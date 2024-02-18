266 Stories To Learn About Product Development

Search icon
    Let's learn about Product Development via these 266 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

    ideate, develop, brand, and revamp!

    1. How Discord Became the Most Successful US Consumer App in the Last 5 Years

    I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that:

    2. Explore Must-Know Technical Concepts For Product Managers: Your Guide to the Mind of a Dev

    A relevant list of software-related concepts that every product manager should know to better understand a developer's point of view.

    3. Can You Use ChatGPT to Save Time Doing Day-to-day Product Management Tasks?

    Product managers, especially in startups, have to deal with a ton of different tasks on a daily basis. Could some of those tasks be made easier with ChatGPT?

    4. Innovation in The Yachting Industry: What to Build in a Not-So-Known Industry

    What's the main digitalization trends in the yachting industry and points to specific areas of improvement where AI-based solutions should be applied?

    5. How to Use ChatGPT to Sell Luxury Yachts: Real Use Cases

    Real use cases of using ChatGPT in the real yachting business. Bossting sales & building sales guide using AI.

    6. Changing Career Paths from Developer to Product Manager

    More and more developers are eyeing up Product Management as their next big career move. There's got to be a good reason for this trending transition...right?

    7. Say Goodbye to Scrum and Kanban: Welcome 6-week Product Cycle

    Up until pretty recently my company’s tech team managed its projects through a Kanban-board. In practice this entailed that we’d come up with a product roadmap for the 12 months ahead and would start working on this from top to bottom, moving tickets through the usual swimming lanes as we went.

    8. The Product-Led Approach: Principles, Benefits, Examples, Alternatives

    Some of us in product take it for granted that a product-led approach is the way to operate. However, all too often our stakeholders – sales, marketing, our boss’s boss, even our own team – may need some convincing.

    9. How To Be More Successful by Learning to Envision Things

    Starting a business is one of the hardest and perhaps meaningful things you can do in life, but not everyone is successful at it.

    10. Defeating Hydra: The Growing Problem of Complexity in Web Development

    Why web development is stupidly complicated, and why the solutions are stupidly simple

    11. Unlock the Secret to Startup Success by Mastering the Explore-Exploit Loop

    Startups need to strike a balance between seeking new opportunities and maximizing the existing ones.

    12. Things to Consider When You are Building a SaaS Product From Scratch

    SaaS is not a buzzword in 2019! It's a proven, efficient and most widely used model to deliver software to customers. SaaS stands for software as a service, which means the software is delivered as a continuous service over the web/internet where the customer doesn't have to download and install the product on his system. Examples of popular SaaS products include Zoho, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Twilio, etc.

    13. Top Product Development Companies (USA & Europe)

    Finding a reliable product development company can be a real challenge. It might involve going through dozens of reviews, numerous lists of the best in the biz, and finally feeling frustrated and overwhelmed with the information. Cancel the search party; you’re in the right place. Below is the list of top eight custom software development companies from all over the globe that not only know how to code but can turn your ideas into real-time software solutions.

    14. How to Design a Flexible Database Model

    Handling these business changes at a data store level can be a nightmare for software engineers if the design of the underlying model does not account for adapt

    15. Using a Spreadsheet to Build a Mobile App (in 3 hours)

    As a product builder↗️, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, portfolio tracker, SaaS tracker, habit tracker, and finance tracker

    16. Entry Level Resources for Becoming a Product Manager

    If you have decided to transition into product management but do not know how to begin, you are definitely not alone. This career was ranked as the top 5 job on LinkedIn's Most Promising Jobs for 2019, and in extension has gained many enthusiasts.

    17. 5 Essential Software Architecture Design Principles

    This post will talk about popular design principles used in the software architecture world. Architecture is about the decisions you wish you could get right early in a product or project lifecycle.

    18. I Built a Product with a No-Code Tool and Pitched it to VCs

    Don’t Let Coding Become a Necessary Evil

    19. Exploring the Best React Design Patterns in 2021

    There is no denying the immense popularity and practicality of React. In this article, we take a look at a few of the important React design patterns.

    20. How To Develop A New Product Development Strategy: From Idea to Commercialization

    When it comes to successful new product development, productivity is key. Entrepreneurs seeking to remain relevant, efficacious and profitable must continuously conceive and develop new products that not only make it to the market, but also deliver great value to target audience members.

    21. Build an eCommerce Mobile App using Google Sheets, Stripe And Glide

    Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process:

    22. How I Built and Shipped My Revenue-Ready MVP in 4 Hours By Using Low-Code Approach

    All you need is an idea, the right tools and an audience.

    23. What Are Feature Flags? A Product Manager's Overview

    Feature flags give product managers room to experiment with features. It allows the gradual rollout and enables them to streamline audience access to features

    24. 6 No-Code Tools To Help Your Business Automation and Product Launches

    A few years ago, the launch of any online business was associated with many difficulties. It was necessary to find developers who will build your website.

    25. My Experience of Using Notion to Build this All-in-One Job Application Tracker

    I have attempted to build a Notion template which serves as a job application tracker and different aspects of a job search making the process more conducive.

    26. The Notion Template I Built for Optimal Personal Productivity

    As a product builder↗️, I build micro tools to solve my own problems. For example article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, Notion portfolio, and habit tracker.

    27. Importance of VAPT in Software Product Development

    Vulnerability Assessment helps identify the key susceptibility and configuration issues by evaluating servers, systems, and network devices.

    28. How Loop Is Building A Virtual Restaurant Operating System

    Sundar Annamalai and Vinod Pachipulusu about starting Loop as a virtual restaurant platform to help restaurants with their business.

    29. A Good Product/Market-Fit Needs a Good Roadmap

    Tech products, whether digital features, products, or services, need to achieve product-market fit if they have any hope of succeeding.

    30. How To Manage Technical Debt With the Barbell Strategy

    The barbell strategy is a valuable approach for companies looking to balance the need for innovation and stability in their software systems.

    31. Follow these 5 Simple Steps to Write a Software Requirements Specification (SRS) Document

    During my career, I’ve seen dozens of SRS documents for projects ranging in size using both agile and waterfall development methodologies.

    32. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Product Builders

    Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :)

    33. Maximizing Product Success: The Role of Hypothesis Testing, Prototyping, and MVPs

    Learn how to test hypotheses and create prototypes and MVPs to ensure the success of your product. Find out how methods like RAT and MVP can help product manage

    34. How to Choose the Right Type of MVP for Your Startup Idea

    MVPs can come in a thousand shapes and forms. So, in this article, we will focus on the most popular ones.

    35. Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nike are All Facing the Internal Innovation Chasm

    While serious resources can be spent on creative vision, rarely is anyone given the tools to properly test an idea in-market quickly at high fidelity.

    36. Here's Why Businesses Choose Managed Support Services

    Managed support services have been the cause of debates for many years. Delegating your work to another company used to seem risky and often inefficient.

    37. How to Add Contact Recommendations to VK Messenger

    Here's how I managed to increase the user engagement of VK Messenger by adding a block of recommendations for contacts.

    38. Why Product Enablement And Customer Enablement Must Cross Paths

    Product enablement is a procedure you use specifically to provide relevant product knowledge to the different departments in your organization for marketing.

    39. Using a Product-Led Growth Mindset to Improve User Experience

    How changing the development mindset to a product-led-growth one can improve the user experience by focusing the thought process for the team's members.

    40. 3 Open Source Product Information Management (PIM) Solutions

    There are many commercial Product Information Management (PIM) solutions available on the market. And there are 3 free open source solutions: Akeneo, Pimcore and OpenPIM that you can use to implement a PIM system in your company. I am going to compare these 3 solutions with each other.

    41. Road To Front- End Developer in 2023

    To become a good frontend developer, you must be aware of the importance of frontend development and its role in creating websites and web applications.

    42. Mozilla Summer Startup Studio and MVP Lab

    TLDR: See mozilla.org/builders for more details regarding our summer programs!

    43. How to Leverage Your Daily Feedback Loops to Achieve to Your Goals Faster

    Let’s take a look at the key features of an effective feedback loop and how you can use it in your IT career.

    44. 8 Steps to Launching Your Business in 60 Days or Less

    Launching any business is a difficult and complex process but these 8 steps can help narrow down what you need to do to get your idea off the ground fast.

    45. How Your Churn Can Aid Business Growth

    How tracking your churn rate can provide valuable insights into your business. Learn how to calculate churn rate to drive exponential growth.

    46. Follow the Leverage

    Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.

    47. "The Role of Technology is To Eliminate Itself", Interview with Aahan Bhatt

    The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.

    48. The Cringiest Part of a Writer’s Job

    A mental model to help you accept criticism as a freelance writer.

    49. User Personas in Product Management - Why They're Necessary

    Why a PM should care about the particularities of the users? Well, that is the irrelevant part of a product development, as you should know what the users demand.

    50. 3 Habits that Stifle Product Execution According to a Product Expert

    Mirav Vyas has advised a multitude of product and innovation teams across the UK, US and Africa over the last 8+ years.

    51. Finding the Right Development Tool and Platform for a Vehicle HMI

    The key challenges and crossroads for selecting a platform and UI Development tool for an Automotive HMI system.

    52. Start with a Prototype, Follow with an MVP and Then Get to the Final Product

    Your Guide to the Main Stages of Tech Startup Development

    53. How to Review Pull Requests in 2022

    Someone in my Virtual Coffee community asked about getting better at reviewing pull requests (PR) today, which prompted this post. Hopefully, you find something

    54. What Product Managers Should Know About App Testing

    Even if you are not directly concerned with QA and testing, it is recommended that you at least know the types of tests that need to be run at various...

    55. The Nightmare Before Christmas : A Project Manager's Version

    The Nightmare Before Christmas. We’ve seen it over and over again (if you still haven’t seen it, you should probably stop reading this). By now, you know all the songs by heart and, somehow, keep laughing at all the silly little jokes. Well, here’s a version of the story you probably haven’t heard before.

    56. 3 Successful Examples of Using an MVP (Minimum Viable Product)

    A concept first introduced on the Lean Startup book, MVP means minimum viable product and it is a way to get the most knowledge about the target of your project

    57. Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash

    A case study for all software developers to earn with side hustle by using their skills to earn extra cash

    58. Does your Business Need Canary Deployment?

    Understand the Canary Deployment Strategy. And if it's right for your Business Model.

    59. Build Startup Success By Launching MVPs

    In this article, learn more about MVP, their benefits, and 10 steps to building ideal MVPs

    60. Dear Product Manager, Never Get Attached to Anything in Life!

    A teary-eyed heartbroken kid, who once dropped his ice -cream cone, said to me — “never get attached to anything in life.” Truer words were never spoken before!

    61. The Most Important Stages of SaaS Application Design

    While every startup has their journey, SaaS application designing and development has their SDLC. Here's what you need to learn about them.

    62. Innovative Software Product Design and Development - 01

    This article series tries to put forward General Concepts, Principles and Guidelines for Innovative Software Product Design and Development

    63. How to Set the Right Goals as a Product Developer

    A 5-Step Guide to Goal-Setting for Product Entrepreneurs

    64. Choosing Between Prototyping vs MVPs in Software Development

    In this blog, we shed some light on both MVPs and prototyping to help you understand their requirements and usage in the software development industry.

    65. Risk Aversion Kills Startups

    One of the most important things you can do as a startup, and in life, is be smart about how you choose to invest your time and energy. Every meeting you schedule, feature you decide to build, or bug you decide to fix is ultimately a bet. You are betting that your actions will ultimately result in generating or capturing more value as a company.

    66. Improving Software Development Productivity

    Software development takes time and effort and requires patience, but if it’s taking too long it can hurt the business. That’s why it’s important to always consider what you can do to improve your software development productivity.

    67. 5 Lessons Learned During Online Grocery Product Development

    Online grocery services are steadily gaining in popularity. Recent statistics show that 22 percent of American shoppers buy groceries online at least once a wee

    68. Why Do Product Managers and Product Designers Need Each Other?

    Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams.

    69. My Experience With Reworking the Codebase of Low Cost Developers

    In over 10 years, I’ve interacted with many digital product creators, around 100 or even more. I have worked with many of them on their products too.

    70. Is Your Idea Worth Pursuing? Use This Framework to Find Out!

    Validate startup ideas quickly using these 5 steps

    71. Hacking Hacker Noon : WTF is Hacker Noon?

    Answering the existential question (not what is the meaning of life, cause who knows). But, WTF even is Hacker Noon?

    72. Work Annoyance 2: Backward Compatibility

    There always comes a time in Developer's life whenever he/she is asked to implement a new feature which will change entire aspect of the platform/product while supporting older versions.

    73. 7 Reasons Why Django Framework is a Perfect Framework for Startups

    The programming language and the main framework are often crucial for startups. Here is why we think Django is a wise choice.

    74. I Outsourced Label Manufacturing To Jump Start My eCommerce Business

    Private label manufacturers can be a game-changer for any e-commerce business. We're discussing how they help and how to work with them.

    75. How to Lead Your Product: Navigating The Problem Space (Part 2)

    This article is on product leadership and how to lead your product, rather than just being a product manager. Transform requests into user stories and features.

    76. How I Prove My Ideas Before Implementing Them

    Time is the most valuable asset, use it wisely. That is why you should prove your ideas before implementing them. Programming is time consuming, I love programming but I avoid writing code whenever it is possible. A perfect written software, that nobody wants, is just a waste. To identify if an idea worth implementing, I use these tactics.

    77. Top 5 Effective Product Positioning Strategies

    Product positioning is one of the most discussed topics in product marketing, and it could either make or mar the performance of any product that you developed.

    78. How We Migrated From Software Factory into Product Development Studio

    We were in college when we decided to start a company. At that time, it didn’t matter what type of company.

    79. What Product Designers Can Learn From A Luggage Business

    The classic, timeless design principles I learned and use today can be seen everywhere from the phones that we use and even the luggage that we take for granted

    80. Codeless Product Demos is the Key to Closing Deals for the Sales Team in 2021

    This article talks about product demo and why codeless product demo creation is critical for sales teams to get leads.

    81. Innovative Software Product Design and Development - 02

    This article series tries to put forward General Concepts, Principles and Guidelines for Innovative Software Product Design and Development

    82. A Curiosity About Software Product Development & It’s Future!

    The software product is for selling to customers, but the software is only for organizational purposes.

    83. The Importance of Application Containerization

    Understand how containerized applications can drive efficient business results.

    84. Startup Costs: Can the MVP Route Save You a Lot of Money?

    Entrepreneurship is getting popular with every passing day, leading to an increase in rising startups. But how many have tasted success?

    85. An Overview of our PH Launch for AskMakers v2.0

    Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

    86. 7 Giant Businesses That Started in Garages and Basements

    When we think of the world's most successful companies, we think about large offices and employees that were there from the very beginning. In fact, many companies started their business in the founder's bedroom or garage.

    87. How to Build the Perfect AI Project Team

    Avoid the negative outcomes that are typical with software projects by building the perfect AI team.

    88. Product Experimentation Wonderland

    In “Alice in Wonderland” we are invited to escape reality by tumbling into a whimsical world of nonsense. I found in this story a good analogy for PMs.

    89. What is a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and Why You Should Create It Fast

    Find out the definition of MVP term and the reasons to develop a minimum viable product for business!

    90. Free-up Engineering Time by Empowering Product Managers to Build Push Notifications

    In this article, we explain how decoupling notifications from your application’s codebase can help make notification projects less complex for product teams.

    91. Using Low Code Tools to Ship Products Faster

    In this era of digital transformation, the ability to ship products quickly is a precious trait. Embracing the changes in technology and the newest innovations is no longer limited to the high-flying startups in Silicon Valley. Now, every company is becoming a technology company in some way.

    92. How to Build Engaging Products With Flourishing Communities: Social+

    The future of software products is social. User interaction and community rule the attention economy. How Social+ improves products across key dimensions.

    93. 5 Key Tips for Raising Funds in a Niche Industry

    5 Tips for fundraising in a niche industry from personal experience building a dating app for Africans

    94. What Does It Mean To Be A Data-Driven Product Manager?

    In this modern era where technological revolution is at its pinnacle, no business can afford to serve its customers without understanding their likes and dislikes, their preferences, and their innate feelings. Organizations today accept this fact openly: being data-driven top of the priority list; understanding the value they can draw out of storing, processing and analysing their customer data.

    95. How to Maintain a Prototyping Mindset When Building for the Semantic Web

    This talk covers the importance of keeping a prototyping mindset in all aspects of our web design with reference to the idea of the semantic web.

    96. 7 Practical Ways to Promote Creativity in Startups

    Creativity goes hand-in-hand with innovation, and it’s hardly possible to imagine a startup without a spark of creative thought. But what if there are processes that are stifling your team’s full creative potential, making it harder to work, develop, and stay ahead of the competition? What are the key elements that inspire creativity within a team, and how can team leaders help? This practical guide summarizes the most effective methods, as well as mistakes to watch out for.

    97. What is Abusability Testing and Why is it Necessary?

    What does the future of online social networks look like?  We have seen how the most powerful social media networks have endangered democracy and public health. While there are interesting conversations today about what decentralized social networks might bring to bear to our online social lives, I want to raise a new approach that is critical to any product team -- particularly those building social features.

    98. "Helping Design Products in The Security And Compliance Space", Interview with Kishore V

    Kishore V from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..

    99. I Said, "It's Funny Being Human" at a Marriott Sports Bar in 2001

    There I was. Sitting in a Marriott hotel sports bar in downtown Chicago in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday having a drink with a good friend — and suddenly former colleague — when I said that phrase out loud.

    100. How to Find Your Product Market Fit Using Creative Brand Voice – A Guide By Creative Director

    Manifesting your community's values and unmet needs through creative brand and product ideas is the secret to product market fit.

    101. Creating a Free Feedback Platform From Scatch During Pandemic

    Hey there, sit back, relax, and enjoy the story about how namelss, an anonymous feedback platform was created all from scratch during the COVID pandemic.

    102. An Impossible Timeline: Can Seven Apple Trees Grow an Apple for One Month?

    103. How Online Classifieds Can Innovate With Immersive Technologies

    What solutions allow app developers to embed immersive content displaying into a mobile app.

    104. Your API Is a Product Too

    The Context

    105. Product Managers Can Avoid Delays By Reducing Technical Debt

    PMs are ideally placed to create a workplace culture around preventing and responding to technical debt. Here are 7 actionable strategies to help PMs.

    Software and hardware teams rely on each other. If they can learn from each other then benefits will be felt throughout an entire organization.

    107. Noonie Nominee Nick Oneill on Defining "Cool" for a 5 Year Old

    Nicholas Oneill from the Netherlands has been nominated in Product Development for his double diamond discovery series on Hacker Noon.

    108. How to Make Your Team Miserable: 3 Anti-Patterns (not) to Follow

    Hold daily standups. Ideally, this will take an hour every day.

    109. 7 Ways to Manage Pull Requests

    Improve your team's pull request management system to ship faster, more often.

    [110. Lean Innovation: How to Tackle

    Product Development in a Lean and Efficient Way](https://hackernoon.com/lean-innovation-how-to-tackle-product-development-in-a-lean-and-efficient-way-tx2b3wqu) Nowadays, it is especially important to keep the process of product development lean and efficient. Therefore it is helpful to determine the concrete goal of each phase. This makes it easier to keep the entire process goal-oriented, structured and efficient.

    111. How to Hack the Product Adoption Process

    Last Thursday, I was lucky to interview Warren Schirtzinger during a live webinar, one of the co-creators of the “Chasm” framework in the 80s, later polished and popularized by Geoffrey Moore in the book “Crossing the Chasm”.

    112. Design with Code Revolution: UXPin + Storybook Integration

    From now on, designers can bring production-ready and fully interactive components from Storybook to UXPin editor and design with them right away.

    113. You Need to Unlearn Your Product Every Day as a Product Manager

    Product Managers (PM) are responsible for the growth of the product from the very first day. If the product succeeds, the whole product team gets the credit but if it fails, the PM takes complete responsibility for its failure. In this drive to make their product successful, PMs need to spend a lot of time with their product to make it simple and valuable for their users.

    114. 7 Key Product Lessons I Learned Interviewing Successful Entrepreneurs

    In today’s digital world, consumers are more discerning than ever.

    115. Fundamentals of User Onboarding in Product Marketing

    User onboarding is the process of introducing new users to a product and helping them understand how to use it effectively.

    116. There Is More Good Than Bad in the Startup World: Prashant Mahajan, Zeda.io

    Startup interview with Prashant, founder and CEO Zeda.io.

    117. 5 Fun Ways Designers Can Help Product Teams Be More User-centric

    Product designers and researchers are the voices of the users. Check out the 5 fun and inclusive ways to help product teams build more user empathy.

    118. Stop Confusing Agile Development with Product Development

    People keep confusing agile with product development but they are different concepts. It’s important to make this distinction because it actually matters. It isn’t just semantics, the confusion is causing us all problems. Understanding this difference may fundamentally change the approach most organisations take to building digital products.

    119. The Importance of a Continuous Delivery Culture

    Continuous Delivery is the ability to ship code quickly, safely, and consistently, and it’s a necessity for teams that wish to remain innovative and competitive. It’s focused on delivering value to the user and starting that feedback loop early — the ideal state of Continuous Delivery is one in which your code is always ready to be deployed.

    Many engineering leaders think of CD as a workflow and focus on the tooling and processes necessary to keep code moving from commit to deploy.

    But CD is more than just a process — it’s a culture. To effectively practice CD, you need to:

    120. First Impressions Matter: How to Design a Product Page Effectively

    Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

    121. An Intro to AI Powered Product Development

    The global product development services industry was close to $8 billion in 2020.

    122. Stop “Running” your Design Sprints: Prioritizing Results Over Process

    5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

    123. UX Design: 6 Things I Want to Share with My Junior Designer Self

    6 tips for new grad and junior UX designers from a Staff Product Designer at Meta and Google.

    124. 3 Main Pillars to Achieve Product-Led Growth Through Design

    Every business that adopts a product-led growth model needs to deeply understand its users and customer journey.

    125. Metrics to Help You Measure and Improve Your Products

    Here, I will introduce you to different categories of success metrics and how are they used in a broader sense.

    126. A Guide to Minimum Viable Products for Fractional CTOs

    127. An Entrepreneur's Guide to Finding Growth Opportunities Through Customer-Discovery Research

    Customer-discovery research is the only way to identify which strategy will work for your product or service.

    128. Does Your Product Keep its Promise?

    The JTBD framework introduced me to the idea that customers don’t “buy” products. Instead they “hire” products or services to help them overcome an obstacle and better their lives. Products that deliver on this promise of upgrading the customers’ lives are loved whereas the ones failing to do so are dumped.

    129. Redesigning consumer email & tinkering with spam

    I got bored and drew a new Gmail client that magically solves all of the problems that our email clients have with such style and grace. eXmail.

    130. Product Expert Harish Srigiriraju Highlights Importance of Personalization in Digital Applications

    Harish Srigiriraju is a product expert at one of the world’s leading telecom companies. He developed a model to personalize the home screen.

    131. How To Solve the Problem With Key Metrics In a B2B Product

    To learn how B2B companies solve the problem with key metrics in a product, I caught up with Yuri Brankovsky who has worked in multiple digital products.

    132. 7 Common Software Product Development Pitfalls to Avoid

    When it comes to software product development, the amount of pitfalls a team will be faced with is mind-boggling. These seven obstacles are very common.

    133. How to Determine the Features Necessary for Your MVP

    The right features of MVP will help you maintain your product quality and functionality, without budget and time overspending.

    134. 3 Architectural Design Patterns for Software Development

    Learn about software architectural patterns and their benefits and drawbacks.An architectural pattern is a general, reusable solution to a commonly problem

    135. The Discovery Phase of a Project: A Practical Guide

    We often get the itch of wanting to turn it into a functional app right away. But diving into development without the so-called discovery phase might be fatal.

    136. DITL of a Software Engineer: On Working With Serverless Like

    Want to know what actually goes on under the platform and behind the screens at Dashbird? We recently sat down for a Q&A with our CTO, Marek Tihkan, on leading and managing an engineering team. Today, we speak to Alex, one of the engineers on the Development team. In this Q&A Alex gives you his insights and some visibility into what his days are like, and shares his perspective as a developer on working with serverless and the learning curves of this new way of computing.

    137. Using Segment to Send Effortless Product Notifications

    We are excited to announce that Courier now integrates easily with Segment, the leading customer data platform.

    138. Automation: Figuring It Out is Just Like Doing a Puzzle

    When you're wondering if something can be automated or not, a way of looking at the situation is like a puzzle.

    139. Feature Flags for Product Managers: Give Yourself Options for Handling Risk

    As a product person, have you ever witnessed large, complex releases result in outages or rollbacks?

    Have you wanted to make configuration changes in productio

    140. What I Learned About Making Software From My 3 Year Old Daughter

    It's amazing how much you learn about people and about yourself once you have a kid. You can see below some of the lessons I’ve learned from my 3 year old daughter and which I believe are also applicable in building software products.

    141. What Is Product Marketing, and What Do PMMs Do?

    Product marketing function varies significantly from company to company and it sometimes even means different things at the same organization.

    142. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC?

    In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them.

    143. Why Project Maintenance Should Not Be Done By A Separated Team

    Suppose you have to add a new major feature to an app.

    144. On Creating the Right Test Strategy for Your Project: A Guide from the COO

    A test strategy is a set of high-level definitions that determine how software testing processes are going to be performed, driving our decisions on how to invest our testing efforts. Creating a well-thought test strategy is crucial to understanding the overall scope of your project, and what testing approaches, tools and skills are required in order to develop a successful product that provides a great user experience.

    145. Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success

    Startups are unpredictable, but there are a few common mistakes that every product startup is doomed to make! What matters more, is how you react to them.

    146. Treating Your Software as a Craft

    As a software engineer, developer, coder, or hacker, whatever title you adopt, are you a craftsperson? If you take pride in your work, what makes you a craftsperson? If you don't, why not?

    147. 5 Tips For Launching a Successful Product

    Many new products get launched in the market every day. But not every product is a hit.

    148. How We Carved A Niche For An Rx Delivery Service

    Few years ago, I consulted for a small Rx delivery startup in HongKong where I focused on strategy, go-to-market and built out their product direction from the

    149. Top 3 Things You Forget When Building Your SaaS Product

    While the number of product management roles in the US has grown by more than 30% in two years, according to LinkedIn, the responsibilities of the job are morphing.

    150. 👀 From 0 to 81 Signups in a Day with Product Hunt

    As a developer I've always had a problem : Find new concepts to learn. 👨‍💻

    151. How I Went from the Set of New Girl to a Startup Product Manager

    There are a hundred roads to becoming a Product Manager. This one involved working as an extra on The New Girl.

    152. Design Thinking as a Practice for Business Innovation & Breakthrough

    There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method.

    153. The Right Way to Build Things is to Build Things

    A few nights ago, I used the wrong pan to make dinner.

    154. The Key to Growth is a Robust Product Development Strategy

    The biggest winners in New Product Development are the companies that continue to create a steady stream of new products in new categories. Product development strategy is the way to create growth through generating streams of new offerings.

    155. Defining the Problem in Your Data Science Project Can Lead to Success

    Defining the Data Science Problems the right way is hard work. The failure rate of various data science initiatives is really high — often ~70-80%.

    156. Why IT Staff Augmentation is the Best Business Strategy

    If you already have an in-house development team and require extra hands, IT outstaffing is the best solution for you. It's like renting a specialist of certain expertise from another company for a specific period of time.

    157. How To Pre Sell Your Software Products in 5 Steps

    90% of startups fail. They mostly fail because of the lack of market need. That's why it's crucial to validate your product ideas before allocating resources to a software project that is destined to fail. How do you know for certain if there's a market need for the software that you'd like to develop, though? Pre-sales constitute an answer. A software pre-sale helps you validate your product ideas without investing in them. You also get to fund your software development with the money you earn from pre-sales and develop a product that the market truly needs.

    158. Technical Huddle: An Easy Way To Turn Challenges Into Success

    The Challenge

    159. How to Lead Your Product (Part 1)

    How to be a product leader: the difference between product leadership and product management

    160. What You Can Do If Your Startup Does Not Get Traction

    Startups might sound cool but they are not easy!

    161. The Beginners' Guide to Gut Checking your Competition

    The beginners' guide to competitive analysis. Here are the best tools to see how your competition is doing.

    162. How to Discover User Issues: A Beginners' Guide

    First Things First:

    163. Shifting from a sales-led growth to product-led growth mindset

    The transition from sales-led to product-led growth model: What are the benefits and challenges of the product-led growth model.

    164. Benefits & Risks of Offshore Software Development Every CEO Should Know

    Pros and cons of offshore software development: a brief guide on offshore software engineering for CEOs. All truths uncovered.

    165. From Zero To $210K MRR in Five Months: Here's How

    Building a SaaS startup

    166. "Agile" is a product development tactic not a collection of techniques

    Many tech businesses rely on a mix of process and platitudes to define how they work. Instead, they should focus on the tactics that inform their processes.

    167. WTF Do Product Managers Do?

    The path of a product manager is influential through managing different projects with a team and forward-thinking to steer the company in the right direction.

    168. I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes

    How would you go from an idea to a potential product?

    169. Principles of Product Management [NEW BOOK]

    In 2019, I decided to write a book to help new and aspiring product managers land a PM job and launch their careers. My Book, Principles of Product Management, is Now Available!

    170. These Capability Assessments Help in Focused Product Development

    Deciding on what to build inhouse vs. buy off the shelf requires product prioritization. Build a capability assessment to improve your product strategy.

    171. Who Owns Your Company Roadmap?

    Prioritizing the company roadmap was a challenge in my first engineering job.

    172. Every GTM Should Be A Phased Launch and Here's Why

    The “big splash” rollout is often a big mistake. Methodical phased launches lead to higher success rates and lower churn rates

    173. Setting Product Goals & Metrics

    Defining Product Goals and Metrics for Product Managers. Solving Product Execution Problems and Cases for PM interviews.

    174. Emergence of DevOps: Creating an Agile Culture in Product Engineering

    Before discussing the solution, let’s first understand the traditional software development cycle.

    175. Interview with a Product Manager at Microsoft

    Felix is a Product Manager at Microsoft in the Azure cloud services organization. He’s got a very cool background: he’s started his own company and has gone to business school amongst a lot of other things. I had the chance to ask him some questions about his job.

    176. Top 4 Classic Software Development Books

    Much of modern problems in software development have actually been solved and we keep forgetting this to our peril. Every day something pops up in a conversation, on one of our teams or on socials that can be addressed by a book from years and sometimes decades ago.

    177. What’s the Difference Between C++ vs Java

    C++ vs. Java programming languages are designed for everyone, no matter if you are new to programming or you already have extensive programming experience.

    178. Email Configuration in Microsoft Dynamics: Linking The Email Field with Outlook

    Learn by our our practice how to set up MS Dynamics email configuration and link Email field in CRM with Outlook Web App

    179. A Deep Dive Into Product Manager Roles and Responsibilities

    Product Manager as a function or practice is fairly old now. It has been around since 1931 (well at least in theory). It originated from a memo written by Neil McElroy, an Advertising Manager at Proctor and Gamble. He wrote this memo to the Executive Team of P&G suggesting the need of a “brand man”, a person solely responsible for the product and not the business.

    180. How the MVP Concept Makes Companies Rethink Their Business Models

    Essentially, MVP is a tool that allows companies to test the ideas before proceeding to stages of full development and launch.

    181. 7 Best Product Design Tools Every Team Should Consider

    Yes, we've finally reached a point where design is such a huge piece of a product's creation and maintenance that a whole paraphernalia of software will definitely be an essential asset to your projects. Each program will fill different needs and facilitate the best and most efficient work deliveries, be it structure, visual design, illustrations, interactions or animations.

    182. Your Data is the DNA of Artificial Intelligence

    As society becomes increasingly AI-driven, the essential raw material to create artificial intelligence is your data.

    183. What Is Heuristic Evaluation and Why Do You Need It: Template Provided

    What is heuristic evaluation exactly and does your product really need it? Let’s find out.

    184. "This Pandemic Hasn't Changed the Way I Operate" - Zoe Chew, Product Dev Nom

    Zoe Chew from Malaysia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. As a self-taught programmer and product developer, Zoe Chew has a lot of advice about how to get into the tech industry.

    185. The 5 Best ASP.Net-Based Shopping Carts

    This article will look at five of the most popular ASP.Net-based shopping carts that you can use for your online store.

    186. Connecting Product and Marketing to Fuel Growth

    Start your product-led journey and fuel growth strategy by connecting product management and marketing teams.

    187. 3 Things Everyone Should Know About Product Development

    Technology has become a commodity. With enough resources we can build anything — from neural networks to a live-action “Cats” movie. The real question is, does anyone need it?

    188. Why The Real Estate Industry Should be More Like Tesla & Less Like Volkswagen

    As of August 4th, 2020, Tesla shows a market cap of $280B. Volkswagen AG is worth $77B. Why is that? And what can we apply to real estate from these examples?

    189. Why Feature Prioritization Will Always Be an Art

    Product management is more of an art than a science, and its unique deliverables depend largely on the personality of the product manager.

    190. Prototyping: Expeditious Way to Make Money From Startup Idea

    Learn how you can expeditiously and economically test startup ideas through prototyping. Explore different tools for prototyping your product.

    191. How Founders & Product Owners Can Leverage the Digital Product Development Process

    Digital product development is the process of creating software-driven user experiences that improve the user’s journey.

    192. The “When and Where” of Finding App Developers

    If your next big business move is making an app then you’re probably thinking about finding app developers or an app development agency to build your projects. While there are tons of resources out there on “what” to look for, it’s a bit more difficult to come by good information on the “when” and “where” of the matter. What seems like a minor detail becomes important when you’re tasked with getting the best people to create your software.

    193. Bad Idea Or Bad Luck: I Want To Know Your Opinion

    This is a true story of something I witnessed a couple of years ago during my early days in tech. Was it a bad idea? A bad execution? or just an unlucky day?

    194. The Industrial Shift Towards In-House Prototyping and Design via Additive Manufacturing

    The adaption of 3D Printing has allowed for innovation in manufacturing that renders several benefits that I will get to in this article.

    Additive manufacturin

    195. Learning New Skills as a Developer By Building Your Side-Project

    Since 2018 I've been involved in building close to a dozen products. Most of them I've shut down, some of them I've sold to others – and some are still alive! I credit a lot to this time – I believe these products are a major factor in my personal and professional development.

    196. The Only Way to Know What Customers Want is to Release Your Product

    Let's weigh up the risks of releasing vs. the risks of not releasing. Many organisations worry about the risk of releasing more than the risks of not releasing. People focus on what will go wrong if you release a product instead of what opportunities you will miss if you don’t release. If you want to ship great products, you need to have a more balanced and constructive conversation.

    197. Interview with Google Product Marketing Manager Vincent Xu

    Product Marketing is the art and science of bringing a product to the right market and establishing a sustainable positioning for the product.

    198. How to Build a Product in Public And Get Traction

    Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay

    An increasing number of indie makers decide to build in public. Some do it via their blog, on Twitter, on an open page or via communities. But it can be incredibly daunting to makers who are used to build their products in a more private fashion.

    199. How We Pivoted Our Startup Business and Mobile Apps From 'Beauty Uber' to 'Beauty Coworking'

    My name is Dmitrii Konstantinov and this is a personal story of experience and growth in a cozy startup. How we made a business pivot and found product fit.

    200. While Investors Scour for Homeruns, Founders Should Prioritize Getting on Base

    If investors only know how to spot short-term, moonshot yields, is it possible that the overwhelming majority of successful startups get overlooked?

    201. Product Teams: Stop Estimating, Start Budgeting

    Why do we so often ask teams to estimate in detail how much effort is required to build a product, and to that upfront? There’s evidence that this lead us to output-oriented thinking, premature optimization, bloat and generally a commitment to suboptimal solutions that are designed with too many assumptions and a lack of clarity on the problem space.

    202. Utility First CSS Leads to Rapid Prototyping

    I am the co-founder of Flexiple and Remote Tools. In this post, I describe why I chose to use a utility-first CSS framework to build my website’s UI in a fast, robust and low-maintenance way.

    203. Benefits of Automation Through API Integration

    This piece is about the benefits of using API system to enhance productivity and ease of work.

    204. Product Discovery: Reducing the Human Risk

    The Social Dilemma appears to have triggered sensible topics (not new though) about privacy and how technology, that was not intended to endanger people ends up being used and perceived as a public enemy.

    205. Everything You Need To Know About The SaaS Business Model

    Not sure if the SaaS business model is right for your product? We cover its benefits - and the challenges you'll face.

    206. RCA for Tech Managers : How to approach a Product Issue

    Root Cause Analysis for Managers

    207. Treating Your Software as a Craft

    As a software engineer, developer, coder, or hacker, whatever title you adopt, are you a craftsperson? If you take pride in your work, what makes you a craftsperson? If you don't, why not?

    208. How Can a Scrum Team Establish a Product Backlog

    The Scrum Guide doesn't tell you how to create a Product Backlog. This article provides one technique to do just that in five easy steps

    209. How to Grow a Business and a Digital Product [Founder Interview]

    Find here answers to the key questions often asked by novice entrepreneurs and product developers. The bare truth about entrepreneurship, a bitter taste of failures, the sweetness of triumphs, and first-hand experience - everything is blended here into a cocktail of product design and development insights.

    210. Making Product Roadmaps Like You Mean It

    The state of affairs

    211. How too Much Love for Your Code Can Hurt the Product

    A story about how important it is to keep a smooth balance between complexity and simplicity while building software.

    212. 10 Best Business Tips to Learn from Mom & Pop Stores

    10 Important Psychology lessons from Mom and Pop Stores

    213. Transitioning From a Client Service Company to a Product Company: The Reintech Story

    This article provides a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the steps taken to make a company successful.

    214. Why Indie Products Differentiation Is Important And How To Achieve It

    Analyzing how successful indie businesses are able to differentiate themselves.

    215. Agile DNA: The Genetics Of Digital Transformation

    On Friday, I attended this webinar by Atlassian on Enterprise Agility and Innovation at Scale. The event highlighted how a bank of 160 years with processes embedded deeply into their core business is transforming itself. Through changing its leadership mindsets, teams formation, focus on customers, process improvements and usage of Agile tools, etc. It showcases how they embrace the concept of AGILE effectively and partially highlight their digital transformation journey.‍

    216. Product Management: The Johari Window Connection

    Ever heard about Johari Window? Psychologists Joseph and Harrington, in 1955, came up with this term when trying to help people become self-aware. While I would not want to get into too many details about it, here is just a simple explanation in case you haven’t heard about it.

    217. A Failed Trip in the MVP World: 'I Thought I Knew Relativity, but Reality is Different'

    Entering your first towards an MVP (minimum viable product) can cause confusion if you focus on outcomes as planned. Plan to learn with the trip instead.

    218. The 9 Character Traits of Great Product Leaders

    What are the key leadership qualities that inspire teams to build amazing products?

    219. 10 Things To Do Right Away Before Starting Your Product Journey

    We all have different roles to fulfill during a product’s journey. Some of us are heavily invested on the sales and marketing side while others consider the technical decisions as their day to day job. While segregation of work is important as well as useful for founders, there are  a lot of things that all founders need to learn to make sure they are ahead on the curve as they take continuous decisions for the product and its growth. Here are 10 things to do right away as you start your product journey.

    220. Want to Break into Product Management? – Here's How I Started

    To become a product manager, I had to first ascertain what transferrable skills I had that would be relevant in product management and was ready to develop new ones that I did not yet have.

    221. 5 Ways And Resources to Get Into Product Management

    What’s stopping you?

    222. How to Combine Design Thinking & Business Thinking in Product Development

    Long-life living for only getting profit has not much sense. Life and work have more meaning when you do something, not only to get paid but also to bring value to others. Similarly, products created for "making money" become part of the mass-consumerist machine. Nothing special. They are quickly forgotten. They are, and they are not. They live for a while and bring very temporary value.

    223. What was the Product Masterclass by Product School all about?

    One of the things, I had decided, was that during the lockdown I would sharpen my skills around Product Management. For this, I have been religiously attending many webinars and doing some online courses. One of the courses that hit the chord was this course

    224. Noonie Nominee Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi Talks About Life as a Product Manager Amidst COVID-19

    The Noonie awards have a way of finding both the best tech writers and the best people in their fields. Our next Noonie nominee is a veteran in product development and product management. Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi from Nigeria has been nominated two Noonie awards this year. Learn more about her below!

    225. As a Product Manager, You Need to Unlearn Your Product Every Day

    Product Managers (PM) are responsible for the growth of the product from the very first day. If the product succeeds, the whole product team gets the credit but if it fails, the PM takes complete responsibility for its failure. In this drive to make their product successful, PMs need to spend a lot of time with their product to make it simple and valuable for their users.

    226. 5 Proven Ways To Speed Up Digital Product Development

    The faster you can develop a product, the sooner it gets to market and the more sales you make. Your brand improves its market position and credibility by beating competitors to the punch.

    227. Building A Tezos's Smart Contract Dashboard Using ReactJS, TezBridge and Netlify [A How-To Guide]

    I always find it troublesome for me to deploy and interact with Tezos’s Smart Contract at my job as a Software Engineer in my company. So, I decided to build a tool (web app) to solve my problem.

    228. 10 Common Product Management Mistakes that Could be Slowing Your Progress

    We see hard-working product teams struggling all the time, even under the best of conditions. Often, it’s not due to a deficiency or lack of skill within the team. Rather, the team has fallen into one—or more—of the most common dysfunctions in product management.

    229. How To Become A Software Developer in the Blockchain Industry in 2020

    Recently, I talked to Artur Meyster at Career Karma about jobs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. He put together an article you might enjoy, which I’m publishing on his behalf.

    230. How to Write a Software Requirements Specification (SRS) Document

    Many stakeholders still hope to get a high-quality product without investing resources in SRS documentation.

    231. The Role of Microinteractions in Improving User Experience

    It's always said that the little things make more significant differences! The case with user experience is also not different. Every user comes across with microinteractions in our daily lives in some form or the other. It may be in the form of time on the phone's alarm to notifications for new emails in your inbox!

    232. We Need to Talk About DX (Developer Experience)

    I want all involved in development to think about other users. Not about those who use your application to solve their problems. But those who extend your app, run it in production and integrate with other systems. About developers, operations, SREs and many others who make your business running. Those behind the curtains. I want you to think about the Developers Experience (DX).

    233. "All of my successful projects were the ones where I overcommunicated everything"

    There was no room for assumptions and different expectations.

    234. How to Make a DevOps Strategy

    DevOps is a deployment process that helps automate a lot of processes that used to take a team hours to days to get through. When you are trying to get that process going, you need to know that everyone is on-board or else it won't work. Switching from Waterfall deployments to DevOps is a huge organizational change.

    235. Improving SaaS activation rates, step by step tutorial. 42% to 76%!

    A few months after launching my SaaS I realised I have a problem.

    236. Decoding APIs for Product Managers

    A Product Manager and a Software Engineer walk into a bar.

    237. Innovation Validation Without a Product

    A Startup Model for Corporate Innovation

    238. When Should Companies Implement a PIM Solution?

    Today various e-commerce sites use product information management or PIM that is designed to manage information centrally. The information is related to various products. We are talking about managing your product details, product images, product naming conventions, and product descriptions.

    239. IOT Product Management: 4 Critical Success Factors

    It's been over 6 months since I joined KritiLabs. The learning that I have had been very steep and intense, considering its a career shift for me from a services based pre-sales to a product based pre-sales and product management.

    240. How to Reduce Future Product Risk in the Early Design Phase

    If you are constructing a building, a blueprint of the building is mandatory before laying the foundation. It forms the basis for estimating the resources required, the number of construction workers, the time it will take to complete the construction and a direction that will guide the civil engineers. The same methodology also applies to digital products.

    241. How We Achieved One Million Users In KickRef Without Investing In Marketing

    Written by founder and CEO of Kick Ecosystem and KickEX exchange Anti Danilevski

    242. Breaking Into Product Management: A Guide

    Over the last 2 weeks, 7 friends have asked me how they can break into Product Management. Additionally, I have got an opportunity to interview several people from product management roles over the last year where I see first time candidates making the same mistakes over and over again.

    243. How Doing Product Discovery Can Help You Build A Truly Invincible Company

    Many teams and organisations jump into build mode too early. Then they build something that customers reject, they miss the mark, or they need extra budget to get it there. When you suggest a Product Discovery as a way to help get better results it gets rejected. This article is a way to answer the question: “Why do Product Discovery?”

    244. 4 UX Concepts You Have to Know to Be a Better Developer

    Programming is great. You can create almost anything you can imagine. All that power at the tip of your fingers. But programming is also a lonely task. You can have a great team and go to a bunch of meetings, but the truth is you will spend most of your days coding alone with your computer as your only companion.

    245. How to Find Minimum Viable Product-Market Fit (PMF)

    Focus on the problem, not the solution

    246. Take Responsibility Instead of Blaming Your Users

    Mad because your users keep clicking on that submit button three times a second?

    247. iOs App Development Wars: React Native Vs. Swift

    A comparison of React Native vs Swift for iOS app development ⚡ Which one is more convenient and practical?

    248. User Segmentation: Do’s and Dont’s

    In this article, we’ll dive deep into what you should do and shouldn’t when it comes to user segmentation.

    249. Dear Product Managers, Stop Building Things

    Product managers have a dangerous role because of one oft-missed truth: Decisions about what to build are far more costly than most teams realize.

    250. The Secrets to Building a World-Class Software Engineering Team to Create Cutting-Edge Products

    Skilled IT workers are challenging to find and keep – and the talent shortage is bound to continue in 2022. But there’s a recipe that’s guaranteed to work...

    251. Why DevOps is Important for IT Businesses

    Know everything about the different phases of devops lifecycle. This will enable us to understand its value to IT businesses.

    252. 5 Steps to Build a SaaS Product That Gets Funded

    Roughly a decade ago I decided to move away from my corporate job in investment banking in London to pursue something I always knew I wanted: to become an entrepreneur.

    253. I Built a “Personal FAQ” Directory on How to Get Into Product/Tech

    As a product builder, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, and habit tracker.

    254. Founder’s Guide: How to Outsource Software Development in 2020

    If you are running a startup or a tech business, outsourcing the execution of your product is a critical business decision. You can’t fail and there are many factors to consider to ensure you choose the right agency to outsource software development. This is part of the inherent risk whenever outsourcing anything that is not a commodity.

    255. Why Start With The First Usable Version of Your Product, Instead of the Best Version

    There are many possible approaches to launch a new product, and just as many obstacles along the way. However, there's a way of assessing the chances of success before diving in full commitment, and that's where the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) comes in.

    256. Templates I Used To Validate Ideas and Get Paying Customers in 2021

    My reflection notes, processes, and frameworks — how I rapidly test new ideas, generate paying customers, and optimize daily performance.

    257. A Guide to Network Gadgets that Contain Ping, NTP, TFTP, and Iperf

    In network-related product development and debugging, useful gadgets can often achieve more. Based on the network development scenario, RT-Thread developed the RT-Thread NetUtils component that collecting lots of easy-to-use network development tools for developers.

    258. 8 Things a Co-founder Can Start Doing When Others Are Busy With Product Development

    Find out what you need to do as a co-founder during product development when you have little to do but still need to contribute to the success of the startup.

    259. An Effective Way To Write Executive Summaries For Your Concepts

    This article describes the ‘idea model’ and provides various examples of real ideas — explains how to write effective executive summaries for your concepts.

    260. Google Wave’s Misfire Is A Lesson for Today's Real-Time Collaboration Tools

    When Google Wave previewed at the 2009 I/O conference, it was a tool like no other. Not only was it the first unified workspace and collaboration platform before the remote-work boom happened, but it also tried to solve many of the same problems we’re facing today.

    261. How To Improve Software Product Development With Machine Learning

    A guide on how to Improve your Product Development Cycle using clever applications of ML and AI.

    262. Guide to Product Research Based on Experiences of Skyeng, Dashly, Miro and ER-Telecom

    Recently we held a meetup where Dashly and other IT companies talked internal researches. We invited Alisa Velminskaya, user researcher at Skyeng, who told us about how Skyeng’s research team manages to combine user research and data analysis. She also shared some research organizing experience. Other representatives who joined her to talk about their companies’ research methods were Ekaterina Syuma, product designer at Miro, and Maxim Golovkin, head of web & mobile development at ER-Telecom. The one shooting questions at them was Dmitrii Sergeev, the CEO & founder of Dashly.

    263. Change Management: How To Use Narratives To Make Better Products

    The Unavoidable Essence of a Product Manager Role: How to succeed as a Change Manager through the power of Narratives.

    264. How To Apply A Structured Process For Developing an MVP: 2021 Guide

    The hard truth is, building a successful MVP is not as simple as coming up with an idea and taking it to a team of developers or a software development company.

    265. How to Maximize the Value of User Stories

    Many development teams suffer from misunderstanding of business requirements. User Story turns out a round table for discussions over future achievements.

    266. Scoping Out The Elements Involved In Effective Product Management

    Product management has seen a lot of takers in the last few years. This field is so varied and versatile that putting bounds to it is a daunting task. Nevertheless, based on my experience and knowledge gained from the circles of product community; I have listed down different fundamental elements of product management.

    Thank you for checking out the 266 most read stories about Product Development on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

