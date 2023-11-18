56 Stories To Learn About Future Of Money

Let's learn about via these 56 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Future Of Money /Learn Repo 1. Top 3 Biggest Problems With Cryptocurrency Trading Trading the cryptocurrency market can be an extremely lucrative endeavor if done properly. We all heard those stories of people making huge profits in a very short amount of time or with a little amount of money as the token they’ve invested some spare change skyrocketed over a period of a couple of weeks to extreme highs and made staggering returns. The promise of quick and enormous gains especially attracts the novice and those who would never even consider trading or investing which is why we have seen the creation of a great speculative bubble in 2017 when the mania was at its peak looking like everyone was an expert crypto trader. And it was as everyone is a genius in a bull market. 2. Can Bitcoin Hit 1 Million Dollars? We are quite a number of years away from million dollar Bitcoins. I predict Bitcoin will NEVER get to one million dollars due to historical precedents. 3. Why the 2020s Will Be the Decade of Digital Currency An economic shift has been underway for decades — a transition from physical cash to digital forms of payment. More and more consumers are starting to use smartphone pay, as well, further decreasing the amount of physical money used to pay for goods and services. 4. Greed Threatens to Destroy Dogecoin, But the Motto May Be Redemption #DoOnlyGoodEveryday is just an awesome motto. One I can embrace. Greed threatens to destroy #dogecoin but I cling to the motto. The community has been around for years. It has shown resilience. They believe the motto Do Only Good Everyday. They were doing it when dogecoin was going for less than a penny. 5. The Cryptocurrency Industry Is The Next Basic Infrastructure of The Internet I got into the internet business back in 1998 — a time when we still relied on dial-up modems. I watched the hardware evolve over time to SDN, ADSL and, eventually, to the gigabit network we know today. I also experienced the changes of the software ecosystem firsthand, from the earliest portal websites, to the YouTube boom, all the way to the mobile internet and the current TikTok era. In the 90s, people called the small group of internet users “netizens”. However, the term has become outdated since, as almost everyone is using the internet that has become the basic infrastructure of the world. 6. The Summer of Doge A revolution just like the Summer of Love is nigh. 7. How to Make Money With Crypto, and Keep It - The Definitive Guide Cryptocurrencies offer unprecedented ways to earn sustainable, long-term wealth and a higher quality of life right here, right now. 8. A Brief History of Money Money was invented (or perfected) by scientists, not economists. Meet: Copernicus, Newton, Priestley and Stornetta. 9. The Truth About This Crypto Bear Market That Everybody Seems to Deny Crypto's naysayers are out in full force. They may have missed an important detail. 10. Cryptocurrencies Are Being Adopted Faster in the Sports than the Broader Economy In the past few months, it appears the sports industry has finally caught the crypto bug, realizing the immense potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The world of sports has made a significant entry into the cryptocurrency space and is using it to attract sponsors, engage global markets, and monetize fan engagement in ways that were unimaginable a few decades ago. 11. Uniswap Under Government Scanner: Can't Stop Crypto Though SEC regulators are investigating Uniswap, sending chills through the US cryptocurrency community. But is it really worth worrying about? 12. The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy Post-money economy simulator in the form of a free fictional game based on gift economy that tests the hypothesis of having a market system without any exchange 13. Making the Most of Altseason in a Bull Market Bitcoin's price is booming but don't forget about the most exciting new projects in crypto - altcoins. 14. Will Bitcoin’s ‘Retail’ Investors Ever Arrive? Imagine I told you about a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. 15. A Brief History of Money: From Barter to Banknotes to Bitcoin This article breaks down everything you need to know about the origin of money and bitcoin. What was the earliest form of money and why is bitcoin important. 16. Monetary Systems and The Future The future of money and the dollar in the world of crypto and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What will change and how it might look like? 17. Don’t Place all of Your Crypto Bets in the Fiat Inflation Basket There are many reasons to buy bitcoin. You might not want to pin your hopes on inflation or hyperinflation that never comes. 18. When Life Gives You Lemonade On July 2nd, 2020, a shockwave rippled across the technology landscape, as a few newly minted millionaires took stock of their fortunes. Simultaneously, individuals in Silicon Valley and New York met in private for celebratory cocktails. Major publications across the world reported the event including Forbes, Reuters, and the Financial Times. 19. Hedge Funds Need to Hire Science Fiction Writers Because Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction Science fiction writers of the 20th century invented derivatives. We may have just crossed beyond their imagining into uncharted territory . 20. Decentralizing The Future With mega-corporations dominating the marketplace, can the average person still create an innovative new digital product and compete in this day and age? 21. Crypto is a Meme. So is Every Other Investment Our legacy financial system has turned money into a meme. People believe in it because everybody else believes in it. Is that so much different than crypto? 22. My Most Bullish Scenario for Bitcoin What would you do if bitcoin's price went up 20% at a time? only 23. The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis: I was putting real money into cryptocurrency based upon the belief there would be a Rollerball League. 24. Imagine DeFi Simplified A simplified explanation of the concept of DeFi in day to day terms. 25. Time to Buy Altcoins? Ignore altcoins at your own peril. Like bonds and cash deposits, altcoins now give you less downside and more upside than they have in years. 26. In Crypto, Businesses Die but the Protocols Persist The biggest crypto lending platform, trading firm, broker, and #2 crypto exchange all collapsed. Yet, crypto persists. How? Why? 27. From DeFi 1.0 to 3.0: Innovative Protocols Leading the Way The DeFi ecosystem is constantly iterating and improving. From Primitives to Protocols, here's what seems to be building sustainable ecosystems for the future. 28. Serving Contactless Payments Through the Use of the QR Code How can QR codes help you acquire more revenue and customers 29. Fintech in Japan: How App Payments Are Changing Cash Culture Many visitors to Japan are always surprised by one thing. Despite its East Asian neighbours moving rapidly towards a cashless future, Japan is a cash society. Tokyo’s neon lights and sleek and high-tech public transport system often give the impression that Japan is a place where the future happens. Hop off the train at the newly opened Takanawa Gateway Station and you’ll find a station that has its cleaning and security handled by robots. 30. Central Bank Digital Currencies: Demystifying the Next Evolution of Money To paraphrase John K. Galbraith, while many concepts that relate money, venture into the arcane, others, such as CBDCs are so simple that “the mind is repelled” 31. In The BTC Vs. USD Battle, My Money's on DOGE: Here's Why Could it really be true Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for widespread adoption and usage by a national or pseudo-national entity? 32. The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words Curious about the history of cryptocurrency? Covering Blockchain as early as 1991, we've outlined the history of digital assets in this unbiased fintech review 33. Choosing The Best Privacy Focused Crypto! One of the most important parts of cryptocurrency has always been the potential for privacy. These are six coins that promote that aspect more than others. 34. Ignoring the Billionaires Billionaires matter in America. Ignore them at your own risk. 35. How does DeFi Act as an Economic Cornerstone for Web3? The rise of Web3 gives us reasons to believe that on-chain transactions will be one of the main factors shaping the future of economics. 36. Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India to Spoil Rotten With Your Hard Earned Paper To invest or not to invest was never the question. 37. Looking for a New Bitcoin Narrative? It’s the Same as the Old One Some people think bitcoin's narratives have failed and we need new ones, but there's only one narrative that matters - always has, always will. 38. Bitcoin’s Price is Immaterial: Focus on Opportunities NOT Price Bitcoin's price has nothing to do with its value or the opportunity it presents 39. The Moment You Say Bitcoin Can’t Do Something, It Does Bitcoin’s price is up 60% this year and down 30% since one month ago. And you're worried? 40. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Latin American Politicians Embracing Cryptocurrency The president of El Salvador's proposal to make Bitcoin legal tender in the Central America country will have an impact in the region. 41. Bitcoin and FIAT Money: The Past, Present, And The Future The popular and most successful cryptocurrency to date, Bitcoin, has continued to gain prominence. Putting it in this perspective; it took just 10 out of its 11 years of creation for the President of the United States, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Congress, Senate, and even the IMF to give a public statement on Bitcoin. Why is Bitcoin getting this attention?. This article covers a brief history, the philosophy behind Bitcoins’ creation and the role it plays now and in the distant future. 42. Is Money Really Programmable? Central Bank Digital Currency is on the verge of being rolled out in the USA, with the possibility that it will replace the cash dollar. 43. America Needs Harriet Tubman This Juneteenth and Every Day Afterwards Harriet Tubman is THE woman America needs NOW! Over a century ago, Harriet Tubman built a coalition of whites and blacks, men and women. [44. The Internet of Money: Lubricant for the Internet of Things](https://hackernoon.com/the-internet-of-money-lubricant-for-the-internet-of-things) The history, condition, and direction of communication, media, civilization, and the whole of humankind is not complete without discussing the essence and history of money. The history of human civilization can be explained by the constant struggle between two tendencies--centralization vs. decentralization—exemplified by what has unfolded in the development and evolution of communication media technologies. The same is true for money; or what we should more accurately refer to as currency. You might ask, what does money have to do with communication, marketing, and media? Everything. Money is what makes the world go ‘round. Contrary to the popular song, money CAN buy you love and unfortunately, as we will soon see, money hasn’t exactly made the world go ‘round lately. 45. Will China's Metaverse Alone be Worth $8 Trillion? The US based investment firm Morgan Stanley has estimated that the Metaverse might be worth about $8 Trillion in China in a note to investors published today 46. Bad News for Bitcoin? - All Press is Good Press No matter what they say about bitcoin, good or bad, it wins. 47. Are We Close to Abolishing Physical Money and Bank Cards? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed how implementing a microchip on our hands can be an innovative option instead of our bank cards. 48. The Cryptocurrency Questions We Already Need to Be Answering (But Aren’t) Earlier this year, bitcoiners obsessed over a looming collapse in the financial system and railed against the response of governments and central banks. BRRR, bubbles, socialism, all that. 49. Designing a Viable Central Bank Digital Currency Central banks around the world are exploring the idea of issuing a variant of fiat currency that bridges the functional divide between physical cash and account-based systems. 50. Jefferson Called and Recommended Harriet Tubman Replace Him on the Two-Dollar Bill Thomas Jefferson has called from the grave. He is deeply concerned about his beloved United States of America. 51. Make Way for the Crypto Tortoise Slow and steady wins the crypto race (in bull and bear markets) 52. The End of The Bitcoin Bull Market As We Know It What if bitcoin's bull run ends at a price that's lower than you expect, sooner than you expect? Unless things change drastically, that will happen. 53. Talking About Cryptocurrency With Mr. Worawat Narknawdee From the dawn of human history, money has been serving as an unmistakable reflection of material worth, which deserved all members of the society placing trust in it. However, as the reality often showed, the economy - and money intertwining with it - has been prone to instability over a longer period of time: once the political stability has been undermined, money quickly eroded in value, making thousands of citizens tighten their belts or otherwise, look for alternative ways to escape the economic unease. 54. Energy, Fuel, and Food Prices Soar - Cost of Living Hits 30-Year High In this slogging thread, we discuss the current living crises, facing most of the western world. As prices increase, wages have stagnated or at worst decreased. 55. Is Cryptocurrency the Salary of the Future? In this slogging thread, our technology channel talked about companies starting to pay their employees with cryptocurrency and how this can be a new reality 56. Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates The Bitcoin vs gold debate has been epic. In this article, you'll get the need-to-know background, analytics, and future price estimates. 