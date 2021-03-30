3 Ways To Get Free Robux in Roblox

Before we go into how you can get free Robux in Roblox to spend on in-game items or services, let's take a closer look at the in-game currency itself.

You're here because you're playing Roblox and you found some games you want to play, in-game bonuses, items, VIP servers, and other cool stuff only obtained through the in-game currency, Robux. However, since Roblox is mostly free-to-play, Roblox developers monetize their games or items to convert the Robux they earn from their creations into real-world money.

What Are Robux?

Much like other free-to-play platforms, Roblox has an in-game currency. The Roblox currency is called Robux. You may have seen Roblox cards in your local stores. These cards make it easy to load your account with Robux and give some limited-time bonus virtual items.

These gift cards are great presents for the particular Roblox player in your life, especially if they haven't yet taken advantage of the ways to get free Robux which we'll describe below.

As fun as Roblox is without Robux, at some point, you’ll want to pick up some Robux to see some of the premium features the platform has to offer. Unfortunately, not everyone has the real-world currency to purchase Robux.

What Are Robux Used For?

Players have Roblox avatars; they deck out with clothing, items, and other virtual items the game has to offer. Everything from the avatar shop within Roblox are bought using Robux, including:

Game passes Username changes Access to premium games Clothing And much more!

Unfortunately, because of the average age group of Roblox players, there is no shortage of Robux scams targeting the easily gullible out of everything from real-life money to login info.

It's because people look for non-legal avenues to obtain free Robux that their accounts are compromised, their computers loaded with malware, or their personal information is accessed. It's easy to fall for free Robux scams, especially for those who don't have enough real-life disposable income to spend on Robux. They feel as if they're missing out on game passes and aesthetic items you can get for your Roblox avatar.

Roblox has a means for reporting abuse if you believe someone is running a Roblox scam, such as giving the information for your account to another person to do deals for you.

How to Get Free Robux: 3 Real and Legal Ways

Roblox states that the only official avenue for trading items should be their official trading system. However, you don't need to fall for scams to get free Robux. There are some legal means for obtaining free Robux to spend on Roblox items and game passes. Let's take a look at three free ways to get Robux.

1. Building A Game

This is one of the completely free ways to earn Robux in Roblox. However, you will have to take time to create an engaging game that other players will want to spend their Robux on. If you create an engaging game, you’ll encourage premium users to play your game. You can even take advantage of the premium purchase model to encourage non-premium players to play your game and spend Robux.

You can also monetize your Roblox game in other ways to earn free Robux by offering in-game currency specific to your game, skins, or start packs. There's no shortage of monetization techniques you can try when you build a game. You can use the Robux you earn for free on other games or to purchase your own items, or you can convert the Robux to real-life money with Roblox's Developer Exchange Program.

2. Earn Free Robux via The Roblox Affiliate Program

Much like any affiliate program, Roblox gives you incentive to get new players onto their platform. For every new person you help bring to Roblox, you get a percentage in Robux for every purchase they make. If you’ve developed a game on Roblox, you get Robux every time a player signs up for Roblox on your game’s landing page.

The most efficient way to earn free Robux is to develop your own game. If you build your own game, you can take advantage of monetizing your game and bringing in new players with the Roblox Affiliate Program.

3. The Robux Stipend

The Robux stipend is only mentioned because, technically, you're still receiving free Robux. However, you have to pay a monthly membership for it. Roblox has three tiers of premium monthly memberships.

The first tier is $4.99 a month and gives a monthly stipend of free 450 Robux. The second tier is $9.99 a month and gives a stipend of free 1,000 Robux. Finally, the third tier is $19.99 a month and gives a stipend of free 2,200 Robux. The bonuses for being a member more than make up for the monthly membership price, so we consider the monthly Robux stipend a way of getting free Robux.

You’re also getting 10% extra Robux at the store, earn additional Robux when reselling in-game items, having access to premium-only levels, and other membership perks.

Remember, there are legal ways to get free Robux in Roblox, but be careful with anyone trying to scam you by promising illegal means for getting free Robux.

