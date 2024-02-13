Search icon
    The Noonification: Why do you need JWT in your ASP.NET Core project? (2/13/2024)
    138 reads

    The Noonification: Why do you need JWT in your ASP.NET Core project? (2/13/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter February 13th, 2024
    2/13/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Why do you need JWT in your ASP.NET Core project?

    By @igorlopushko [ 16 Min read ] The story is about how to create a Web API to generate JWT and then use it for authorization in the CRUD Web API. Read More.

    Older and Younger Adults Are Influenced Differently by Dark Pattern Designs

    By @escholar [ 5 Min read ] Gain insights into effective design strategies for supporting privacy concerns across different age groups. Read More.

    Could AI Usher Us to an Era of Quality Journalism?

    By @kseniase [ 7 Min read ] Exploring how AI shapes journalism, highlighting its risks and benefits, and the crucial role of trusted, responsible journalists in the digital age. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

