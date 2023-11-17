71 Stories To Learn About Torrent Freak Series

Let's learn about via these 71 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Torrent Freak Series /Learn Repo 1. Manga Scanlation Communities Are Against Unleashing Enmity Huge scanlation platform MangaDex recently revealed that legal pressures had, among things, restricted its ability to receive donations from users. Following our report, a server administrator connected to several other groups gave us additional insight into these anti-piracy efforts. Amid the hostilities, however, it appears that all the scanlation community really wants is to improve the chances of manga titles arriving in the West. 2. YesPornPlease and VShare.io Go Offline Following Massive Copyright Lawsuit YesPornPlease, an adult-focused video site that was until recently servicing more than 100 million visitors per month, has disappeared following the filing of a lawsuit in the United States. The complaint, filed by Mindgeek-owned MG Premium, also targets hosting site VShare.io, demanding a broad injunction and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. 3. Spotify Hits Windows Software That Downloads Tracks & Removes DRM A law firm acting for Spotify has taken down a piece of Windows software that allows users to download and remove DRM from music tracks while skipping ads. XSpotify, which also carries an ad-blocking feature, is described as a tool that "steals" Spotify encryption keys in contravention of the anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA. 4. PortalRooms Going Dark Leaving Behind Millions of Avid Users PortalRoms, a popular index for ROM and emulators for a wide range of gaming systems, has disappeared without trace. Up until a few days ago the site was servicing more four million visitors per month with links to download content via torrents. However, after domain issues hit the site last October, history may now be repeating itself for the ten-year-old site. 5. Plex Slammed By Huge Copyright Coalition For Not Policing Pirates Plex has become the latest neutral technology to get slammed for not doing enough to prevent movie and TV show piracy. According to pro-copyright lobby group CreativeFuture, which represents more than 560 companies and organizations, Plex - like Kodi - is a "dangerous digital media player" that has joined the ranks of "internet heavyweights who refuse to take responsibility for the criminal behavior on their platforms." 6. Anti-Piracy Chief: Pirated Content is Now Harder to Find in Search Engines An anti-piracy memorandum aimed at removing allegedly-infringing content from search engines is beginning to have an effect in Russia. That's\naccording to the chief of the Internet Video Association, an anti-piracy group representing the interests of numerous licensed online video distribution platforms. 7. The Subpoena Orders Cloudflare To Hand Over The Identities of Uploaders Adult movie company AMA Multimedia has obtained a DMCA subpoena from a Washington court to help it track down individuals who uploaded content to various 'tube' sites. The subpoena orders Cloudflare to hand over the identities of uploaders and potentially site operators too but given the way the content seems to be delivered, it remains a question whether the former will be possible. 8. YesPornPlease Restricts Access as PayPal & Cloudflare Are Asked to Unmask Operators Following a massive lawsuit filed by adult entertainment giant MG Premium, video site YesPornPlease temporarily shut itself down. It is now operating behind what appears to be geo-based blocking mechanism that promotes the use of a VPN. Meanwhile, MG Premium wants permission from the court to force several US-based service providers including Cloudflare and PayPal to reveal what they know about the site's operators. 9. John Van Stry Wins Piracy Case, Reducing Damages Claim To $9,000 Author John Van Stry has won his copyright infringement lawsuit against former Pirate Party of Canada leader Travis McCrea and his long-defunct eBook download platform eBook.bike. After a year of stressful litigation, the court asked the author to consider reducing his $180,000 damages claim to $9,000 to avoid a full trial. Van Stry accepted but with McCrea now\nclaiming to be broke, it remains to be seen whether the amount will ever be recovered. 10. Cloudflare Agrees to Stop Caching Pirate Content in Japan, If Court Declares Sites Illegal In 2018, four of Japan's largest manga publishers filed a motion at a Tokyo court demanding that Cloudflare stop providing services to several 'pirate'\nsites, including Mangamura replacement Hoshinoromi. The companies now reveal that a settlement has been reached with Cloudflare to "stop the\nreplication" of the sites on its Japan-based servers, if a court declares them illegal. 11. ‘Pirate’ iTunes Download Site and Three Others Targeted By the RIAA The RIAA has obtained a DMCA subpoena against Cloudflare in an effort to unmask the operators of several 'pirate' music platforms including one offering iTunes content. The subpoena requires the CDN company to hand over names, addresses and account information of people allegedly behind infringement of tracks by Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers,\nSelena Gomez and more. 12. Anime Fans Find ‘Pirate’ Subtitles in Netflix Streams of City Hunter Netflix subscribers in France shared a wry smile over the weekend when a\nscreenshot from the anime movie City Hunter was shared on Twitter. The\nscreenshot revealed that the subtitles hadn't been obtained from an official supplier. Instead, they were apparently culled from a 'pirate' file distributed by an IRC channel specializing in anime content, one that could've been dead for some time. 13. ACE Coalition Seizes Four More ‘Pirate’ IPTV Domains The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment has been quietly comandeering more pirate site domains, presumably as part of settlement arrangements with their former owners. One domain relates to a previously announced case but three others, all connected to pirate IPTV, are reported today for the first time. 14. French ISPs Block Dozens of Pirate Sites Following Movie Industry Action For several weeks, French Internet users have reported difficulty accessing dozens of unlicensed streaming and torrent sites. It now transpires that\nfollowing legal action by several movie industry groups, a Paris court handed down a ruling ordering some of the country's top ISPs to prevent their customers from accessing around 36 platforms. 15. The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt Hit Pirate Sites After Rushed VOD Releases A decision by Universal Pictures to quickly make movies available on VOD services due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the inevitable. Titles including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, which are still in\ntheir theatrical windows, are now all available for download on pirate sites, just hours after release. 16. Ebook.bike Holder Is To Get Sanctioned After Failing To Produce Discovery Former Pirate Party Canada leader and Ebook.bike operator Travis McCrea is facing the possibility of crippling sanctions if the plaintiff in his copyright infringement lawsuit has his way. After McCrea failed to produce discovery as ordered by the court, the legal team of author John Van Stry are moving in for the kill, demanding sanctions that have the potential to undermine any chance of McCrea winning his case on the merits. 17. Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Modder Counters Take-Two Lawsuit The developer behind the Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is fighting back against a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Take-Two. Among other things, Johnathan Wyckoff states that he believes he was working within the rules published by Take-Two, which state that\nthe company will not generally take legal action against non-commercial single player projects. 18. Bad Boys For Life Leads Wave of Early Movie Releases Flooding Pirate Sites As cinemas around the globe continue their shutdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of movies are now enjoying early digital releases. Of course, many of these are also hitting pirate sites, with Bad Boys For Life, Bloodshot and The Gentlemen currently proving most popular with downloaders. 19. Comcast Got FBI to Pursue Gears IPTV Case - Claims YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT Popular YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT was raided by the FBI last year in connection with his 'pirate' IPTV service Gears TV. 20. NFL Going Against VPN Sites For ‘Promoting’ Illegal Streaming Several takedown notices, reportedly sent on behalf of the NFL, are asking Google to remove VPN-related URLs. According to a recent request, these sites promote the use of VPN services "to illegally stream NFL games." While many of the pages show how VPNs can bypass geographical restrictions, Google has left most URLs in its search results. 21. Japanese Government Approves New Bill to Criminalize Manga Piracy The government of Japan has approved a new bill aimed at reducing the\ndownloading of pirated content from the Internet. The new law, which is\ntargeted for Jan 1, 2021, will criminalize the downloading of manga, magazines and academic material with prison sentences of up to two years. Operators of pirate linking sites will also face up to five years behind bars. 22. DMCA Notices Took Down 14,320 Github Projects in 2019 Github has revealed that throughout 2019, the coding hosting platform took down more than 14,300 projects following DMCA complaints. Of the total notices received, only a tiny proportion was contested via counter-notice. Interestingly, the Microsoft-owned platform also reveals that one copyright complaint cannot be detailed as it's the subject of a gagging order. 23. Streaming Site Nites.tv Gets The "Seizure" Notice, Causing More Talks Movie and TV show streaming site Nites.tv hit the mainstream during the past few weeks, with news sites on several continents reporting on the platform seemingly out of nowhere. Now, however, the site is redirecting to the anti-piracy portal of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment\nafter an apparent seizure. Strangely, a number of things don't add up. 24. Man Who Sold Pirate IPTV Must Pay £521,000 or Face Five More Years in Prison A man who was sentenced in 2018 to 4.5 years in prison for selling pirate IPTV devices to pubs and clubs has been ordered to pay £520,000 to the public purse. Failure to come up with the funds will result in John Dodds\nhaving his prison sentence extended by an additional five years. The Premier League, which brought the action, welcomed the judgment. 25. Doom Eternal Debacle May Have Dismantled Denuvo DRM on Debut Day In what appears to be a monumental screw-up somewhere in the game's supply chain, the Denuvo anti-tamper technology deployed on Doom Eternal may have already been compromised. Early purchasers of the game discovered a folder in the game's directory containing an .exe file that can be used to replace the original one protected by Denuvo. 26. Another Lawfirm Sues 'Copyright Troll' Malibu Media A law firm hired by notorious 'copyright troll' outfit Malibu Media is suing the company over breach of contract and unpaid bills. According to a lawsuit filed this week by The Lomnitzer Law Firm, Malibu 'circumvented' an agreement between the companies by hiring other attorneys to conduct litigation. The law firm is also demanding that Malibu pay more than $280K to settle its debts with the company. 27. Court Calls Cloudflare for Denying Access to Copyright Infringement or Face Penalties or Lockup This week visitors to pirate music site DDL-Music were greeted with a rare 'Error 451' message from Cloudflare, indicating that the site had been rendered unavailable due to legal reasons. It now transpires that following legal action by Universal Music, Cloudflare was served with a court injunction , which threatened fines and potential prison time for non-compliance. 28. Russian Watchdog to Place a Blockade on Pirate Apps Russia is planning action against apps that facilitate access to pirated content. If app developers don't quickly respond to a request from authorities to cease distribution of their software, telecoms watchdog Roscomnadzor will demand action against platforms such as Google Play and Apple's App Store. Failure to respond could result in ISP blockades. 29. Popcorn Time Isn’t “Back From The Dead” But the New Version is Borked This morning several news articles celebrated the "return" of Popcorn Time after it apparently went offline a few years ago. This claim simply isn't true,\nneither is the assertion that the just released version of the app works as well as the previous one. In fact, Popcorn Time is facing a wave of complaints from users experiencing a wide range of problems that simply didn't exist before. 30. YTS ‘Settles’ Piracy Lawsuit with Movie Company But Stays Online The operator of the popular torrent site YTS has resolved the piracy lawsuit that was filed by movie outfit Wicked Nevada last year. In a consent judgment, which is signed by both parties, the YTS admin agreed to pay $150,000 in damages. The site is no longer allowed to share torrents of the film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile," but YTS itself remains online for now. 31. Main Domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im Project Set To Be Reclaimed After falling into third-party hands the main domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im project is set to be reclaimed. The Isle of Man domain recently expired and was quickly snapped up but, following a dispute process, it could be transferred back to the crypto project in a matter of days. Documents reviewed by TorrentFreak reveal that there was an attempt in December to sell the domain back for $100,000. 32. Two Piracy-Configured ‘Kodi Box’ Sellers Handed One-Year Suspended Sentences Two men who sold piracy-configured set-top boxes and coached the public on how to use them to access infringing content have been sentenced to one-year prison terms under the Fraud Act, suspended for two years. The pair, who supplied 'BlackBox.tv' devices, must also do 120 hours of unpaid work. 33. Activision Subpoenas Ordering a DMCA for Reddit, to Recognize a Modern Warfare's Warzone Leaker In response to the many Call of Duty Warzone leaks appearing online, Activision has been filing aggressive takedowns on copyright grounds. According to documents obtained by TorrentFreak, the gaming giant has also obtained a DMCA subpoena from a US court, which compels Reddit to hand over the personal details of a user who allegedly posted a leaked image to the site. 34. ‘Hacked’ Netflix MENA Twitter Account Asks For Movie Torrent Recommendations (Updated) Last night the Twitter account of Netflix in the MENA region suddenly had its 'N' logo replaced with a pirate-themed graphic. Then, in a series of bizarre tweets declaring a hack, followers were asked for recommendations on movie torrents. This morning Netflix apparently regained control and apologized but could there be more to this than meets the eye? 35. Man Who Leaked Pre-Release Movies Online Sentenced to 27 Months Prison A UK man who leaked pre-release movies online has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading to one count of conspiracy to defraud. Malik Luqman Farooq of Halifax was part of a group that obtained copies of movies from a post-production company in the United States. In 2018,\nFarooq was indicted by a federal grand jury in a related case that is yet to go to trial the US. 36. Zero People Charged With Online Pirating, Swedish Prosecutor's Office Reports For the first time in almost a decade, not a single person was charged with a file-sharing or streaming related crime in Sweden during 2019. The news comes from the Prosecutor's Office, which reveals that just 23 offenses were reported during the year, the lowest number since 2010. 37. Pirate IPTV Box Seller Arrested By LAPD, ABS-CBN Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuits Media giant ABS-CBN has filed two US lawsuits worth millions of dollars in damages against two men they accuse of supplying pirate IPTV devices to the public. One of the men was arrested earlier this month by Los Angeles\nPolice Department following an undercover sting operation. 38. Serious Copyright Infringers Face Up to Six Years in Prison Under New Swedish Law A draft law in Sweden envisions much tougher penalties for serious copyright infringement. Under current rules, sentences carry fines and/or prison terms up to a maximum of two years. Under the new proposals, serious copyright-related crimes would be treated more harshly, with prison sentences starting at six months and going all the way to a maximum of six years. 39. Popular eBook Platform eBookee Losing Control Of Its Main Domain Popular eBook download platform eBookee has lost control of its main .org domain. The suspension was carried out by the Public Domain Registry 40. NBCUniversal Sued For Using New York Photographer's Photos New York-based photographer Mark Seliger has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against NBCUniversal demanding millions of dollars in damages. 41. Video Game Piracy: CS.RIN.RU Says Cash is Needed to Stay Online CS.RIN.RU is probably the largest forum dedicated to video games piracy on the planet. However, after a reported 17 years in operation, the site's\nsponsor has reportedly decided to stop funding the site. As a result, the gaming pirates' paradise will have to rely on user donations to keep going. 42. MPA Takes Further Action on Pirate Video App TeaTV, Requests Github To Consider 17 U.S. Code TeaTV is one of the most popular 'pirate' video apps around, providing ready access to movies and TV shows. The app received mainstream media attention in 2019 and following on from that exposure, the MPA has been trying to disrupt the application. The movie industry group is now asking code platform Github to take down three versions of the application while considering its repeat infringer policy. 43. Cloudflare Sued For Failing to Terminate 99 ‘Repeat Copyright Infringing’ Sites Two companies that design and manufacture wedding dresses are suing\nCloudflare for copyright infringement after it failed to terminate service to 99 'repeat infringer' websites. Allure Bridals and Justin Alexander claim that they sent 7,000 DMCA complaints to the CDN company but aside from passing the notices on, Cloudflare failed to take more meaningful action. 44. What Type of Anti-Piracy Campaign Is More Likely to Work on Infringers? There have been dozens of anti-piracy campaigns over the years but which ones are more likely to work on illicit consumers? According to some of the findings in a government report published in the UK this week, different approaches may be needed to convince both casual and savvy pirates to stop or reduce their activities. 45. Nintendo Launching a New Round of DMCA Complaints (Inadvertently Helping Microsoft as Well) Nintendo has launched a new wave of DMCA complaints at Google in an effort to make piracy-enabling devices harder to find. In common with previous efforts, the gaming giant is making strategic use of DMCA anti-circumvention notices, to permanently delete listings from search results. 46. ApolloTV Streaming App Shuts Down Following ACE Cease-and-Desist Notice Movie and TV show streaming app ApolloTV has shut down following threats from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. The global anti-piracy coalition hand-delivered a cease-and-desist notice to the developer\nbehind the software, the terms of which he immediately complied with. 47. Warhorse Studios Turning Tables on the Cracking Group to Prop up the Developer The developer of action role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance has hilariously turned the tables on the cracking group that first put a pirated copy of its game on the Internet. With its tongue planted firmly in cheek, the Czech company is now selling limited edition metal posters of Codex's game-accompanying NFO file, hoping that sales of the high-quality knock-off will "support the developer". 48. As Police Investigate Share-Online Operators, Uploaders & Users Could Be Next In October 2019, Share-Online.biz, Germany's largest file-hosting site, was shut down following police raids around Europe. As the investigation into the platform's operators continues, a cybercrime police representative now says that hunting down former content uploaders and regular downloaders at the site remains a "realistic scenario." 49. Cyber Police Raid Advertising Agency For Working With Pirate Sites Authorities in Ukraine report that officers from the cybercrime unit have raided an advertising agency in the capital Kiev for doing business with sites offering pirated movies and TV shows. Images released by the government show masked and armed officers targeting a building and herding out large numbers of employees. 50. Internet Archive’s National Emergency Library is “Vile” Says Copyright Alliance Last week the Internet Archive responded to the coronavirus outbreak by offering a new service to "displaced learners". Combining scanned books from three libraries, the Archive offered unlimited borrowing of 1.4 million\nbooks, so that people can continue reading while in quarantine. What\nfollowed was a huge backlash from publishing and pro-copyright groups,\nwith the Copyright Alliance decribing the actions of IA's operator as "particularly vile." 51. The Internet Archive's National Emergency Library Controversy The National Emergency Library recently launched by the Internet Archive now finds itself in the middle of a controversy. 52. Nintendo Shuts Down Kickstarter Campaign For Violating Animal Crossing Copyrights A law firm acting for Nintendo of America has shut down a successful Kickstarter campaign for alleged breaches of copyright. According to the gaming giant, the fundraiser used characters and images from the Animal\nCrossing series without obtaining the necessary permission. 53. YouTube Cartoon Featuring Creepy Bugs Bunny Copyright Claimed By Warner Bros. A dark parody cartoon depicting a washed-out Bugs Bunny as a sex offender has been hit with a DMCA complaint by Warner Bros. MeatCanyon, a channel with more than 66 million views, has responded with a new animation in which characters mourn his passing, stating that since Warner claimed the content as its own, they have now confirmed that "Bugs was a struggling rapist all along." 54. Jehovah’s Witness Body Uses DMCA to Subpoena YouTube For ‘Apostate’ Identity The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, the supervising body and publisher for the Jehovah’s Witness religious group, is using the DMCA to obtain the identity of a self-proclaimed 'apostate'. In a filing at a New York\ncourt, the group demanded that Google should hand over the identity of a person who allegedly uploaded videos of sermons to YouTube without permission. 55. Giant Pirate Platform Jetflicks Disguised as Aviation Video Service, US Government Reports After being shut down by the FBI, Jetflicks and associated site iStreamitAll were described by the US Government as two of the largest unauthorized streaming services in the United States. A new filing in the Jetflicks case now reveals that the giant pirate platform ran alongside a fledgling aviation video service that quite literally failed to get off the ground. 56. Italian Court Orders 'Preventative Measures' Against IPTV Providers An Italian court has ordered 'preventative measures' that requires the websites of 15 'pirate' IPTV providers to be blocked in the country. The complaint was filed by top Italian soccer league Serie A after the IPTV providers reportedly broadcast live matches without permission. How effective the blocks will be remain to be seen, however. 57. How MalwareBytes Once Blocked Pirate Bay Service MalwareBytes persistently blocked an essential element of the Pirate Bay platform due to the presence of "a few" cryptocurrency miners on a secondary domain. 58. Saranya TV's Owner Arested For Broadcasting A Pirated Copy Of The Hit Production On January 9, action thriller movie 'Darbar' enjoyed its theatrical release in India. Bizarrely, just three days later, a pirated copy of the hit production was illegally aired on cable TV. The makers of the movie immediately filed a complaint with police who, according to local reports, have now arrested the channel owner and begun the process of confiscating equipment. 59. Jetflick Piracy Trial Experiencing Delay After Canadian Govt Hands Over The Evidence The trial of six defendants who allegedly operated the 'pirate' streaming service Jetflicks will now take place in July 2020. The delay is in response to Canadian authorities handing over masses of discovery data, including subscriber information and support tickets of the defunct service. The original request for information was made around 22 months ago. 60. Cloudflare Displaying Rare 'Error 451' to German Visitors, Deny Access to a Music Piracy Site CDN company Cloudflare is displaying an extremely rare 'Error 451' to German visitors who attempt to access a music piracy site. The message currently affecting DDL-Music.to states that the site has been rendered "Unavailable for Legal Reasons'. Contrary to Cloudflare's own error code guide, no explanatory legal demand specifics have been published. 61. Court Authorizes ‘Dynamic’ Pirate Site-Blocking in Spain A Spanish court has handed down an order that will compel local ISPs to block pirate sites and services, primarily to prevent the unlicensed distribution of live football matches. Several interesting novelties can be observed in the ruling, including that broadcaster Telefónica Audiovisual Digital can add new sites, IP addresses, and URLs, without judicial oversight. 62. New Anti-Piracy Campaign Piles On The Scare Tactics But Who’s Scared? Yet another major anti-piracy campaign launched last week declaring that visiting pirate sites exposes passwords, photos, plus financial and medical\nrecords to criminals intent on ruining people's lives. This scare tactic approach is gaining momentum around the globe, with claims that it has a positive effect on the public. But does it, or should it, really? 63. US Congress Starts on New Copyright-Focused Initiative A new copyright-focused initiative has got underway in the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property. Its goal is to evaluate the 22-year-old Digital Millennium Copyright Act with a view to modernizing the legislation to better deal with today's Internet following the dramatic changes of the last two decades. 64. YouTube Refuses to Process DMCA Counternotice for ‘Creepy Bugs’ Cartoon An artist who uploaded a parody cartoon to YouTube and received a strike against his channel following a Warner Bros. complaint has been denied the opportunity to fight his corner. MeatCanyon uploaded a cartoon featuring a creepy 'Bugs Bunny' and later appealed using a DMCA counternotice. YouTube, however, refused to pass the notice on and dismissed the claim. 65. YouTube Fair Use: Documentary Makers Defeat Gaye, Thicke, Bee Gees & Jackson In December 2019 a web-series dedicated to debunking copyright and\ncopying myths was hit with four copyright complaints over the alleged\nillegal use of tracks from Robin Thicke, Marvin Gate, Bee Gees and Michael Jackson. However, the makers of The Creativity Delusion: Geniuses Steal, decided to fight back and have now defeated every single claim against their video. Fair use, they say, is worth fighting for. 66. AMD Uses DMCA to Mitigate Massive GPU Source Code Leak (Updated) AMD has filed at least two DMCA notices against Github repos that carried\n"stolen" source code relating to AMD's Navi and Arden GPUs, the latter being the processor for the upcoming Xbox Series X. The person claiming\nresponsibility for the leak informs TorrentFreak that if they doesn't get a buyer for the remainder of the code, they will dump the whole lot online. 67. Viral Headbutt Video Taken Down Following Gogus Copyright Complaints A man from the US became a hero last year when a video of him subduing a man who had headbutted someone in the face went viral. The video has been reposted numerous times since but is regularly taken down following\nbogus copyright complaints. However, the censorship efforts massively\nbackfired this week when someone tried to delete a Reddit thread using a DMCA anti-circumvention notice. Duh... 68. Viral Marketing Firm is Pirating Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video & HBO Go A viral marketing company is engaging in blatant copyright infringement as part of a new campaign. MSCHF has launched AlltheStreams.fm, a 'pirate radio' site that is currently streaming shows from Netflix, Disney+, HBO Go\nand others with zero permission from copyright holders. The company\ninforms TF that once one network shuts it down, five others will take their place.... 69. As UK Pirates Swarm to Live Sports & Movies, Hardcore Pirates Diminish The UK's Intellectual Property Office has published the latest edition of its\nOnline Copyright Infringement Tracker report. Illicit consumption of movies increased considerably over the previous period, with a new category of live sports leaping almost to the top of the infringement tables. Interestingly, the report also highlights a significant decrease in hardcore pirates. 70. Big Movie Studios Handed a Site-Blocking Injunction Against 86 Piracy Sites A judge at the Federal Court of Australia has handed down a site-blocking\ninjunction against 86 piracy-related sites accessible from 115 domains. The application, filed by the MPA including Netflix, plus Roadshow Films and several other studios, targets torrent sites, streaming portals, subtitle sites, and various related unblocking/proxy platforms. All must be rendered inaccessible by 50 local ISPs. 71. 'Academic' Torrent Client Hopes to Shake up the Entertainment Industry Researchers at Delft University of Technology have secured another €3.3 million in funding for academic research into the 'Internet-of-Trust'. The money will in large part be used to continue development on the Tribler BitTorrent client. Professor Johan Pouwelse, who leads the Tribler lab, hopes that the software and underlying technology will shake up the entertainment industry by shifting the balance of power.