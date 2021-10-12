3 Ways in Which Launching a Startup Is Easier in the Post-COVID Era

The post-COVID-19 world is upon us, or at the very least, it’s just around the corner. Despite the health catastrophe, [startup business activity] grew in the United States last year by a remarkable 24%. New startups must pivot their business models and implement audacious strategies to succeed in the long-term, while surviving in the short-term until the economy has finally recovered. Find a viable business takes time, research, and planning for the future.