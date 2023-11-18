68 Stories To Learn About Vpn And Privacy

Let's learn about via these 68 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Vpn And Privacy /Learn Repo 1. VPN And Cybersecurity Threats: How to be Safe Online Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a useful tool for accessing the web anonymously. It is steadily developing as an essential component of reducing the risks we are exposed to when going online. In fact, the impending growth of the VPN market, with the projected value set at $54 billion by 2024, demonstrates the potential of the industry. 2. 5 Reasons Why VPNs are not Safe in 2021 All good things must come to an end, which may be true for the VPN in 2021. VPNs have been a useful enterprise tool for companies since they started in the 90s, 3. Proxy Vs. VPN Vs. SmartDNS [A Comparison] Cybercrime, internet surveillance, and geo-blocking are nowadays as big an issue as ever. No wonder, then, that more and more concerned netizens are looking for ways to protect their personal data, sensitive information, privacy, and internet freedom. Sooner or later, they hear advice to use either proxy servers, VPNs, or SmartDNS services. But what’s the difference between them, and which one to choose? 4. 7 Reasons Why Everyone Should Use a VPN A VPN can do so much more than giving you access to geo-restricted content. Check out why everyone should use a VPN. 5. Ghost the Internet Like It Is Your Ex Combine your VPN with crypto payments and the result is a truly anonymous and global browsing experience. 6. The first time I quit my second startup This is the story of Online Identity as I see it. 7. How Can VPNs Protect You From Spying? What programs can safeguard your computer from malware? In today’s article, we will take a look at VPNs and what it can do to protect you from spying. 8. Hidden Things You Didn't Know Google Chrome Can Do There is no doubt Google Chrome is known to many users around the world. Many use Chrome browser for different things. The reality is that the majority are unaware of the myriads of things Google Chrome can offer. In this article, we shall be looking at five top things you can do with Google Chrome. 9. What Personal Details Are You Sharing Without Knowing? Unless you have changed your web browser default settings it is quite likely you are leaking personal details as you move around online. But just how much? 10. The Impact of Live Streaming on Media and Entertainment Industry The growing popularity of live streaming is because it is interactive and engaging, and anyone can be a part of it. 11. Homeland Insecurity Innovation can solve a country’s problems, but it can also simultaneously put your private information into a hacker’s playbook. 12. Introduction: What Is a VPN? A virtual private network (VPN) is a technology that enables you to create a safe and encrypted connection over the internet. 13. Privacy protection and how Nym can help Privacy is a broad term, but, briefly speaking, it is the ability to share what you want with whom you want and how you want to do it. So, privacy is about the 14. How VPN Security Works and Why Use One for Safe Internet Connection Information security is today one of the priority tasks that arise in organizations. This is especially true for enterprises whose ventures, in one way or another, are associated with data. With VPN, companies can protect their data on the Internet. 15. How VPNs Can Complement The Blockchain to Enhance Privacy Across the globe, the talk has all been centered on privacy. This is expectedly so since both individuals and brands are at the receiving end of prying eyes. 16. 4 Signs You Make it Easy For Someone to Hack You Hacking can happen on any device and to any person—and hackers are only getting smarter by the minute. 17. 4 Privacy Focused Raspberry Pi Projects 4 do it yourself projects with a Raspberry Pi for the privacy minded user 18. Mimic: New Dimension in the VPN World VPN, or Virtual Private Networks has evolved and matured since it was originally envisioned. Meet Mimic protocol - a brand new dimension in the VPN world. 19. VPN Vs. Proxy: What's The Difference And Which One To Choose What are the main differences between Proxies and VPN's? Which one is best for me? 20. Your Instagram Privacy Guide for 2022 Of the major social networks, Instagram is definitely one of the most public. It’s also one of the most limited in terms of what can and can’t be shared. 21. Why Using a VPN is the Best Way to Protect Your Personal Data When Surfing the Web The internet is an amazing place. It’s grown from a military network into a vast virtual universe populated by trillions of web pages. There are currently around 1.5 billion websites, but that figure is increasing daily. As the world’s population increases, so does this vast resource we call the internet. 22. Protect Your iPhone and iPad Better With These Security Tips Keep The Device Up To Date 23. Top 5 Gaming VPNs: Free, Trial, and Paid Options NordVPN, CyberGhost, and ExpressVPN are some of the best gaming VPNs on the market with free trials and affordable monthly rates. This article will explain why. 24. Invitation Inside: Beta Test A FREE and Open Source Decentralized VPN Today we are announcing beta test of KelVPN, a bandwidth sharing solution. It is a distributed VPN, built on top of the Cellframe blockchain framework. Our mission is to build a decentralized privacy network, which can literally serve as a personal spacesuit for everyone accessing the Internet. 25. How to Spoof Your GPS Location on iPhone Learn how to easily fake your iPhone's GPS location without jailbreaking! Follow this step-by-step guide to spoof your GPS location on any iOS device. 26. The Case for The Defence: Securing The Future With VPN Technology According to statistics, hackers attack every 39 seconds - at a rate of 2,244 times each day. As the world begins to brace itself for another year set to be disrupted by Covid complications and more working from home, it seems essential that we do what we can to make sure our devices are as secure as possible as we work, study, and play away using our own servers. 27. How To Fool Prices: Price Discrimination in the Digital Economy Price discrimination have been around for years. It is seen as a benefit for both companies and buyers, but there is a line that price discrimination can cross to become illegal and harmful for our digital life. 28. Latest Updates from CISA and the NSA on How To Improve VPN Security The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the NSA recently released new guidance for improving the security of VPN solutions. 29. Expert Web Security Tips for Digital Nomads Web security is the process of protecting systems, networks, programs, devices, and data from cyber-attacks. It aims to reduce or stop the risk of cyber-attacks and protect against the unauthorized hijacking of systems, networks, and technologies. 30. Public WiFi is the Devil [Part 2] As the security of public WiFi is lax or non-existent, you should always double-check whether your information is safe. 31. Maintain Anonymity Online With These 3 Actionable Steps The classic idea of the Internet is a virtual place where free speech and anonymity is possible; that has evolved. Here are 3 tips to maintain anonymity online. 32. Setting Up a Guest Wi-Fi Network Internet Securer It has become quite a ritual among friends to ask for the Wi-Fi\npassword before even exchanging greetings. The technology has taken made us so much addicted to it. The moment people enter your house, all they want to do is to access your internet to post on social media. Well, you can’t blame them because you do the same when you go to their place! 33. Are VPNs Really Safe? Virtual Private Network (VPN) cloaks your online identity, and shielding your data from prying eyes. 34. The Use of VPNs Is Spreading in New Zealand's Universities It's no secret that VPNs have become very popular lately, but... what very few people know is that the use of VPNs in universities has skyrocketed in recent times. As reported by vpnetic, VPN usage in New Zealand has almost doubled since the beginning of 2020. 35. 4 Essential Steps to Protect Your Digital Privacy Connecting to public WiFi may be unavoidable but it does bring some security risks. These four steps can help protect your data privacy when connected to such. 36. In Defense of Users' Right to Anonymity In Techlore Talks #4, Henry and I discussed freedom of speech, anonymity on the internet, and the content moderation policies of online platforms. 37. Anonymous Web Browser: A Guide on Anti-Detect Technology Learn how anonymous web browser works with the help of antidetect technology. 38. The Great Firewall of China is Not so Great, Afterall We crack open the technology that keeps 1.4 BILLION people walled in 39. All about Security Information and Event Management SIEM stands for "Security Information and Event Management". It is a set of tools and services that offer a holistic view of any organisation's information security. It works by combining two technologies: Security information Management(SIM), which collects data from the log files and runs an analysis on the security vulnerabilities and reports them, and Security Event Management(SEM) which monitors any system on a areal-time basis and also keeps the network admins notified about the threats. SIEM is used to identify threats and anomalies in the network, cyber attacks from gigs of data. 40. 10 Cybersecurity Tips Everyone Should Follow In a world where everything is connected to the internet, and yes I mean everything (NSFW), the threat of being hacked is always present. The most recent notable security leak was with Robinhood. 41. Privacy Protection In The Context of Cybersecurity The history of hacking is a history of ambiguities. 42. 10,331,579,614 Records Leaked in 2019 And Counting... Seems like almost every week brings more news about massive amounts of personal and private data leaks. 2019 Is almost over but the reports of breached records keep coming in. So far, The Defence Works has counted 10,331,579,614 breached records and the number is getting bigger as we speak. 43. Long "Unbiased" VPN Reviews That Give You The Short End of the Stick [Deep Dive] There's a massive problem in the privacy world. Websites, social media accounts, and other platforms are constantly popping up out of nowhere, telling you to buy The Greatest Service Ever in order to solve all your privacy woes, whatever that may be. These websites often employ marketing teams to make sure their "reviews" are what you see first when you begin your research. Some of them are even operated by VPN providers themselves, operating under anonymous business entities to hide their bias, or doing it right out in the open, hoping you'll mistake their advertising-filled press releases and blogs as insider knowledge of the VPN space. 44. How Valuable Are VPN Services During COVID-19? The world has literally been turned upside down in the past few months due to COVID-19. Many businesses have shut their doors in an attempt to halt the spread of this dangerous virus. With many physical business locations closed, entrepreneurs are scrambling to hang on to some semblance of normalcy. This is why many business owners have instructed their team members to work from home. 45. WireGuard Protocol and NordLynx, or why your VPN got a lot faster recently? Several years ago, a casual Internet user asked about VPNs would most likely scratch his or her head in uncertainty. Sure, VPNs have been around since Microsoft developed the PPTP protocol in 1996 and granted employees a somewhat safe remote access to confidential business resources on distant databases. But in 1996 there was a total amount of 36 million Internet users, and cybersecurity was an oblique idea for most of them. 46. Your VPN Might Be Tracking and Logging Your Browsing Habits Top VPN websites are tracking visitors with sometimes dangerous or privacy-unfriendly third-parties, as well as creepy session-recording scripts. 47. When you’re blocked online, can you just DIY your own internet? The internet is public infrastructure that has been highjacked by corporations and governments. Let's change that. 48. NordVPN's Meshnet Lets Users Create Their Own Private Networks Nord's Meshnet feature allows you to route your online traffic through another machine, creating your own VPN. 49. What the GDPR and California Privacy Act Means for Tech Companies You may not know it, but companies are using your data as a commodity. For decades, all of your online habits have been stored, bought, shared, transferred, and maybe even stolen by businesses and individuals. 50. How Does a VPN Work to Protect Your Privacy? VPNs secure your online activity. In this article, you can learn what the best VPN protocol is, how AES-256 encryption works, and what VPNs really protect from. 51. Technology To Make You Feel Safer Online Cybercrimes continue to be rampant and most people continue to wonder about their safety and that of their information. 52. Zero-Log VPNs Fight for User Security -Is This Reality or A Myth? Over time, VPN usage surged to an unprecedented level, and “Zero-Logs VPN” is what every virtual private network claims to be. 53. Top 5 Myths About VPNs and Why They’re Wrong A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a service that protects your online privacy by connecting your device to the Internet through an “encrypted tunnel. While this may sound simple, in reality encryption is notoriously difficult--and misunderstood. As a result, many misconceptions have sprung up about VPNs, leading to faulty and distorted ideas about what they are--and aren’t.In this article, we’ll address the five top myths about VPNs, explain why they’re wrong, and highlight how VPNs can make your online life safer and easier. 54. What Is a VPN and What Are Its Alternatives? Are VPNs really essential for an average user in 2021? Read on to find out about common issues with VPNs, as well as possible alternatives to them. 55. 10 Steps to Ensuring Cyber Security for a Small Business How can your small business avoid being a victim of a cyber fraud? Here are 10 cyber security steps for small business safety. 56. Are Private Search Engines Truly Private? As of January 2020, 59% of the global population is connected to the internet. 57. First-ever Global Live VPN Speed Test Comparing VPN providers can be time-consuming and not always accurate. A Live VPN Speed Test helps you solve the problem and shows you exactly which VPN is the fastest and the historical test data tells you how consistent the VPNs in the test are. 58. How to Set Up a Windows IPv4 Client With an Ubuntu WireGuard Server Step-by-step tutorial to correctly configure a Windows client to work with an Ubuntu WireGuard VPN server. 59. Thinking of Moving to Germany? Here's What to Expect Working as a Software Developer in Germany Germany offers ample opportunities for developers to find fulfilling & well-paid jobs. Most developer jobs in Germany require Java, Python, SQL, and JavaScript. 60. VPNs for Netflix: Benefits and Must-Have Features Learn why Netflix libraries are different, how VPNs solve this issue and discover the tips for you to choose the right VPN for Netflix. 61. 5 Best VPNs for Privacy and Security on the Dark Web A list of 5 powerful VPNs capable of handling Dark Web and onion nodes that will ensure your privacy and security. 62. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs): Why You Should be Using Them There was a time when we never come across the word VPN,\nbut today, it seems like we strongly need it to secure our internet connection. 63. Warrant Canaries, Audits, and Linux-based Protocols Shake Up VPNs Over the past few years, VPNs have become a vital cog in the world of online privacy. Whether you’re looking to safeguard your data, browse anonymously, or simply bypass internet restrictions, there is so much more that VPNs can offer. 64. 5 Best VPN Services and How to Choose Between Them The following are the 5 best VPN services: PIA VPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, and TunnelBear VPN, the plans each of them offer, and how to choose a VPN. 65. IPVanish VPN Reviev 2021: Speed, Privacy and All You Need to Know Today, cybersecurity issues are a primary concern among the majority of Internet users. One should prioritize a VPN service to feel safer while surfing the web 66. How to Identify Anonymous IP Addresses to Detect Online Fraud As we make our way through the global pandemic, the Internet is playing a crucial role in normalising our day to day activities. Businesses have been going through rapid digital transformation, contributing to increased online financial transactions, shopping, communication, education, and entertainment. 67. Mobile Proxies: What Are They, When're They Needed, and Where to Buy Them There are many types of proxies: datacenter, residential, ISP and so on. Each type of IP address is used for a different purpose. For example, datacenter IPs are good when you need to bypass a ban, while residential proxies will be great for arbitrage bets.In this article we will talk about mobile proxies. You will find out what their features are, what tasks they are suitable for and where to buy them.So let’s start. 68. Top Free And Paid VPN Services In 2021 The VPN creates a secure connection over the Internet. In the simplest terms, it works as a tunnel between a computer and a server. Every time you go online... Thank you for checking out the 68 most read stories about Vpn And Privacy on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo