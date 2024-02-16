Search icon
    The Noonification: Take Your Writing to The HackerNoon App (2/16/2024)

    February 16th, 2024
    2/16/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Investigating Internet Freedom Digital Democracy with Nicole Scott and Simon Morgon

    By @slogging [ 32 Min read ] This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Nicole Scott (Nicole Scott), John T., Valentine Enedah, David Smooke, Asher Umerie, Adrian Morales, Simon Morgan, Sidra and Jose Hernandez occurred in sloggings official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Read More.

    Take Your Writing to The HackerNoon App

    By @product [ 2 Min read ] Writing has just been made possible on the HackerNoon Mobile App! Read on to find out how and dont forget to update your app! Read More.

    How We Risk Learning the Wrong Lessons from the Horizon IT Scandal

    By @icyapril [ 5 Min read ] How the British Computer Society may well be teaching the wrong lessons to society in the wake of the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal. Read More.

    What the Interoperability Trend in Open Table Formats Signify for Enterprise Data Architectures

    By @minio [ 6 Min read ] The confluence of open table formats, the modern data stack, and the cloud operating model signifies a transformative era in data management. Read More.

    Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Wants To Give Humans Super Powers

    By @thesociable [ 5 Min read ] First came brain implants for disabilities, next comes brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to read write memories and thoughts: perspective Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

