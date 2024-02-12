Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Noonification: How Do We Make Blockchain As Popular As AI? (2/12/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    183 reads

    The Noonification: How Do We Make Blockchain As Popular As AI? (2/12/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterFebruary 12th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    2/12/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Noonification: How Do We Make Blockchain As Popular As AI? (2/12/2024)
    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    NodeJS: 4.8x Faster if You go Back to Callbacks!

    By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More.

    The Future of Education and AI: Beyond Traditional Degrees with Marc Andreessen Ben Horowitz

    By @youraimarketer [ 12 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of education and AI with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Discover why GenZ may find success beyond traditional college degrees. Read More.

    AGI Blueprint? UCLA Researchers Open-Source SPIN—A Self-Improving Language Model

    By @youraimarketer [ 5 Min read ] UCLAs AI breakthrough with SPIN, open-sourced for all, promises a future of self-teaching models. Say hello to more human AI without massive data. Read More.

    How Do We Make Blockchain As Popular As AI?

    By @dariavolkova [ 8 Min read ] Blockchain still looks suspicious and is only associated with crypto. Unlike AI, conveying its value to the mass user is challenging. What plan do I offer? Read More.

    Why HubSpot Going ‘Unhinged’ on LinkedIn is a Canon Event for B2B

    By @deepikapundora [ 4 Min read ] Is B2B marketing still boring? A look into HubSpot’s recent shift in social strategy and how the landscape is changing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Newsletter@hackernoonnewsletter
    Get Hacker Noon's top homepage stories delivered to your inbox every day at noon
    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

    TOPICS

    purcat-imghackernoon #noonification #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #node.js #ai #fine-tuning-llms #web3-marketing #b2b-marketing

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Allainews
    Sincos

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Can Enterprises Utilize Edge Computer Vision? (1/14/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 14, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas