88 Stories To Learn About Music

Let's learn about via these 88 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Music /Learn Repo Music: the greatest thing humanity has ever created 1. How 22 Year-Old Emery Kelly, An Indie Artist Found Success with NFTs, Talent, and Social Media Story about how the 23-year-old artist caught the eye of millions of people on Twitter and Instagram, and the admiration of fans worldwide 2. DeepComposer By Amazon: First Neural Network Music Synthesizer Amazon introduced the DeepComposer music synthesizer and the eponymous cloud-based music creation service based on generative adversarial neural networks. Using them, the user can set the main melody on the synthesizer and get a full song, in which the original part is supplemented with drums, guitar and other instruments. 3. How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry NFTs are taking the music industry to levels beyond what anyone a decade ago could not fathom. 4. How NFTs Can Turn Musicians Into Entrepreneurs and Fans Into Investors Security NFTs combine the ownership and transparency of NFTs with an innovative investing framework turning musicians into entrepreneurs and fans into investors 5. Decentraland Tech Rave Meets NFT Art Drop by Bjarne Melgaard Bjarne Melgaard takes the NFT world by the balls with an Industrial Tech Sandbox Rave and NFT Drop. 6. How does your code sound? As a developer, I love listening to music while coding. The orchestral music allows me to focus more on what I do. And one day I noticed my fingers dance on the keyboard by the music rhythm. Like playing the piano. Every word or symbol in the code was written with harmony. And then I thought... how it could sound... The code I write every day? 7. 6 Ways Spotify Devalues Music All Is Not Well In Music-Land 8. Streaming Revenue Growth Slowed by 19.1% Year-Over-Year in 2019 What Do the Music Industry and Netflix Have in Common? The Slowing Streaming Growth 9. Who Showed Up to Dogepalooza and Who Cares? (Much Surprise) What happened at the first-ever Dogecoin-themed charity music festival Dogepalooza? Hear it from the perspective of one of the performers there, Rito Rhymes. 10. Who Said NFT Sales Are Declining? - Affyn NFT Collection Sells Out in Two Minutes Singapore-based startup Affyn sold the entire collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within 100 seconds. 11. How I Built an Online Radio with Soundcloud and NextJS 12. Doordarshan (DD) & its Impact on India's Collective Consciousness of 90s With the lockdown in place here in India, to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, most of us have been home bound trying to get work done and also spend some quality time with our families. In addition to this, I m sure most of them are taking this as an opportunity to pickup new skills through various online courses. My only request to my readers is to stay home to stay safe, be focused on what you do and the task at hand and not get stressed about the fact that you are not able to get out. 13. Music for Work Photo by Gorodenkoff at dissolve 14. Five Crypto Music Startups To Keep an Eye On Let’s have a look at some crypto music startups who are trying to disrupt the music business in one way or other. There were dozens of crypto music startups popped out in icomania of 2017. But many didn’t deliver or turned out to be outright scams and exit scammed the investors. I am listing only few startups which i know are in operational state and looks genuine. Still I can’t gurantee if these projects will deliver as promised so please do your due deligence if you think of investing in them. So let’s start with some crypto startups that maybe could have a chance to compete or replace Spotify or Youtube or Napster. 15. The Modern Creative Problem - Does Too Much Choice Kill Your Creativity? The Modern Creative Problem — Does Too Much Choice Kill Your Creativity? 16. What is Spotify And How Does It Work? Are you a person who likes to play different music based on various events or simply your mood? If yes, then Spotify is there to bring the best soundtracks in your life. 17. The Best Video Game Music of 2022 A great soundtrack is not only memorable but also enhances the experience of playing. Here are some of the 2022 games with the best music. 18. I Built This Immersive Audio Visualiser I have always been a huge music nerd. Add to that list also being a coding nerd. I recently learned Processing and saw the potential it had to create immersive experiences, especially for designers and artists like me. 19. Building a Media Streaming Server Using Go And HLS Protocol In this tutorial, I'm going to walk you through building a streaming API using Golang. Don't worry, its surprisingly easy to build a robust streaming server, especially if we utilize one of the more modern protocols: HLS. 20. How Snoop Dogg Masters the Metaverse Read this post for insight into how music mogul Snoop Dogg is mastering the metaverse with a vertically integrated music business. 21. YellowHeart NFT Ticketing and Music Marketplace Aims to Revolutionize the Music Industry YellowHeart uses the blockchain's potential to bulldoze the conventions of selling tickets and art. 22. Hackers and Musicians I was lucky enough to be born into a musical upbringing. My dad had played the guitar for 30+ years when I was born, and continued to play with his friends well into my adolescence. He would noodle endlessly, on the same Fender Jazzmaster and Roland amp for years. Although this tapered off, it left me with a hunger for more. What was this musical magic, and how could I wield it? 23. My App Lets You Sort your Music by Mood [with some help from Spotify's Web API] I just finished working on moooodify, a website which lets you sort your favourite Spotify music by different moods, and then save them as playlists. 24. 10 Tech Gadgets All Music Lovers Should Have In this age of fast-paced technological advances, music is perhaps more than just the food for the soul. Thanks to many high-tech gadgets available today, listening to music is an extremely amazing experience. But how do you choose perfect devices for your musical needs in a market that has tons of options? Here are 10 must-have gadgets for music lovers. 25. Why Does Music Have such an Emotional Effect on Humans? This Slack discussion by Richard, Austin, Arthur and Anna Bleker, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 26. From Playing Music in the Street, to Creating Two Companies: Spanish Academy and a Marketing Company My story begins when I was 16. I've always considered myself an ambitious person, always wanting to do things differently and be financially self-sufficient. At that time, I lived with my parents. I was still studying and the weekly money that my parents gave me was not enough to cover my weekend expenses. 27. From Fortnite to Fashion: How Travis Scott Creates Cultural Relevance When hip-hip artist Travis Scott appeared on Fortnite for a 10-minute virtual concert in April, he created one of the culturally defining moments of 2020. At a time when a global pandemic has put a halt to the concert industry, Scott managed to attract an audience of millions without even technically showing up for a live show. 28. How to Use Machine Learning to Color Your Lighting Based on Music Mood How to use machine learning to color your room lighting, based on the emotions behind the music you are listening (Python code available here) 29. Creating a Spotify Like Music Streaming App, Service or Website That Actually Boost Your Revenue Build your own music streaming app/website like Spotify with complete headway technologies, features, and monetization models to maximize your revenue. 30. When Burning Man Gets Boring, Silicon Valley Should Worry Burning Man 2002. Photo: Phil Gyford 31. Why Streaming Has Not Conquered the World Read this post to understand how the trials of Netflix and Spotify have underlined a reality about the fragility of the streaming industry. 32. This AI Can Separate Speech, Music and Sound Effects from Movie Soundtracks Have you ever tuned in to a video or a TV show and the actors were completely inaudible, or the music was way too loud? Well, this problem, also called the cocktail party problem, may never happen again. Mitsubishi and Indiana University just published a new model as well as a new dataset tackling this task of identifying the right soundtrack. For example, if we take the same audio clip we just ran with the music way too loud, you can simply turn up or down the audio track you want to give more importance to the speech than the music. 33. How I Created a Digital Guitar and Turned It Into a Business This is a story about building a digital musical instrument from scratch that has gone too far. 34. Learning AI If You Suck at Math - Part Eight - The Musician in the Machine "AI isn't just creating new kinds of art; it's creating new kinds of artists.” - Douglas Eck, Magenta Project 35. From Labels to NFT: How to Go Viral in a Tokenized Space Web 3.0 is gaining traction. Here's how decentralized technology will fundamentally alter the music industry's landscape in the near future. 36. How NFT Projects are Revolutionizing the Music Industry A brief look into the implementation of NFTs in the music industry. 37. How Shazam Works in a Nutshell Understanding how the Shazam software and algorithm works by looking at spectrometers, audio libraries and more to uncover what makes the app recognise music. 38. Thrilled to be Recognized as the 2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AI Continuous self-improvement is the way! 39. Musescore 3: Faster, Easier to Use, Yet Powerful and More Customisable Musescore has just announced the latest version of Musescore 3, which includes work by Martin Keary (aka: Tantacrul), who joined the team as the Head of Design in November. He has been collaborating with the community and internal team on a design plan to make Musescore faster and more intuitive. This release is the first step towards that goal. 40. LiveOne Partners with Polygon to Bring Suite of NFT and Token Offerings from Social Media Stars LiveOne will introduce its membership token in collaboration with Polygon and Cere Network to leverage its music community with community engagement token. 41. Music and tech: the perfect mixture for business purposes The role of music for business and user experience as well as ways to make the best of it, discussed by me, Alex Kochetkov, founder and CEO of Mubert, the first generative music streaming service. 42. MuseScore Removes Upload Restrictions on Scores MuseScore is a popular digital sheet music brand known for two big products. The first is an open source desktop app that allows users to create high quality scores. The second is MuseScore.com, which contains the largest collection of sheet music on the internet. Today there are more than 1,000,000 scores uploaded by users, with 1,000 new scores uploaded daily. 43. On the Music and Movie Industries Entering the Metaverse The metaverse represents an entirely new medium of storytelling in movies and musical experience. Who will be the first to push the boundaries of immersion? 44. How to Build a Music Recognition Chatbot on WhatsApp Using Node.js Application example using Node.js where a simple chatbot will be implemented on the WhatsApp for music recognition. 45. How we built an A.I Radio Presenter "Radio, we still love you." 46. 5 Famous Examples of Music in The Metaverse Music in the metaverse stems from video games. In fact, video games will be the entry point to the metaverse for most people. 47. Chess And Music: Not An Obvious Connection The Chess Game relationship with music. Learn chess online with music. Chess For Kids. Online Chess Coaching 48. AMA With Musician Turned Growth Marketer, Gaetano DiNardi AMA with musician turned digital strategist Gaetano DiNaridi 49. David Bowie Was King Of The Metaverse Why David Bowie's predictions of the internet were far more reaching than he realized. 50. ⚖️ Owning and Minting Music NFTs: Legal Issues to be Considered The legal context of minting, purchasing, and owning music NFTs. 51. Web3 and Metaverse are Overcomplicating the Music Industry Web3 is overcomplicating solutions in the entertainment industry by trying to shoehorn crypto and NFTs into everything and I don’t think it’s necessary. 52. The Benefits of NFTs and Web3 for Musicians For decades, artists and musicians have gotten the short end of the stick, struggling against outdated gatekeeping models and unfair compensation. 53. The Importance of Music in Video Games Think back to the year of 1986. You are an excited child sprinting through the arcade so you can be the first to get to the amazing new game, ”Outrun”. What was it that was so special about this game? The cars? The quirky characters? The endless crashing into things? Probably. But I recently played it for the first time, and the one thing that stood out to me was the music. 54. 5 Signs You Won't Explode as a Musician and How to Turn it Around - with Eddie Pinero Eddie Pinero, among other things, is an international speaker, YouTuber and founder of Your World Within. Eddie is considered one of the leading voices in the f 55. When AI Algorithms Recommend Other Algorithms What do AI algorithms know of each other? And how ethical is it for them to recommend each other? Including a Hilarious RAP courtesy of ChatGPT 56. How I Created A Digital Guitar And Turned It Into a Business-Part 2 This is a story about building a digital musical instrument from scratch that has gone too far, developing it far beyond what it was originally intended to be. 57. Spotify's Backdoor: How Podcasts Could be the Platform's Downfall The podcast market has been more consumed than ever, and the unpreparedness of music platforms, may lead to piracy within them 58. Distant Deep Teaching Abstract 59. Find Your Inner Musician with Google’s New Differentiable Digital Signal Processing (DDSP) Do you always hum while working or just out of boredom? 60. Music NFT Buyer’s Guide: Looking Into Types, Values, and Goals This story will help you plan your music NFT purchase by going over the types of music NFTs, the goals of music NFTs, and how to determine the value. 61. Generative AI Helps Artists Expand the Boundaries of Their Imagination Artists in fields ranging from writing and painting to music and interior design are using new AI tools to redefine the whole notion of creativity 62. The Rising Tempo: An Intro to Music NFTs Find out about the rise of music NFTs, why musicians are minting Music NFTs, and how the music industry could be transformed with platforms like HEN Radio. 63. Why the Apple/NFL Super Bowl Deal Matters to New Hollywood and Sports Viewing Read this post to understand why Apple Music became the NFL's official partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and why the deal matters to sports streaming. 64. It is Not a Crime Not to Love Literature How to Live on 24 Hours a Day, by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Chapter IX: Interest in the Arts 65. Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza Partner to Stage a Mind-Blowing Metaverse DJ Event DJ's Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk, and Luciano on stage at Decentral Games’ SuperClub, the world’s first immersive 3D metaverse experience on the blockchain 66. How I Created Music Without Using Any Musical Instrument Let’s review the possibilities of this Virtual Guitar Experiment with Manus VR Prime One Haptic gloves. 67. 5 Best Beat Making Apps There are many programs and services that make life easier for the musician. 68. Music-Specific NFTs Have Massive Adoption Rates So Far The year was 2000, and most people were worried about computer Y2K deficiencies disrupting their business, meanwhile on the radio, "NSync" was blaring worldwide. NSync's album, "No Strings Attached" sold 2.4 million copies in it's first week of release and almost 10 milion units by the end of the year. It's also the year compact discs (CDs) were starting to get phased out for Napster-styled streaming downloads. 69. Headphones: The Secret to Intimacy In this slogging thread, our community discusses their thoughts on the connection between headphones and intimacy and possible uses for this strategy. 70. The Best Podcasts and Soundtracks to Listen to During Your Workday The HackerNoon staff and community talk about their favorite tech podcasts, playlists, and even video game soundtracks that get them through the day 71. What Is The Straight-ahead Triangle And How It Can Be Used In Web Design “Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop, 72. Can Music Improve Your Productivity While Working at Home If you're looking for ways to get more done and stay productive at home, music can help you achieve this goal. 73. The $1 Billion BTC Whale, A $243K Deepfake, Premature Optimizations, and Yeezy's Yandhi Leak $1 Billion Bitcoin 74. Price Discovery and Rights Attribution in the Music Industry: Solving Market Inefficiencies Rights in the music industry is currently messy and difficult to set correct prices for. Using the blockchain to deal with it may solve price discovery in it. 75. How AI Is Going to Change the Music Industry Dr. Jim Fan goes over how AI will change the music industry. 76. Clay Hawkins on Blockchain And the Music Industry I personally believe blockchain can really disrupt the music industry, but it hasn't done that yet. I thought I would show you to an interesting conversation . 77. How Tech Helped This Entrepreneur Reshape The Music Industry What a year 2020 has been! We have endured a deadly pandemic, a failing global market, and a series of civil unrests unlike any we’ve ever seen before. And as we draw closer to the end of the year, a lot of individuals have adapted to the new normal. 78. Luive Introduction: Where Music Meets Direct Monetization Whether music is your greatest passion project, full-time career, or favorite hobby, you can now get paid for social media posts about it and support other artists at the same time. It’s all happening right now on LUIVE, the premium social networking and content monetization platform for creators and communities. 79. Why the Gap Needs Kanye West Can Kanye West help the Gap dig itself out of deep hole? 80. Music & Tech: The Beginner's Guide to Selling More Merch Selling artist merch can help increase your revenue and help you build a successful career in the music industry. Here's how. 81. Bolstering Trends in the Music Industry Due to Bluetooth Speakers What does a group of university students and a fun picnic on the terrace have in common? Bluetooth speakers. I’m pretty sure you never saw this coming, but Bluetooth speakers have gained such a humongous amount of popularity in the past half a decade that even the technology giants, and business invicti never saw this coming. In a social situation when youngsters have a tendency for falling into the booby-trap of a huge inferiority and superiority complex, and at a time and place where people are scanned on the basis of their choices in music, cinema, books, clothes. This superiority complex has almost given a huge profit margin when it comes to the music industry. 82. The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time We chatted about the best movie and video game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites. 83. How Copyright Strikes Helped Boost my Freelance Music Career By researching an analysis on why I got a lot of orders, I figured out an issue with the music industry. It’s called “Copyright”. 84. How AI Helps DJs, Artists Work with Sound (Beyond Spotify Algos) Machines now possess basic human skills: speak, write, see. Logically, the next evolving step is the process of creation. 85. The Enslavement of an Icon - Who Will Free Britney Spears Britney Spears' rise to fame is a modern fairy story turned Brothers Grim. She is locked in her tower, spinning royalties, forced to use an IUD & perform. 86. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to Host Eurovision in the United States In this slogging thread, our community discusses whether it makes sense for the USA to replicate Eurovision and its impact on Eurovision fans. 87. The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show of All Time This slogging thread discusses our opinion on 2022's Superbowl halftime show, our favorite concert ever, and who we'd like to see on that stage next year. 88. Meet the Writer: David Deal This Slogging thread by David Deal and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Thank you for checking out the 88 most read stories about Music on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo