5 Software Documentation Tools That Make Managing Technical Documentation Easier

We live in the world of innovations, and every newly developed technology intends to make both our life and work easy and comfortable. Many people do their business online, which requires creating a lot of content for a website. Therefore, documentation software tools are the right choice for those who want to have a great helper in creating, publishing, and maintaining technical documentation.
However, the question about which one of the multiple online documentation tools offered on the Internet is the best still remains. Some of them are very advanced and combine a variety of options, while others fall behind. Below, you will find a list of the world's best-rated documentation software tools to choose from.
Software documentation is any written content, images, or video instructions available about the company's computer software. The creation of software documentation is usually aimed at explaining how to use some service. Software documentation might be quite different, as it is created for a specific audience.
The main types of software documentation are:
Keeping all the company's documents and materials in order, as well as providing access to them to all employees, even those who live in another country or continent, is possible thanks to online documentation tools.
We all know that the online working process can be efficient and comfortable only when every item is well-structured. These are online documentation tools that can help you improve your online business and make your work much easier. The reasons for using software documentation tools are obvious. With them, you will get the following benefits:
There are different types of documentation software tools on the market. They differ in their selection of features, pricing, and ways you can implement them. Here are some of the most popular options.
ClickHelp is an advanced browser-based technical documentation software that is successfully used for the creation and hosting of tutorials, user manuals, knowledge bases, and other materials.
Since it has been developed as a SaaS solution, it is quick to set up, and you don’t have to go through the installation process. ClickHelp is one of the most powerful documentation tools out there and is perfect for working on large projects.
It allows you to easily export and import content and also provides excellent performance metrics to help you know exactly how your team is performing. Another advantage it has is a full-text search that makes it possible for readers to find the topics in seconds. You can always access password-protected online help to get all the answers you need. What is also great is that ClickHelp supports Windows, Linux, and Mac OS.
Pros:
Cons:
Document360 is a widely used SaaS platform used to build a knowledge base for internal users and customers. With the help of Document360, it’s possible to create, publish, and edit content in real-time.
The software offers a range of customization features, discussion boards, security tools, product cataloging, version control, and more. With this solution, you get access to extensive categorization features, so it’s easier to maintain a proper structure in your documentation.
Pros:
Cons:
Knowledge Owl has been created as a knowledge management solution for different types of businesses. It is cloud-based software, and its main features include not only knowledge base creation, but also reporting functions, extensive navigation tools, user management, and more.
It is possible to properly organize information with the help of categories and subcategories. Also, you can make finding documents easier with the help of tags. This solution is easy to set up and allows you to customize how your technical documentation will be displayed.
It is another software on the list that deserves your attention. Whether you need to create and manage external or internal knowledge bases, this solution can help you with that. This cloud-based knowledge base tool can be accessed without any configuration and is easy to work with.
This documentation software tool has a range of styling and designing tools that are highly useful for the creation of QAs. It is possible to tag questions, track searches of specific topics, and also see which articles are referenced most often. The knowledge base solution is well-organized and has many customizable features.
Pros:
Cons:
Last but not least, another knowledge base software that has to be mentioned is HelpNDoc. It is a help authoring tool that can be used for generating a range of documentation formats from one source.
HelpNDoc can be used for hosting and creating technical documentation, and its features allow you to properly maintain it and keep it up-to-date.
It is possible to easily create CHM and HTML help files by using this solution. The same applies to PDF manuals, Kindle eBooks, ePub files, and more. HelpNDoc includes a template engine, a project analyzer, a media library, and more.
Pros:
Cons:
At the moment, there are numerous software documentation tools available on the market. It is important to choose the right one based on your needs, how much you are willing to pay, and which features are essential for you. All the software options mentioned in this article, and ClickHelp in particular, have received positive reviews and provide many useful functions. You can choose one based on your preferences and how you plan to use it.
