AWS CDK The AWS CDK is a software development framework to define cloud infrastructure as code and provision it through CloudFormation. The CDK integrates fully with AWS services and allows developers to use high-level construct to define cloud infrastructure in code. 79. Voice Assistants are the Modern Day Groom of the Stool Image of : The 1st Earl of Holland, Groom of the Stool to Charles I, until 1643, 80. How CloudCover Helped Genflix Migrate VOD Media Workflow To AWS Overview 81. How To Make A Cost Effective API Serverless Infrastructures AWS API Gateway is a great service but can be quite expensive, and even cost-prohibitive in some cases. 82. Image Resizing after Upload with Amazon S3, AWS Lambda and CloudFront for SSL When developing an application it is important to have assets resized for different capabilities, screen sizes, and resolutions. This is important for many reasons. 83. 20 Brazen Tech Predictions For 2020 The future of technology is, by its very nature, hard to predict. This however shouldn’t stop us from trying because… well, it’s fun! I also seem to be fairly good at it, as my 2018 and 2019 predictions show. So what’s in store for us in 2020 ? Below are my thoughts on the matter. 84. Redis Stream vs. Amazon SQS Do you like boxing fights? This evening I bring you a head-to-head battle between Redis Streams and AWS SQS. If you are interested which technology is better and which will end up on the ground, check it up! 85. The 16 Best AWS Blogs and Websites These are the Best AWS Blogs from thousands of AWS blogs on the\nweb using search and social metrics. Subscribe to these websites because\nthey are actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their\nreaders with frequent updates and high-quality information. 86. Tech-Trends to Drive the Future of Retail in 2019 and Beyond Retailers are always on a hunt for something that can help them connect better with the customers. And, this is the reason why the retail industry has seen such a massive transformation in previous years. 87. MongoDB vs. DynamoDB: Choosing the Best Database for Your Business All about MongoDB vs DynamoDB. Explore benefits, and in-depth comparison to find out the best choice for your business app. 88. Biohacking Your Health Through Online Supplements [Infographic] Hacking your health through the online supplement business -\none of the most important staples of Amazon’s online business is in the realm of supplements. 89. Using AWS API Gateway as a Load Balancer TL;DR: yes, API Gateway can replace what a Load Balancer would usually provide, with a simpler interface and many more features on top of it. The downside is that it doesn’t come cheap. 90. How Big (and Small) Brands Are Cultivating New Use Cases for NFTs So while on the surface it may seem like the crypto industry has slowed down, it hasn’t stalled development. 91. Twitch Will Ban Users for Off-Platform Activities Amazon-owned streaming service Twitch has expanded its rules to include off-platform “misconduct” that will result in bans to curb the freedom of speech 92. Running Geo Django on ElasticBeanstalk I want to tell you this story because I wasted about 14 hours to realize how to achieve it correctly. 93. What's The Blockchain Strategies of Tech Giants? The crypto ecosystem has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Bitcoin. One testament to the revolution that blockchain represents can be seen in the multitude of large, established companies that have adopted and adapted blockchain. 94. Why Amazon's Working Backwards Framework Works — But Not at Your Company Amazon's Working Backwards process is well documented across the internet. But why don't more companies use this for their innovation? 95. While You Were Weekending 96. How to Scrape Amazon Reviews with and without Code Web-scrape Amazon reviews with and without Python code. 97. WTF is AWS Traffic Mirroring? What Is Traffic Mirroring (aka Replication) ? 98. Creating an Amazon CloudFront Distribution [A Step-by-Step Guide] What is CloudFront? 99. 10 Free Ways to Promote Your Amazon Products All products need marketing, especially a new one. Without marketing or promoting new products are unable to gain public attention. There are many cases where a product has no fault and it is perfectly fit for customers, but fails due to poor product promotion. It is easy to launch a product in front of the customers, but remains a challenge to get these products in front of the right people. 100. The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon The Markup has won the Gerald Loeb Award in the personal finance and consumer reporting category for our investigative series “Amazon’s Advantage"... 101. Amazon and Disney Take Voice Assistance to Magical Heights with “Hey Disney” Amazon & Disney teamed up to launch a new voice assistant that will be live soon in the United States. 102. Serverless Architecture: Lambda Triggers and Design Patterns [Part 1] A while ago, we covered the invocation (trigger) methods supported by Lambda and the integrations available with the AWS catalog. 103. Dante's Inferno Predicted Amazon's Halo Watch In the epic poem The Inferno, Dante journeys through the layers of hell—resembling an upside-down nine-layer cake as pictured —guided by the poet Virgil who is the height of human reason and understanding. Virgil's insight is so complete that he can read Dante's mind, understanding his thoughts and emotions better than Dante does. 104. Virtual Tech-for-Good Hackathon After Action Report DemocracyLab adapts to Covid-19 by taking its March 14th St. Hack-trick’s Day event online. 105. How To Cache Secrets Using AWS Lambda Extensions Build a cache layer for secrets stored in AWS Secrets manager using AWS Lambda extension 106. Why Are Prices On Amazon So Insanely Volatile? Dynamic pricing algorithms on Amazon aren’t just about supply and demand 107. Amazon Dropshipping (2021) - Complete Step-By-Step Guide A complete step-by-step guide on how to get started with Dropshipping on Amazon. 108. How To Create an AWS S3 Bucket What's AWS S3? 109. How to Build a Question and Answer Chatbot with Amazon Kendra and AWS Fargate Amazon announced the general availability of Amazon Kendra a few weeks ago, Kendra is a highly accurate and easy to use enterprise search service powered by machine learning. 110. Cloud Migration: Automated Discovery Tools And Their Benefits With the advent of new tools, automation and orchestration are having an immense impact on easing the burden of moving to the cloud. 111. The Evolution of Big Data And Web Scraping As the CEO of a proxy service and data scraping solutions provider, I understand completely why global data breaches that appear on news headlines at times have given web scraping a terrible reputation and why so many people feel cynical about Big Data these days. 112. Tech Companies Show Support For Women After Roe v. Wade Overturned American politics are making international headlines yet again with the latest on Roe v. Wade and gun rights. 113. How To Use Amazon API Gateway to Decouple and Scale Serverless Architectures One of the benefits of Serverless architectures is the possibility of scaling applications without worrying about load balancers and clusters of servers. While services like AWS Lambda hold their promises on this area, there are usually misconceptions about how they work. 114. Influenza Vaccines: The Data Science Behind Them Influenza Vaccines and Data Science in Biology 115. Building a k-NN Similarity Search Engine using Amazon Elasticsearch and SageMaker Amazon Elasticsearch Service recently added support for k-nearest neighbor search. It enables you to run high scale and low latency k-NN search across thousands of dimensions with the same ease as running any regular Elasticsearch query. 116. 5 Tech Accessories That Make Alexa Smarter Sonos One (Gen 2) 117. Avoid Surprise Bills from AWS: 'Begin' Saving Today Protect yourself from surprise AWS bills! 118. Does Amazon Follow the Law? Amazon lists its own brands and exclusives above competing products with better ratings. 119. Image Analysis using AWS Rekognition via Lambda Function In this blog, I am going to show you how we can use rekognition for image analysis using lambda function.we will be going to perform label detection and object detection for an image so basically we are performing image analysis in this blog. 120. How Headliner Helped Artists Deliver Quality Virtual Concert Experience During the Pandemic While most music is accessible today via streaming services, the allure of experiencing performances live remains strong as fans seek out concerts and festivals. When the global pandemic halted large gatherings, artists began exploring alternate ways to continue performing, typically via live streams ranging from intimate and low-fi setups to clones of stage shows in empty halls. Inspired to help deliver a more dynamic virtual concert experience, Headliner Founder and CEO Matt Smolin began building a new way for artists to connect with fans. Leveraging Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) for ultra-low latency streaming, Headliner established a new medium for performers to host live, interactive virtual concert events. 121. AWS Snow Family: An Old Solution to a New Problem The AWS Snow Family is a group of three products that solved the problem of slow data transfers and edge computing associated with cloud storage. 122. What is AWS Key Management Service (KMS)? When we enable the key rotation it would reduce the chance that a compromised customer master key (CMK) could be used without your knowledge to access AWS resources. 123. How To Migrate An Existing Infrastructure into Terraform Terraform is a powerful tool to have in your toolset. 124. How To Configure CloudFront Using CloudFormation Template I recently worked on implementing CloudFront for s3 bucket files. Most of the tutorials were doing that using console management(UI) but we at Blue Sky Analytics prefer “code as infrastructure”. So I had to do this using CloudFormation. With the help of a few StackOverflow links and tutorials, I was able to write CloudFormation Template. 125. How Banned Items Were Sold on Amazon via 3rd Parties We found nearly 100 listings of banned items for sale, including some multiples from different sellers for the same type of product. 126. Serverless Benefits And Challenges: 2020 Edition While we know the many benefits of going serverless - reduced costs via pay-per-use pricing models, less operational burden/overhead, instant scalability, increased automation - the challenges are often not addressed as comprehensively. The understandable concerns over migrating can stop any architectural decisions and actions being made for fear of getting it wrong and not having the right resources. This article discusses the common concerns around going serverless and our advice to minimise their impact. 127. 5 Best VPN Services for Fire Stick Learn about 5 VPN services that work great for streaming on Amazon Fire Stick! 128. Let's Export Cloudwatch Logs to ELK Cloudwatch is an AWS service that allows storage and monitoring of your application logs from an array of AWS services. This can be really useful for creating alerts to notify developers when a certain threshold of errors has been hit, but sometimes we might need to deeply analyse our logs, not only to spot errors but to find insights into our application and improve performance. This is where an ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana) stack can really outperform Cloudwatch. ELK allows us to collate data from any source, in any format, and to analyse, search and visualise the data in real time. 129. Welcome to New Hollywood New Hollywood has arrived. 130. In-Depth Guide to Connecting your AWS and Microsoft Azure Virtual Private Networks (VPN) Let’s say that you have spent the last 2 years developing your enterprise services in either of the two cloud providers and now you decide to start using the other one. A possible scenario that would bring about such a requirement could be a migration from one cloud service provided to the other. 131. Could Taking Many AWS Certifications Work Against You? I have got 7000 odd Linkedin connections and whenever I open my feed I see people posting a screenshot of certificates. 132. Will New Hollywood Save Old Hollywood? Read this article for insight how New Hollywood streaming companies could help Old Hollywood by releasing films in theaters. 133. Automated Data Replication From AWS S3 To Microsoft Azure Storage Made Easy It may be a requirement of your business to move a good amount of data periodically from one public cloud to another. More specifically, you may face mandates requiring a multi-cloud solution. This article covers one approach to automate data replication from AWS S3 Bucket to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage container using Amazon S3 Inventory, Amazon S3 Batch Operations, Fargate, and AzCopy. 134. Amazon API Gateway Vs. Application Load Balancer We recently wrote about whether API Gateway can act as a Load Balancer. The answer is yes and, in many cases, they are substitutes for each other. But how should we choose which one to use? 135. Using Rainforest API With WordPress [A How-To Guide] Rainforest API is an alternative to the Amazon Product API provided to Amazon Associates. If you are thiking of building shopping comparisson sites with Amazon links and you don’t have an API key, or if you want to build a lot of pages very quickly without limitation, using Rainforest API is the answer. If you are serious about earning money as an Amazon Affiliate and want to make thousands of pages, do yourself a favor and start the project off right. 136. "We believe that climate change is the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced" - Luis Felipe Ada Picking up the baton from past generations, deforestation became one of the most striking calamities of the modern epoch. Having its roots in the bygone industrial era, it continues to sprout its dreadful consequences even into the age of increased awareness and enlightened concern about the environment. Although substantial progress has been made throughout recent years, it is still a long way to reach the point from which we can fulfil the full environmental recovery. 137. Is Amazon's New Training Initiative a Fig Leaf for an eLearning Takeover? Since the internet took off and began to spawn one multibillion-dollar business after another, it has altered the landscape in almost every industry it has touched. Some of that was due to the advances that the underlying technology made possible, creating new efficiencies and expanding markets across national borders through eCommerce. But those aforementioned multibillion-dollar technology companies have had an even more direct effect on the global economy at large, too – and none more so than Amazon. 138. Take a Rare Glimpse Into COVID Cases in California Amazon Warehouses It turns out hundreds of workers at that Rialto warehouse tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two and a half months, according to worker notifications... 139. Big Tech Brief: What You Need to Know About Congress’ High-Profile Tech CEO Hearings The House Antitrust subcommittee grilled the CEOs of four of the largest tech companies in a display that showed the preliminary results of their investigation that began in 2019. 140. Tech Giants and Their Blockchain Forays The crypto ecosystem has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Bitcoin. One testament to the revolution that blockchain represents can be seen in the multitude of large, established companies that have adopted and adapted blockchain. 141. Apple Surpasses Amazon for Most Talked About Tech Company This Week This week, Apple (+14.3%) surpassed Amazon (-2.7%) for the top spot in HackerNoon’s free tech company data reports. HackerNoon free tech company data reports. 142. 15+ Best Multi vendor Marketplace Platforms 2022 to Build Your Ecommerce Website & Apps The main vision of all online sellers is to have a perfect and reliable multi vendor website that is because it is capable of generating high profits and also it can be easily managed. People are getting comfortable in purchasing the products of their need in any online store. 143. A Complete Guide To SKU Management For Retailers SKU management is the process of creating, organizing, and perfecting an alphanumeric SKU system for the items in your inventory. SKUs give inventory details. 144. An Introduction to AWS SSO VS Cross-account Role-based IAM Access Considered to be the best practices in AWS, one of the most popular ways to maximize AWS's potential is to utilize multiple accounts. 145. BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition Amazon and Facebook are the largest corporate spenders on lobbying. BigTech is buying up the competition. Together, this puts a huge strain on US regulators. 146. How to Mirror iPhone to Firestick [Complete Guide] In this guide, I will teach you the easiest way to mirror your iPhone or any other iOS device to Firestick. 147. Experiencing Seattle's Amazon Go Grocery Capitol Hill, Seattle. That’s the location of the most futuristic supermarket on the planet, the Amazon Go Grocery store. Today it opened its doors to the general public for the first time, and this was my experience. 148. What Is the Right AWS Live Streaming Solution for Your Use Case In July last year, AWS launched Amazon IVS, a managed live streaming platform for creating low latency interactive streaming services. 149. An Introduction to Selling Multichannel: 5 Essential Tips Multichannel retail or eRetail is selling through more than one channel (such as your website or on eBay) and getting your products in many different places. Often the easiest way is to get onto various marketplaces, such as Amazon or Fruugo. 150. What happens inside an Amazon warehouse: A software engineer's guide Have you ever wonder what happens inside of an Amazon warehouse? As a software engineer, the supply chain field has plenty of technical challenges. 151. Exploring AWS CLI v2 with AWS Single Sign-on Going back to the 10 of December 2017, AWS introduced AWS Single Sign-On, a service that makes it easy for you to centrally manage SSO access to multiple AWS accounts and business applications. 152. Tips To Secure Your AWS Account It is no news that Cloud Computing technology has come to stay. 153. Here's How I Moved From AWS To Heroku In the fall of 2018, I decided it was time to put my application design and development knowledge to use in order to provide a modernized solution for my mother-in-law’s small business. 154. Amazon Monopoly. The Rise of Amazon Private Label Brands in 2019 Just look at these 2 names: 155. More Than Just an OS: Microsoft Stays at #1 More Than Just an OS: Microsoft Stays at #1 156. How to Autoscale an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Cluster In this article we are going to consider the two most common methods for Autoscaling in EKS cluster: 157. How to Use G-Suite as an Identity Provider For Your AWS Account The idea behind SSO it’s pretty simple, you login into only one place and can use multiple applications. 158. Introduction To AWS Lake Formation What does it mean for your organization? Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced, among many other important updates, the release of the new service “AWS Lake Formation” at the AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. This article provides a brief explanation of what the service does. Furthermore, it explains why it can be important for your organization. 159. What Amazon Doesn’t Want You to Know About Its Automation Strategy Being at the forefront of automation, why is Amazon downplaying the impact of AI and robotics? 160. Why the 2021 Emmys Are a Victory for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why the 2021 Emmys represent a victory for New Hollywood hybrid TV/movie streaming companies. 161. More Than a Buzzword: Retailers are Going “Phygital” with Their Marketing Strategies What is Phygital? Discover its meaning and explore why brands going “phygital” in order to deliver the excellent customer experience before your competitors do 162. Introducing a Browser Extension to Detect Amazon Brands Amazon isn't completely upfront with what brands they own or don't. That's why The Markup created a browser extension to help with this problem. 163. Amazon's Entry Into the NFT Market: Implications and Challenges Amazon's announcement to launch an NFT marketplace has significant implications for Web3 and ecommerce. What are the challenges and opportunities? 164. How Tech Companies are Helping in Times of Covid-19 Crisis Since the pandemic COVID-19 is shaking all over the world, several people are dying and facing issues to earn for their livelihood. Well, big tech companies have responded with unusual alacrity and they are helping people during this crisis. 165. GIT-version Your AWS CloudFormation Parameters using Stackuchin Full disclosure: I'm the CTO of https://rungutan.com - the first API Load Testing SaaS platform, 100% Serverless, API driven, finally available for SMBs, the company which has built this open-source software - Stackuchin. 166. Official Retailers Dragged Into Battle In April 2019, fans of the makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill noticed her new eyeshadow palette, normally $38, on Walmart.com for the unbelievably low price of $16.39. Many rushed to buy; others were skeptical: Hill had announced that the palette would be available only through certain retailers, and Walmart wasn’t one of them. 167. Et Tu, Muske? Et Tu, Muske? 168. Amazon Engineer Jackson Kelley is Working on Data Privacy in Alexa Ex block.one consultant (and formerly ML infrastructure engineer in retail at Amazon) Jackson Kelley has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie for contributions to the sticky subject of politics here on Hacker Noon. Scroll on for a a summary of what Jackson's been doing and thinking lately, including a new YouTube series, and which of his controversial opinions most people would definitely disagree with. 169. Everything You Need To Know About The Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Amazon Virtual Private Cloud allows you to launch Amazon Web Service (AWS) to a virtual network. VPC has almost 100% uptime and is flexible. 170. The Power of Google Comparison Shopping Services Google Shopping continues to gain importance as an e-commerce channel. Shopping ads are displayed prominently on the search engine results pages and present users with products that match their search query. Google is developing the feature feverishly to meet the competition from Amazon as a sales channel. In initial tests with “Shopping Actions”, Google even allows direct purchases in the search results in the USA and France. 171. 3 Risk-Mitigation Lessons That We Learned The Hard Way This Year What do in-flight refueling maneuvers and cloud-to-cloud migration have in common? 172. How Gamers Decide Tomorrow’s Technology What do Apple, Google, and Amazon all have in common? Well, plenty of things if we’re being honest. It’s easier to list the things that they don’t share. But one thing that people don’t usually associate with any of these big tech companies is how deeply involved they are with an increasingly relevant sector in technology: video gaming. 173. Looking Within to Battle Intrinsic Bias in AI Intrinsic bias. We’re all guilty of it; it’s part of what makes us human. But we should always strive to be better and fairer, and to eliminate these biases when they arise. This is especially true in today's workplace, where the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology risks hardcoding these biases into the future of work. 174. Lessons Straight From the Amazon Playbook Amazon: From an online bookstore to a trillion-dollar e-commerce giant. 175. Awesome Hacks To Master AWS Step Functions The use of serverless computing has become a must nowadays, and some of you may already know a thing or two about Amazon Web Services like Lambda Functions, Step Functions, and other services AWS provides. However, if this is the first time you hear about them – fantastic! 176. Modeling Hierarchical Access With AppSync In 3 Simple Steps I have been working with a US client to build a first-of-its-kind app for managing medical consents. It falls under HIPAA compliance and it’s paramount that we do not allow unauthorized access to user data. 177. Building and Publishing a Cosmic JS Extension Using Bitbucket Pipelines Cosmic JS just released their new Extension functionally, which enables anyone to embed their own custom app inside the Cosmic CMS! 178. How To Create an AWS Account For Personal Use If you're new to Ruby on Rails development sooner or later you'll have to create an Amazon AWS account. And if you already have any experience you know what I meant. 179. Governments Stifle IT Companies With Restrictions Here you will learn our current relations with the state and how that is going to change with the development of new technologies. 180. Food Tech Stories: Will Amazon Go Grocery Improve Our Shopping? This story is based on Experiencing Seattle's Amazon Go Grocery 181. Cloud Management and Hybrid Cloud Model Explained In this blog, we will explore the relevance of cloud service models. 182. Five Recent FAAGM Statistics That Underline the Tech Industry's Longer Term Trends 30% fee Apple charges developers for App Store transactions 183. The Implications of the Amazon Fraud Detector Over the past 4 years, I have been exclusively operating on AWS as my cloud computing platform. AWS offers so many products, what I have used is a small portion. However, what never has stopped impressing me is each of these products I use is constantly getting improved. AWS also has established a mature eco-system, new offerings are taking advantage of the platform as a whole to greatly reduce customer's learning curves. 184. A Conversation With Amazon Software Engineer Anam Alvi Anam Alvi is a software engineer working in Amazon's security division. Read her story from growing up in Toronto to joining Hackathons across the country. 185. How Amazonian Thinking Turned Me Into a Remote Work Optimist How Amazonian thinking and communication tools are turning me into a remote work optimist. 186. Why the AWS Console Isn’t the Best for Serverless Debugging Debugging and troubleshooting in AWS Console is hard and time-consuming. Here's a few reasons why you should stop digging around in Cloudwatch. 187. DevOps Implementation: Is it Really Worth an IT Company's Investment? DevOps has emerged as the future of the software delivery process. Companies are shifting their focus on optimizing software quality and time through DevOps. 188. Image Analysis using AWS Rekognition via AWS CLI In this blog, I am going to show you how we can use rekognition for image analysis using AWS CLI. So you can test the image analysis on your local machine. We will be going to perform label detection and object detection for an image so basically we are performing image analysis in this blog by using AWS CLI. 189. FAANG Engineers Report Median Base Salary of $150k to $200k According to a user-created poll, the median base salary of a user on Blind is between $150,000 to $200,000 190. Successful Cost Optimization on AWS: Best Practices Cost optimization strategies for AWS services are abundant. Prioritizing between your options is necessary to make sure you don’t overload yourself with the wealth of information. Looking at the best practices in the industry right now and the practices that have now become obsolete would help you find stability in your finances. 191. Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter Tech giants reported their earnings this past week and stories about these results played a role in the latest round of HackerNoon Tech Company rankings. 192. AWS Lambda For Dummies [Part 2] In Part 1 of our Complete AWS Lambda Handbook for Beginners, we gave a refresher on the fundamentals of AWS Lambda and what is AWS Lambda. In this post, we’ll look at AWS Lambda pricing, some interesting Lambda facts and examples of great AWS Lambda use cases in your serverless application. 193. What the Amazon/NFL Deal Means for New Hollywood The NFL officially joined the streaming era through a $13 billion deal with Amazon in which TNF games air on Amazon Prime. Here's what this moment means. 194. Amazon Goes ‘Pharma’, Raising Question as to Future of Fulfillment for 2021 Back in November, Amazon announced its latest game-changing industry penetration, into the $300 billion pharmacy market. Amazon Pharmacy. 195. An Introduction to Shopify and Embedded Fintech Stacks A lot has been written about Shopify’s potential as an Amazon alternate. Ben Thompson’s post on Shopify as a platform does a great job of justifying the growing value of Shopify in the commerce ecosystem. It is Shopify and not Walmart/Best Buy that is Amazon’s closest alternative and by far the easiest way for a seller to start selling online - more than 1,000,000 stores are already selling through Shopify. 196. THE BRANDNUDE STANDARD FOR PRODUCT SEARCH I’m not calling myself a hero, but you may after reading this 197. How Automatically Scan Docker Images For Vulnerabilities Using Amazon Elastic Container Registry When using Docker to run applications security is a major concern, but it can sometimes be easy to forget as we focus first on functionality. This doesn't need to be the case, as AWS Elastic Container Registry (ECR) can now be setup to automatically scan images on push, and provide feedback on any vulnerabilities that need to be addressed. 198. Test Results Prove Some Free CDNs are Faster than Premium CDNs While testing whether Free CDNs performed better than premium CDNs, I discovered many free CDNs are actually performing faster than Amazon CloudFront. 199. Investing in the Internet of Things The Internet of Things is a fast-growing area of technology that will one day have virtually the entire world connected. For now, it's still in the relatively early stages, so there may be opportunities to invest early in companies that will benefit from the IoT. 200. Grasping Serverless At Scale Is A Lot Easier Than You Think Best Practices of Serverless at Scale 201. Amazon Data Science Interview: Window Functions and Aliasing I have an advanced data science interview question from Amazon today. This question is going to test your date manipulation and formatting skills as well as our window function knowledge. 202. Hundreds of Google and Amazon Employees Oppose the Israeli "Nimbus" Cloud Project Hundreds of Google and Amazon employees anonymously sign a letter opposing the tech giants’ deal with Israel. 203. Ultimate Guide to Price Matching for Retailers Price matching might sound like the ultimate pricing strategy that your business should include after you hear about price match Walmart policy. It is true that many consumers put the price as their primary factor to consider when they purchase an item whether it is online or in-store. 204. 🔮Technologically Clairvoyant Edition 8 Hello 👋 205. Does Amazon Promote Their Brands Ahead of the Competition? About 40 percent of online purchases in the United States take place on Amazon.com. 206. A Closer Look at Geofencing Technology and Applications Let’s take a deep look at geofencing technology apps, how geofence works, and real-life geofencing examples from big brands. 207. How Machines Learn Emotions: Sentiment Analysis of Amazon Product Reviews How do you train machines to identify emotions? This is a tutorial for sentiment analysis of Amazon product reviews using machine learning algorithms. 208. Essential Guide to Accessing Your AWS Account Hey there. You just created your first AWS account, and you can't wait to dive into all the exciting services and technologies that AWS has to offer you to start to build the next big thing. But, wait for a second... are you going to log-in with your root account credentials? Or it's better to generate a new user? Or maybe use a role? 209. Make Software Great Again: Can Open Source be Ethical and Fair? Is there a way to go beyond open source, and have ethical, fair software in a cloud-first world? This is what some people in the open source community think. 210. How You Can Reduce Costs on AWS Lambda As a Serverless computing service, Lambda already saves hundreds of thousands of dollars for many companies out there. While traditional server-based infrastructures usually lead to overprovisioning and waste, the Serverless pay-per-use model enables cost-effective cloud spending. 211. How the Environment is Paying for our Prime Day Discounts The Lightning Deal timer is ticking away. You're frantically scraping through hundreds of discounts. Finally, after a barrage of Prime deals and discounts, you find the one: a deeply discounted, 30% off Amazon Echo. 212. How To Eliminate Leaky S3 Buckets Without Writing A Line Of Code FedEx 213. 4/12/22: Top 5 Trending Tech Companies: #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, and #1 Microsoft HackerNoon's unique insights indicates that the public consciousness is aggregately eyeing #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, & #1 Microsoft this week. 214. An Introduction to the Main AWS Storage Services Learn about different storage types available in AWS and when to use each. 215. What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment? This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto, Ellen Stevens and Amy Shah occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 216. Why New Hollywood Is Winning During the Pandemic Remember when Old Hollywood thumbed its nose at Netflix for skipping a wide theatrical release with The Irishman in 2019? No one is scorning Netflix or any of the streaming services anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the Old Hollywood distribution system. Movie theaters around the world are teetering on the edge of collapse because of declining attendance and closures during lockdowns. As a result, studios are denied an essential revenue stream to recoup the cost of making films that they’d already teed up for release in 2020 – with No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 being two notable examples. 217. You Absolutely Need To Read This To Master AWS Lambda [Part 1] Welcome to the Serverless world. One of the first things you’ll hear about is AWS Lambda - and you’ll continue to keep hearing about it! While architecture can be serverless without Lambdas involved, it’s very often the key component within a serverless application. In the first post of this 3-part AWS Lambda Handbook series, we run through what is AWS Lambda, dialling back to basics with the various terminology, how to create a Lambda function and how to run it. 218. Introduction to AWS S3 Pricing and How to Optimize Expenditure In this AWS S3 Pricing and Cost Optimization Guide, you’ll learn about S3 pricing and cost factors, storage classes and how you can save money. 219. How Rampant is COVID in Amazon Warehouses? COVID cases in Amazon warehouses continue to pile on, and workers say that the company is cutting down its COVID protocols. 220. Amazon, MGM, and the Triumph of New Hollywood Read this post for insight into how the rise of Amazon and the fall of MGM signals the triumph of New Hollywood. 221. Tech Titans Hammered By Congress At Antitrust Hearing Lawmakers allege abuse of monopoly power and political bias 222. AWS re:Invent: The Five Most Important Serverless Announcements Top 5 Picks on Serverless Announcements at AWS re:Invent 223. Building QR Code Generator in Serverless World using Kumologica The concepts of social distancing, contactless approach and safety first have now become the new normal in our present COVID induced downturn. 224. How Amazon Uses Deep Learning to Improve Buying Experience Up to 80 percent of customer interactions are managed by AI today. 225. How to Build a Question and Answer Chatbot with Amazon Kendra and AWS Fargate Amazon announced the general availability of Amazon Kendra a few weeks ago, Kendra is a highly accurate and easy to use enterprise search service powered by machine learning. 226. Tell Me Your Secrets: How Many Workers Review Posts on Amazon? We found banned items for sale on Amazon.com 227. How To List Your Products For Free On Google Shopping Recently, Google introduced Free Google Shopping listings in the US, and they also plan to roll the feature globally by the end of 2020. The free Google Shopping listings will appear alongside the Google Shopping Ads, as the search engine giant plans to take on Amazon for organic product searches. 228. This Week On Planet Internet, We're Breaking Up With Big Tech We are cracking down on Big Tech. Amy Tom, David Smooke, and Hang Ngo talk about Biden's Executive Order on Big Tech, more space war dram, and decentralization 229. 17 of the Best Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Web Developers to Learn This article will give you a basic understanding of the main AWS features and will be useful for those who are just starting to get acquainted with the platform 230. Knowing These Secrets Will Turn Your Long-Running Workflows Into Something Amazing Introduction 231. Apply These Techniques To Improve ML Model Deployment With AWS Lambda As builders of an MLOps platform, we often get asked whether serverless is the right compute architecture to deploy models. The cost savings touted by serverless seem extremely appealing for ML workloads as for other traditional workloads. 232. How I Used Amazon Honeycode For Building An Outbound Marketing Engine As someone who is constantly exploring avenues to blend engineering with marketing, I was naturally curious to understand how Amazon Honeycode, a no-code app builder can empower marketers in improving their processes. 233. Make Money With Retail-Arbitrage-As-A-Service Using Amazon and AliExpress [A How To Guide] As I detailed in this recent article surrounding Twitter automation to buy cryptocurrency during pumps and in this way-old Hackernoon and Medium discussing how I once toyed with the morality of ethical hacking for profit – it’s obvious that I often have ideas for tech businesses that don’t really get off the ground. 234. How To Copy Terabytes of Data Between AWS S3 Buckets Problem statement: 235. Get The Most Out Of Everything You Read Using Python Imagine reading something, and never losing track of that information. 236. AWS Lambda Compared with Other Alternatives to Deploy your Function Lambda vs GRPC vs Choreography vs HTTP / REST 237. Fullstack Ethics: Privacy Can't Be Just a Luxury Good In the final season of Silicon Valley, Hooli ex–CEO Gavin Belson announces “tethics”, a portmanteau of “tech ethics” and a pledge companies can sign to show they uphold the principles thereof. The idea catches on, and it becomes deeply unpopular for a company to not be “tethical”. Pied Piper founder Richard Hendricks is the lone holdout, objecting that the pledge is meaningless. 238. 5 eCommerce Tech Trends That Will Drive Sales Online in 2019 E-Commerce is an ever-changing industry due to the nature of innovation that influences it. Each eCommerce trend has to be analyzed in deep and adopted in due if it’s truly going to drive your brand forward. If not, you could be missing out on the projected 6.54 trillion US dollars in 2022. 239. Identifying Fake Reviews On Amazon Spotting the fakes isn’t always possible, but here are some tips 240. Production-Ready Serverless Composition and Orchestration A strong and mature trend in modern cloud software development is to implement components that are: 241. Roblox in Trouble A lawsuit filed in San Francisco accuses Roblox of enabling the sexual and financial exploitation of an underage girl by adult men. 242. Using Lambdas in Production I have been using Lambda in production for about four years now personally, and three years professionally at Volta. Initially, I shipped Lambdas because it was easier than managing servers. At Volta, we now exclusively use server-less services because they are the smartest option for our workloads if we remember to support them correctly. This is a cheat sheet, a checklist of all the things you might want to remember when shipping something new to ensure it runs successfully. 243. Learnings from the Big Market Tech Failures of Zune, Fire Phone, Windows Phone and Snap Spectacles Last year, I did a talk, as part of orienting a team of automotive executives in modern way of iterative working, challenging the prevailing belief that perfect pre-planning backed by big money will always be a clear winner. I used a bunch of highly hyped tech failures to drive the point home. The talk inspired great discussions, and led to sea change in how we ended up working together afterwards. I hope you will find it equally stimulating. 244. How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS, a Muse Headband and React This is the first time we've used React to broadcast live streaming our brain data 245. Amazon's 'Essential Item' Policy Upsets Everyone Currently that appears to include a 10-pack of rubber chickens 246. The Pros and Cons of Selling on Amazon and eBay Selling your products on Amazon and eBay seems like an irresistible deal at first. You have their entire customer base at your disposal, and these sites get a hell lot of traffic; what could be a more profitable way to start an eCommerce business? 247. Amazon Advertising Is Unstoppable Read this post for insight into why Amazon Advertising is flourishing -- and how Apple and Google are playing into Amazon's hands. 248. Here We Go Again: 21 Saucy Predictions for 2021 21 Predictions for 2021 249. The Complete Beginners Guide to AWS S3 In this tutorial, we'll get to learn how to use the AWS S3. First, learn what is S3, the core parts of S3 that are the Buckets, Access Point, and Objects. 250. 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 History has always rhymed; in 2022 it did so faster than ever. 251. The Opinion Economy What yours is worth and why it matters 252. Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Anywhere: A New ECS Function Amazon ECS Anywhere gives customers the ability to run Amazon ECS on any infrastructure using the same cloud-based, fully managed, highly scalable container orchestration service and control plane they use in AWS today. 253. COVID19 Technology Trends Affecting the Spread of the Pandemic Photo Credit, https://nextstrain.org/ncov 254. The 449-Page Antitrust Report on Big Tech Monopolies: Key Takeways On October 6th 2020, the House lawmakers released a 449-page report investigating how Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google managed to turn from “scrappy” start-ups into “the kinds of monopolies we saw last in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons”. This comparison is not misleading since data is referred to as the new oil. Thank you for checking out the 254 most read stories about Amazon on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo