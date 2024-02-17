The Noonification: Shadow AI: Reshaping the Future, But at What Cost? (2/17/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @viceasytiger [ 7 Min read ] Exploring Shadow AIs impact on business: risks, strategies, and the quest for a secure, innovative future. How will companies navigate this new frontier? Read More.

By @damocles [ 18 Min read ] In this exploration, we will dive into the intricate web connecting Mathematics, Metaphysics, and the computational mindset. Read More.

By @vinitabansal [ 9 Min read ] Call it fear, perfectionism, laziness or lack of focus, spending all your time analyzing while failing to act leads to analysis paralysis. Read More.

By @kerinin [ 11 Min read ] In this tutorial, were focusing on how to build a question-answering CLI tool using Dewy and LangChain.js. Read More.