81 Stories To Learn About Torrent

1. YouTube Cartoon Featuring Creepy Bugs Bunny Copyright Claimed By Warner Bros. A dark parody cartoon depicting a washed-out Bugs Bunny as a sex offender has been hit with a DMCA complaint by Warner Bros. MeatCanyon, a channel with more than 66 million views, has responded with a new animation in which characters mourn his passing, stating that since Warner claimed the content as its own, they have now confirmed that "Bugs was a struggling rapist all along." 2. How Shorter Movie Release Windows Impact Piracy Movie studios are increasingly experimenting with shorter release windows or even simultaneous theatrical and digital premieres. 3. 8 Best Torrent Sites That are Still Working in 2023 The Pirate Bay, 1337x, and RARBG are some of the best torrent sites still online today. 4. Pirate IPTV Supplier One Box Fails to Put up a Defense, Ordered to Pay $3.8m In 2019, 'pirate' IPTV supplier One Box TV found itself on the wrong end of a DISH Networks lawsuit. Filed in a Florida court, the complaint alleged that the IPTV supplier was transmitting DISH programming unlawfully via the Internet. After failing to put up a defense, One Box TV and its owner have now been ordered to pay $3.8 million in damages. 5. Manga Scanlation Communities Are Against Unleashing Enmity Huge scanlation platform MangaDex recently revealed that legal pressures had, among things, restricted its ability to receive donations from users. Following our report, a server administrator connected to several other groups gave us additional insight into these anti-piracy efforts. Amid the hostilities, however, it appears that all the scanlation community really wants is to improve the chances of manga titles arriving in the West. 6. NBCUniversal Sued For Using New York Photographer's Photos New York-based photographer Mark Seliger has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against NBCUniversal demanding millions of dollars in damages. 7. Japanese Government Approves New Bill to Criminalize Manga Piracy The government of Japan has approved a new bill aimed at reducing the\ndownloading of pirated content from the Internet. The new law, which is\ntargeted for Jan 1, 2021, will criminalize the downloading of manga, magazines and academic material with prison sentences of up to two years. Operators of pirate linking sites will also face up to five years behind bars. 8. Popcorn Time Isn’t “Back From The Dead” But the New Version is Borked This morning several news articles celebrated the "return" of Popcorn Time after it apparently went offline a few years ago. This claim simply isn't true,\nneither is the assertion that the just released version of the app works as well as the previous one. In fact, Popcorn Time is facing a wave of complaints from users experiencing a wide range of problems that simply didn't exist before. 9. Man Who Sold Pirate IPTV Must Pay £521,000 or Face Five More Years in Prison A man who was sentenced in 2018 to 4.5 years in prison for selling pirate IPTV devices to pubs and clubs has been ordered to pay £520,000 to the public purse. Failure to come up with the funds will result in John Dodds\nhaving his prison sentence extended by an additional five years. The Premier League, which brought the action, welcomed the judgment. 10. Video Game Piracy: CS.RIN.RU Says Cash is Needed to Stay Online CS.RIN.RU is probably the largest forum dedicated to video games piracy on the planet. However, after a reported 17 years in operation, the site's\nsponsor has reportedly decided to stop funding the site. As a result, the gaming pirates' paradise will have to rely on user donations to keep going. 11. The Internet Archive's National Emergency Library Controversy The National Emergency Library recently launched by the Internet Archive now finds itself in the middle of a controversy. 12. The Pirate Bay: Over 2.5 Petabytes Are Still Being Seeded The Pirate Bay has revealed some intriguing statistics on its decentralized archive of data. Over the years more than 6.7 petabytes of data were made available through the site. Less than half of this is still being seeded. The data further reveal that the 2014 raid did some serious damage to the infamous torrent site. 13. What Happened to Megaupload? Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier has been oulining some of the RIAA's successes since he joined the industry group. Interestingly, he went straight to the Kim Dotcom and Megaupload case, which he described as a "huge significant victory". While the case hasn't yet gone to trial, its destruction more than eight years ago may be a good enough result for the RIAA. 14. DISH Calls For $9.9m In Damages From Easybox IPTV A lawsuit filed by US broadcaster DISH Network against Easybox IPTV looks set to end with significant cost to the men behind the unlicensed IPTV provider. In a motion for final judgment and permanent injunction, DISH is demanding $9.9m in damages for direct copyright infringement of 66 copyrighted works, broadcast by Easybox without permission. 15. First Ever Interpol 'Red Notice' in South Korea, Issued Over a Copyright Violator South Korean authorities say they have rquested their first ever Interpol 'Red Notice' in an effort to apprehend the suspected operator of a torrent site that indexed around 455,000 copyright works. Information released by the Ministry of Culture and National Police suggests that the unnamed person is Australian. Police are demanding his or her arrest and extradition. 16. A Hack That Replicates Self, Mines Crypto Without CPU/GPU I was going to marathon livestream this, but all the joys of Hacker Noon's recent affiliation with Coil are beginning to show me (fractional) love. 17. How to Use a Seedbox to Download Torrents Anonymously and Fast Seedboxes are a way of helping users torrent many files at once simultaneously. They are an effective way of accessing more content more quickly anonymously. 18. US Movie Companies Prosecute YTS Users Plus The One With a VPN The operator of YTS recently 'settled' a lawsuit that was filed by the US. movie company Wicked Nevada. Soon after, the same movie company joined other filmmakers to sue several users of the notorious torrent site. According to the complaint, the rightsholders know the email addresses that the defendants used to register with at YTS, as well as the VPN IP-address of one user. This raises some questions. 19. We are Surprisingly Unaware of the Risks of Illegal Streaming UK’s Federation Against Copyright Theft published the results of a new survey, finding that 62% of consumers are unaware of the hidden dangers of piracy. 20. Christian Rapper Who Filed Lawsuit Against Katy Perry Gets an Infringement Complaint Katy Perry's writers lost a $2.8m lawsuit against Christian rapper Flame last year over the use of a handful of notes. Musician Adam Neely published a hit video on YouTube slamming the lawsuit but in a bizarre twist, Perry's publisher Warner Chappell has now filed an infringement complaint against Neely. Not only have they claimed all of the advertising revenue from his video, they've turned the entire matter into an unbelievable trainwreck. 21. Doom Eternal Debacle May Have Dismantled Denuvo DRM on Debut Day In what appears to be a monumental screw-up somewhere in the game's supply chain, the Denuvo anti-tamper technology deployed on Doom Eternal may have already been compromised. Early purchasers of the game discovered a folder in the game's directory containing an .exe file that can be used to replace the original one protected by Denuvo. 22. YTS ‘Settles’ Piracy Lawsuit with Movie Company But Stays Online The operator of the popular torrent site YTS has resolved the piracy lawsuit that was filed by movie outfit Wicked Nevada last year. In a consent judgment, which is signed by both parties, the YTS admin agreed to pay $150,000 in damages. The site is no longer allowed to share torrents of the film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile," but YTS itself remains online for now. 23. Italian Court Orders 'Preventative Measures' Against IPTV Providers An Italian court has ordered 'preventative measures' that requires the websites of 15 'pirate' IPTV providers to be blocked in the country. The complaint was filed by top Italian soccer league Serie A after the IPTV providers reportedly broadcast live matches without permission. How effective the blocks will be remain to be seen, however. 24. Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Modder Counters Take-Two Lawsuit The developer behind the Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is fighting back against a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Take-Two. Among other things, Johnathan Wyckoff states that he believes he was working within the rules published by Take-Two, which state that\nthe company will not generally take legal action against non-commercial single player projects. 25. PortalRooms Going Dark Leaving Behind Millions of Avid Users PortalRoms, a popular index for ROM and emulators for a wide range of gaming systems, has disappeared without trace. Up until a few days ago the site was servicing more four million visitors per month with links to download content via torrents. However, after domain issues hit the site last October, history may now be repeating itself for the ten-year-old site. 26. As UK Pirates Swarm to Live Sports & Movies, Hardcore Pirates Diminish The UK's Intellectual Property Office has published the latest edition of its\nOnline Copyright Infringement Tracker report. Illicit consumption of movies increased considerably over the previous period, with a new category of live sports leaping almost to the top of the infringement tables. Interestingly, the report also highlights a significant decrease in hardcore pirates. 27. DMCA Notices Took Down 14,320 Github Projects in 2019 Github has revealed that throughout 2019, the coding hosting platform took down more than 14,300 projects following DMCA complaints. Of the total notices received, only a tiny proportion was contested via counter-notice. Interestingly, the Microsoft-owned platform also reveals that one copyright complaint cannot be detailed as it's the subject of a gagging order. 28. Russian Watchdog to Place a Blockade on Pirate Apps Russia is planning action against apps that facilitate access to pirated content. If app developers don't quickly respond to a request from authorities to cease distribution of their software, telecoms watchdog Roscomnadzor will demand action against platforms such as Google Play and Apple's App Store. Failure to respond could result in ISP blockades. 29. Texas Court Orders Easybox IPTV to Pay $9.9m in Copyright Infringement Damages A judge at a Texas court has ordered two individuals behind the pirate IPTV service Easybox IPTV to pay $9.9m in copyright infringement damages. In a judgment handed down this week, the judge awarded the maximum $150,000 in statutory damages for each of 66 copyrighted works willfully infringed by the defendants via their unlicensed streaming platform. 30. Serious Copyright Infringers Face Up to Six Years in Prison Under New Swedish Law A draft law in Sweden envisions much tougher penalties for serious copyright infringement. Under current rules, sentences carry fines and/or prison terms up to a maximum of two years. Under the new proposals, serious copyright-related crimes would be treated more harshly, with prison sentences starting at six months and going all the way to a maximum of six years. 31. The Subpoena Orders Cloudflare To Hand Over The Identities of Uploaders Adult movie company AMA Multimedia has obtained a DMCA subpoena from a Washington court to help it track down individuals who uploaded content to various 'tube' sites. The subpoena orders Cloudflare to hand over the identities of uploaders and potentially site operators too but given the way the content seems to be delivered, it remains a question whether the former will be possible. 32. ApolloTV Streaming App Shuts Down Following ACE Cease-and-Desist Notice Movie and TV show streaming app ApolloTV has shut down following threats from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. The global anti-piracy coalition hand-delivered a cease-and-desist notice to the developer\nbehind the software, the terms of which he immediately complied with. 33. Rivendell Makes History By Reporting 500 Millionth Infringing URL To Google This week anti-piracy company Rivendell made history by reporting its 500 millionth infringing URL to Google. Speaking with TorrentFreak, the founder of Rivendell and sister company LeakID says that his team works closely with Google and finds the search giant very cooperative and helpful. He credits pirates for being resourceful but loves finding ways to "outsmart" them. 34. Japanese Publisher Sues Cloudfare For Copyright Violation Major Japanese publisher Takeshobo has sued Cloudflare in a Tokyo court for alleged copyright infringement. The publisher says it was forced into\nthe action after requests to remove content being offered by a Cloudflare customer were ignored. Takeshobo is taking care not to mention the name of the 'pirate' site in question but TorrentFreak has uncovered a DMCA subpoena from 2019 which may shine some light on proceedings. 35. Court Of Appeal Refuses Kim Dotcom's Access To Outlawed Spy Recording The New Zealand Supreme Court has declined Kim Dotcom's appeal in his bid to access private communications captured illegally by the country's spy agency. Dotcom will still be entitled to damages for the unlawful intrusion into his private life but he says this matter is not about money. Instead, he seeks to hold the GCSB agency accountable for its illegal behavior, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. 36. The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt Hit Pirate Sites After Rushed VOD Releases A decision by Universal Pictures to quickly make movies available on VOD services due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the inevitable. Titles including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, which are still in\ntheir theatrical windows, are now all available for download on pirate sites, just hours after release. 37. Lawsuit Filed Against BitTorrent, The Company Accused of Illegal Profiting A lawsuit filed against BitTorrent owner Rainberry Inc, TRON Foundation's Justin Sun, and one of his colleagues, is based in employment law. However, the allegations it contains could pique interest in Hollywood, with claims that movies including The Lion King were involved in a "fraudulent scheme" to "make a profit from the illegal piracy of those materials." 38. Russia Pirate Sites Dump 1XBET in Favor of Identical Yet Legal 1XStavka A study published in 2019 revealed that controversial gambling company 1XBET, known for placing adverts on pirate sites, had become the third most active online advertiser in Russia. 39. YesPornPlease and VShare.io Go Offline Following Massive Copyright Lawsuit YesPornPlease, an adult-focused video site that was until recently servicing more than 100 million visitors per month, has disappeared following the filing of a lawsuit in the United States. The complaint, filed by Mindgeek-owned MG Premium, also targets hosting site VShare.io, demanding a broad injunction and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. 40. How MalwareBytes Once Blocked Pirate Bay Service MalwareBytes persistently blocked an essential element of the Pirate Bay platform due to the presence of "a few" cryptocurrency miners on a secondary domain. 41. John Van Stry Wins Piracy Case, Reducing Damages Claim To $9,000 Author John Van Stry has won his copyright infringement lawsuit against former Pirate Party of Canada leader Travis McCrea and his long-defunct eBook download platform eBook.bike. After a year of stressful litigation, the court asked the author to consider reducing his $180,000 damages claim to $9,000 to avoid a full trial. Van Stry accepted but with McCrea now\nclaiming to be broke, it remains to be seen whether the amount will ever be recovered. 42. The Pirate Bay: A File-Sharing Legacy Millions of torrent users all over the world must have come across\nthe name called PirateBay. It needs no introduction, as it's been\none of the most popular file-sharing websites all across the\nworld for years, now. The downloading portal, which came into existence in 2003, took the world by storm in the free file sharing marketplace. People can freely download whatnot, you can name it, movies, software, games, ebooks, music packages, and much more without getting into the hassle of complicated user interfaces and unnecessary files. 43. ‘Hacked’ Netflix MENA Twitter Account Asks For Movie Torrent Recommendations (Updated) Last night the Twitter account of Netflix in the MENA region suddenly had its 'N' logo replaced with a pirate-themed graphic. Then, in a series of bizarre tweets declaring a hack, followers were asked for recommendations on movie torrents. This morning Netflix apparently regained control and apologized but could there be more to this than meets the eye? 44. Popular eBook Platform eBookee Losing Control Of Its Main Domain Popular eBook download platform eBookee has lost control of its main .org domain. The suspension was carried out by the Public Domain Registry 45. World's Oldest Active Torrent File Can Now Legally Drink in a Few States The world's oldest active torrent file turns 18 years old this month and it's still being seeded by dozens of people. 46. Another Lawfirm Sues 'Copyright Troll' Malibu Media A law firm hired by notorious 'copyright troll' outfit Malibu Media is suing the company over breach of contract and unpaid bills. According to a lawsuit filed this week by The Lomnitzer Law Firm, Malibu 'circumvented' an agreement between the companies by hiring other attorneys to conduct litigation. The law firm is also demanding that Malibu pay more than $280K to settle its debts with the company. 47. Man Who Leaked Pre-Release Movies Online Sentenced to 27 Months Prison A UK man who leaked pre-release movies online has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading to one count of conspiracy to defraud. Malik Luqman Farooq of Halifax was part of a group that obtained copies of movies from a post-production company in the United States. In 2018,\nFarooq was indicted by a federal grand jury in a related case that is yet to go to trial the US. 48. Russia's Search Engine Anti-Piracy Deal Drawn Out Until 2021 The ground-breaking anti-piracy deal signed by Russia-based content and Internet platforms in 2018 will not be written into local law any time soon. The agreement, which sees search engines voluntarily delete allegedly-infringing links, was supposed to be formalized in recent months but in the face of complexities and parliament being tied up with other things, will now be extended until 2021. 49. Movie And TV Show Portal Attacks Google With Odd DMCA Notices Movie and TV show information portal AlloCiné has reportedly sent a wave of DMCA notices to Google to have allegedly-infringing content taken down. Unfortunately, however, the complaints are littered with clearly erroneous URLs that target everything from Netflix and Amazon listings to news reports from sites like Wired, plus content on rival movie portals such as JustWatch and Rotten Tomatoes. 50. Unofficial Paywall-Free COVID19 Archive Consumes Half a Terabyte of Bandwidth With the world still grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak, an unofficial paywall-free archive of scientific papers is spreading hope, not disease, to the scientific community. Speaking with TF, the operators of the project reveal that since its launch under a week ago, visitors from all over the world to the 5,300+ study resource have consumed almost half a terabyte of bandwidth. 51. Men Selling Pirate TV Boxes Found Guilty Under The Fraud Act Two men who sold piracy-enabled TV boxes and encouraged buyers to access content without an appropriate subscription have been found guilty after a four-day trial in the UK. The individuals, who will be sentenced later this month, face potentially lengthy sentences under the Serious Crime Act 2007 and Fraud Act 2006. 52. Jehovah’s Witness Body Uses DMCA to Subpoena YouTube For ‘Apostate’ Identity The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, the supervising body and publisher for the Jehovah’s Witness religious group, is using the DMCA to obtain the identity of a self-proclaimed 'apostate'. In a filing at a New York\ncourt, the group demanded that Google should hand over the identity of a person who allegedly uploaded videos of sermons to YouTube without permission. 53. Effects Of Video Game Piracy What Exactly Is The Meaning Of Video Game Piracy? 54. Streaming Site Nites.tv Gets The "Seizure" Notice, Causing More Talks Movie and TV show streaming site Nites.tv hit the mainstream during the past few weeks, with news sites on several continents reporting on the platform seemingly out of nowhere. Now, however, the site is redirecting to the anti-piracy portal of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment\nafter an apparent seizure. Strangely, a number of things don't add up. 55. YTS Claim Makes It More Obvious That Pirates Should Be Vigilant One of the most common recurring questions in respect of downloading, sharing and even streaming, is whether service X or platform Y is 'safe' to use, from a copyright-infringement perspective. Recent developments show that no matter how safe users think they are, security is something that should never be taken for granted. 56. Judge Asks Author to Consider a Massively Reduced Claim after Suing eBook.bike for Infringement The copyright infringement lawsuit filed by author John van Stry against\nformer Pirate Party leader Travis McCrea may be edging closer to financial discomfort. 57. Ebook.bike Holder Is To Get Sanctioned After Failing To Produce Discovery Former Pirate Party Canada leader and Ebook.bike operator Travis McCrea is facing the possibility of crippling sanctions if the plaintiff in his copyright infringement lawsuit has his way. After McCrea failed to produce discovery as ordered by the court, the legal team of author John Van Stry are moving in for the kill, demanding sanctions that have the potential to undermine any chance of McCrea winning his case on the merits. 58. As Police Investigate Share-Online Operators, Uploaders & Users Could Be Next In October 2019, Share-Online.biz, Germany's largest file-hosting site, was shut down following police raids around Europe. As the investigation into the platform's operators continues, a cybercrime police representative now says that hunting down former content uploaders and regular downloaders at the site remains a "realistic scenario." 59. The Pirate Bay Alternatives: 5 Torrent Sites To Visit Well, if you are a frequent torrent user, then you might be well aware of the mass torrent ban that happened in 2016. After that, almost every major torrent portals like Torretz, KickAsss Torrents, ExtraTorrents, etc has been shut down by the authority. Not only that, but the Government is also trying hard to restrict users from visiting torrent sites. 60. Canadian Pirate Site Blockade Expands With New Domains months ago Canada's Federal Court issued the country's first pirate 'site' blocking order. The order was requested by Bell, Rogers, and Groupe TVA, who recently asked the court to amend the order to ban additional domains that provide access the pirate IPTV service GoldTV. This request was granted. Despite attempts from the rightsholders to keep the update quiet, the new domains have been revealed as well. 61. YggTorrent Website Lost Control Over Its Main Domain France's largest torrent site YggTorrent has lost control over its main domain. According to the site's operators, YggTorrent.ws was suspended by the domain registrar without providing additional information. Given that Alexa reports that YggTorrent is one of the most-visited websites in the whole of France, the disruption is likely to affect millions of visitors. 62. What's the Best Way to Download Files— Torrent or File-Sharing? Often there are disputes on the Internet about how best to download files — with a torrent tracker or through a file-sharing site. A torrent tracker is a simple site with user registration and a directory of links (torrents), structured according to the content of files. Torrents contain information about the file, users’ posts about it, and the address for downloading. There is a page of requests where you can ask to put certain\ninformation on the network. 63. Instagram Takes Down IPA Due To The DMCA Violation Facebook-owned Instagram has taken down an independently developed API claiming that it violates the anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA. The complaint claims that the tool 'Instagram-API' allows unauthorized access to Instagram users' posts, which the company says are copyrighted works to which it grants protected access. 64. ACE Scalps Ulango TV App Seizing Domain The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment has claimed another scalp in the 'pirate' IPTV space. The UlangoTV app provided free access to thousands of unlicensed TV streams but there was also an option to pay for more reliable content. Today, however, its clear it is unlikely to be\nreturning after its domain was taken over by the global anti-piracy coalition. 65. ACE Coalition Seizes Four More ‘Pirate’ IPTV Domains The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment has been quietly comandeering more pirate site domains, presumably as part of settlement arrangements with their former owners. One domain relates to a previously announced case but three others, all connected to pirate IPTV, are reported today for the first time. 66. Viral Marketing Firm is Pirating Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video & HBO Go A viral marketing company is engaging in blatant copyright infringement as part of a new campaign. MSCHF has launched AlltheStreams.fm, a 'pirate radio' site that is currently streaming shows from Netflix, Disney+, HBO Go\nand others with zero permission from copyright holders. The company\ninforms TF that once one network shuts it down, five others will take their place.... 67. Why Did Kendall Jenner Get Sued For Using a Video of Herself? Model Kendall Jenner generates considerable sums from her Instagram account but according to a lawsuit filed in California, not all of that is\nraised legally. The complaint states that Jenner obtained a video of herself taken by a third-party and posted it on Instagram, in breach of copyright law. After gaining almost 23 million views, the owner now wants up to $150,000 in damages. 68. Pirate IPTV Box Seller Arrested By LAPD, ABS-CBN Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuits Media giant ABS-CBN has filed two US lawsuits worth millions of dollars in damages against two men they accuse of supplying pirate IPTV devices to the public. One of the men was arrested earlier this month by Los Angeles\nPolice Department following an undercover sting operation. 69. Jetflick Piracy Trial Experiencing Delay After Canadian Govt Hands Over The Evidence The trial of six defendants who allegedly operated the 'pirate' streaming service Jetflicks will now take place in July 2020. The delay is in response to Canadian authorities handing over masses of discovery data, including subscriber information and support tickets of the defunct service. The original request for information was made around 22 months ago. 70. Cyber Police Raid Advertising Agency For Working With Pirate Sites Authorities in Ukraine report that officers from the cybercrime unit have raided an advertising agency in the capital Kiev for doing business with sites offering pirated movies and TV shows. Images released by the government show masked and armed officers targeting a building and herding out large numbers of employees. 71. Cloudflare Sued For Failing to Terminate 99 ‘Repeat Copyright Infringing’ Sites Two companies that design and manufacture wedding dresses are suing\nCloudflare for copyright infringement after it failed to terminate service to 99 'repeat infringer' websites. Allure Bridals and Justin Alexander claim that they sent 7,000 DMCA complaints to the CDN company but aside from passing the notices on, Cloudflare failed to take more meaningful action. 72. Viral Headbutt Video Taken Down Following Gogus Copyright Complaints A man from the US became a hero last year when a video of him subduing a man who had headbutted someone in the face went viral. The video has been reposted numerous times since but is regularly taken down following\nbogus copyright complaints. However, the censorship efforts massively\nbackfired this week when someone tried to delete a Reddit thread using a DMCA anti-circumvention notice. Duh... 73. Saranya TV's Owner Arested For Broadcasting A Pirated Copy Of The Hit Production On January 9, action thriller movie 'Darbar' enjoyed its theatrical release in India. Bizarrely, just three days later, a pirated copy of the hit production was illegally aired on cable TV. The makers of the movie immediately filed a complaint with police who, according to local reports, have now arrested the channel owner and begun the process of confiscating equipment. 74. John Van Stry Claims That Former Piracy Site Owner Is Trying to Bust Him Since early 2019, author John Van Stry has been spending huge sums of money in an effort to bring the former operator of download site eBook.bike to justice. The site itself has been down for months but legal costs are mounting to the point that Van Stry feels there might be an effort to bankrupt him. As a result, a practical win for either side seems a distant proposition. 75. Main Domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im Project Set To Be Reclaimed After falling into third-party hands the main domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im project is set to be reclaimed. The Isle of Man domain recently expired and was quickly snapped up but, following a dispute process, it could be transferred back to the crypto project in a matter of days. Documents reviewed by TorrentFreak reveal that there was an attempt in December to sell the domain back for $100,000. 76. Comparing Piracy Cycles: Movie Pirates are Ready to Wait For HD Quality Releases New data shared by piracy tracking company MUSO shows that most torrenting movie pirates prefer HD quality releases, even if they have to wait for months. 77. ‘Pirate’ iTunes Download Site and Three Others Targeted By the RIAA The RIAA has obtained a DMCA subpoena against Cloudflare in an effort to unmask the operators of several 'pirate' music platforms including one offering iTunes content. The subpoena requires the CDN company to hand over names, addresses and account information of people allegedly behind infringement of tracks by Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers,\nSelena Gomez and more. 78. Disney Claims Rights to Denmark’s The Little Mermaid Statue A woman who uploaded one of her own photographs to print-on-demand site RedBubble says she has been hit with a takedown notice by Disney. The photograph, which features the 107-year-old The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, apparently violates Disney's rights. According to a copy of the complaint, the statue depicts one of "Disney's Princesses". 79. Kim Dotcom Domain Case Solved, Followed By Bid To Halt Extradition After falling into third-party hands, the main domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im project has been returned following a settlement agreement. While this progress is being welcomed by the Megaupload founder, even more serious matters lie on the horizon. Will the New Zealand Supreme Court decide against extradition to the US? Dotcom predicts that while close, the judgment will not go in his favor. 80. Olympic Committee and Leading Soccer Organizations Urge the US Trade Apply Pressure The International Olympic Committee and leading soccer organizations including FIFA and the Premier League are urging the United States Trade Representative to apply maximum pressure to Saudi Arabia over TV piracy. While beoutQ's illegal satellite broadcasts stopped last August, its set-top boxes now present an Internet-based pirate IPTV threat, the sports groups say. 81. Big Movie Studios Handed a Site-Blocking Injunction Against 86 Piracy Sites A judge at the Federal Court of Australia has handed down a site-blocking\ninjunction against 86 piracy-related sites accessible from 115 domains. The application, filed by the MPA including Netflix, plus Roadshow Films and several other studios, targets torrent sites, streaming portals, subtitle sites, and various related unblocking/proxy platforms. All must be rendered inaccessible by 50 local ISPs. Thank you for checking out the 81 most read stories about Torrent on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo