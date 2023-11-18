312 Stories To Learn About Future

Let's learn about via these 312 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Future /Learn Repo “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters.” ― Peter Thiel 1. 11 Business Ideas That Could Become a Reality With ChatGPT Founder of Makerpad, Ben Tossell, goes over potential business ideas that could come true with ChatGPT. 2. Elon Musk Says This Is the Future of Warfare Elon Musk is no stranger to looking to the future. His companies are some of the most forward-thinking in the world. 3. The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023) 1/6/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 4. The Objective Need for Decentralization: Reality Consensus The main goal of network technology is the creation of human consensus. This is the REQUIRED step for ANY collaboration to occur. We MUST decentralize the web! 5. Post Soviet Nations Saved by Growing Tech Industry It’s been 28 years since the Soviet Union dissolved, and small, independent nations started popping up in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. 6. Does JavaScript Have a Future? A few days ago I was talking with a friend and he said to me that JavaScript is an old Technology that the web developers only use it because it is the only language that runs on a browser, etc. Also, he said that the core of the language needs to be rewritten to solve some serious security problems. But I said, well dude Js will be around for a long time. 7. Mobile Devices Will Never Replace Desktops The future of technology makes a lot of people very curious. There are hundreds of new devices developed every day, each of them improving upon former models. 8. Six Real-World Applications of AI in Retail As the world is moving towards a digital age, traditional retailers face existential threats from the likes of Amazon and Walmart. To level the playing field, offline retailers are also turning to artificial intelligence as shoppers take a multichannel approach to making purchases. From helping customers find the items through visual search to personalizing their entertainment experience through chatbots, AI is revolutionizing the retail industry in a number of ways. Major retailers like Starbucks and Lowe’s use AI to improve customer experience. 9. How Intelligent Systems and Robots Will Be Designed In The Near Future As of now, designing parts for an intelligent system involves building up the parts from the ground up. From 2D sketches to a feasible and robust part that can be manufactured based on given constraints of cost, material, and maximum weight. This often takes days to weeks, depending on the complexity of the parts that comprise the intelligent system. 10. How the Quantum Computer will Change our Lives The countdown has now begun. For some it will take 15 years, for others it will only take 10, but the quantum computer is a near reality and is likely to bring about a huge change in the history of mankind. 11. The Magic of Feedback Loops: AI Takes Over How did we let the algorithms take over our lives? 12. Getting My ChatGPT Plus Subscription Is an Inflection Point Seeing ChatGPT in action has felt to me like the first time I saw a web browser, or I realized I could surf the Internet from the tiny screen of my Palm Treo. 13. The Top 8 Technologies That'll Dominate The Next Decade One can hardly ever underestimate the effect and influence technology has on our lives. In every single area of our activity, be it work, leisure, fitness, or connection with friends and family members, the digital world has already penetrated them quite deeply. 14. AI Technologies that are Reshaping Social Infrastructure Together with the rise of the Internet, access to large repositories of data has helped machine learning technology grow exponentially. The incredibly quick pace of growth was unprecedented. As a result, it is obvious that AI will make a significant impact on the world in the years to come. However, with the numerous established and emerging fields of AI around today, such a blanket statement doesn’t provide much concrete meaning. 15. Telepresence Robots Are the Future of Remote Work – An Interview With Double Robotics Founded in 2011, Double Robotics is the world’s leading provider of telepresence robots. Their first product line is called Double, with the third model, the Double 3, shipping in late September of 2019. Their robots use mixed reality and computer vision to navigate in the real world, avoiding obstacles in their path. Their telepresence robots have been featured in numerous television programs and have received great feedback from big-name customers like MIT Sloan and LinkedIn. 16. Data Science Feels Like a Fake Entrepreneur in a YouTube Ad Throw away all your AI/ML bullshit bingo when you cannot understand the world in clean data. 17. Your Robocup, Sir 07:00 am, the bus leaves in 15 minutes and you’ve got a chance to run to the nearest coffee shop to get your morning dose of excellent caffeine. You come into a café, happily recognizing that there are only two competitors in the queue, and already start to feel the energy of a double Americano in your hand. 18. The Web’s Closed Hell Future and The Hope of A New Decentralized Internet The net can be thought of as a gigantic battlefield. Today there are a few impenetrable forts (to which everyone is invited so long as they play by the rules and give up certain freedoms), thousands upon thousands of skirmishes in lawless plains, and millions of scattered corpses across a charred wasteland. 19. Future of Work: The Top Five Emerging Trends Remote Desktop Services (RDS) by Ace Cloud Hosting allows multiple users to access their desktop sessions simultaneously from anywhere at anytime. Try now! 20. HackerNoon 2.0: The Future of Media Publications There are some interesting ideas out there. 21. Why CRISPR Deserves the Hype The emergence of remarkable technologies like the Internet, the iPhone, and Bitcoin have left us all in constant search of "the next big thing."Is it Uber? Airbnb? Everything-as-a-service? Tesla? Gartner formalized this frenzied questioning with the "hype cycle." 22. Reboot: A New Operating System for Humanity It's the end of the world as we know it, humanity is programmable and our operating system is getting a reboot. The question is when the system is back online what will be in its place? 23. "Success will be found because developers are lazy" Ever wonder why you are felling anxious about the Universe? Come here to find out why! 24. Tesla Cybertruck: Built for Mars, Available on Earth Elon Musk is known for his incredibly ambitious, multi-year visions for the future. Tesla’s initial Master Plan, funding cheap vehicles with expensive ones, was realized with the Model 3. Now the Cybertruck is part of a whole new Master Plan that has much more to do with SpaceX than Tesla. You might love the Cybertruck, or you might hate it, but it was never designed for you. Cybertruck was designed to be extremely rugged, Mars rugged. 25. Designing an HMI in Automotive: A Stress-Free and Intuitive Way In 2020, sophisticated-car infotainment system designs are no longer impressive. Smartphone integration, voice assistance, recognition of driver distraction, assisted personalized driving, connected in-car payments can be easily taken for granted. With the rapid growth of automotive technologies, OEMs are being challenged to create HMIs that offer usability and ensure safety while standing out from the competition. Still, there are general rules that can be helpful to those interested in designing an HMI for connected cars and who are approaching this topic for the first time. 26. How to Use AI to Make a 3D Model of Yourself in Seconds I recently explored Facebook's new, insanely realistic chatbot. They've outdone themselves with PIFuHD, which uses a 2D image to re-construct a high-res 3D model. This is state-of-the-art, as previous algorithms couldn't capture details like fingers, facial features, and clothing folds. 27. Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022 Almost every government on Earth has started developing its own digital currency. 28. 2020-2021 Technology Outlook: Why Python Is Here to Stay In 2021, the Python programming language will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Completing three decades in the niche, Python gives most other programming languages a good thrashing, showing a 456% growth. 29. A beginner’s guide to Computer Vision in Retail Anyone with a wet finger in the air will by now have heard of the “retail apocalypse” sweeping through the developed world’s malls. “People aren’t spending in stores anymore”, your quarter-informed uncle complains, before moaning that youths are too busy Instagramming their avocado brunches to burn crosses on people’s lawns. Indeed, the old retailing models aren’t working as well as they used to. The fact that they were terrible models to start with probably had something to do with it. 30. 5 Property Management Technology Trends: 2020 Edition Imagine showing the property to your potential tenant through interactive 3D models or Augmented reality models (AR) at a cafe meeting. Wouldn’t it appeal to and save time to your tenant? Imagine your property security personnel patrolling around the property through drones and keeping your property safe from theft or any suspicious activity. Wouldn’t it attract your potential tenant while you are describing it as one of the amenities your industrial building provides? Well, it's time you stop imagining and find a way to implement these technologies in your daily work of property management. 31. The Tactile Internet: A New Internet of Things The progress is constantly speeding up and the future is at our door — it is something that everyone keeps repeating even not thinking much of this future. But if you start thinking, you find evidence to this in every tool, in every method and technique present in all spheres of life. 32. The Problem(s) With Amazon GO 33. What Will Life Be Like In 100 Years? Some light-hearted thinks after a long Friday... 34. Will Our Appliances Think Someday? Maybe. Every “thing” in our world will soon have a face, a voice, a personality, a purpose, a mission, and even values. 35. How This Open Litter Database Will Save the Planet The Litterati app has been around for a couple years on iOS + Android. Over that time, well over 100k people have downloaded the app and been a part of a global team that is 'crowdsource cleaning the Earth'. Over that time, people only had access to the data that they themselves generated. 36. The Future Trends of Back Office Operations An analysis of different strategies and technologies for back office operations in hedge funds. 37. Learning About Low-Code? Here's Where to Start The list of no-code & low-code tools grows longer by the day. What’s the right place to start? 38. Can a Data Scientist Drown a City in 3 Feet of Water? Yes, Let’s dive into the details. 39. Using Blockchain for Effective Governance Blockchain is secure, trusted, and transparent, making it an ideal technology for governance. This article explores how governments can adopt Blockchain. 40. Why Every Company Will Eventually Become a Space Company At some point, every company will become a space company. Sounds stupid at the moment but soon all companies will want to be part of the industry. Here's how. 41. How AI Can Protect the Blockchain AI and blockchain technologies have been working side by side to protect users in cyberspaces. 42. The Dog's Tale: A Short Post-Apocalyptic Comic The comic is set in a dystopian future somewhere in the Midwest. A man and his dog are living in a protected above-the-ground bunker 43. The Living Metaverse A boy feels the misty, ocean breeze against his face as he looks out across the ocean and watches his friend’s boat disappear into the horizon. He will see her again tomorrow. 44. What Is Elon Musk's Deal with Space Colonization and Underpopulation? Elon Musk is just too busy to explain why we should worry more about underpopulation than the overpopulation problem. 45. The Growing Likelihood of a Cyberpunk Dystopia Over a Futuristic Utopia If you are tired of the sci-fi predictions of a glorious future then, have no worries. We’re heading straight toward a cyberpunk dystopia. 46. Umar Farooq Zahoor's Take on the Future of Renewable energy and power in UAE Future of Renewable energy and power in UAE and Umar Farooq Zahoor take on it\nwhich is a plan to transform Dubai into a global center for renewable energies.. 47. Remember: Governments Always Maintain Surveillance Tech Long After The Threat Is Contained If you've been following the news recently then you've probably heard someone tout "the new normal". It suggests that this new lifestyle is now normal and may continue to be normal even once the pandemic is over. 48. Top 10 Principles of A.I Prediction How to rise above the A.I noise 49. Understanding DAO: A Basic Explanation DAO - Decentralized Autonomous Organizations is the new form to organize communities and work. here's the basic explanation of DAOs 50. Ten Future Technologies That Aren't in the Public Eye (Yet) CRISPR, Quantum, Graphene, Smart Dust, Digital Twins, the Metaverse… You’ve heard about it all. Seen it all. Read it all. Or have you? 51. Me, You, and Us in Software It shows me that #OwnYourData is not just about privacy or autonomy, but also about the cool cybernetic possibilities of a future we haven't imagined yet. 52. Sex Doesn't Sell, GitHub Does Where do you go to sell a t-shirt? Shopify. Where do you go to sell a pdf? Gumroad. Where do you go to sell code? GitHub? 53. Why Deep Reinforcement Learning is the Future of Automated Trading? Image Courtesy:- Pexels.com 54. Web3 for Beginners: Why Web3 Will Change Everything? Brief and clear explanation of the evolution of the World Wide Web. It explains what Web3 means, why Web3 is important, and how Web3 will change the world soon. 55. What Will the Future Really Be Like? Samo Burja goes over how the future will be. 56. What is the Metaverse and What the Future Holds? Metaverse has been rapidly developing for the last 2 years. What is Metaverse? What to do in Metaverse? Why should businesses enter Metaverse? Read the article! 57. What “The Future of Work” Means For Jobseekers Here's what to understand about the "future of work" particularly for jobseekers. 58. My Entire Bombshell Conversation With ChatGPT: Word for Word ChatGPT is a conversation model. So I had a conversation with it based on the BOMB-like revelation it gave in an innocuous text message. 59. How Augmented Reality Is Transforming Workplace Training This article explores the potential benefits of augmented reality (AR) in workplace training. AR provides a more engaging and practical learning experience. 60. Covid v2.0 (Black Death v2.0): CNN Reports Bubonic Plague in China 61. Crypto Hacks Trends - End of 2022 Because of the fast growing adoption of digital assets, wallet solutions and platforms that connect to them became an obvious target for malicious actors. 62. How EdTech Will Transform 2020's University Experience While the educational sector is typically viewed as being slow to change, advances in edtech (or educational technology) are starting to make themselves felt. 63. Governments Pressuring Tech Giants Isn't Going to End Well (for Governments) The world has come a long way in terms of its relationship with technology and knowledge. It’s almost universal that people are often afraid of new inventions that are supposed to improve their lives. We feel threatened by what’s out of our intellectual grasp. 64. Metaverse: What Is It and How Will It Change the Way We Interact With Technology? Discover how the metaverse, a virtual world where users can interact with a computer-generated environment, other users, and digital objects. 65. What Is Passwordless Authentication and How Does It Work? The Magic of FIDO2 and U2F Standards Logging into a website or service using the traditional username and password combination isn’t the best or safest way of going about it anymore. 66. How Will Our Virtual Identities Evolve? The Past, The Present And The Future of Online Identities 67. TikTokking Alone Two things made me start thinking about the current state of social media. 68. Six Ways to Change Your Thinking About ChatGPT When we’ve said it all, there may be a lot left unsaid 69. MEXC Global’s Record Low Fees Boosts Crypto Market Recovery Ever since MEXC Global announced it was slashing maker and taker fees on the platform, the exchange has seen renewed growth. 70. Beauty Has Been Destroyed by Usability The Cultural Tutor describes how beauty is being destroyed by usability. 71. These Three Tech Trends Will Shape 2023 Technologies that shaped the last decade will soon be obsolete as new entrants join the scene. 72. How AI Will Change Our Lives Artificial intelligence has a lot of potential to improve our lives. 73. Will Social Distancing Regulations Boost Taxi Booking Startups? In the past decade, mobile and internet technology has become more accessible, which has changed the way of travelling. Ride hailing apps such Uber, Lyft or Grab have been preferred more by the riders to travel than other offline modes. 74. What AI Advancements Will Mean for Our Daily Lives in 2021 AI arguably dates to the 1950s when Alan Turning invented the Turing Test. This was essentially a machine that could think for itself. Fast forward 70 years and if sci-fi thrillers made throughout the years are anything to go by, the world is overrun by robots and human beings are now servants to the machined man. 75. No, We Won't All Move To Mobile Eventually - And Here's Why With the development of mobile technologies, everything has become much easier. While people were forced to do everything by hand in the previous century, now very convenient and smart devices act as a source to conduct everything digitally. 76. Freedom to Transact - Why It's an Important Right Punk goes over why the freedom to transact is so important. 77. 5 ML Security Challenges Demanding our Unwavering Attention As per Gartner, almost 80 percent of every emerging technology will have Artificial Intelligence as the backbone by the end of 2021. Building secure software is a no mean feat. Amid the lingering cybersecurity threats and the potential challenges posed by the endpoint inadequacies, the focus is continuously shifting towards machine learning and the relevant AI implementations for strengthening the existing app and software security standards. 78. Why Low-Code Will Never Replace Developers Simply put, psychology defines our decisions (professional, personal) as being fear-based or love-based. We either choose something out of enjoyment, for making us feel good, rewarded (all under the umbrella of love) or out of insecurity, FOMO etc. (fear-based). 79. The Inevitable Switch If you are in for a serious online business grind then switching to a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is inevitable. 80. Free Land Incentives in The Bahamas for Clean Energy Introduction 81. We Need Tech to Augment Short-Term Memory for Decision-Making and Relationships We live in an age of information overload, among always-on social networks, real time notifications, on-demand video, live streaming and attention-grabbing viral loops of content online. And because attention means advertising dollars, companies are driven to optimize themselves by exploiting hooks to drive usage, such as those that target our dopamine receptors. 82. Coronavirus and Other Crises that Force People to Reinvent Themselves If you think this is just like any other alarmist and opportunistic post regarding how the world is going to end with this current crisis, it is not… 83. ChatGPT Has Proven that AI Mass Adoption is Inevitable Here are three predictions on what hype surrounding ChatGPT signals for the future. 84. Escapism with VR: Digital Fantasy as a Shield From Stark Reality “By the 2030s, virtual reality will be totally realistic and compelling and we will spend most of our time in virtual environments. By the 2040s, even people of biological origin are likely to have the vast majority of their thinking processes taking place in nonbiological substrates. We will all become virtual humans.” 85. 4 Overlooked Challenges to Our Shiny Self-Driving Future According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, transportation alone contributes 29 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions and according to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, but self-driving cars are coming to fix this, with multi-billion dollar tech and motor companies like Google, Uber, Ford, and General Motors betting on the future of transportation to be one with electric, autonomous and shared vehicles. 86. Life After Coronavirus: The Emergence of Fundamentally New Business Models Time to set sail for your new ideas 87. Lessons Learned From Sharing 30 Fake Stories Created With ChatGPT Insights and lessons from a fake news experiment. 88. Check Out the Principles and Best Practices of Infrastructure as Code for 2023 Infrastructure-as-code is a very important concept to understand in the DevOps world today. 89. I Compiled a List of Tech’s “Next Big Things” So You Wouldn’t Have to 2030 will be weird 90. The Crowdsourced Guide to Remote Working in the Age of Coronavirus General Introductions to Remote Working (... you can contribute here). 91. Big Brother Meets Black Mirror in the Middle Kingdom Imagine a world where everything you ever do or say is watched and rated by invisible eyes. 92. A Primer On The AI Economy Each time a new business ecosystem forms, we have to ask a simple question: where's value created? 93. The Spatiotemporal Metaverse: Its Applications and Challenges Why the term "spatiotemporal" does, in fact, apply to the metaverse and why that distinction helps it achieve everything that it is said to be able to achieve. 94. How to Develop Mobile Apps Using ARKit The creation and development of mobile applications is a large and rapidly developing industry. In the past few years, it has been modified significantly due to the introduction of novel futuristic technologies. 95. Isht Dwivedi Is Working Toward Developing Safer Next Generation Cars Honda has set a far-reaching goal of cutting traffic collision fatalities to half by 2030 and eliminating them completely by 2050. 96. Know Thyself What do I think about creating a world in virtual reality? I think it's amazing! What's the problem with that? 97. Your Job Through the Lens of Artificial Intelligence Over the past few months, journalists have been raving about AI-generated art. 98. 6 Ways Spotify Devalues Music All Is Not Well In Music-Land 99. AI in Five, Fifty and Five Hundred Years — Part Two — Fifty Years Check out part one of this series for what the next five to fifteen years looks like in AI. In part two we get super sci-fi and see if our crystal ball can reach 50 years into the future. 100. How Technology Is Slowly Changing Our Relationships Technology is rapidly becoming an exceedingly vital part of our daily lives. Today, it has totally taken over our lives, we use it for every little thing, and it has without any doubts forever changed the way in which we keep in touch with the rest of the world. 101. What Will It Take for Crypto to Boom Again? Let’s face it: 102. Covid 19: The End of Politics? There are already two cliches when it comes to op-eds on the post-Covid future. One is obvious: the claim that the pandemic has “changed everything.” Analysts in many fields, from Fintech to branding to politics, have all seen the current crisis as a millennial moment. Some have even claimed that it will finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades. 103. Why Is Cybersecurity Becoming Vital in Politics The 21st century is considered to be an era of technologies. From the beginning of the 21st century, they started developing rapidly. Almost every day, we hear from social media and TV that companies create something new. Artificial intelligence is also gaining a foothold in life. 104. I Built a Neuralink App Concept After Elon Musk’s Latest Joe Rogan Podcast I decided to design a Neuralink concept app after watching Elon Musk’s latest chat on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Context: Neuralink is one of the companies Elon Musk works on. They're developing skull implants that connect to the brain to restore certain body functions that were lost through injury or health complications. 105. How Will Laboratories Look and Operate After COVID-19? The disruptive tech that characterises Lab 4.0 includes basic connectivity of documentation, to automation, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) 106. So, Just What is Technology? So, just what is technology? How do we define it and understand it? We use William Brian Arthur's "The Nature Of Technology" to explore those questions. 107. Surviving Crypto Winter — Part Three: — Why Privacy Coins Will Rule the Next Bull Run Welcome to part three of the Surviving Crypto Winter series (check out part one and two), where I profile companies and projects that have a shot at surviving the winds of crypto winter and thriving when dreams of spring comes again. This time I profile the an entire category of projects: privacy coins. 108. General Motor's Claims To Commercialise the Most Innovative Battery Technology GM has made the much-overlooked claim that by mid-decade, it expects to commercialize the most exotic of the stretch futuristic batteries currently on electric vehicle drawing boards. 109. How Robots Are Helping To Battle The Pandemic The battle against the coronavirus pandemic, for example, has recently proven to be a valuable use-case. 110. Why Your Face Will Become Your Main ID In recent years, the payments industry has been actively putting the “Less paperwork” slogan into practice. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, process automation was going full steam ahead, but now the coronavirus seems to make it soar even higher. I spoke to Alexander Kaufher, xpate Head of AML (Anti-Money Laundering Department), to figure out how identity-verification automation is working and why electronic identification will be used for up to 90% of all applications in 5 years. 111. Do You Know Robots? There are several types of robots used to automate production. 112. AI in Five, Fifty and Five Hundred Years — Part Three — Five Hundred Years Check out part one and two of this series for the first five and fifty years in AI. In part three we push the very limits of reality and look 500 years into the swirling depths of tomorrow. 113. Smart Contracts Will Change the World: Here's Why Ethereum was launched in 2014 being the first blockchain with smart contracts. This changed the crypto industry forever. Let me explain why. 114. The Unintended Consequences of Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign The burgeoning campaign by over a thousand large and small businesses, and civil rights organizations to boycott ads on Facebook so as to force the social media giant to take more drastic measures to curb hate speech is misguided. 115. Disruptive Innovation in Sports Training Technologies The COVID 19 pandemic has made the necessity for technology in all aspects of life undeniably evident: from online education software to AI technologies to self-train at home. 116. The Tech Worker's Pandemic Advantage This economy’s income inequality is well documented. The pandemic has begun to accelerate the widening of this gap. Those who are able to work\nduring a lockdown are HEAVILY advantaged. Now that it appears the United States has squandered the benefits of a lockdown, one has to accept the fact there will be more lockdowns. 117. How to Start a Public Invention and Humanitarian Engineering Club at Your University You should start a student Public Invention and Humanitarian Engineering Club at your University! This is how and why. 118. The Use of VPNs Is Spreading in New Zealand's Universities It's no secret that VPNs have become very popular lately, but... what very few people know is that the use of VPNs in universities has skyrocketed in recent times. As reported by vpnetic, VPN usage in New Zealand has almost doubled since the beginning of 2020. 119. How Badly Does Science Need Crypto? The DeSci community believes web3 can make science better. They're right about the problems, but blockchain is only a small part of the solution. 120. What Will the Jobs of the Future Look Like? A look at what the jobs of the future will look like 121. Why You Should Contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness in Web3 By 2040 the breast cancer burden will increase to more than 3 million new cases per year. Time to make a difference, web3 people! 122. A Tale of Two Cities: Economic vs Digital Democracy More than new laws and fines, we need to reconsider data ownership as a whole and discover new structures that place control back into the hands of the people. 123. Things COVID-19 Taught Us About IoT Edge As we watch various industries react to movement restrictions and new work-from-home environments, it has also caused us to reflect on the future of IoT and the role edge computing will play. We wanted to take this opportunity to share a few observations on how the current situation exemplifies the benefits of edge computing and having remote orchestration capabilities for critical systems through IoT solutions. While we hope that we’ll see a return to a more normal way of life soon, we believe that remotely-orchestrated IoT edge solutions will be an integral part of businesses’ digital strategies well into the future. 124. Artificial Intelligence and The Future of Human Race Would our lives look like Jetsons with the rise of Artificial Intelligence? Would robots become self-aware and take charge? Would it let us exercise free will? If these matters concern you, know that you need to understand AI better. Scientists are building machines which are considered intelligent, making our future exhilarating and full of surprises. 125. Is Google’s Hegemonic Long Years of Being a Search Engine Ending? TikTok releases an ad on how to search on the app; hence, functioning seemingly to the Google search engine. 126. Welcome to California, Where Your Face Is Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 127. 10 Financial Predictions For Gloomy 2023 Stagflation, dollar fall, cannibals, and doubling oil prices 128. The Future Job Market Amid Automation and Large Language Models 🕵️♀️👷Your job isn't getting automated by ChatGPT 🤖, well not only that - this is a poke under the hood of the real issues that have led us to today. 129. The Future Is Now: Robots Helping Us Combat Plastic Pollution And Climate Change A 25-year-old Dutchman named Boyan Slat, alternately hailed as “an ocean action hero” and a “wunderkind” by the publication Maritime Executive, has for years waged war against plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. 130. Five Predictions for The New Normal The virtual world is going to be where we LIVE. How will this change the economic dynamics, gravity, and equilibrium in the physical world? In search of the answers, I shaped these predictions for investing and living. 131. Playing Hide and Seek with Big Brother We live in the age of constant surveillance, unlike the one described by George Orwell in his seminal book 1984, but the one which might have bought willingly. We regularly surrender information in exchange for free services and convenience. Often, we skim over the fine print of user agreements, and the act of disseminating private information becomes a voluntary task that absolves the media giants from any legal burden [3]. Ian Bogost of The Atlantic calls this “the age of privacy nihilism” and says that the changes in escaping surveillance capitalism are bleak [4]. 132. Streaming Services Overtake Free-to-air TV For First Time in Australia; What Does it Imply Australian viewers of OTP streaming services and FTA television were almost the same. However, by the end of 2020 the popularity of OTP services grew by 70%. 133. Persuading the Machine: ChatGPT, Bing, and a Bizarre Global Experiment The following sounds like science fiction, but it’s real, and is what has actually been happening recently with ChatGPT, Bing, and what amounts to a bizarre glo 134. Representing Your Virtual Self: An Interview With Leo Nilsson From Scapin' Today, I am talking with Leo Nilsson, co-founder of a mobile chat app - Scapin'. Scapin' is designed for our virtual identities. 135. What Will Bitcoin Look Like in Twenty Years? Prediction is a tricky business. 136. Impact of Automation on the Future of Work Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the nature of jobs and many believe that robots will completely put humans out of work in the coming years. 137. ChatGPT is Amazing. And It is FREE! GPT, or Generative Pretrained Transformer, is a type of language model that uses deep learning to generate human-like text. 138. What are Quantum-Resistant Blockchains? What are quantum-resistant blockchains? How will quantum-resistant blockchains change the crypto world? Read this article to get answers to these questions. 139. Can We Predict the Future of Tech? Will the world be a more peaceful place? No it will not. 140. How To Build Your Self Esteem Self-esteem refers to how we view and respect ourselves. Because it is founded on our views and beliefs about ourselves, changing them can be challenging. 141. A Deep Dive into the Probability of Future Success Model Intelligence Node’s access to immense online & competitor data & AI analytics puts it at an advantage to understand product trends based on probability model. 142. The best ways to fight Tech’s monopolies What Is The Best Way To Improve Competition In Modern Capitalism? 143. Top Wearable Technology Trends to Watch in 2021-2022! Wearable technology is spanning a large range of industries with specialised requirements and client bases, from healthcare to travel, transportation & fitness 144. Worrying About The New Normal? Let's Focus On Making Remote Work Exceptional Instead. There are many contenders for the Oxford Word of the Year in 2020. The award - which can also be a phrase - is awarded as a reflection of the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of that particular year. 145. Why Everyone Needs an Avatar in a "Socially Distant" World Imagine a future where everyone has a virtual character that they use across multiple platforms. Social media, video conferencing, games, and other online spaces. 146. Bad Guys From the Future What cyber threats does the future hold? 147. “A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun” Naturally, another good portion of the population would be trying to destroy everything around them for stupidity’s sake. 148. Can You Trust ChatGPT? Is It the Future, or Is It Just a Good Gimmick? ChatGPT is all over the internet with people buzzing about its capabilities, but is it the future or just another gimmick? Let's find out! 149. While We're All Super Into Conspiracy Theories: Let's Talk AI Ethics and Google With more development and implementation of AI, many pundits and experts have been very vocal of its potential and have called for a standstill in development or at least some regulations. These calls of action have even penetrated the heavy armor that Big Tech hides behind. Imagine letting just a single company toying with such powerful technology 150. People and Technology Can Restore the Planet It's hard to be optimistic when we are inundated by news of our rapidly deteriorating planet every single day. Sometimes it's hard to shake the feeling that everything is on fire, because some days it literally is. 151. The Lost Lesson of Star Trek Gene Roddenberry is one of the visionary thinkers of our time, but we seemed to have missed his point. 152. The Interface Neuroid An Interface Neuroid, or IN, exists in the space between humans and computers, bridging the gap between pure biological neurons and pure digital neurons with a two-way information channel. INs enable a person to gradually digitize their mind. 153. IoT: Beyond Alexa The Internet of Things is a new world. 154. How Edge Computing Will Evolve in 2023 economy in the year ahead and continuing to worry that inflation is eroding everything, business leaders are bracing for rough times in 2023. 155. 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 History has always rhymed; in 2022 it did so faster than ever. 156. The Complete IT Project Roadmap: From Believe it or not, almost 85 percent of global IT firms sway away from annual plans and waste at least 9 weeks on average while trying to cross-collaborate with different teams, across diverse geographies, and using a myriad of tool sets. 157. AI, VR, AR - Are We Going to Live in the World Created by William Gibson? AI, VR, and AR - is it everything that is needed for the virtual world? It looks like we are still far from it. More info is in the post. 158. Should Business Owners be Investing in Facial Recognition? As a business owner, security is, for sure, one of the most important things you need to have in place. And so you go searching for security companies to offer you the best service. Most security companies today will not only provide you a guard but reinforce that with some technological solutions. These are CCTVs, sensors, electric rails, smart heavy doors, and, most recently, facial recognition for personalized service devices. 159. US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs Discusses the Digital Dollar The US Senate Committee on banking, housing, and urban affairs conducted a virtual hearing tagged Digitization of Money and Payments. The hearing took place on Tuesday, 30 June, 2020. In attendance were the ranking Senators of the committee and several experts from the cryptospace. 160. How Blockchain Technology Can Help With UBI - Re: American Equity by Sam Altman And this is one of a few cases where instead of fearing technology, we could embrace it and make it work for us. 161. Financial Literacy 101: How to grow wings series Savings are very much interlinked with mindful spending. Read on to master the art of spending money properly. 162. 6 VR Applications Currently Improving Customer Experience Across Industries Recent technological advances such as Virtual Reality has grown rapidly into a viable medium that connects us in the real world with cyberspace. Enhancing the customer service of companies is no longer a dream, as it has been happening already in some sectors of business for years. 163. How AI and Crypto Work Together How AI will affect crypto? And how does that work now? 164. Fighting Coronavirus: Singapore Tests a Disinfection Robot That Capable of Cleaning Large Areas Scientists in Singapore have invented a disinfecting robot that imitates human gestures to help cleaning staff overwhelmed since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The "XDBOT" is a rectangular box-shaped robot mounted on wheels and armed with an articulated arm which can be operated remotely. He can reach places that are difficult to clean with great dexterity, such as the space under beds or tables. 165. The Benefits of Renewable Energy: Why Clean Energy Is Good for Our Health, Environment, and Economy Renewable energy is becoming more and more popular, and for good reason. Not only does renewable energy have a minimal environmental impact, it also provides a number of benefits to our health, environment, and economy. In this page, we will explore the many benefits of renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and solar panels. So read on to learn why clean energy is good for all of us! 166. What Is Web4? Is It Centralized or Decentralized? Web4 is a term that is used to refer to the next generation of the internet. It is also known as the “more” decentralized web. 167. It's Important to Plan for the Future, But Don’t Prescribe It Plan For the Future – But Don’t Prescribe It 168. Blockchain and Everyday Application in Humanity Things to know about blockchain and its application in our day-to-day life from finance to digital identity management 169. Telemedicine: Benefits, Challenges, and Managing Expectations The global pandemic has shed new light on the necessity to use teleservices: from remote office work, which can be easily moved online, to finding innovative technological solutions for more demanding services, like medicine. 170. Is DeSci the Future of Research? The DeSci movement advocates for real decentralization, rejecting institutional influence, and supporting citizen research in the quest for truth. 171. Everything Startups Need to Know About Cybersecurity Cyberattacks have become more frequent over time. Businesses increasingly use digital platforms to store their data, making it more likely for bad actors to launch cyberattacks. Startups are the most vulnerable to these attacks, even though we've seen large firms also be the target, which causes them to have a damaged reputation or closure. 172. Adrien Book's Neighbors Sound Like a Pain in the A*s; Dreams < Riches? 9x Noonie Nominee Adrien Book (France) helps big companies with strategic stuff, and is currently learning Russian, while optimizing a fairly complicated sleep cycle. Read on! 173. 19 Saucy Tech Predictions For 2019 First and foremost, let me get the lazy predictions out of the way: 174. Musk's Open-Source Hyperloop: Players in the Race to Create the First Originally conceived by Elon Musk in 2013, the Hyperloop has been touted as the fastest way to cross the surface of the Earth. Possibly one of the greatest leaps in transportation for generations, the concept promises to slash journey times between cities from several hours to a matter of minutes. On track to revolutionise our world, when can we expect the Hyperloop to become a reality and is it too good to be true? 175. Introduction Into Chaos Engineering From An Architect's Perspective Your infrastructure will fail. It’s not an if but a when. As the rise of microservices and serverless make apps more distributed, potential fault points are rising exponentially. We may attempt to engineer our systems expecting certain failures only to make things worse, such as a well-intended retry logic overloading a stressed server even worse and causing failures to cascade across the enterprise. 176. Incorporating Art into Engineering by Introducing the STEAM Approach There is a perception that science, technology, and the arts are separate vocations. The STEAM approach incorporates the arts and sciences. 177. Intergalactic DAOs and Thoughts on Interplanetary Governance 178. Real Estate in the Metaverse is Booming: is it Really Such a Crazy Idea? Virtual real estate in the Metaverse is attracting enormous attention from investors. The article explains why is it worth buying real estate in the Metaverse. 179. Is There a Major Global Collapse On the Horizon? Kim Dotcom ponders whether a major global collapse is coming soon. 180. Before Thinking About Ethical AI, First, Become Responsible When talking about Responsible AI and Ethical AI, there still seems to be confusion. 181. How Will Travel Be Affected by the Metaverse The Metaverse is a hot topic that has been discussed extensively. Here's a personal view of the travel industry in the future of the Metaverse. 182. My Wish For a Gyroscopic Floating Table An invention I would like to create would be a gyroscopic floating table. 183. Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses? While many older movies set in the future paint the 2020s as a futuristic megalopolis, the reality is that we have yet to transform into a society that sees flying cars and teleportation as normal parts of everyday life. However, new innovations and developments in healthcare, such as ambulatory surgery centers and telehealth, are slowly starting to usher us into a new age in which highly advanced technology is becoming more and more accepted and utilized. 184. Gendered Curriculums: A Cultural Artifact Curriculum resides in relationship with the concept of gender in complex and multifaceted ways. It explores the relationship between genders and demands that we look beyond gender as ‘sex-group differences’ to a deeper understanding of this notion as a cultural artefact. 185. Why You're the Only One Who Cares About Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency has an odd and insular community. 186. Walking the Talk: How Gen Z and Social Media Are Affecting Real Social Change Generation Z, or Gen Z, coming on the heels of the Millennials, are more racially and ethnically diverse than any generation before. They are truly the first digital natives, with the smart phone around them since birth. As the saying goes, “Today, 2-year-olds can unlock an iPhone, open and close their favorite apps all by themselves. When I was that age, I was eating dirt.” In fact, this generation cannot imagine life without the iPhone and the Internet. 187. Using Data Analytics for Unhindered Business Growth Every business, regardless of the size and spread, requires data analytics support to thrive. These Top Data Analytics Trends will help you grow your business. 188. Are Digital Doppelgangers the Future of Digital Identities? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed the possibility of having a digital doppelganger and how it can impact our lives. 189. Life in 2050: The Day Begins If you want to see what 2050 could be like, prepare to be blown away by the coherent science in this article. 190. Technology Should Enable Craftsmen To Go Back To Doing What They Do Best The pandemic (you know the one) has disrupted stores and restaurants in a way no one could have expected at the start of 2020. Health scare, mass unemployment, e-commerce, Amazon competition, ballooning debt… we didn’t start the fire, it was always burning… but now there are ambers everywhere and we’ve got to get to work to save the good china. 191. Why I Built Virtual Grass That Evolves It’s not every day you realize that software you have been designing and building for the last few years appears to have developed “common sense”. 192. Today Is My 33rd Birthday: Suprise, It's Life! I have never been on Hackernoon before, it was just one of those things that my endless cycle of mad clicking, ADD inspired pursuits of I don't know what don't me here moment. It's April 28th and I have finally been able to mildly celebrate my birthday for the first time in 3 years... Yeah, that's right! 3 years. I'll get to that in a sec. But I wanted to let you all know that I have first completed my first semester of college courses. Just 2, no biggie. 193. Three Lessons We Can Learn from George Floyd’s Case and Its Impact. There is always a breaking point in anything that tests people’s limitations. Some take action to make a change. Others become tolerant. Still, some become wiser. We saw this happen in the face of the merciless pandemic (in this case COVID-19), which broke plans for billions and deprived millions of their family members, friends, relatives, and loved ones. 194. The Truth Behind the Sensationalized Fall of Logan Paul’s NFT Collection in 2022 Logan Paul’s Azuki collection, acquired for $623,000, is only valued at $10 today. 195. Futuristic Future of Human in the World of Financial Technologies Finance has entered a phase of radical charge, promising much for both consumers and those leading the revolution. 196. A Vision for a Better Future: The Personal Platform Hi, I'm Mark Nadal and I create useful tools that I give away for free. To a lot of people, 8M+ people have used my technology as a result of it becoming an invisible yet critical layer of infrastructure. But it is not the digital roads and bridges that I have built that I want to talk to you about, it is how and why we use them. 197. ChitChat with Czhang Lin, CEO of PIEXGO Czhang Lin is the CEO of PIEXGO, a Singapore based global digital currency trading platform that provides a one-stop seamless experience for institutional and individual traders. Czhang joins Me today to discuss current crypto scene in South korea and his personal viewpoints regarding the blockchain market on an international scaleQ: Please give an introduction to PIEXGO and how does it differ from other trading platforms? 198. 2020: Our Meatless, Cashless, City-less Future Happy New Year! 2019 has come and gone like Kylo Ren’s reign in The Rise of Skywalker, and so it's time for my annual prediction piece. 199. How Technological Progress Takes Affiliate Marketing to the Next Level The world around us is changing at a rate that’s often incomprehensible to us. We’re seeing new inventions everywhere we look, and it’s happening every single day. 5G, AI, VR, satellite Wi-Fi - these and other inventions are constantly hitting our cognitive system, making it overwhelmed. 200. AI Will Eliminate Most Human Jobs by 2030 Last year the BBC reported that Robot automation will 'take 800 million jobs by 2030'. Lucky for most of the people reading this post, developer jobs are safe for the time being. But what is the world going to look like when most manual jobs are taken by machines? What type of effect will this have on our economy? What will happen to the middle class? Do we need Universal Basic Income? 201. Trump’s War on Social Media is an Opportunity for Decentralized Platforms We are surrounded by battles, if one wants to use the language of war that seems to be the default setting of a number of political leaders. For some months the world focused on defeating Covid-19, but as interest in that wanes, President Trump, and indeed the USA, have all too readily provided us with two other touchpaper moments that have claimed our attention, and they are intertwined: the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Trump’s executive order targeting social media platforms. 202. IoT as a Multi-Faceted Game Changer in 2021 and Beyond There is no second-guessing the predominance of the IT industry, despite the catastrophic effects of the pandemic felt across diverse verticals. 203. 20 Inventions that'll Change the World I wrote an article titled “I Compiled a List of Tech’s “Next Big Things” So You Wouldn’t Have to” in 2018. It has since been read over 50,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times on social media. As anyone reading it in the 2020s will notice, a lot of what was written then is now obsolete. It is thus necessary to write an update, highlighting the key technologies emerging today that will be all the rage in in 2022, 2025 and 2030s. 204. Are Star Wars-like Holo Calls Coming in the Near Future? What are holography, holograms and video holograms? Are we all set to experience the Star Wars-like holo calls? We might be much much closer than you think 205. Food Tech Stories: How Walmart is Growing Food Subscription Business Based on this story: Walmart Grocery is expanding its $98 per year 'Delivery Unlimited' subscription across the US 206. New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change NextGen batteries will power the future… if we can make them. 207. On The Metaverse with Anndy Lian The metaverse is a virtual digital world that exists alongside the real world. This is how I see it, what about yours? 208. Here We Go Again: 21 Saucy Predictions for 2021 21 Predictions for 2021 209. Studying First World Problems for Solutions to Cock-Ups From the Future Do First World Problems = First World Solutions? 210. We Need to Talk About the Unionization of Tech Workers Few times in the history of workers’ movements has one workforce had so much sway over their conditions. 211. Can 5G Replace Broadband? With the breathless pace at which new digital innovations are emerging every day, many are now wondering when broadband will finally be rendered obsolete. Despite the possibility of alternatives like 5G taking over, however, many critics and proponents of broadband alike have yet to really determine once and for all whether it can replace broadband entirely. 212. What Apple TV’s New Series "Foundation" Can Teach You About The Fate of U.S. Politics In Foundation, Hober Mallow, a master trader who politically maneuvers himself to become the planet’s first merchant prince, also made political decisions. 213. What a Post COVID-19 World Looks Like As our lives are suddenly and drastically changed by the rapid spread of this virus, and my local stores are ignorantly devoid of toilet paper and vodka from panic buying, I reflected on a few societal changes we might see taking place. 214. What Can We Do to Spur Mass Blockchain Adoption in 2020? This week I asked a few blockchain founders a different question (the previous interviews can be found here). All of the founders I talked with are from different niches, including infrastructure projects, crypto trading tools, blockchain-based social apps, and more. If you’re someone who monitors the blockchain field, then you’ll definitely want to bookmark this article so that you can see which answers became a reality at the end of the year. 215. Studying First World Problems for Solutions to Cock-Ups From the Future Do First World Problems = First World Solutions? 216. WFH Will Remain Crucial for Business Success, Even After the Pandemic Ends The work from home (WFH) phenomenon has exploded over the past few years, and it’s culminated during the current pandemic. Many are even saying that the novel coronavirus has thrown us into the largest WFH experiment on earth. But it’s time to face the truth that remote work is no\nlonger an experiment. Nor is it a trend, a fad, or “the future of work.” 217. A Brief Overview Of GPS Tech The global positioning device or as we know it as GPS is a system of satellites in space that revolve around the earth using its orbit. 218. The News According to Hacker Noon — Tuesday, 30 June 2020 Today on Hacker Noon—We Have Questions: Will this pandemic finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades? What do we need to know about this recession? WTF Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? 219. The Future of Education in the 21st Century We need a new metaphor for the school in the 21st century as the factory metaphor is no longer relevant in this new era of information and automation. 220. Should You Buy Bitcoin? Understanding the Ups and Downs Lessons in cryptocurrencies from the past and a look towards the future 221. 5 Ways to Improve Customer Experience With AI Artificial Intelligence(AI) is improving the customer experience by providing personalized services. Here are 5 ways AI is helping brands better serve their CS. 222. Green Web Hosting Providers, Powered By Renewable Energy Image Source: Green-Gator 223. How Rozum Café Rule Robots It is a common phrase that every story has two sides. Thus this article marries such stories. The story of how coffee met a robot and became each other's perfect twin flame. The essential contribution of coffee to the humans’ lifestyle is so diverse that there are almost no pages left in the history books to narrate a unique script about it anymore. 224. Solar Energy Without the Sun Solar is the future, right? Flying cars, clean water the world over, and gleaming towers of city and glass that jut unceremoniously into the sky. Science fiction promised us a lot, and while we can’t sit in endless sky traffic just yet, we are making great strides towards powering our businesses and homes with the energy of the sun. 225. These Industries Are Putting Marginalized Voices Ahead in 2021 Even after the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election came to what most would believe to be an end, the ongoing legal drama in which the Trump Campaign is refusing to concede the already decided Electoral College votes to President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ victory. 226. How the "Great Lockdown" is resetting business. “What are the greatest inventions of the past 1,000 years?” 227. On Human-Machine Communications & Singularity: The Raw Potential Arthur was such a visionary. His predictions on the future of human to human communications was right on spot. It will continue to improve with the help of technology. 228. An Intro to Quantum Computers Gordon Moore, the founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and former CEO of Intel in his 1965 paper, described that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit double about every two years and this statement is famously known as Moore's Law. Moore's law was consistent for the past 50 years, but with the current technological advancements, it is coming to an end. It is starting to become physically impossible to reduce transistor sizes to increase computational efficiency further, and hence this calls for alternate methods. 229. Business Process Automation Is Key to the Success of the Future Workforce The tech pace has never been this fast, yet it will never be this slow. This is what is going on today: the COVID-19 pandemic is creating havoc in almost every industry. Businesses are moving towards digitization and preparing themselves for adopting new ways of operating and serving customers once they reach a safe situation. 230. Is Cloud Computing the Future of Small Business Servers? It hasn’t always been the case that small businesses needed their own servers. But as technology has changed and evolved to become such an integral part of our daily lives, even small businesses with only a handful of employees find themselves either relying extensively on Google Docs or turning to a server. 231. Pharmacelera’s Quantum Drug Discovery Remedy Photo by Daniel Tafjord on Unsplash 232. How AI is Making it Easier to Spread Fake News Is Bitcoin the revolution against unequal economic systems, or a scam and money laundry mechanism? Will artificial intelligence (AI) improve and boost humankind, or terminate our species? These questions present incompatible scenarios, but you will find supporters for all of them. They cannot be all right, so who’s wrong then? 233. Asia Light Electric Vehicle Market Set to Reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024 The Asia light electric vechile market is predicted to grow at 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 52.8 billion by 2024. The market is driven by the factors such as technological advancements, government support, rapid urbanization and low maintenance requirements of these vehicles. 234. Analyzing the AI Hype Cycle; Applied to Automation in the Property Industry Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been praised as game-changing developments of over the last 5 years, however, many feel disappointed when comparing expectations to real-life application. AI might have missed the mark in the short term, but it has been ‘progressing in the shadows,’ gradually helping to automate tasks and reduce costs. This is certainly the case in the property industry. 235. Why Automated Ecommerce Fulfillment is the Next Big Step for Online Sellers Ecommerce Giants will rule the roost but implementing Automated Ecommerce can make your startup stand a chance in a post-covid online era. 236. The Future of Battery Technology: What’s Next? Lithium-ion batteries are the standard for electronics, electric vehicles and are also growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. A prototype Li-ion battery was developed by Akira Yoshino in 1985, then a commercial Li-ion battery was developed by a Sony and Asahi Kasei team in 1991. Since then, there haven't really been any breakthroughs in rechargeable batteries, however, because Lithium is finite and not renewable, we will need to find different methods of making these batteries that almost all our electronic devices rely on. 237. In California, Your Face Can Be Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 238. Eco-Big Data Applications in the City: Cleaning Up with IoT and ML Digitalization is possible not only in enterprises. Digital transformation is catching up even with cities to make them more convenient for residents and less harmful to the planet. How to quickly monitor garbage cans, the state of forest parks, cycling and air purity with the help of big data, machine learning and the Internet of things? 239. Tesla's Optimus Humanoid and the Future of Sentient AI On AI Day 2022, Tesla introduced the Optimus prototype, an improvement from the human in a costume a year prior. How close to sentience is the new bot? 240. Drones Will Change The Insurance Industry It is never too early to be thinking about the future. And if you are thinking about the future, think about drones. 241. Space Exploration: New Frontier For Technological Innovations From the earliest known periods of human history, people have always been fascinated by the big yellow ball that provided light and heat, the tiny light dots shimmering in and regularly recurring tailed streaks dashing across the night sky. We wanted to know more about those objects, but the crippling limitations in our knowledge and technology didn’t allow that. 242. Machine Learning: What Does The Future Look Like? Machine learning (ML) is the process which enables a computer to perform something that it has not been explicitly told to do. Hence, ML assumes the central role in making sentient machines a reality. With the launch of Sophia, an AI robot developed by Hanson robotics, we wonder how close we are to be outclassed by these smart fellows. 243. The Future of Content Creation: Sharing Profit With Your Audience How can you earn money from viewing your favorite Youtuber's video in the future? 244. Web 3.0, Its Adoption, Perspectives, and Obstacles Web 3.0 - is it a promising technology? Sectors that will be impacted by Web 3.0. Is Web 3.0 going to stay or is it just a passing trend? 245. Emerging Technologies Will Revolutionize The Construction Industry Emerging technologies are disrupting the construction industry in a way never seen before. The latest advances in a variety of fields are making construction, easier, cheaper, and more environmentally sustainable than ever before. 246. What Are The Ethical Issues Associated With Artificial Intelligence? Artificial Intelligence has become the talk of the town. Every sector of the market has been taken over by this technology and will continue to do so. According to Google CEO, within a few years, Artificial Intelligence technology will have a more transformative impact on humankind than the advent of electricity had. We cannot deny the fact that AI has automated those tasks that were considered difficult. This technology has reduced human errors and has improved everything from marketing to fashion. 247. How to Live Your Dream in a Crisis These dreams go on when I close my eyes\nEvery second of the night I live another life\nThese dreams that sleep when it’s cold outside\nEvery moment I’m awake the further I’m away 248. Taking a Glimpse at The Post-Covid World Like most people, over the past 2–3 months I have spent an unhealthy amount of time incessantly checking for Coronavirus updates, reading opinion pieces and going down Twitter rabbit holes trying to make sense of the new world we now live in. As things started to settle into the new normal of social distancing and self-isolation, I shifted from thinking about the immediate to thinking about the future and was trying to answer one question. What are the the new trends and lasting tailwinds that will shape our future in the wake of this pandemic? 249. 5 Technology Jobs You Can Apply For in 2030 Little by little, advances in technology and science are setting the scene for the next industrial revolution, which will change our world and lives in unimaginable ways. 250. The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones. 251. Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 252. Our Storytelling Platform Built On ‘Kokorozashi’ Dear reader, Even though we do not want to believe that you do not know yet about HeadUP, we kind of understand this eventuality and the reason(s) why; and it is all fine, no hurt feelings (not like these guys below)... 253. AI's Working Man Displacement Photo by Craig Sybert on Unsplash 254. Web 3.0 – Our Future or Just Another Buzzword “Web3 isn’t another buzzword or jargon which can be written off. It is the future of the internet. This is the new infrastructure layer which will power the next generation of computing innovation,” 255. Hyperloop: A New Player in the Race for Better Transportation When you are running short of time, a long time-consuming journey may feel hectic to you. In such a situation, you may feel a need for transportation technology which can complete your long journey in just a matter of minutes. Hyperloop transportation technology can fulfill this desire. 256. Deus Ex Machina: fA.I.th in the age of Artificial Intelligence Religious doctrine may yet be of some use in the New Tech World 257. How to save A.I in 3 easy steps Do the benefits of artificial intelligence outweigh the risks? 258. Justin Sun on the Future of Crypto Justin Sun spoke at Token2049 and discussed his beliefs about the future of crypto, decentralization, and blockchain. 259. Artificial Intelligence: Multimillennial Data Transmitted To Machines With Brains We are gradually encoding human knowledge in seas of annotated data 260. The Future of NFTs and Metaverses: Big Brands, Metaverse Law, and More The key thing about these NFTs, regardless of the metaverse, is that they have a value outside the game and can be transferred to anyone on the blockchain. 261. Tips for Green Energy Technology Now our company know just exactly how crucial it is actually to care for nature is so essential. The recommendations below are going to offer you a lot of the very best operations that you may conveniently make green power help your residential property. 262. Metaverse Concept Analysis: Threats and Reassurances Metaverse has many pros and cons, but we know all of them. I want to discuss Metaverse's threats, less obvious Metaverse immersion problems, and its prospects. 263. Cyberpunk is Now: Dystopia or Utopia? This article is not important. It does not contain relevant information or any interesting study on any subject. It is just a small reminder to remind you that today is an excellent time to be alive. 264. Electric Cars: What Does the Future Hold? Better Batteries and Wireless Charging Electric Cars: What Does the Future Hold? 265. ART + AI The idea that AI can infiltrate the field of art is frightening and rightfully so. While it has been no secret that AI can definitely replace blue-collar jobs and possibly threaten white-collar jobs, the idea that it can impact the livelihood of artists isn’t one that the media has foretold, nor have dystopian movies explored. However, we can see early traces of AI in art. It has slowly seeped into written literature, journalism, paintings and even music. 266. Research: Organizational AI Adoption in the Insurance Industry Executive Summary 267. AI is Not the Future of Education - Here's Why AI has been gradually sliding into every single area of our lives and the world of education is not an exception. 268. 10 Predictions for a Post-COVID World: Contactless retail, New unicorns and Other The world as we knew it before will never be the same. The pandemic is reshaping everything from how we work and shop to how we exercise and socialize. There was a great post by Emma Rose Bienvenu that got a lot of traffic where Emma shared her 7 predictions for a Post-Coronavirus World and named remote work, automation, and telemedicine as the key trends shaping our new normal. 269. Charting The Rise of Augmented Reality: How Will AR Develop in The Next Decade? There are few more exciting emerging technologies than that of Augmented Reality. With practical applications in the healthcare, entertainment, collaboration and plenty more, there’s plenty to be excited about across AR and the industries it has the potential to disrupt and enhance. 270. The Viral Crisis Paradox and Other Covid-19 Economic Observations As I write these words we’ve just passed one million known infected with COVID-19 and the economies of the “advanced” world are certainly going into a recession (two quarters of negative growth). In a globalised world physically connected by just over 100,000 flights per day, contagious disease populates the world in a matter of weeks. With a global mortality rate of around 10%, despite modern medicine, this is yet another global “plague”. But we as a globally connected society have new tools (such as lung ventilators) and new tricks (social distancing). 271. Digitizing Canadian Healthcare As COVID-19 has swept across the country, it’s also left behind a trail of shuttered businesses and mounting job losses. To say that this pandemic has adversely impacted our economy would be putting it mildly. However, the one silver lining amongst all of this is that our healthcare system is now, once again, under the spotlight. 272. Reflections On The Topics of Progress, Technological Growth, and Economics Musings on Progress , Technological Growth & Economics from the lens of a startup builder & amateur economist #SF Bay Area & India 273. Is AI Superseding Teachers in Education? Artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly influence learning across all subjects while also becoming a crucial subject itself. 274. An Overview of the Bluetooth Contact Tracing Protocol by Apple & Google 275. What 6 Superbowl Ads tell us about our Robotic Future Super Bowl ? More like Super Bored, ammaright? 276. Turning Your Imagination Into Reality You need to know when your AirTaxi pickup time is. You think for a moment and the answer pops into your mind in less than a few milliseconds. You suddenly remember to catch up with your friend over in Shanghai and you reach out to him. A flood of joy washes over your mind as the connection is established. He allows you to traverse through his feelings and of a recent holiday as you connect with each other. A virtual message notification pops up in front of your eyes but intuitively, you will it to go away. You feel the AirTaxi landing outside and start walking towards it, through automatic doors, and allow it to carry out an invisible memory check before sitting down… 277. What Will Virtual Worlds Look Like By The End of This Decade? Humans have sought interconnectivity with each other since early days, and throughout history there have been specific technological developments that have each spurred human interaction significantly forward. As early as 3500BC, one of the earliest technological developments was written language. Allowing people to interact with one another more decisively regardless of physical distance, written language offered early humans an efficient and accurate system with which to facilitate trade, cultural expression and person communication. The desire to connect even inspired the development of written languages in separate parts of the world simultaneously. As technology advanced, faster and more cohesive ways of communicating were developed. Offering people the ability to speak in real time across virtually any distance, the telephone provided new levels of advanced communication and allowed global industrialization to leap forward with the rapid sharing of ideas. The telephone also paved the way for the medium we use most today — the Internet. From its humble beginnings as a US military project, the Internet now connects numerous aspects of everyday human life, and its capabilities encompass the sharing of voice, text, images and video. It facilitates virtually instant interactions in the social sphere, business, entertainment and commerce. It is also, like its predecessors, setting the stage for the next great technological development in human interconnectivity — the virtual world. 278. The Future is No Code “The future of coding is no coding at all.” - Chris Wanstrath, CEO at GitHub. 279. Smart Factories And Sustainability: Is Zero Waste Possible In Manufacturing? Under the influence of Industry 4.0 and IoT, businesses are ready to switch to smart factories. The uniqueness of the moment lies in the fact that any developing and developed state is able to create a powerful foundation for sustainable development in the future. The smart factory is the element of the Factory of the Future paradigm, which in fact is a brick in building the innovative economy of the future, and mechanical engineering, by virtue of its innovative nature. 280. The Future of Innovation: How Will Entrepreneurs Adapt To This Decade? Futureproofing is at the forefront of every entrepreneur’s mind. But putting ideas into practice can be a different challenge altogether. 281. Five Industries That Could See An Influx of Robots The year is 2020, and everyone is excited about the unpredictability of its rollercoaster ride. We are all strapped in and are ready to go, but there are still some vacant seats. The rollercoaster refuses to set sail unless all seats are with occupants. We do not understand this seer nature of 2020 and why it is bringing these new terms and conditions into play. We, however, have some candidates in mind to occupy the vacant seats. Their inevitable existence has been in the shadow of our minds for some time. But now its time to let these cousins of ours into the fold. Enter the robots, and the 2020 rollercoaster ride commences. We as humans, however, insist that we captain the ship and must decide on which route the year should sail since we have more experience. 282. Vladimiros Peilivanidis has Been Living Solely on ETH Since 2017 Vladimiros Peilivanidis, currently in Greece, has been nominated for 2020 Noonies for contributions in the Decentralization and Future Heroes Award Categories. Read on to learn more about his thoughts on LSD, technological progress, and working for our mother, the machine. 283. The Future of Business Process Automation It is important to recognize the importance of all these components of business process automation and act on them. 284. How to Boost Your Mind Viral Immunity TL;DR Diversity is the key 285. An Honest Look at Remote Working Pros and Challenges By Adam Fard, founder of adamfard.com a UX Design Agency 286. 7 Tech Trends Reshaping the Retail Industry What is the future of retail in the post-COVID-19 world? The 2021-reality trends show how technology and innovations help retailers face challenges. 287. If I Could Create Worlds… I’m Mark Nadal & I want to tell you stories of an awe-inspiring future. 288. Web 3.0 and the Semantics of Global Immigration I saw the phrase “distance-shrinking technologies” in the UN’s 2020 World Migration Report yesterday and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. 289. IoT Devices, Lighting Solutions And Their Adoption After Pandemic Technology is a compelling resource when it comes to minimizing the chances of covid-19 transmission. While the usefulness in the medical realm is evident and would require a separate discussion, the main focus of our current discussion will be IoT-empowered lighting solutions. Most of the manufacturers dealing in lighting solutions are opting for smart accessibility to minimize human contact. 290. What is Expressive Capital and Why is it Important? The most vital currency in today’s age is expression. I found the term “expressive capital” when reading Hugh MacLeods’ book, “Evil Plans”. It represents an attribute that some companies make use of on their products. Basically, the more personality and expressiveness the product has, which resonates with you — the consumer — the more valuable that asset is. Therefore expressive capital is a relevant metric. 291. Deciphering the impact of IoT on Smart Lighting Technology is a compelling resource when it comes to minimizing the chances of covid-19 transmission. While the usefulness in the medical realm is evident and would require a separate discussion, the main focus of our current discussion will be IoT-empowered lighting solutions. Most of the manufacturers dealing in lighting solutions are opting for smart accessibility to minimize human contact. 292. The Sinister Side of Instagram Filters Over time, social media platforms have grown and transformed into abilities and features. They first started as platforms used for tagging and connecting with long lost family members and friends. But now, they have transformed and are used for uploading and sending selfies with filters thanks to apps like Snapchat. 293. 5 Macro-Trends That Will Impact Businesses Over the Next 10 Years The Big Picture: Macro-Trends That Will Shape the Next 10 Years... And how to take advantage of them 294. How Under-Resourced Students Are Gaining Access to Scholarships in India When it comes to education in India, every statistic is incredible. Over 500 million people in the country are under the age of 25. According to The Times of India, in 2014 India had over 315 million students that has only grown since and by some estimates India has more students than the entire population of the United States. 295. What Sociologists Are Saying About 2020's Myriad Political Movements 2020 has been a hotbed of political and social debates. Curious, I got out my python script, scraped some academic data and set out to find what the Sociologists are talking about in September 2020. 296. The Black Pterodactyl Event The failure to recognize the Black Pterodactyl event means we run from fearful attack to fearful attack. 297. The Crucial Role of Machine Learning in Cybersecurity In 2019, more than 627 million online records were comprised due to hacking and other types of cyber attacks. This is a pretty staggering number to anyone who has made an online transaction, but the amount of attacks that were stopped is much higher, so it’s worth some optimism. As COVID-19 has pushed many companies into the remote work world, online transactions and records are growing exponentially, and most experts believe that remote work will continue to be very popular even after stay-at-home orders get lifted and life goes back to some form of normal. 298. 5 Future Tech Trends in Healthcare By using technology, we are able to turn the entire healthcare industry from a reactive episodic model to one that is proactive and puts patients at the center of their care. These technology trends have completely revolutionized the healthcare industry. 299. Is "Ready Player One" a Foreshadowing of Our Future? If you could live in Halliday virtual world in 50 years, would you? 300. The Most Prospective Emerging Technologies to Invest: VR, AR, MR Compared in Detail Before investing in the emerging technologies of augmented, virtual and mixed reality, it’s imperative to understand the value of each one. 301. What Cryptocurrencies Can Do For Latin America Cryptocurrencies can be a major factor in Latin America breaking the shackles of financial enslavement. And it’s the tech-savvy who are already reaching out to it. 302. The Pros and Cons of Uploading your Mind Online Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future 303. AI Will Not Take Over the World Anytime Soon Many argue that Artificial Intelligence will take over humanity soon, but what do experts think about this view, and are we going to be the slaves of tech? 304. The Singularity: When Will We Transition to a Dictatorship of Robots? Technological Singularity: the moment when robots reach a level of intelligence that is superior to the current level of human reasonableness or ability to predict the outcomes of unrestrained technological growth. As a consequence, the economic, cultural and political singularity of human civilization follows. And although the singularity is still the subject of many Hollywood films and fictions, the possibility of this hypothetical moment genuinely approaching is looking more and more likely. 305. Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning for Medical Diagnosis On the road to better healthcare 306. Amsterdam's Online Corona Exhibition is a Crowdsourced Covid-19 Time Capsule "An Online Exhibition About Amsterdam in the Age of Corona: In the digital exhibition Corona in the City, the Amsterdam Museum – with many partners – shows the impact of the corona virus on the city of Amsterdam and its inhabitants. Hundreds of Amsterdammers and Amsterdam organisations share their photos, videos, texts and audio fragments about this period in this exhibition. From moving reports of distant visits to loved ones to still photographs of the empty city; from poignant messages from the vital sectors to creative imaginations of life in quarantine." 307. This Week's Top Technology Stories — But Make It Podcast If you're one of Hacker Noon's 12,000+ international Contributing Writers, you'll be happy to hear we're adding yet another distribution channel for The Top Stories You Submit to this big green blob in the cloud. Our mission is simple: be the best place for technologists to publish online. The related causes we back here at Hacker Noon help make the internet a better place — from joining Mozilla's Fix the Internet Incubator, to working with Coil to help writers monetize their content, and donating funds to Better Internet-focused NGOs, like the EFF. In short? We're keen to keep independent internet publishing alive (and thriving). Another way we're working on that: Better Distribution for Every Story. 308. Smart Tattoos: A Deep Dive I recently wrote an article titled “The “Next Big Thing” in Technology : 20 Inventions That Will Change the World”, which was read more than 21,000 times in August. Interestingly, out of the 20 innovations described, “Smart Tattoos” is the one that generated the most excitement. 309. How the Use of Machine Learning is Challenging the Retail Apocalypse Whether retailers like it or not, the future of retail is here, in the form of smart algorithms. Machine learning will change much of the industry's norms, often for the better. Retail trends point to the store of the future being automated using the latest technology. Brick & Mortar, physical retail... however you like to call it, your favourite real-world store is about to get a whole lot more digital. Whether that's the best idea remains to be seen. 310. Innovation Opportunities in Data, AI, AR, Robots, Biotech, More [Overview] Digital Technology is everywhere and it is redefining how we live, communicate, and work. Most importantly, it accelerates how we innovate. 311. What We Should Learn from the Tension Between Mind and Machine Every human bliss and kindness, every suspicion, cruelty, and torment ultimately comes from the whirring 3-pound “enchanted loom” that is our brain and its other side, the cloud of knowing that is our mind. 312. 21 Insightful Tech Predictions for 2021: My Take on What's to Come Apple, Peloton, Roblox, OnlyFans, Zoom, Spotify, Amazon, Twitter, TikTok, Robinhood... This year's prediction are crazier than ever. Thank you for checking out the 312 most read stories about Future on HackerNoon.