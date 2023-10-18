Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    279 Stories To Learn About Non Fungible Tokensby@learn
    190 reads

    279 Stories To Learn About Non Fungible Tokens

    by Learn RepoOctober 18th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Non Fungible Tokens via these 279 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 279 Stories To Learn About Non Fungible Tokens
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Non Fungible Tokens via these 279 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Non-fungible tokens are otherwise known as NFTs. Most often associated with digital art.

    1. How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry

    NFTs are taking the music industry to levels beyond what anyone a decade ago could not fathom.

    2. A Quick Look Under the Hood of an NFT Smart Contract (Part 1)

    A smart contract is the heart of an NFT that powers it to do what it does. In this article series, we take an in-depth look at an NFT smart contract.

    3. Fractionalized NFTs are the Future of Fractionalized Assets

    NFTs are the future of fractionalized assets because they are low cost, easily tradeable, secure, transparent, and decentralized.

    4. How to Explain NFTs to People Who Think They're Just JPEGs

    No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it.

    5. Who Said NFT Sales Are Declining? - Affyn NFT Collection Sells Out in Two Minutes

    Singapore-based startup Affyn sold the entire collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within 100 seconds.

    6. What if Bob Ross Had Minted NFTs?

    If Bob Ross had been alive during the NFT craze, he’d probably be a billionaire.

    7. Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

    Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik'

    8. Introducing the Nudie NFT Community and the Project's All-Female Team

    An all-female NFT team? Yes, they are here and they brought the Nudie Community!

    9. NFTs Are So Much More Than Just Digital Collectibles

    Reddit launched digital collectibles, and that's great. But NFTs aren't all digital collectibles, and we should stop using the term so often.

    10. Loyalty Programs Are Seeing a Resurgence Thanks to Web3

    Loyalty programs follow the development of technology and blockchain offers huge opportunities for creatives in this field.

    11. What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users?

    Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects.

    12. Introducing Dragos: What it Means to be a Fully On-Chain NFT

    2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world.

    13. Top 5 NFT Gaming Platforms to Follow in 2021

    NFT gaming platforms have taken the gaming market by storm. Their growth, success, and acceptance by players has attracted the attention of many people

    14. 4 NFT Projects for Spirituality Enthusiasts

    The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market has grown significantly over the years. Today, NFTs have become a hot-ticket item for different individuals and companies. Everyone's trying to get their hands on these tokens!

    15. 4 Elements that Make Some NFTs More Valuable Than Others

    A brief introduction to what makes NFTs valuable.

    16. NFT: The Treachery of Digital Images

    NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

    17. A Decentralized internet is Unviable / Web 3 Developers are Clowns: Do these Opinions Hold any Salt?

    In the beginning, God created Web 1.0 (No offense, Tim Berners-Lee). Then Web 2.0 followed. The age of the third web is now upon us but there is a divide...

    18. The Basics of NFTs [Infographic]

    NFTs are certificates of ownership on digital collectibles, including but not limited to digital artwork.

    19. How Asset Tokenization With Daml Works

    How Daml smart contracts facilitate your asset tokenization.

    20. 30% of Newly Minted NCT is Owned by Addresses that Don't Own a Hashmask

    Hashmasks are a new experiment in crypto art. But 30% of the project's Name Changing Token (NCT) is already owned by users who do not even own a Hashmask.

    [21. Nigerian Contemporary Art:

    The NFT Marketplace and People that Don’t Know How to Quit](https://hackernoon.com/nigerian-contemporary-art-the-nft-marketplace-and-people-that-dont-know-how-to-quit) The concept of governance has evolved extensively. This is evident in the evolution from the first ‘city-state’ notion of it practiced in Greece (born out of necessity and aided by the Mediterranean geography) to a largely democratic system, attainable in most parts of civilized society today.

    22. NFT Art Should be Valued Higher than Traditional Art

    This article talks about how NFT based art should be valued. The article is a guide for NFT art investors on navigating the world of NFT based art.

    23. Everything You Need to Know About ERC721 Tokens

    Source: https://brunch.co.kr/@curg/20

    24. Non-Fungible Tokens Simplified: What Does NFT Really Mean?

    A simplified breakdown of non-fungible tokens (NFT), using easy-to-understand analogies and non-technical terms.

    25. The Future of Gaming will have a Fully Player-Driven Economy: Unhashed #20

    Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

    26. A New Wave of NFTs are Finding New Ways to Extract Value

    Learn more about how new projects are inventing new ways to extract value and add utility to NFTs

    27. Building Authentic Brands with NFTs - The Inside Scoop

    how media and fintech have become unexpected partners in a wave of innovation that will redefine how brands and communities are built.

    28. NF(royal)Ts: Building NFTs that Pay Creators Forever

    Once an NFT leaves the marketplace where it was sold, there are no guarantees that the original creator will ever see another penny again. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

    29. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs

    The Genesis NFTs are a resource for making the necessary energy efficiency upgrades to businesses as part of the Energy Efficiency NFT initiative.

    30. 4 New NFT Projects With Utility

    Let's look at what an NFT Project with Utility is and why it's different from any other NFT.

    31. Hackers Are Stealing NFTs, and It’s Not As Easy as You Think

    Unfortunately, even though NFTs are relatively new, there’s already been an issue of hackers stealing non-fungible tokens. Here's a closer look.

    32. Reinventing Rarity by the Foot with TiptoePunks NFTs

    TiptoePunks NFTs add an interlocking feature to address the role of luck in scarcity.

    33. 1 Book = 1 NFT

    A tokenized book that You can buy throght an NFT; is not magic is already a reality.

    34. How to Create Your NFT on Ethereum Blockchain

    Creating an NFT on Ethereum needs you to understand the difference between ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens as well as the functions inherent to such tokens.

    35. Why Are CryptoPunks So Expensive and What Will Happen to Them in 2022?

    In 2021, NFTs' popularity skyrocketed. One of the most popular NFT collections is CryptoPunks. But why it's so expensive, and what will happen to them in 2022?

    36. When NFT Meets Gaming: Play to Earn is Here to Stay

    It was time for the area of blockchain and gaming to meet. Thanks to that, many different types of games coming out these days you can make money playing.

    37. From NFT Colors to NFT Poop: Are We Calling Auto-Generated JPEGs Art?

    Despite great enthusiasm, NFTs are neither thought-provoking, complex, nor beautiful. If anything, it's auto-generated pixelated JPEGs and shallow content.

    38. NBA Top Shots: Where NFTs Meet Branding

    A look into the NBA, branding, and NFT's role in the whole process with NBA Top Shots in partnership with Dapper Labs.

    39. 5 NFT Projects For NFT Enthusiasts in 2022

    As the demand for NFTs increases, so does the need for investors to understand how these tokens work. These five stories demonstrate that fact about them.

    40. Top 5 Solana NFT Marketplaces in 2022

    The 5 Best Solana NFT Marketplaces for a variety of applications.

    41. 3moji NFTs: Upgradeable NFT Avatars and NFT Emojis on Solana

    3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs.

    42. Moviegoers Will Inspire New Growth in the NFT Collectibles Market

    The growth of NFTs is mind-blowing. Here we explore the largest untapped market in the NFT landscape, movies-oriented collections.

    43. The Rise of NFTs Means That Marketers Can Leverage Digital Scarcity

    Non-fungible tokens are unique representations of digital assets. NFTs allow for better monetization and introduce a way to tokenize services and experiences.

    44. 4 Defi Platforms with NFT Gaming to Watch in 2022

    The most prevalent Defi and NFT adoption was from the gaming industry. Dozens of platforms were conceived within and before 2021.

    45. Blockchain Gaming & The Metaverse: Everything You Need to Know

    Top things to know about Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse, which will give you more insights about play to earn games and with your knowledge it can make you rich.

    46. Blockchain Gaming: A Paradigm Shift in Economic Modeling

    Mobile as a gaming platform has dominated the gaming industry. Nearly 51% of the global games market came from mobile. It is expected that by 2021, mobile games revenue will grow to 100 billion dollars. Today mobile game developers pay a commission of 30% for any lead from the app store (paid app) or in-game transactions.

    47. NFTs on Bitcoin Are The Next Big Thing In Crypto

    NFTs on Bitcoin, powered by Stacks blockchain, Clarity smart contract.

    48. NFT Scams - Most Common Scams in the NFT Space

    As the popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) continues to grow, so does the potential for scams using it. Learn to protect yourself against scammy NFTs.

    49. 5 Female Empowerment NFT Projects Breaking Bias in the Cryptosphere 

    World of Woman NFT Project has surpassed 300 million in trading volume, here's why celebrities are jumping into it

    50. NFT Gaming is The Key to Wider Token Adoption in 2022

    By Jeremy Foo, Founder and CEO at TripCandy

    51. How NFT Projects are Revolutionizing the Music Industry

    A brief look into the implementation of NFTs in the music industry.

    52. Renowned Ex-SEGA Game Developer Yu Suzuki Joins OASYX NFT Project

    Ex-SEGA Virtual Fighter game creator Yutaka Suzuki supervises the project.

    53. Commercial and Business Opportunities for Artists in Web3

    Artistic autonomy has probably been a fraught issue since the dawn of time.

    54. NFTs for Dummies: A Complete Guide to the World's Biggest Trend in Art Business

    NFTs are the hottest thing in art right now. This book is your guide to understanding the technology and business behind these exciting new collectibles.

    55. Five Reasons Why You Should Start Learning About Web3 Today

    Web3 is a set of protocols and technologies that enable a decentralized web. This means that instead of relying on central authorities like government

    56. Introducing PolygonPunks: The First 'Punks' on the Polygon (Matic) Network

    PolygonPunks launches to become the world’s first “punks” NFT on the Polygon (Matic) network – following in the footsteps of the legendary Ethereum based NFT.

    57. Salesforce NFT Cloud is Doing More for Web3 than Web3 startups

    They say this is a Bear market but I've seen two announcements this week that actually mean more than any other Web3 VC funding press release.

    58. Getting Involved in The Metaverse

    Getting involved in the metaverse, from corporations to creators.

    59. How TinyTap is Impacting the Education Industry Through NFTs

    TinyTap provides a code-free platform that empowers educators to create and share interactive educational content and to receive a revenue share.

    60. Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors

    Investors have to understand the assets that tokens back including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding said tokens.

    61. Kirobo Brings NFT Minting to Crypto Wallets via Liquid Vault

    Kirobo have developed a Defi-focused wallet with the ability to store and mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

    62. Actor Jordi Molla Plans Genesis NFT Drop with Krew Studios and Raini

    Krew Studios and Raini to launch Jordi Molla's inaugural NFT drop with a star-studded collaboration to accompany their highly anticipated new NFT release.

    63. Here's A Calculator To Calculate The Carbon Footprint of Any Ethereum Wallet Or Smart Contract

    Despite the common narrative that using a blockchain damages the environment, we can already use these networks to erase the footprint of every transaction

    64. WTF is A Non-Fungible Token Or NFT?

    While the world has had enough time to get acquainted with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, yet another newer type of digital asset has been slowly but steadily gaining attention.

    65. How to Use Crypto as a Real Estate Developer: Part 1

    Smart contracts, escrow, creative finance, and barter principles, enable crypto holders to hedge the benefits of physical, income-producing assets.

    66. Best Practices for Using Non-Fungible Tokens

    67. PFPs: Personalization and Identity in a Decentralized World

    The NFT PFP craze with its famous communities of fun-loving primates and felines has its conceptual roots in a refugee camp in the Netherlands.

    68. How NFTs are Being Used at Events

    How NFT Tickets work and why using NFT tickets is the future.

    69. NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain

    In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month.

    70. Why Ownership is Vital to the NFT Community Following the Sale of CryptoPunks

    The emergence of new types of web3 ownership changes how we look at assets. The role of VC investment in this space comes with both opportunities and risks.

    71. Affyn is Bringing the First Metaverse City to Singapore

    Affyn has announced Singapore as its first city with  2,000 Freehold Land NFT plots in the debut metaverse city, with numerous additional cities.

    72. Where Can You Take a Free Skin Cancer Screening in the US?

    Did you wonder where can you find a free skin cancer screening in the USA?

    73. Artist to Create Van Gogh Meets Satoshi Nakamoto NFT Collection

    Alireza Karimi Moghaddam partnered with blockchain’s Yacooba startup to create an astonishing and exclusive 12 NFT collection.

    74. How to Find Out Who Owns an NFT

    Is always good not to share Your blockchain address and Your NFT IDs

    75. Using Daml to Create Blockchain NFT-Based Customer Experiences

    How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains.

    76. SparkWorld* has Launched a "Fair NFT Minting System" That Aims to Replace Whitelists

    NFT minting has evolved over time, from first-come, first serve (FCFS), to whitelist spots. Now there is a new protocol based on predictions that avoids it.

    77. An Intro to Cossacks Club Ukrainian NFT Collection

    Today the whole world is talking about the war in Ukraine. But for 80 employees of WeSoftYou company from Ukraine, it's not just news, it's our personal story. So while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are perfectly capable of dealing with Russian aggression on the real battlefield, we decided to confront the enemy the way we know best: with Web3 initiatives. So we are pleased to present our collection of NFT  avatars -- CryptoCossacks Club (https://cryptocossacks.com/ ).

    78. An NFT: What it is and How it Works

    A brief and simple description for NFTs and a general vision on NFTs' future

    79. 37xDubai Raises $5 Million from Morningstar Ventures to Build NFT Art Gallery for the Future

    37x Dubai Raises $5 Million to Create NFT Art Gallery in Dubai.

    80. Recapping NonFungible's Q2 Report So You Don't Have To

    NonFungible recently came out with their quarterly market report and so here's a break down for what it means for the average creator, collector, and investor.

    81. 6 Key Reasons Why Everyone Is Buying NFTs

    NFTs have been the talk online for a while, but not everyone understands why anyone would want to purchase digital arts for millions! Learn more from our guide.

    82. The Future of NFTs in the World of Web 3.0

    Web 3.0 and NFTs come together to create a new world that brings new opportunities because of their ability to help people connect over the internet.

    83. How ‘Fractional NFTs’ Can Help Accelerate the Future of Fantasy Sports on the Blockchain

    With a current valuation of around $19 billion, Fantasy Sports is big, but COVID-19 is bigger. Nobody in the fantasy sports industry expected that the pandemic would not only delay games but ultimately shorten the sports season by months. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, the demand for online gaming platforms has increased significantly.

    84. Fungibility vs. Non-Fungibility Explained: A MUST KNOW in FinTech

    When dabbling in financial technology or NFT investments, it is wise to understand fungibility and non-fungibility, here's an unbiased overview and breakdown

    85. An Intro to STEPN: The NFT Mobile Game That Pays You to Exercise

    STEPN is a web 3.0 NFT lifestyle game based on the Solana network.

    86. The NFT Space is Enabling Celebrities to Develop High-Value Digital Representations of their Content

    This article talks about how blockchain and NFTs can disrupt the fan engagement economy by personalising engagement by leveraging NFTs.

    87. The Enchanting World of Crypto-Based RPGs and NFTs

    Blockchain-based games are changing RPG item collection through an innovative solution known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

    88. 5 NFT Trends to Follow in 2022

    NFTs are finding new applications in various of industries, from fashion to real estate. Which sectors will profit the most in the coming year?

    89. Bored Ape Yacht Club Set to Transcend Rarity-Based Valuations

    NFTs have typically been valued largely on a trait-rarity basis. However, Bored Ape Yacht Club is on the verge of revolutionizing NFT valuations.

    90. Young Artist, LizArt, Sparkles on Flare Blockchain

    LizArt, at 13, is selling out her art collections on Sparkles - and giving the profits to charity

    91. NFTs, The Next Frontier for Artists

    NFTs, or non-fungible tokens open up new possibilities and opportunities for artists to get discovered and commissions. Learn how artists can benefit from NFTs.

    92. Marketing Your Crypto/NFT Tokens

    In this article, we will be looking at 11 very important tips every business that wants to launch a crypto project should know if it will have a successful camp

    93. Girlfrens NFT Project: Cancer Survivor Gives Back to the Community

    An interview with the co-founder and artist for Solana-based NFT project, Girlfrens.

    94. The NFT World Comes to Istanbul, Turkey this May

    NFT Summit Istanbul 2022, organized by Meta Venture Fund, will take place on May 28- 29 at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

    95. Reviewing Qoobex 3D Classic Movies NFT Collection and Q Phone

    A 3D stereo NFT collection was recently launched on OpenSea by Qoobex, a leading mobile tech pioneer in 3D immersive stereo technologies.

    96. NFT and Offline Businesses

    Today offline businesses can use NFT tokens to increase revenue. NFTs are a powerful tool for attracting crypto enthusiasts. Read to know how to use NFTs.

    97. Using PRüF to enhance legacy ERC721 NFT’s with extended capabilities

    Using PRüF to enhance legacy ERC721 NFT’s with extended capabilities

    98. 5 Must-Read NFT Articles for Blockchain Enthusiasts

    NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token and it is like a digital certificate of authenticity.

    99. 3 Interesting NFT Statistics: How NFTs are Being Adopted Globally

    NFT ownership has increased throughout the globe, with Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia leading the pack.

    100. NFT Copyright Protection for Beginners

    Demystifying ownership and legality of NFTs. What NFTs are--they are representation of ownership. But what does it mean for copyrights?

    101. Using Hedonic Regression for CryptoPunks NFT Valuation

    At the time of writing, the most expensive CryptoPunk NFT was sold for $23million.

    102. A Game-Changing Platform to Discover NFTs

    NFTGuru.io tries to solve the fragmentation and the market flooding in the NFT space, offering a powerful non-fungible-tokens metasearch.

    103. Why You Should Contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness in Web3

    By 2040 the breast cancer burden will increase to more than 3 million new cases per year. Time to make a difference, web3 people!

    104. Entropia Universe Collectibles Feature in Prelaunch for Enjin’s NFT Marketplace

    Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has teamed up with MindArk to launch the “Eggs of Entropia

    105. The NFT Economy: Non-Fungible Tokens Paired with DeFi

    In April, the market capitalization of non-fungible tokens exceeded $25 billion for the first time. And this is just the beginning.

    106. The Lay of the Cryptoland - Part II: NFTs, P2E Games, and DeFi

    Learn more about the lay of the cryptoland. An introductory post on NFTs, Play-to-earn games, and Decentralized Finance.

    107. Cobo Collaborating with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’

    Evolution is a soulbound token that will be permanently bound to the owner’s wallet address along with its exclusive utilities and access.

    108. TURN Time Into Value

    Web3 projects can now leverage TURN tokens – a new open marketplace for buyers and sellers of Diligence smart contract security auditing.

    109. Soulbound Tokens — the Ultimate Proof of Belonging

    Proof of belonging is a commonly used concept in the crypto space and it more or less refers to a method of ascertaining that an individual is a legitimate.....

    110. Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs

    With a group of friends and crypto archeologists, digging into the early history of Ethereum NFTs we discovered the EverDragons, minted in June 2018...

    111. Understanding NFTs: A Look at the NFT Ecosystem in 2022

    Let's look at what NFTs are, why they are traded, and also get a basic understanding of the NFT market and why it is so notoriously volatile for traders.

    112. Buffalo Hunting & NFTs: A Lesson in Manipulation and the Power of NFTs as a Marketing Tool

    NFTs offer unique attributes like exclusivity, rarity, and authenticity, but they must be properly utilized by businesses to have real value. NFTs are ideal for

    113. Can SoulBouned Tokens Be the Bedrock for a Decentralized Society?

    SBTs are NFTs that can not be transferred after they are received and cane be used for persona, credit profile, credentials and similar use cases.

    114. 5 New NFT Platforms Riding Crypto’s Latest Wave

    Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

    115. Building Products on the Blockchain - How and Why I Did It

    (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay)

    116. What Is Tokenization? The Standards Explained

    Tokenization is a term that's constantly thrown around but the different standards that exist may not be as well understood. These are the basic standards.

    117. Why Are Non-Fungible Tokens Becoming Popular?

    NFTs are a mega craze and they are said to be the next big thing- but why? Is the hype over?

    118. NFTs Don't Work The Way You Might Think: Misconceptions About NFTs

    The thought that NFT is dead to me is a misconception. Let's walk you through 10 misconceptions that I see often.

    119. How NFTs Can Turn Musicians Into Entrepreneurs and Fans Into Investors

    Security NFTs combine the ownership and transparency of NFTs with an innovative investing framework turning musicians into entrepreneurs and fans into investors

    120. Is the Hype Surrounding NFTs on the Bitcoin Blockchain a New Trend?

    The Ordinals protocol recently implemented the ability to add NFTs to Bitcoin transactions without requiring a separate sidechain or token.

    121. Flow & Cadence Best Practices, Patterns, and Anti-Patterns

    Learn tips that will help you create a better user experience and ensure a consistent level of security throughout the Flow ecosystem.

    122. Unique Network Plans to Fractionalize Cryptopunk #3042 into 100,000 Pieces

    Unique Network purchases cryptopunk to showcase the value of multichain NFTs and fractionalization, with plans to distribute to tens of thousands for free.

    123. 7 Blockchain Fun Facts You Ignored

    With the Crypto Market crashed, now's a good time to refresh yourself on small facts about the space while it recovers and stabilises in the meanwhile.

    124. 2 Exciting Ways NFTs Can Influence the Music Industry

    NFTs have garnered a lot of attention in the last two years, mainly due to PFP projects. However, NFTs have a much broader scope for adoption.

    125. Protecting Users and Saving NFTs With delegate.cash 🛅

    With solutions like delegate.cash, you can now keep your NFTs safe while still actively using your cold wallet however you like via delegation.

    126. In Search of Big Yaks: A Metaverse Sit Down With the Creator of Axie Infinity's Hottest Social Club

    It’s a brutal NFT winter, but you wouldn’t know it from the lit discord of Axie Infinity’s first social club. Today, we sit with BYAC founder Zakariah Wain.

    127. This App Measures the Value of an NFT Based on its Environmental Impact

    I built an app that measures the value of an NFT based on its environmental impact, rather than its artistic value.

    128. What to Look Out for When Purchasing an NFT

    In this article, we'll address the things you need to look out for when investing in NFTs, and how to identify promising projects.

    129. Utility Driven NFTs & Their Real-World Applications

    Michael Beeple Winkleman walked into the auction house at Christie’s in 2021 selling an item without precedent. One picture, comprised of 5000 other pictures, all digital. He walked out with almost $70 million in his pocket.

    [130. Is This NFT Project a Rug Pull?

    A Few Things to Look For!](https://hackernoon.com/is-this-nft-project-a-rug-pull-a-few-things-to-look-for) How to Spot an NFT Rug Pull is a skill anyone in the NFT ecosystem needs to know about.

    Rug pullers are getting smarter daily but they leave clues.

    131. Virtual Gaming Worlds: NFTs Creating New Cross-Chain Gaming Monetization

    In 2017,  non-fungible tokens (NFTs) arose as a medium of exchange without an economy. They became a way of trading kitschy virtual collectibles like CryptoKitties — that is until a collector paid $170,000 (600 ETH) for a kitty named Dragon. The new digital token had created digital scarcity. In a digital economy with runaway reproduction trampling over copyrights, NFTs offered a way to attach data to a currency. Only the holder of the NFT with the unique identifier for Dragon could sell, exchange, or destroy the cryptocollectible.

    132. NFT Lending is Trending

    Crypto investors have noticed that NFTfi has facilitated significantly more lending in the last two months, reaching a high of $3.5m worth of NFT trades.

    133. A Beginners Guide to NFTs for Digital Asset Authentication

    Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable

    134. Merging the Physical with the Virtual in the Metaverse

    Metapunk reckons the metaverse is more than just a virtual playground. What happens when what you do in the metaverse affects the real world?

    135. The Truth Behind the Sensationalized Fall of Logan Paul’s NFT Collection in 2022

    Logan Paul’s Azuki collection, acquired for $623,000, is only valued at $10 today.

    136. Here's What Industry Insiders Say About Music NFTs

    The music industry is the next to be disrupted by NFTs.

    137. Tangible Assets That We Can Record, Possess & Exchange Will Eventually be Tokenized: Unhashed #26

    Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

    138. An Interview with a Crypto Artist

    Block INSIGHT is fortunate to invite crypto artist Koosha Azim to participate in our exclusive interview. Learn the experience behind his artworks.

    139. COP27 - Action Not Words

    A﻿s we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness.

    140. A Brief Look at of Some of the Richest NFT Collectors of all Time

    As you may know, Apollo42 tracks top NFT traders based on profit made. Notably, that means the top wallet holders are sure to stand out among the rest. We took the time to examine these top traders so you can learn a little more about stories and people behind those shocking NFT profits.

    [141. 23’ The Year of the NFT:

    Rebutting Common Criticisms](https://hackernoon.com/23-the-year-of-the-nft-rebutting-common-criticisms) During the hype, it's good to have positive criticisms- and this is what we bring you, for NFT technology

    142. Why Negative Sentiment about Blockchain Gaming Overlooks Key Benefits

    A look at how blockchain gaming development is evolving for the better.

    143. Exciting NFT Trends You Didn't Know About

    A look at several exciting NFT trends you didn't know about such as NFTs as in-game assets and even NFTs being used as a form of music ownership for musicians.

    144. Investing in NFTs: 7 Lessons Learned

    Important lessons learned from investing in NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

    145. NFT and Intellectual Property: What Do You Get When You Buy an NFT?

    One of the most confusing things about NFTs is intellectual property rights. When you buy an NFT, do you really get all the rights to an item or not?

    146. Where Might NFTs Evolve Next? A Deep Dive into Exciting Use Cases

    Let's take a look at some interesting new use cases for NFTs.

    147. $1M KCC Unicorn Contest: Presenting the Award-Winning Projects

    KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) has announced the KCC Unicorn Contest has ended, with 14 projects winning an incentive prize pool of approximately $1 million, incl

    148. Utilize The Power of NFTs On Your Website

    Utilize The Power of NFTs On Your Website

    149. Non-fungible Sentiment: Exploring the Value of NFTs

    NFTs designed and run by real world crypto women are setting the bar high for digital art and the diverse use cases for identity-driven PFPs.

    150. A Beginner’s Guide to Wrapped NFTs

    Crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have.

    151. The Only 7 Strategies You Need to Promote Your NFT Project for Free

    Promoting NFT projects for free is a combination of common sense and effective marketing strategies, which when put together can offer more than exposure.

    152. How Crypto Fund Iconium is Leading The Charge for Web3

    In this post we’ll be looking at how crypto investment fund Iconium is leading the charge for development of Web3 infrastructure.

    153. Is there a Bitcoin-Like Project in the Metaverse Space?

    Investors can't get enough of the metaverse projects in response to this new niche. They can buy, sell and even create products and tokenized funds.

    154. 7 Artists That Had Their Lives Changed By Selling NFT Art

    NFTs as a technology bridge the opportunity gap and levels the playing field between artists worldwide. Meet 7 artists who's lives changed thanks to NFTs 👀

    155. Adding DAO Governance to Existing Token Contracts

    What if you already have a token and you want to create a DAO using that token? Natacha shows us how to enable DAO governance for your existing token!

    156. Top 3 tools every crypto trader needs

    157. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): The Key to the True Metaverse

    NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens and refer to cryptographic assets that signify ownership of unique things, such as digital art or in-game assets.

    158. Mint your NFTs for Nothin' - Get your Crypto for Free

    A newbie tale of navigating the world of cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to get to the holy grail of no-money-down NFTs.

    159. The Doge of NFTs, Pudgy Penguins, Fetches Over $125,000 in Sotheby's Sale 

    Dogecoin has been disrupting the cryptocurrency space for a long time. Now the NFT space has its own Dogecoin...

    160. The Kindness Imperative : A 4 am Wake up Call to the CryptoFairies

    This is how meeting The CrpytoFairies from the Cardano Community sent me down a surprising rabbit hole: The Kindness Imperative.

    161. CNN’s NFT License Agreement Doesn't Guarantee Scarcity

    What do you really own when you buy an NFT? A close look at CNN's "Vault" NFT "Moments" reveals the fragility of the NFT as a token of ownership.

    162. How NFTs Are Being Used in the Sports Industry

    A look at how NFTs are being used in the sports industry and why the gaming industry shows that it has the potential to take off as a massive success.

    163. Next Steps in NFTs: Which Innovations Stand Behind Dynamic NFTs?

    Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions and answers, we explain what kind of technology it is and why it is the next big step in web3.

    164. How to Make an NFT in 15 Lines of Code

    How to create an NFT in 15 Lines of Code and what will NFT stand in 2022 if you will invest your time in NFTs?

    165. How Pastel’s Cascade Stores NFT Data Securely

    Cascade is a protocol that enables the storage of NFT data and metadata permanently within a highly redundant, distributed fashion with a single upfront fee.

    166. 2021 Will Bring a Blockchain Gaming Revolution

    Blockchain gaming technology can bring countless benefits to the table when it comes to gaming functionality and utility.

    167. The Punk Who Could Control the Global NFT Block

    Should you invest in Crypto Punks or Substrate Punks? This article discusses the rise of Cross-Chain NFT Marketplaces.

    168. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum (ERC20)

    You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards.

    169. From Warhol to NFTs: The Evolution of Digital Art

    Digital art conjures up an image of something seemingly unrelated and totally extraneous to art: cryptocurrencies.

    170. Million Dollar Pixels: Diving into NFT Decentralization, Copyright, and Minting

    How do NFTs work? How decentralized are NFTs? In this article we explore the decentralization of NFTs with a demo using IPFS, Alchemy, and Filebase.

    171. Introducing Immunify.life.

    In recent years, team members from the Immunify.life team have conducted critical research opportunities in improved healthcare.

    172. Enjin Announces Partnership With Square Enix

    Singapore – 21 July, 2022 – Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today a partnership with Square Enix to launch a digital collection of Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary cards and figures on Efinity, a scalable, decentralized, cross-chain network designed to bring NFTs to everyone. The digital collectibles will be accessible to consumers who purchase items in the physical collection, which are expected to launch in 2023.

    173. Top 10 Potential Use Cases of NFT For Business

    NFTs could also be used as a form of currency. For example, businesses could issue NFTs that could be used to purchase goods and services from other businesses.

    174. How Blockchain Technology Can Improve Education By Using Gamification

    Learning is the acquisition of knowledge or skills through study, experience, or being taught.

    175. The Next NFT Craze: Monetizing MMOs for Gamers

    One industry that has natural synergies with NFTs, and where much of the innovation is occurring, is gaming.

    176. Creating a Low-Poly FPS Game to Showcase Our NFT Collection

    As part of QUDO’s interoperable NFTs development, we decided to create our own game as a case study and to encourage other developers to create their own as well, in order to showcase our first category of interoperable gaming NFTs — Guns.

    177. The 4 Building Blocks Of NFT Value

    With a market cap of $43bn & a trading volume of $3.6bn as of last month, the NFT craze has hit an all–time high. But what really gives value to NFTs?

    178. Virtual Land Values Heading for Stratospheric Prices in 2021

    For early investors, virtual land appreciation has been beyond reality, doubling their money in a few months.

    179. Virtual Land Sales Sky Rocket in Metaverses

    Virtual land prices skyrocket in the metaverse where anyone can become a real estate Barron investing in virtual lands

    180. ThoughtSlime on Why All NFTs are a Scam

    A contrarian POV on NFTs from ThoughtSlime

    181. A Brief Introduction to NFTs for Beginners

    An NFT proves that a digital asset is the original asset and not a copy.

    182. How to Start Investing in NFTs: For Complete Beginners

    How does investing in NFTs work? This guide will cover all you need to know to get started.

    183. 5 Best NFT Generators to Create an NFT Collection (No Code)

    The NFT industry is setting a new threshold for secure asset classes, property rights, and profitable careers for artists.

    184. A Look at Creator Cuts: A Video NFT Marketplace by Chingari

    Let's look at Creators Cuts and how it works.

    185. This Fatal Mistake Led to a $129K Loss for This NFT Trader

    RIP CryptoPunk #685!

    186. Issuing Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs): A How-To Guide

    Why are we all so entitled to the Blockchain industry? For the high development pace? Of course. For the number of appearing opportunities, growing like a weed under the sun and rain? Surely. For building up an alternative financial and tech sphere? You name it.

    187. A Look at NFT Adoption and How This Emerging Technology is Being Used

    NFTs are looking forward to an exciting future tied into the Metaverse as in-game assets that players can carry over between experiences beyond current limits.

    188. How NFTs Can Be Used In Sports Talent Discovery

    Lets look at how NFTs can be used in sports talent discovery.

    189. 🌈🦄 Building Your Own AI-Generated Art NFT DApp With Bacalhau

    A complete guide to building, running & deploying a DApp with your own Text-to Image script to mint AI-generated art NFTs on FVM Hyperspace Testnet!

    190. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns

    Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare.

    191. The Ultimate Guide to NFT Marketing and Promotion

    How to promote a DeFi and NFT project, the full guide to NFT marketing that will help to make non fungible tokens and decentralised finance projects successful

    192. A Look at Infinity Skies: A Sandbox Sky Castle Building Game

    Let's dive into Infinity Skies and how the game works.

    193. Easy Way to Find Your NFT’s Metadata

    With the use of blockchain explorer or by retrieving it from the smart contracts that manage them, you may locate the metadata for your NFTs.

    194. 5 Blockchain Games and NFT Projects Taking Over Art and Entertainment

    NFTs are becoming mainstream due to recent innovations. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking the blockchain, collectibles, and investment world

    195. How to Gamify NFTs for Better Profits in Various Retail Industries

    Let’s analyze how businesses interested in embracing NFTs need to also look at adding gamification to foster engagement.

    196. SEC vs. BAYC: US Securities and Exchanges Commission targets NFTs

    SEC is interested in one of the most popular NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club. Will it be a high-profile precedent for the entire art market of NFT.

    197. The History of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

    A non-fungible token is only a one-of-a-kind digital asset. Bitcoin is fungible, which means that all bitcoins are identical and entirely interchangeable. A work of art is an example of a non-fungible token. I can have two identical works of digital art, yet each one is completely distinct. The next sample displays two NFTs from the crypto-artist Josie. Her two pieces, "Choose" version #4 and "Choose" edition #5, may appear identical, yet they are completely unique to the blockchain.

    198. Non-Fungible Tokens Are The Future

    How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art.

    199. 4 Fascinating NFT Utilities You Didn't Know About

    As the NFT space continues to grow, we'll continue to see more unique utilities for projects that utilize the technology such as credit cards and schools.

    200. Art Collecting Launches NFT Platform on Tezos Blockchain Domain

    The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new NFT platform.

    201. #Debunked - 4 Common Myths About NFTs

    NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces.

    202. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT

    Stickers platform has become a very popular NFT platform when it comes to digital art. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT.

    203. How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans

    NFTs are a new way to create and sell digital art, and they're gaining popularity due to their ability to get rid of the traditional intermediaries

    204. Will Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) Become a Trendsetter in the Industry?

    Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a special type of crypto token backed by an asset. They are non-interchanged with each other and are non-divisible.

    205. The Future of Desktop AR and Holographic NFTs

    In this AMA, Sirisilp from Perception talks about Holo-SDK, desktop AR, and holographic NFTs.

    206. A Look at Artfi: The Fine Art Investing Platform

    A look at Artfi and how the platform works

    207. Interesting Ways Tokenized Assets & NFTs Are Being Used in 2022

    NFTs are mainly known for NFT art collections & P2E games. However, other industries have fascinating use cases for this blockchain-based technology.

    208. NFT Mint Analysis: How Can We Discover Opportunities Ahead of Time?

    How Can We Discover Opportunities Ahead of Time?

    209. Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech

    The implementation of NFT leads not only to the improvement of operations and brand image but also causes some legal issues which are worth knowing about.

    210. ATTENTION NFT Artists: Now is The Time to Buckle Down and Build

    The markets are down and crypto has been falling — so it’s the perfect time for artists to get to work on their next creation.

    211. How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test?

    The application of securities laws to NFTs is far from clear.

    212. Epix Industries' CBDO, says "in just a few days we gained 3,000 [NFT] collectors"

    Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry

    213. The World's First Religious Relic NFTs will Drop this December for Charity

    An NFT marketplace is dropping the world’s first religious relics in the form of NFTs on December 1st until December 3rd.

    214. Why NFTs Need Cross-Chain Technology and Blockchain Agnostic Markets

    Day by day, NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger. At the very least, they make a case for blockchain agnostic NFT marketplaces considerably more compelling for those in the know. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X.

    215. YellowHeart NFT Ticketing and Music Marketplace Aims to Revolutionize the Music Industry

    YellowHeart uses the blockchain's potential to bulldoze the conventions of selling tickets and art.

    216. Blockchain Gaming: Rarible Vs. ExeedMe Vs. Chiliz

    cryptocurrencies are far from being the only use case associated with blockchain technology.

    217. The Metaverse Endgame

    The world, as we know it, is changing faster than we realize. With a metaverse future just on the horizon, what implications does this hold for humanity?

    218. The NFT Economy is Bouncing Back🎉

    219. How Will We Decorate Our Virtual Homes in the Metaverse?

    How will we decorate our homes in the metaverse? Our virtual homes have endless potential.

    220. Exploring Some of Web3's Flawed Business Models

    Web3 has become a popular buzzword nowadays, which has shown promise but has yet to deliver value at scale.

    221. A Look at 10 BAYC-Like NFT Initiatives for 2022

    When it comes to NFT-related work, there's a lot to be excited about. NFTs will have an influence on nearly every facet of civilization.

    222. Coinbase Cloud Node & NFT APIs

    Building upon his last publication, John Vester dives even deeper into Web3 by leveraging new tech by Coinbase Cloud to create a more functional dapp.

    223. How the NFT Breathes New Life Into Branded Content Marketing

    How companies can protect their branded content and take their brand marketing to the next level by tapping into the NFT space.

    224. Gaming - Not DeFi - will Provide Mass Crypto Adoption

    Can gaming be the killer app for cryptocurrencies? Lepricon thinks it can.

    225. Crypto and Art Collide: Virtual Showrooms Solve NFT Dilemma

    In the absence of in-store shopping and physical art exhibitions during the pandemic, virtual experiences have been able to bridge the gap.

    226. HackerNoon Partners with Non-Fungible Conference

    HackerNoon has signed on as a media partner for this year's Non-Fungible Conference

    227. NFT Creators: Finding Fans and Making Money

    NFT creators find themselves in the same position that many craftsmen do. They need to find fans and supporters to make the money needed to continue creating.

    228. Long Live The Dynamic NFT

    Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti.

    229. Alien Worlds Co-Founder Sarojini McKenna on DAOs Disguised as Vegetables

    Why DAOs are like vegetables.

    230. NFTs - Exploring Infrastructure, Usability, Role in DeFi, And Questions About Ownership

    Walk through NFT Standard, NFT characteristic traits and explanations, NFT utilisation in DeFi.

    231. Non Fungible Token (NFT) Standards: An Overview

    Learning about Non Fungible Token standards will help users better understand the nuances of each type of NFT and the blockchain protocols they are built on.

    232. Top 10 Ethereum NFT Projects to Follow in 2022

    Decentraland, Gods Unchained, and Cryptodads are among the best Ethereum NFT projects to follow in 2022.

    233. 5 Innovative NFT Projects and Platforms to Look Out for in 2022

    As NFT's continue to grow in popularity, new platforms and projects come into the market. In this post we'll look at five of these project.

    234. The Future of Video Games: NFTs, Blockchain, Real Valuables

    Photo by Cláudio Luiz Castro on Unsplash

    235. Blockchain and NFTs Have Set the Way for the Virtual World

    The world is ready to witness another revolution, the virtual revolution, creation of a virtual world with all aspects and features as same as the real world.

    236. NFTs, the Metaverse, and Gaming: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going?

    NFTs drifted into the crosshairs of the mainstream media recently after reports that the crypto entrepreneur who bought an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet struggled to get an offer of less than $10,000 after having bought it for $2.9 million. The highest offer for the NFT on OpenSea as of late June stands at just 2 ETH, which is still a long way off from the initial asking price of $48 million. However, whilst sardonic stories such as this are likely to gain traction in the mainstream, the successes of NFTs and their revolutionizing influence on established industries, like gaming or developing markets like the metaverse, is often underreported.

    237. NFTs are Not Dying, They are Evolving

    NFTs are now transforming into a useful instrument that can solve pain points in different industries and generate new opportunities for companies.

    238. Digital Sneakers, Tattoos and Houses: How Will We Live in Web 3.0?

    WEB 3.0. has become feasible in almost every aspect of our lives. What should we expect next?

    239. A Detailed Guide to What NFT Means

    NFT stands for non-fungible token. That's not surprising, but what does it mean and what sort of effect might it have on the future of the internet and world?

    240. Unlocking the Value of Digital Media with NFTs

    How NFTs can be used in the digital media space.

    241. Safeguarding Your Videos with NFT Marketplace and Advanced Cryptography in Livepeer

    As video content evolves, so should the security of your videos. Learn how to safeguard your videos using an NFT marketplace and advanced cryptography.

    242. What You Don't Know About Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

    With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, the rise of a new generation of crypto-lovers has also fueled the growth of a new beast: non-fungible tokens.

    243. Use Cases for Combining NFT with DeFi

    The combination of DeFi and NFT looks really promising, and there are already use cases to support this claim. Read this article to find out more.

    244. 5 NFT-Based Marketplaces to Follow in 2022

    NFTs are reshaping the relationship between artists and their followers. It's possible to own music, video, and other digital assets by purchasing an NFT.

    245. Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art

    Some cool artworks that recreate new vision of art.

    246. Easily Create An NFT App Using The New Infura NFT SDK TypeScript

    If you know typescript, it’s easy to add the ability to create, mint, and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to your app.

    247. NFTs and the future of - not just digital - ownership

    Before the widespread use of high-speed internet, distribution of software, music and movies was mostly anchored in physical media. Buyers of CDs and DVDs could sell the albums they no longer wanted or movies they had seen in secondary marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon or locally on Craigslist.

    248. The Promising Future of the NFT Marketplace

    The future of the NFT marketplace looks bright. The benefits of using non-fungible tokens are becoming more apparent every day.

    249. 3 NFT Projects that Look Beyond Profits and Fight for a Better World

    Read on to discover how NFTs can disrupt the environmental and social status quo and inspire changes for a better world!

    250. NFTs and Augmented Reality: The Progress is Real

    The strategic use of NFTs in AR worlds will enable a whole new range of use cases and possibilities.

    251. The Evolution Of Collectibles: From Cardboard To Museums In The Metaverse

    It's no secret people love to collect: shoes, watches, cards, cars, tinder matches? In some cases, countries. This year, Covid turned some of us into toilet paper collectors.

    252. How do NFTs Create Value?

    This blog explains how any physical asset is turned into a valuable NFT and many more things about the Non-Fungible Tokens.

    253. A Novel as an NFT: Elle Griffin and the Author's Challenge

    How Elle Griffin used NFTs to fund her novel

    254. Exclusive Interview: Cosmic Champs Rockets Toward New NFT Drop & Beta Test

    Cosmic Champs drops its second round of NFTs in preparation for upcoming Beta.

    255. NFT Mania is Back w/Trump’s Collection and ViceHub’s Satirical Take on Epstein

    The NFT market is back and thriving after a dormant 2022, and everyone wants a piece of it, including former US Presidents.

    256. How to Succeed in the NFT Art World as an Artist

    This article talks about NFT based digital art and how artists can succeed in the world of crypto art by selling their artwork to users.

    257. How to Explain the NFT Boom

    This post is dedicated to everyone who has a hard time understanding the “NFT mania” which - according to my estimates - is almost everyone.

    258. The NFTs Marketplace and its Dependence on Centralized Web2 Services

    NFTs Marketplaces are decentralized platforms that allow users to create, buy, sell and store non-fungible tokens.

    259. ERC721 Token Standard & The Fungibility of Assets - A Developer’s Perspective

    To begin with, What exactly are TOKENS ?

    260. Exploring the Metaverse with MultiNFT CEO Guy Goldenberg

    In this AMA, we had the pleasure of being joined by Guy Goldenberg, the CEO of MultiNFT.

    261. Introducing the True NFT Solution

    On-chain storage, configuration, distributed execution and GraphQL queries - presentation of a True NFT solution based on Free TON blockchain.

    262. As Traditional Economies Freeze, NFTs and DeFi Show Promise

    2020 has seen economic contraction on an unprecedented scale. Collectively we have been plunged into unchartered waters by events outside of our control with little insight as to how to right the ship.

    263. 6 Ways to Start Using NFTs in Your Business

    NFTs are on the rise. Learn how to use NFTs for your business and exploit this new technology for massive commercial gains.

    264. 5 Most Expensive NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) Ever Sold

    NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens can be quite an interesting target for profitable investment since the platforms where such kind of tokens is application...

    265. Why PoW NFTs are the Next Blue-Chip NFT Collections

    PoW NFTs are still under the radar and this article will guide you through learning about PoW NFTs and understanding the values.

    266. If Only You Bought These 5 NFTs at the Beginning of 2022…

    I’m not going to go on a whole lyrical digression about how the NFT industry is taking over the crypto space. We all remember well the enormous hype swirling around the digital art collectibles market back in 2021. However, the past year has been extremely turbulent for the whole crypto sphere.

    267. Making a Difference in the Web3 and NFT Space

    The combination of unique and meaningful art, charitable focus, community involvement, and creative endeavors makes the Tutti Frutti Women NFT project stand ou

    268. Intellectual property (in science): The potential & advantages of NFTs

    In this new research, we focus on NFTs, CC0 NFTs & IP-NFTs, their potential for IP management, science, and innovation.

    269. NFTs and Traditional Industries: A New Frontier for Creative Commerce

    NFTs have undergone a significant evolution, from CryptoKitties to Beeple's $69 million digital art sale, and now big brands are joining the space.

    270. The Continuum (CNTNM) Bands Together NFT Creators in Building the World’s First Infinite Art Project

    CNTNM, short for The Continuum, offers an alternative and a solution to these immutable, monotonous NFT collections.

    271. NFTs Are Playthings of the Rich, not Democratizing Art

    NFTs only make sense if you see them as playthings for the wealthy.

    272. PoW-Based NFTs in 2021: A Comparison

    There are three currently known PoW based NFTs for readers to compare and consider which would be the next hotspot and opportunity in the NFT market.

    273. Building a Classic Web3 NFT Minting Dapp with React and Solidity: Part 1

    In this tutorial, you will learn the following; How to set up an Error-free Web3 project, How to code an NFT minting smart contract, How to code the frontend...

    274. How To Mint Your First NFT (Non-Fungible Token) For Free

    How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens

    275. Here's How The KuCoin Hack Rattled The Crypto-community

    As Kucoin, international law enforcement, and crypto security companies continue to size up the extent of last Saturday’s hack, several crypto projects, victims of the attack, have each implemented measures in order to minimise their losses and address the situation.

    276. Mastering NFT - Practical Guide for Beginners Is The One Book On NFTs You Want To Read

    Did You know that there is a book all about NFT, with not oly how to create an NFT but also the legislation partestion "Can I create an NFT from a work I own?"

    277. Non-Fungible Tokens Are More Than Just Digital Swords and CryptoKitties

    When it comes to tying together two burgeoning technology spaces, there is a lot of excitement around what Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can do in the gaming space.

    278. Fixing Broken NFTs With IPFS and Filecoin

    Many NFTs on the market today have design flaws that compromise their integrity and permanence. Learn how we can fix that using IPFS and Filecoin!

    279. Creators' Economy: Market Size, Scope, Social Validation, and NFTs

    “I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man!” - Jay Z

    Thank you for checking out the 279 most read stories about Non Fungible Tokens on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #non-fungible-tokens #learn #learn-non-fungible-tokens #nft #nfts #blockchain #cryptocurrency #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    (1/100) Crypto Countdown: Golem
    by markbmilton
    Aug 23, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    A Research Report on the Trader $JOE DeFi Platform
    by mbapesacademy
    Mar 20, 2022
    #cryptocurrency-investment
    Article Thumbnail
    07/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Mar 07, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    05/02/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Feb 05, 2018
    #bitcoin
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas