279 Stories To Learn About Non Fungible Tokens

Non-fungible tokens are otherwise known as NFTs. Most often associated with digital art.

NFTs are taking the music industry to levels beyond what anyone a decade ago could not fathom.

A smart contract is the heart of an NFT that powers it to do what it does. In this article series, we take an in-depth look at an NFT smart contract.

NFTs are the future of fractionalized assets because they are low cost, easily tradeable, secure, transparent, and decentralized.

No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it.

Singapore-based startup Affyn sold the entire collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within 100 seconds.

If Bob Ross had been alive during the NFT craze, he’d probably be a billionaire.

Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik'

An all-female NFT team? Yes, they are here and they brought the Nudie Community!

Reddit launched digital collectibles, and that's great. But NFTs aren't all digital collectibles, and we should stop using the term so often.

Loyalty programs follow the development of technology and blockchain offers huge opportunities for creatives in this field.

Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects.

2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world.

NFT gaming platforms have taken the gaming market by storm. Their growth, success, and acceptance by players has attracted the attention of many people

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market has grown significantly over the years. Today, NFTs have become a hot-ticket item for different individuals and companies. Everyone's trying to get their hands on these tokens!

A brief introduction to what makes NFTs valuable.

NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

In the beginning, God created Web 1.0 (No offense, Tim Berners-Lee). Then Web 2.0 followed. The age of the third web is now upon us but there is a divide...

NFTs are certificates of ownership on digital collectibles, including but not limited to digital artwork.

How Daml smart contracts facilitate your asset tokenization.

Hashmasks are a new experiment in crypto art. But 30% of the project's Name Changing Token (NCT) is already owned by users who do not even own a Hashmask.

[21. Nigerian Contemporary Art:

The NFT Marketplace and People that Don't Know How to Quit] The concept of governance has evolved extensively. This is evident in the evolution from the first 'city-state' notion of it practiced in Greece (born out of necessity and aided by the Mediterranean geography) to a largely democratic system, attainable in most parts of civilized society today.

This article talks about how NFT based art should be valued. The article is a guide for NFT art investors on navigating the world of NFT based art.

A simplified breakdown of non-fungible tokens (NFT), using easy-to-understand analogies and non-technical terms.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

Learn more about how new projects are inventing new ways to extract value and add utility to NFTs

how media and fintech have become unexpected partners in a wave of innovation that will redefine how brands and communities are built.

Once an NFT leaves the marketplace where it was sold, there are no guarantees that the original creator will ever see another penny again. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The Genesis NFTs are a resource for making the necessary energy efficiency upgrades to businesses as part of the Energy Efficiency NFT initiative.

Let's look at what an NFT Project with Utility is and why it's different from any other NFT.

Unfortunately, even though NFTs are relatively new, there’s already been an issue of hackers stealing non-fungible tokens. Here's a closer look.

TiptoePunks NFTs add an interlocking feature to address the role of luck in scarcity.

A tokenized book that You can buy throght an NFT; is not magic is already a reality.

Creating an NFT on Ethereum needs you to understand the difference between ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens as well as the functions inherent to such tokens.

In 2021, NFTs' popularity skyrocketed. One of the most popular NFT collections is CryptoPunks. But why it's so expensive, and what will happen to them in 2022?

It was time for the area of blockchain and gaming to meet. Thanks to that, many different types of games coming out these days you can make money playing.

Despite great enthusiasm, NFTs are neither thought-provoking, complex, nor beautiful. If anything, it's auto-generated pixelated JPEGs and shallow content.

A look into the NBA, branding, and NFT's role in the whole process with NBA Top Shots in partnership with Dapper Labs.

As the demand for NFTs increases, so does the need for investors to understand how these tokens work. These five stories demonstrate that fact about them.

The 5 Best Solana NFT Marketplaces for a variety of applications.

3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs.

The growth of NFTs is mind-blowing. Here we explore the largest untapped market in the NFT landscape, movies-oriented collections.

Non-fungible tokens are unique representations of digital assets. NFTs allow for better monetization and introduce a way to tokenize services and experiences.

The most prevalent Defi and NFT adoption was from the gaming industry. Dozens of platforms were conceived within and before 2021.

Top things to know about Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse, which will give you more insights about play to earn games and with your knowledge it can make you rich.

Mobile as a gaming platform has dominated the gaming industry. Nearly 51% of the global games market came from mobile. It is expected that by 2021, mobile games revenue will grow to 100 billion dollars. Today mobile game developers pay a commission of 30% for any lead from the app store (paid app) or in-game transactions.

NFTs on Bitcoin, powered by Stacks blockchain, Clarity smart contract.

As the popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) continues to grow, so does the potential for scams using it. Learn to protect yourself against scammy NFTs.

World of Woman NFT Project has surpassed 300 million in trading volume, here's why celebrities are jumping into it

A brief look into the implementation of NFTs in the music industry.

Ex-SEGA Virtual Fighter game creator Yutaka Suzuki supervises the project.

Artistic autonomy has probably been a fraught issue since the dawn of time.

NFTs are the hottest thing in art right now. This book is your guide to understanding the technology and business behind these exciting new collectibles.

Web3 is a set of protocols and technologies that enable a decentralized web. This means that instead of relying on central authorities like government

PolygonPunks launches to become the world’s first “punks” NFT on the Polygon (Matic) network – following in the footsteps of the legendary Ethereum based NFT.

They say this is a Bear market but I've seen two announcements this week that actually mean more than any other Web3 VC funding press release.

Getting involved in the metaverse, from corporations to creators.

TinyTap provides a code-free platform that empowers educators to create and share interactive educational content and to receive a revenue share.

Investors have to understand the assets that tokens back including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding said tokens.

Kirobo have developed a Defi-focused wallet with the ability to store and mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Krew Studios and Raini to launch Jordi Molla's inaugural NFT drop with a star-studded collaboration to accompany their highly anticipated new NFT release.

Despite the common narrative that using a blockchain damages the environment, we can already use these networks to erase the footprint of every transaction

While the world has had enough time to get acquainted with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, yet another newer type of digital asset has been slowly but steadily gaining attention.

Smart contracts, escrow, creative finance, and barter principles, enable crypto holders to hedge the benefits of physical, income-producing assets.

The NFT PFP craze with its famous communities of fun-loving primates and felines has its conceptual roots in a refugee camp in the Netherlands.

How NFT Tickets work and why using NFT tickets is the future.

In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month.

The emergence of new types of web3 ownership changes how we look at assets. The role of VC investment in this space comes with both opportunities and risks.

Affyn has announced Singapore as its first city with 2,000 Freehold Land NFT plots in the debut metaverse city, with numerous additional cities.

Alireza Karimi Moghaddam partnered with blockchain’s Yacooba startup to create an astonishing and exclusive 12 NFT collection.

Is always good not to share Your blockchain address and Your NFT IDs

How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains.

NFT minting has evolved over time, from first-come, first serve (FCFS), to whitelist spots. Now there is a new protocol based on predictions that avoids it.

Today the whole world is talking about the war in Ukraine. But for 80 employees of WeSoftYou company from Ukraine, it's not just news, it's our personal story. So while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are perfectly capable of dealing with Russian aggression on the real battlefield, we decided to confront the enemy the way we know best: with Web3 initiatives. So we are pleased to present our collection of NFT avatars -- CryptoCossacks Club (https://cryptocossacks.com/ ).

A brief and simple description for NFTs and a general vision on NFTs' future

37x Dubai Raises $5 Million to Create NFT Art Gallery in Dubai.

NonFungible recently came out with their quarterly market report and so here's a break down for what it means for the average creator, collector, and investor.

NFTs have been the talk online for a while, but not everyone understands why anyone would want to purchase digital arts for millions! Learn more from our guide.

Web 3.0 and NFTs come together to create a new world that brings new opportunities because of their ability to help people connect over the internet.

With a current valuation of around $19 billion, Fantasy Sports is big, but COVID-19 is bigger. Nobody in the fantasy sports industry expected that the pandemic would not only delay games but ultimately shorten the sports season by months. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, the demand for online gaming platforms has increased significantly.

When dabbling in financial technology or NFT investments, it is wise to understand fungibility and non-fungibility, here's an unbiased overview and breakdown

STEPN is a web 3.0 NFT lifestyle game based on the Solana network.

This article talks about how blockchain and NFTs can disrupt the fan engagement economy by personalising engagement by leveraging NFTs.

Blockchain-based games are changing RPG item collection through an innovative solution known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are finding new applications in various of industries, from fashion to real estate. Which sectors will profit the most in the coming year?

NFTs have typically been valued largely on a trait-rarity basis. However, Bored Ape Yacht Club is on the verge of revolutionizing NFT valuations.

LizArt, at 13, is selling out her art collections on Sparkles - and giving the profits to charity

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens open up new possibilities and opportunities for artists to get discovered and commissions. Learn how artists can benefit from NFTs.

In this article, we will be looking at 11 very important tips every business that wants to launch a crypto project should know if it will have a successful camp

An interview with the co-founder and artist for Solana-based NFT project, Girlfrens.

NFT Summit Istanbul 2022, organized by Meta Venture Fund, will take place on May 28- 29 at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

A 3D stereo NFT collection was recently launched on OpenSea by Qoobex, a leading mobile tech pioneer in 3D immersive stereo technologies.

Today offline businesses can use NFT tokens to increase revenue. NFTs are a powerful tool for attracting crypto enthusiasts. Read to know how to use NFTs.

Using PRüF to enhance legacy ERC721 NFT’s with extended capabilities

NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token and it is like a digital certificate of authenticity.

NFT ownership has increased throughout the globe, with Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia leading the pack.

Demystifying ownership and legality of NFTs. What NFTs are--they are representation of ownership. But what does it mean for copyrights?

At the time of writing, the most expensive CryptoPunk NFT was sold for $23million.

NFTGuru.io tries to solve the fragmentation and the market flooding in the NFT space, offering a powerful non-fungible-tokens metasearch.

By 2040 the breast cancer burden will increase to more than 3 million new cases per year. Time to make a difference, web3 people!

Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has teamed up with MindArk to launch the “Eggs of Entropia

In April, the market capitalization of non-fungible tokens exceeded $25 billion for the first time. And this is just the beginning.

Learn more about the lay of the cryptoland. An introductory post on NFTs, Play-to-earn games, and Decentralized Finance.

Evolution is a soulbound token that will be permanently bound to the owner’s wallet address along with its exclusive utilities and access.

Web3 projects can now leverage TURN tokens – a new open marketplace for buyers and sellers of Diligence smart contract security auditing.

Proof of belonging is a commonly used concept in the crypto space and it more or less refers to a method of ascertaining that an individual is a legitimate.....

With a group of friends and crypto archeologists, digging into the early history of Ethereum NFTs we discovered the EverDragons, minted in June 2018...

Let's look at what NFTs are, why they are traded, and also get a basic understanding of the NFT market and why it is so notoriously volatile for traders.

NFTs offer unique attributes like exclusivity, rarity, and authenticity, but they must be properly utilized by businesses to have real value. NFTs are ideal for

SBTs are NFTs that can not be transferred after they are received and cane be used for persona, credit profile, credentials and similar use cases.

Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

Tokenization is a term that's constantly thrown around but the different standards that exist may not be as well understood. These are the basic standards.

NFTs are a mega craze and they are said to be the next big thing- but why? Is the hype over?

The thought that NFT is dead to me is a misconception. Let's walk you through 10 misconceptions that I see often.

Security NFTs combine the ownership and transparency of NFTs with an innovative investing framework turning musicians into entrepreneurs and fans into investors

The Ordinals protocol recently implemented the ability to add NFTs to Bitcoin transactions without requiring a separate sidechain or token.

Learn tips that will help you create a better user experience and ensure a consistent level of security throughout the Flow ecosystem.

Unique Network purchases cryptopunk to showcase the value of multichain NFTs and fractionalization, with plans to distribute to tens of thousands for free.

With the Crypto Market crashed, now's a good time to refresh yourself on small facts about the space while it recovers and stabilises in the meanwhile.

NFTs have garnered a lot of attention in the last two years, mainly due to PFP projects. However, NFTs have a much broader scope for adoption.

With solutions like delegate.cash, you can now keep your NFTs safe while still actively using your cold wallet however you like via delegation.

It’s a brutal NFT winter, but you wouldn’t know it from the lit discord of Axie Infinity’s first social club. Today, we sit with BYAC founder Zakariah Wain.

I built an app that measures the value of an NFT based on its environmental impact, rather than its artistic value.

In this article, we'll address the things you need to look out for when investing in NFTs, and how to identify promising projects.

Michael Beeple Winkleman walked into the auction house at Christie’s in 2021 selling an item without precedent. One picture, comprised of 5000 other pictures, all digital. He walked out with almost $70 million in his pocket.

[130. Is This NFT Project a Rug Pull?

A Few Things to Look For!] How to Spot an NFT Rug Pull is a skill anyone in the NFT ecosystem needs to know about.

Rug pullers are getting smarter daily but they leave clues.

In 2017, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) arose as a medium of exchange without an economy. They became a way of trading kitschy virtual collectibles like CryptoKitties — that is until a collector paid $170,000 (600 ETH) for a kitty named Dragon. The new digital token had created digital scarcity. In a digital economy with runaway reproduction trampling over copyrights, NFTs offered a way to attach data to a currency. Only the holder of the NFT with the unique identifier for Dragon could sell, exchange, or destroy the cryptocollectible.

Crypto investors have noticed that NFTfi has facilitated significantly more lending in the last two months, reaching a high of $3.5m worth of NFT trades.

Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable

Metapunk reckons the metaverse is more than just a virtual playground. What happens when what you do in the metaverse affects the real world?

Logan Paul’s Azuki collection, acquired for $623,000, is only valued at $10 today.

The music industry is the next to be disrupted by NFTs.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

Block INSIGHT is fortunate to invite crypto artist Koosha Azim to participate in our exclusive interview. Learn the experience behind his artworks.

A﻿s we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness.

As you may know, Apollo42 tracks top NFT traders based on profit made. Notably, that means the top wallet holders are sure to stand out among the rest. We took the time to examine these top traders so you can learn a little more about stories and people behind those shocking NFT profits.

[141. 23' The Year of the NFT:

Rebutting Common Criticisms] During the hype, it's good to have positive criticisms- and this is what we bring you, for NFT technology

A look at how blockchain gaming development is evolving for the better.

A look at several exciting NFT trends you didn't know about such as NFTs as in-game assets and even NFTs being used as a form of music ownership for musicians.

Important lessons learned from investing in NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

One of the most confusing things about NFTs is intellectual property rights. When you buy an NFT, do you really get all the rights to an item or not?

Let's take a look at some interesting new use cases for NFTs.

KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) has announced the KCC Unicorn Contest has ended, with 14 projects winning an incentive prize pool of approximately $1 million, incl

Utilize The Power of NFTs On Your Website

NFTs designed and run by real world crypto women are setting the bar high for digital art and the diverse use cases for identity-driven PFPs.

Crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have.

Promoting NFT projects for free is a combination of common sense and effective marketing strategies, which when put together can offer more than exposure.

In this post we’ll be looking at how crypto investment fund Iconium is leading the charge for development of Web3 infrastructure.

Investors can't get enough of the metaverse projects in response to this new niche. They can buy, sell and even create products and tokenized funds.

NFTs as a technology bridge the opportunity gap and levels the playing field between artists worldwide. Meet 7 artists who's lives changed thanks to NFTs 👀

What if you already have a token and you want to create a DAO using that token? Natacha shows us how to enable DAO governance for your existing token!

NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens and refer to cryptographic assets that signify ownership of unique things, such as digital art or in-game assets.

A newbie tale of navigating the world of cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to get to the holy grail of no-money-down NFTs.

Dogecoin has been disrupting the cryptocurrency space for a long time. Now the NFT space has its own Dogecoin...

This is how meeting The CrpytoFairies from the Cardano Community sent me down a surprising rabbit hole: The Kindness Imperative.

What do you really own when you buy an NFT? A close look at CNN's "Vault" NFT "Moments" reveals the fragility of the NFT as a token of ownership.

A look at how NFTs are being used in the sports industry and why the gaming industry shows that it has the potential to take off as a massive success.

Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions and answers, we explain what kind of technology it is and why it is the next big step in web3.

How to create an NFT in 15 Lines of Code and what will NFT stand in 2022 if you will invest your time in NFTs?

Cascade is a protocol that enables the storage of NFT data and metadata permanently within a highly redundant, distributed fashion with a single upfront fee.

Blockchain gaming technology can bring countless benefits to the table when it comes to gaming functionality and utility.

Should you invest in Crypto Punks or Substrate Punks? This article discusses the rise of Cross-Chain NFT Marketplaces.

You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards.

Digital art conjures up an image of something seemingly unrelated and totally extraneous to art: cryptocurrencies.

How do NFTs work? How decentralized are NFTs? In this article we explore the decentralization of NFTs with a demo using IPFS, Alchemy, and Filebase.

In recent years, team members from the Immunify.life team have conducted critical research opportunities in improved healthcare.

Singapore – 21 July, 2022 – Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today a partnership with Square Enix to launch a digital collection of Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary cards and figures on Efinity, a scalable, decentralized, cross-chain network designed to bring NFTs to everyone. The digital collectibles will be accessible to consumers who purchase items in the physical collection, which are expected to launch in 2023.

NFTs could also be used as a form of currency. For example, businesses could issue NFTs that could be used to purchase goods and services from other businesses.

Learning is the acquisition of knowledge or skills through study, experience, or being taught.

One industry that has natural synergies with NFTs, and where much of the innovation is occurring, is gaming.

As part of QUDO’s interoperable NFTs development, we decided to create our own game as a case study and to encourage other developers to create their own as well, in order to showcase our first category of interoperable gaming NFTs — Guns.

With a market cap of $43bn & a trading volume of $3.6bn as of last month, the NFT craze has hit an all–time high. But what really gives value to NFTs?

For early investors, virtual land appreciation has been beyond reality, doubling their money in a few months.

Virtual land prices skyrocket in the metaverse where anyone can become a real estate Barron investing in virtual lands

A contrarian POV on NFTs from ThoughtSlime

An NFT proves that a digital asset is the original asset and not a copy.

How does investing in NFTs work? This guide will cover all you need to know to get started.

The NFT industry is setting a new threshold for secure asset classes, property rights, and profitable careers for artists.

Let's look at Creators Cuts and how it works.

RIP CryptoPunk #685!

Why are we all so entitled to the Blockchain industry? For the high development pace? Of course. For the number of appearing opportunities, growing like a weed under the sun and rain? Surely. For building up an alternative financial and tech sphere? You name it.

NFTs are looking forward to an exciting future tied into the Metaverse as in-game assets that players can carry over between experiences beyond current limits.

Lets look at how NFTs can be used in sports talent discovery.

A complete guide to building, running & deploying a DApp with your own Text-to Image script to mint AI-generated art NFTs on FVM Hyperspace Testnet!

Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare.

How to promote a DeFi and NFT project, the full guide to NFT marketing that will help to make non fungible tokens and decentralised finance projects successful

Let's dive into Infinity Skies and how the game works.

With the use of blockchain explorer or by retrieving it from the smart contracts that manage them, you may locate the metadata for your NFTs.

NFTs are becoming mainstream due to recent innovations. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking the blockchain, collectibles, and investment world

Let’s analyze how businesses interested in embracing NFTs need to also look at adding gamification to foster engagement.

SEC is interested in one of the most popular NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club. Will it be a high-profile precedent for the entire art market of NFT.

A non-fungible token is only a one-of-a-kind digital asset. Bitcoin is fungible, which means that all bitcoins are identical and entirely interchangeable. A work of art is an example of a non-fungible token. I can have two identical works of digital art, yet each one is completely distinct. The next sample displays two NFTs from the crypto-artist Josie. Her two pieces, "Choose" version #4 and "Choose" edition #5, may appear identical, yet they are completely unique to the blockchain.

How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art.

As the NFT space continues to grow, we'll continue to see more unique utilities for projects that utilize the technology such as credit cards and schools.

The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new NFT platform.

NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces.

Stickers platform has become a very popular NFT platform when it comes to digital art. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT.

NFTs are a new way to create and sell digital art, and they're gaining popularity due to their ability to get rid of the traditional intermediaries

Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a special type of crypto token backed by an asset. They are non-interchanged with each other and are non-divisible.

In this AMA, Sirisilp from Perception talks about Holo-SDK, desktop AR, and holographic NFTs.

A look at Artfi and how the platform works

NFTs are mainly known for NFT art collections & P2E games. However, other industries have fascinating use cases for this blockchain-based technology.

How Can We Discover Opportunities Ahead of Time?

The implementation of NFT leads not only to the improvement of operations and brand image but also causes some legal issues which are worth knowing about.

The markets are down and crypto has been falling — so it’s the perfect time for artists to get to work on their next creation.

The application of securities laws to NFTs is far from clear.

Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry

An NFT marketplace is dropping the world’s first religious relics in the form of NFTs on December 1st until December 3rd.

Day by day, NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger. At the very least, they make a case for blockchain agnostic NFT marketplaces considerably more compelling for those in the know. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X.

YellowHeart uses the blockchain's potential to bulldoze the conventions of selling tickets and art.

cryptocurrencies are far from being the only use case associated with blockchain technology.

The world, as we know it, is changing faster than we realize. With a metaverse future just on the horizon, what implications does this hold for humanity?

How will we decorate our homes in the metaverse? Our virtual homes have endless potential.

Web3 has become a popular buzzword nowadays, which has shown promise but has yet to deliver value at scale.

When it comes to NFT-related work, there's a lot to be excited about. NFTs will have an influence on nearly every facet of civilization.

Building upon his last publication, John Vester dives even deeper into Web3 by leveraging new tech by Coinbase Cloud to create a more functional dapp.

How companies can protect their branded content and take their brand marketing to the next level by tapping into the NFT space.

Can gaming be the killer app for cryptocurrencies? Lepricon thinks it can.

In the absence of in-store shopping and physical art exhibitions during the pandemic, virtual experiences have been able to bridge the gap.

HackerNoon has signed on as a media partner for this year's Non-Fungible Conference

NFT creators find themselves in the same position that many craftsmen do. They need to find fans and supporters to make the money needed to continue creating.

Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti.

Why DAOs are like vegetables.

Walk through NFT Standard, NFT characteristic traits and explanations, NFT utilisation in DeFi.

Learning about Non Fungible Token standards will help users better understand the nuances of each type of NFT and the blockchain protocols they are built on.

Decentraland, Gods Unchained, and Cryptodads are among the best Ethereum NFT projects to follow in 2022.

As NFT's continue to grow in popularity, new platforms and projects come into the market. In this post we'll look at five of these project.

The world is ready to witness another revolution, the virtual revolution, creation of a virtual world with all aspects and features as same as the real world.

NFTs drifted into the crosshairs of the mainstream media recently after reports that the crypto entrepreneur who bought an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet struggled to get an offer of less than $10,000 after having bought it for $2.9 million. The highest offer for the NFT on OpenSea as of late June stands at just 2 ETH, which is still a long way off from the initial asking price of $48 million. However, whilst sardonic stories such as this are likely to gain traction in the mainstream, the successes of NFTs and their revolutionizing influence on established industries, like gaming or developing markets like the metaverse, is often underreported.

NFTs are now transforming into a useful instrument that can solve pain points in different industries and generate new opportunities for companies.

WEB 3.0. has become feasible in almost every aspect of our lives. What should we expect next?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. That's not surprising, but what does it mean and what sort of effect might it have on the future of the internet and world?

How NFTs can be used in the digital media space.

As video content evolves, so should the security of your videos. Learn how to safeguard your videos using an NFT marketplace and advanced cryptography.

With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, the rise of a new generation of crypto-lovers has also fueled the growth of a new beast: non-fungible tokens.

The combination of DeFi and NFT looks really promising, and there are already use cases to support this claim. Read this article to find out more.

NFTs are reshaping the relationship between artists and their followers. It's possible to own music, video, and other digital assets by purchasing an NFT.

Some cool artworks that recreate new vision of art.

If you know typescript, it’s easy to add the ability to create, mint, and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to your app.

Before the widespread use of high-speed internet, distribution of software, music and movies was mostly anchored in physical media. Buyers of CDs and DVDs could sell the albums they no longer wanted or movies they had seen in secondary marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon or locally on Craigslist.

The future of the NFT marketplace looks bright. The benefits of using non-fungible tokens are becoming more apparent every day.

Read on to discover how NFTs can disrupt the environmental and social status quo and inspire changes for a better world!

The strategic use of NFTs in AR worlds will enable a whole new range of use cases and possibilities.

It's no secret people love to collect: shoes, watches, cards, cars, tinder matches? In some cases, countries. This year, Covid turned some of us into toilet paper collectors.

This blog explains how any physical asset is turned into a valuable NFT and many more things about the Non-Fungible Tokens.

How Elle Griffin used NFTs to fund her novel

Cosmic Champs drops its second round of NFTs in preparation for upcoming Beta.

The NFT market is back and thriving after a dormant 2022, and everyone wants a piece of it, including former US Presidents.

This article talks about NFT based digital art and how artists can succeed in the world of crypto art by selling their artwork to users.

This post is dedicated to everyone who has a hard time understanding the “NFT mania” which - according to my estimates - is almost everyone.

NFTs Marketplaces are decentralized platforms that allow users to create, buy, sell and store non-fungible tokens.

To begin with, What exactly are TOKENS ?

In this AMA, we had the pleasure of being joined by Guy Goldenberg, the CEO of MultiNFT.

On-chain storage, configuration, distributed execution and GraphQL queries - presentation of a True NFT solution based on Free TON blockchain.

2020 has seen economic contraction on an unprecedented scale. Collectively we have been plunged into unchartered waters by events outside of our control with little insight as to how to right the ship.

NFTs are on the rise. Learn how to use NFTs for your business and exploit this new technology for massive commercial gains.

NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens can be quite an interesting target for profitable investment since the platforms where such kind of tokens is application...

PoW NFTs are still under the radar and this article will guide you through learning about PoW NFTs and understanding the values.

I’m not going to go on a whole lyrical digression about how the NFT industry is taking over the crypto space. We all remember well the enormous hype swirling around the digital art collectibles market back in 2021. However, the past year has been extremely turbulent for the whole crypto sphere.

The combination of unique and meaningful art, charitable focus, community involvement, and creative endeavors makes the Tutti Frutti Women NFT project stand ou

In this new research, we focus on NFTs, CC0 NFTs & IP-NFTs, their potential for IP management, science, and innovation.

NFTs have undergone a significant evolution, from CryptoKitties to Beeple's $69 million digital art sale, and now big brands are joining the space.

CNTNM, short for The Continuum, offers an alternative and a solution to these immutable, monotonous NFT collections.

NFTs only make sense if you see them as playthings for the wealthy.

There are three currently known PoW based NFTs for readers to compare and consider which would be the next hotspot and opportunity in the NFT market.

In this tutorial, you will learn the following; How to set up an Error-free Web3 project, How to code an NFT minting smart contract, How to code the frontend...

How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens

As Kucoin, international law enforcement, and crypto security companies continue to size up the extent of last Saturday’s hack, several crypto projects, victims of the attack, have each implemented measures in order to minimise their losses and address the situation.

Did You know that there is a book all about NFT, with not oly how to create an NFT but also the legislation partestion "Can I create an NFT from a work I own?"

When it comes to tying together two burgeoning technology spaces, there is a lot of excitement around what Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can do in the gaming space.

Many NFTs on the market today have design flaws that compromise their integrity and permanence. Learn how we can fix that using IPFS and Filecoin!

