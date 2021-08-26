15 Best Project Management Tools

Project management systems are supposed to make the life of teams easier and the work process faster and more efficient. With the Coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity to cooperate with team members working from home is also a must-have option in the list of requirements. The standard functionality of the management tools are planning and assigning tasks, setting deadlines, time tracking, etc. Advanced features may include tools for communication, making and sharing reports, etc., with tools for communicating, sharing reports and time tracking.