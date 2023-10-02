172 Stories To Learn About Philosophy

Let's learn about via these 172 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Philosophy /Learn Repo “Man is the only creature who refuses to be what he is.”\n― Albert Camus 1. Time is NOT Money! Time is NOT Money…Time is truly scarce and the only currency that really matters. 2. Long Term is an Illusion As the ever-eloquent Linh Dao Smooke put it, in Slack: “In the end, don’t we all die? Long term is an illusion.” This was in reference to butter, but could easily apply to a multitude of concepts. I’m seriously fucked up over this. In this essay, I will... 3. Four Chess Principles I Use On and Off the Board Four chess principles that serve me well both on and off the board. 4. Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself Struggling to pick up Web Development? This article contains lots of advice you don't have time for or want to hear. 5. The Development of AI: Balancing Convenience and Ethics AI isn’t completely free from controversy. 6. Imagining NFTs Imagine a NFT that looks like a NFT but is not the same as a NFT: it is a NFT, it can be art, and it can carry a right for someone to do something. 7. Complexity. Software. Resiliency. The management of software development teams is a real-life representation of complex systems. 8. "Can we all stop killing each other and just recycle?" Governance in a world where most people work remotely from home will need to be inventive in order to engage individuals into communities. 9. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII: OF COMPLEX IDEAS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 10. The Philosophy Of Ikigai: Dare To Live The Life Of Your Dreams Is feeling alive important? 11. The Question of Ethics in Decentralization The importance of ethics in a decentralized world. 12. Product Management Between Coasts: Adapting to NYC and Silicon Valley Philosophies Product Manager responsibilities can vary depending on the company size, industry, and location. On 10/16, our NYC chapter launch focused on exploring the unique qualities that define Product Management in Silicon Valley and New York. Despite heavy rain and the accompanying subway delays, we had a good showing with highly engaged attendees for our discussion on Contrasting PM Disciplines Between Coasts with a distinguished panel of successful women in product who were selected for their experience in operating across both coasts. The panelists were: 13. The Concept of Numbers for a Y-Generation Organic Processing Unit Whether it's consciously or subconsciously, we use numbers every single moment of our lives. Numbers help us navigate in what we refer to as real life, as they help us set fixed determinations of concepts that are impossible to comprehend otherwise, eliminating the need for "lagging." 14. The Topology of Time The concept of time is viewed from a philosophical and scientific point of view. 15. Understanding Our Existence An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Booby John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 16. Subjectivism and Organizations: Part 1 Hypothetically, organizations should not be characterized by disorder or uncertainty, so they would seem ordered. 17. How to Lose Your Legitimacy Like feudalism and divine right monarchy before it, the creator economy (at least, in its current, highly centralized form) is experiencing a legitimacy crisis. 18. #ForTheLastTime Blockchain is More Than Just Crypto In this story, we will explain the true potential of blockchain and why it's a lot more interesting to use this technology outside of cryptocurrency. 19. Freedom, Kant, and Why You Should Flush Your Smartphone Down the Toilet Photo by Jens Johnsson 20. The Case For Work Being the Meaning of Life “We are still waiting on a cure for death, but until then building products may be the next best thing.” 21. Ikigai: The Japanese Philosophy To Find Purpose Ikigai (生き甲斐) is a Japanese concept that means your reason for being. ‘Iki’ in Japanese means ‘life,’ and ‘gai’ describes value or worth. 22. What is the Best Operating System and Programming Language for a Hacker? It is the geeky thinker who uses an operating system along with programming and scripting languages to solve problems and automate tedious and monotonous tasks. 23. The Decentralization Era [Part 1]: The History of Decentralization Why decentralization will allow a more fair and decent allocation of wealth, information, and opportunities. 24. Symposium by Plato - Table of Links Symposium by Plato, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 25. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 26. Don't Feed the Bear To feed or not feed the bear, that is the question when considering what to do in the turbulent world of cryptocurrency, considering your next move and beyond. 27. 'Welcome to the Era of Cyber-Education' The rise of the internet, and also its bubble, has enabled autodidacts to learn more than they ever could. 28. Mortality, Grief, and Everything In Between The unedited ramblings of an adolescent's mind as he tries to figure out what the fuck is going on. 29. What Is The Straight-ahead Triangle And How It Can Be Used In Web Design “Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop, 30. Only 3% of the World Has Figured Out Their Reason for Being Matt Schnuck explains why only 3% of the world has figured out their reason for being. 31. A Philosophical Perspective on Education in the Age of DAO Three philosophers of education whose ideas could help shape the way DAOs operate and behave. 32. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - The Pursuit of Happiness Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood touches on themes of family, sacrifice, morality, and the consequences of power. 33. AI and the Fear of Irrational Humans Low EQ, Not Robots, is Humanity’s Biggest Threat. Having high emotional intelligence (EQ) is having the ability to parse one’s own emotions as well as navigate the emotions of those around us to the mutual benefit of oneself and society. As a measure of developmental achievement compared to general intelligence (IQ) most individuals are barely aware of EQ and contemporary society does very little to cultivate it. For example, IQ provides you with accurate information for a heated debate on Facebook while EQ guides your exchange from a place of empathy and allows you to walk away from exchanges that may cause more emotional harm than good to either party. 34. Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect The Dunning–Kruger effect is the cognitive bias where people overestimate their ability or believe that they are smarter than they are. 35. Does Love Exist? (Slogging Insights) Does love exist or is Nicolas Sparks full of it? Is it something beyond science and human understanding? Today, we dive into that very question. 36. A Quantum Bridge Between Subjective And Objective Realities The objective reality of science consists of subjective quantum realities. What if it is true for all life experiences? 37. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 38. AI and The Consciousness Gap AI means a lot of things to a lot of people. Usually what it means is not very well thought out. It is felt, it is intuited. It is either adored, worshipped or deemed blasphemous, profane, to be feared. 39. Working in a Startup Is More Rewarding Than a Career in Big-Tech: Karim Fanous Noonies interview with Karim Fanous, and I’m the VP of Engineering at strongDM. 40. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 41. 4 Tips on How to Incorporate Deep Work in Your Daily Routine In a world, the ability to perform deep work is the most valuable skill in the 21st century, and here’s how you can apply it in your day-to-day routine. 42. What is Casper's Incentivization Philosophy? - The Triangle of Harm Casper's philosophy is this: for all four categories of attack, we want to put an upper bound on the ratio between the amount of harm suffered by the victims. 43. AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Here's Why We may well be just very complex machines following our genetic software. On which grounds do we deny a soul to AIs, then? 44. Essays in Experimental Logic by John Dewey - Table of Links Essays in Experimental Logic, by John Dewey is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 45. A Philosophy of "Learning By Doing" Let's change the youth's perception of learning by doing. 46. What Would Jesus Think of Bitcoin? Many are surprised to learn that the Bible makes so many references to the topic of money. To be specific, the Good Book contains about 500 verses on prayer, fewer than 500 on faith, but more than 2,300 on money! 47. Zen of Stochastic Gradient Descent Principle 48. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 49. About Life, Fulfillment, and Humanity Thoughts on life and the human condition. 50. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 20 - The Cemetery of the Château d’If The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 20: The Cemetery of the Château d’If by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 51. Nature's Naked Mystery Nature plays a random quantum dance in front of all of us and then hides it using enormous repetition. A simple experiment with light can reveal the dance. 52. Cryptocurrencies and Loki's Part in the Current Global Financial System It has been God backing the global financial system, if US Dollars can be trusted. The medieval sentiment ‘In God We Trust’ snuck into the original 1776 design of the Great Seal of the United States and was raised to adorn the currency during the height of the United States economic power in 1956. 53. Learn to Think: a (very real) fictional Interview with Mr Freeman Mr Freeman is a controversial icon with an army of followers. In his first full-length English interview, we talk crypto, society, and MFcoin's merge with FreeT 54. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter II: OF SIMPLE IDEAS. by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 55. Exploring Shikamaru's Stoicism The concept of the "will of fire," as taught by Shikamaru's sensei Asuma, contains a lot of Stoic ideals. 56. The Ovarian Lottery: A Thought Experiment Ovarian Lottery, a thought experiment popularized by Warren Buffet stresses the importance of luck and the influence of when/where we are born in this world 57. Follow the Leverage Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world. 58. Interviewing The Wild: John McAfee Talks With John McAfee, it’s hard to tell where the myth ends and reality begins. Nearly everyone recognizes the antivirus McAfee program rooted on many PCs that brought him his first fortune in the 90s; the subsequent details of McAfee’s life grow hazy, frenzied, unhinged. 59. When Buddhism's Nonattachment Overlaps Stoicism's Dichotomy of Control Practising nonattachment is not giving up on aspirations or desires but realizing that it would be wise to drop the attachment to our thoughts on the outcome. 60. Is Digital Minimalism Working For You or Against You? Digital Minimalism is a philosophy that helps you question what digital communication tools and behaviors add the most value to your life. It encourages you to live intentionally and aggressively, eschewing low-value digital “noise” in an effort to live a more balanced life. This is often achieved by reverting to older methods and technologies that are perceived as less addictive, intrusive, or upsetting. 61. Do You or the Mewling Doppelganger Know What the Ship Emoji Means? It's also no secret that techies can periodically get hella philosophical. 62. 20 Nuggets of Wisdom to Guide You Through the Crypto Noise Equip yourself with a mental framework to rise above & shine brighter than ever before! 63. Building and Maintaining Healthy Relationships is Not an Exact Science Having high standards in love is basically a form of self care and self respect 64. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 65. The Three Types of Science Science may be divided into three sorts. All that can fall within the compass of human understanding, 66. The Simple Life of Humans The Pursuit of Simplicity Only Serves to Manufacture Our Consent, Not Our Understanding. 67. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II by John Locke - Table of Links An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book is here. 68. Variance is More Than Just A Statistician's Buzzword Explaining real world applications and the philosophy of statistical variance through finance, investing, and gambling. 69. Why You Should Not Worry About the Rise Of AI the developer philosopher 70. Does God Exist? An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter X, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 71. A True Story About How Stoicism Saved a Prisoner of War: 7 Tips for Your Own Life Stockdale had no reason to think that the day’s mission was to be anything unique. 72. War Is Not Only Unavoidable But Is Necessary For The Natural Progression Of Life No fancy intros in this one. This is an expression (not opinion) article in order to calibrate some of my thought processes in real-time. 73. "True Pain is the Inability to Breathe" - Muhammad Bilal, CEO of BreatheIO I find that work and personal life are just categoricals, that only come to play with respect to space, not even time. 74. "Once you know the rules, you are free to break them" Rules were not meant to be broken, but there's always a reason to walk on the wild side. Make sure you know how to decide when it is appropriate to do so. 75. Re: George Hotz, Simulation Theory, Stephen Wolfram, "God and Dice" When asked about the universe, its origin, and life in general, what comes to mind? The answer has fathomed scientist, theologians, philosophers and man for decades. I can go from the philosophical standpoint of being like, I am a Copt, here is what I believe. You and me, could go back and forth discussing what is truth, and all that. However, this isn't the point of this post. I want to look at the question of, "a universal theorem of everything". The whole universe and how it is tied in general is that of a physics standpoint. We are at the dawn of age of exploration really, and still mankind has a question on what unifies nature itself. 76. What Holds Back Innovation? Many innovations need time to catch on because of our resistance and scepticism to a novel way to accomplish things. 77. Lessons on Thinking: Learn from James Clear, Scott Young, Shane Parrish and More The idea of understanding and practicing how to best live our lives has ignited the greatest minds for centuries. 78. How to See the Unseen and Do the Undoable. Part 1: Thinking Outside the Box What if I told you that there is a whole other unseen world? That beyond your walls of rational thought, there is another world out there. 79. 'If We Don’t Systematically Re/Up-Skill, We're Condemned to Become Irrelevant': Roxana Murariu It is remarkable how Alvin Toffler predicted in the 1970s this trend of reinventing ourselves periodically through learning, unlearning, and relearning: Roxana. 80. What's the Difference Between 51% Democracy and 100% Democracy? Balaji goes over the differences between 51% democracy and 100% democracy. 81. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter VIII: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 82. The Curse of Success Failure may be the most important part of the human experience. So why not run towards it? 83. Healing From Verbal Abuse An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 84. Words Hurt An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter X: OF THE ABUSE OF WORDS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 85. The Intricacies Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 86. Understanding Judgement An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIV: OF JUDGMENT I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 87. Explaining Abstract Terms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 88. Decrypt the NFT Market: Connection Drives Economic Demand - A Meta-Analysis and Reflection The hunger for connection is one of the psychically chthonic forces that can drive demand for NFTs. 89. Quantum Contingencies in Cryptography: A Short Primer Are we at the cradle of a quantum age? 90. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter III: OF SIMPLE IDEAS OF SENSE by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 91. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II In Review An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book IV, Chapter I: OF KNOWLEDGE IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 92. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 93. The Character of Ideas Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter VII: The Logical Character of Ideas by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 94. Particles and Grammar An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Volume II: Book III, Chapter VII: OF PARTICLES. 95. Why Are We Training AI like Dogs Instead of Humans? The fundamental problem of the modern AI is that it tries to create a sophisticated trained dog. This approach is a dead end and needs to be drastically changed 96. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 97. Fullmetal Alchemist and The Philosophy of Debugging Finally got through all the content around the much-hyped Fullmetal Alchemist in 2020, and I was not disappointed; quite the opposite. It evokes philosophical questions on the things we do and how we do them. So naturally, with software engineering for me. 98. It's Good That AI Is Better Than Us Is creating artificial intelligence that is better and wiser than we are truly such a bad thing? Perhaps whatever we create will be kinder and wiser than us. 99. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXXI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 100. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI: IDEA OF NUMBER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. Of The First and Last Things: Part 2 A BOOK FOR FREE SPIRITS 102. Subjectivism and Organizations: Part 2 It has been demonstrated throughout our history that an organized group of people can be more than the sum of its parts and can achieve more than a single human 103. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 22 - The Smugglers The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 22: The Smugglers by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 104. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter X. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter X: OF RETENTION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 105. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 23 - The Island of Monte Cristo The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 23: The Island of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 106. Why Probability Is Important An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XV: OF PROBABILITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 107. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 108. Making Use Of Propositions An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 109. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI: OF CAUSE AND EFFECT, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 110. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII: OF MIXED MODES, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 111. The Control of Ideas by Facts Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter VIII: The Control of Ideas by Facts by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 112. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III: OF GENERAL TERMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 113. Improving Our Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 114. What Truth Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter V: OF TRUTH IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 115. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: ESSAY CONCERNING HUMAN UNDERSTANDING An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 116. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V: , by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 117. The Book of Five Rings, Miso Robotics, and Men in Tights 11/10/2019 118. Giving Assent An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 119. The Nature Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 120. Data and Meanings Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter IV: Data and Meanings by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 121. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 122. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 25 - The Unknown The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 25: The Unknown by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 123. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter IV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter IV by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 124. Truth And Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 125. Faith and Reason An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 126. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV: OF RELATION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 127. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 21 - The Island of Tiboulen The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 21: The Island of Tiboulen by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 128. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI: OF PERCEPTION by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 129. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII: OF OTHER RELATIONS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 130. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX\n, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 131. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: THE EPISTLE TO THE READER An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, THE EPISTLE TO THE READER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 132. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding,.Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 133. Understanding Reality An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 134. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 135. How To Use Words An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 136. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 137. The Theory Of Continuity The theory of continuity very important and elegant mathematical subject, but not, strictly speaking, a part of philosophy. 138. Maxims And Axioms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VII: OF MAXIMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 139. A Guide to Improving Your Focus How The One Thing Philosophy can help you to concentrate on the right things, improve your focus and really get things done at the end of the day. 140. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 141. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I by John Locke - Table of Links An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. 142. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 143. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book I, Chapter III, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 144. Thinking And Subject Matter Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter II: THE RELATIONSHIP OF THOUGHT AND ITS SUBJECT-MATTER by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 145. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII: OF INFINITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 146. Logical Thought Essays in Experimental Logic ,Chapter VI: Some Stages of Logical Thought by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 147. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 148. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 19 - The Third Attack The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 19: The Third Attack by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 149. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Volume I: Book II, Chapter I: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 150. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book I, Chapter I by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 151. The World Of Physics and the World Of Sense Men of science, for the most part, are willing to condemn immediate data as “merely subjective,” 152. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 24 - The Secret Cave The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 24: The Secret Cave. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 153. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 154. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 155. Logic as the Essence of Philosophy Logic, in the Middle Ages, to the present day in teaching, meant no more than a scholastic collection of technical terms and rules of syllogistic inference 156. The Objects of Thought Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter V: The Objects of Thought by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 157. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter XIV: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 158. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Vol 1 Book I, Chapter II. NO INNATE PRACTICAL PRINCIPLES by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 159. The Positive Theory of Infinity: A Triumph of the Scientific Method in Philosophy The positive theory of infinity, and the general theory of number to which it has given rise, are among the triumphs of scientific method in philosophy. 160. What Reasoning Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVII: OF REASON, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 161. Since Thales Said All is Water, Philosophers Have Never Been The same Philosophy, from the earliest times, has made greater claims, and achieved fewer results, than any other branch of learning. 162. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 163. History and The Problem of Infinity When we enumerated the points with which reality has been questioned, one of those mentioned was the supposed impossibility of infinity and continuity. 164. The Notion of Cause and the Problem of Free-Will In the present lecture, I wish to apply the analytic method to the notion of “cause,” and to illustrate the discussion by applying it to the problem of free wil 165. Understanding Essays About Logic The key to understanding the doctrine of the essays which are herewith reprinted lies in the passages regarding the temporal development of experience. 166. Of The First and Last Things: Part 4 Human, All Too Human, A Book for Free Spirits by Friedrich Nietzsche is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post Series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. History of the Moral Feelings 167. Stimulating Thinking Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter III: The Antecedents and Stimulus of Thinking by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 168. Of The First and Last Things: Part 1 Human, All Too Human - Nietzsche Part 1: 16 - 22 169. Of The First and Last Things: Part 3 Human, All Too Human, A Book for Free Spirits by Friedrich Nietzsche is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post Series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. The Religious Life 170. Philosophers May Be Approached by Many Roads Philosophy may be approached by many roads, but one of the oldest and most traveled is the road leading past doubt as to the reality of the world of sense 171. SYMPOSIUM Keep in mind what this is, and tell me what I want to know—whether Love desires that of which love is. 172. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI: OF POWER, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.