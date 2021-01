14 Ruby FAQs and Answers

@ Kiran Kiran Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/

Ruby is one of the popular programming languages which was developed by Yukihiro Matsumoto in the mid-1990s. Ruby is a general-purpose language and is easy to learn. So, today we will be talking about the top 14 most asked questions about Ruby.

So, let’s get started.

14 Most Asked Questions About Ruby

1. How to write a switch statement in Ruby?

Answer:

You can use case expression.

<code><span class = "kwd" > case </span><span class = "pln" > x </span><span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "lit" > 1. </span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "lit" > 5 </span> <span class = "str" > "It's between 1 and 5" </span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "lit" > 6 </span> <span class = "str" > "It's 6" </span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "str" > "foo" </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > "bar" </span> <span class = "str" > "It's either foo or bar" </span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "typ" >String</span> <span class = "str" > "You passed a string" </span> <span class = "kwd" > else </span> <span class = "str" > "You gave me #{x} -- I have no idea what to do with that." </span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

Ruby compares the object in the

when

case

===

1..5 === x

x === 1..5

clause with the object in theclause using theoperator. For example,, and not

This allows for sophisticated

when

clauses as seen above. Ranges, classes, and all sorts of things can be tested for rather than just equality.

Unlike

switch

case

when

break

when

when "foo", "bar"

statements in many other languages, Ruby’sdoes not have fall-through , so there is no need to end eachwith a. You can also specify multiple matches in a singleclause like

Alternative Answer:

case...when

===

behaves a bit unexpectedly when handling classes. This is due to the fact that it uses theoperator.

That operator works as expected with literals, but not with classes:

<code> < span class = "lit" > 1 </ span > <span class = "pun" >=== </ span > <span class = "lit" > 1 < /span> <span class="com"># => true</ span> < span class = "typ" > Fixnum </ span > <span class = "pun" >=== </ span > <span class = "typ" >Fixnum< /span> <span class="com"># => false</ span> </ code >

This means that if you want to do a

case ... when

<code><span class = "pln" >obj </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > 'hell o'</span> <span class = "kwd" > case </span><span class = "pln" > obj</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "kwd" > class </span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "typ" > String </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is a string'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "typ" > Fixnum </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is a number'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" > else </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is not a string or number'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

over an object’s class, this will not work:

Will print “It is not a string or number”.

Fortunately, this is easily solved. The

===

true

<code> < span class = "typ" > Fixnum </ span > <span class = "pun" >=== </ span > <span class = "lit" > 1 < /span> <span class="com"># => true</ span> </ code >

operator has been defined so that it returnsif you use it with a class and supply an instance of that class as the second operand:

In short, the code above can be fixed by removing the

.class

<code><span class = "pln" >obj </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > 'hell o'</span> <span class = "kwd" > case </span><span class = "pln" > obj </span><span class = "com" ># was case obj. class </span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "typ" > String </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is a string'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" >when</span> <span class = "typ" > Fixnum </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is a number'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" > else </span><span class = "pln" > print</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > 'It is not a string or number'</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

2. How to check if a value exists in an array in Ruby?

Answer:

You can use include? :

<code><span class = "pun" >>></span> <span class = "pun" >[</span><span class = "str" > 'Cat' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Dog' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Bird' </span><span class = "pun" >].</span><span class = "pln" >include</span><span class = "pun" >?</span> <span class = "str" > 'Dog' </span> <span class = "pun" >=></span> <span class = "kwd" > true </span></code>

Alternative Answer:

There is an in? method in

ActiveSupport

require 'active_support'

<code><span class = "str" > 'Unicorn' </span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "kwd" > in </span><span class = "pun" >?([</span><span class = "str" > 'Cat' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Dog' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Bird' </span><span class = "pun" >])</span> <span class = "com" > # => false</span></code>

(part of Rails) since v3.1. So within Rails, or if you, you can write:

On the other hand, there is no

in

#in

operator or? method in Ruby itself, even though it has been proposed before, in particular by Yusuke Endoh a top-notch member of ruby-core.

On the other hand, the reverse method include? exists, for all

Enumerable

Array

Hash

Set

Range

<code><span class = "pun" >[</span><span class = "str" > 'Cat' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Dog' </span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "str" > 'Bird' </span><span class = "pun" >].</span><span class = "pln" >include</span><span class = "pun" >?(</span><span class = "str" > 'Unicorn' </span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "com" > # => false</span></code>

s including

Note that if you have many values in your array, they will all be checked one after the other (i.e.

O(n)

O(1)

<code><span class = "pln" >require </span><span class = "str" > 'set' </span><span class = "pln" > ALLOWED_METHODS </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "typ" >Set</span><span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >to_s</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >to_i</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >upcase</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >downcase </span><span class = "com" > # etc</span> <span class = "pun" >]</span> <span class = "kwd" >def</span><span class = "pln" > foo</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "pln" >what</span><span class = "pun" >)</span><span class = "pln" > raise </span><span class = "str" > "Not allowed" </span> <span class = "kwd" >unless</span><span class = "pln" > ALLOWED_METHODS</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >include</span><span class = "pun" >?(</span><span class = "pln" >what</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >to_sym</span><span class = "pun" >)</span><span class = "pln" > bar</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >send</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "pln" >what</span><span class = "pun" >)</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

), while that lookup for a hash will be constant time (i.e). So if your array is constant, for example, it is a good idea to use a Set instead. E.g:

A quick test reveals that calling

include?

Set

Array

on a 10 elementis about 3.5x faster than calling it on the equivalent(if the element is not found).

But, be wary when using

include?

Range

3. How to convert a string to a lower or upper case in Ruby?

on a, there are subtleties, so refer to the doc and compare with cover?

Answer:

Ruby has a few methods for changing the case of strings. To convert to lowercase, use

downcase

<code> < span class = "str" > "hello James!" </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > downcase </ span > < span class = "com" > #=> "hello james!" </ span > </ code >

Similarly,

upcase

capitalize

<code> < span class = "str" > "hello James!" </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > upcase </ span > < span class = "com" > #=> "HELLO JAMES!" </ span > <span class = "str" > "hello James!" < /span><span class="pun">.</ span> < span class = "pln" > capitalize </ span > < span class = "com" > #=> "Hello james!" </ span > <span class = "str" > "hello James!" < /span><span class="pun">.</ span> < span class = "pln" > titleize </ span > < span class = "com" > #=> "Hello James!" </ span > </ code >

capitalizes every letter andcapitalizes the first letter of the string but lowercases the rest:

If you want to modify a string in place, you can add an exclamation point to any of those methods:

<code><span class = "pln" > string </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > "hello James!" </span><span class = "pln" > string </span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >downcase</span><span class = "pun" >!</span><span class = "pln" > string </span><span class = "com" > #=> "hello james!"</span></code>

Alternative Answer:

You can find out all the methods available on a String by opening irb and running:

<code> < span class = "str" > "MyString" </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > methods </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > sort </ span > </ code >

And for a list of the methods available for strings in particular:

<code> < span class = "str" > "MyString" </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > own_methods </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > sort </ span > </ code >

4. How to pass command-line arguments to a rake task?

Answer:

Options and dependencies need to be inside arrays:

<code><span class = "pln" >namespace </span><span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >thing </span><span class = "kwd" >do</span><span class = "pln" > desc </span><span class = "str" > "it does a thing" </span><span class = "pln" > task </span><span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >work</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >option</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >foo</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >bar</span><span class = "pun" >]</span> <span class = "kwd" >do</span> <span class = "pun" >|</span><span class = "pln" >task</span><span class = "pun" >,</span><span class = "pln" > args</span><span class = "pun" >|</span><span class = "pln" > puts </span><span class = "str" > "work" </span><span class = "pun" >,</span><span class = "pln" > args </span><span class = "kwd" >end</span><span class = "pln" > task </span><span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >another</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >option</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >foo</span><span class = "pun" >,</span> <span class = "pun" >:</span><span class = "pln" >bar</span><span class = "pun" >]</span> <span class = "kwd" >do</span> <span class = "pun" >|</span><span class = "pln" >task</span><span class = "pun" >,</span><span class = "pln" > args</span><span class = "pun" >|</span><span class = "pln" > puts </span><span class = "str" > "another #{args}" </span> <span class = "typ" > Rake </span><span class = "pun" >::</span><span class = "typ" > Task </span><span class = "pun" >[</span><span class = "str" > "thing:work" </span><span class = "pun" >].</span><span class = "pln" >invoke</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "pln" >args</span><span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >option</span><span class = "pun" >],</span><span class = "pln" > args</span><span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >foo</span><span class = "pun" >],</span><span class = "pln" > args</span><span class = "pun" >[:</span><span class = "pln" >bar</span><span class = "pun" >])</span> <span class = "com" ># or splat the args</span> <span class = "com" ># Rake :: Task [ "thing:work" ].invoke(*args)</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

Then

<code> < span class = "pln" > rake thing </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > work </ span > < span class = "pun" > [ </ span > < span class = "lit" > 1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "lit" > 2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "lit" > 3 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > <span class = "pun" >=> </ span > < span class = "pln" > work </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >{: </ span > < span class = "pln" > option </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "1" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "2" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > bar </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "3" </ span > < span class = "pun" > } </ span > < span class = "pln" > rake thing </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > another </ span > < span class = "pun" > [ </ span > < span class = "lit" > 1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "lit" > 2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "lit" > 3 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > <span class = "pun" >=> </ span > < span class = "pln" > another </ span > < span class = "pun" > {: </ span > < span class = "pln" > option </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "1" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "2" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > bar </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "3" </ span > < span class = "pun" > } </ span > <span class = "pun" >=> </ span > < span class = "pln" > work </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >{: </ span > < span class = "pln" > option </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "1" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "2" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > bar </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "str" > "3" </ span > < span class = "pun" > } </ span > </ code >

NOTE: variable

task

is the task object, not very helpful unless you know/care about Rake internals.

Rails Note: If running the task from rails, it is best to preload the environment by adding

=> [:environment]

<code> < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > work </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >[: </ span > < span class = "pln" > option </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > <span class = "pun" >: </ span > < span class = "pln" > bar </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > <span class = "pun" >=> </ span > <span class = "pun" >[: </ span > < span class = "pln" > environment </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > <span class = "kwd" > do < /span> <span class="pun">|</ span> < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pln" > args </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "work" </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pln" > args </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

which is a way to set up dependent tasks.

Alternative Answer:

You can specify formal arguments in rake by adding symbol arguments to the task call. For example:

< code > < span class = "pln" > require </ span > < span class = "str" > 'rake' </ span > < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > my_task </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > [: </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > < span class = "kwd" > do </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > t </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pln" > args </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "Args were: # {args} of class # {args.class} " </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "arg1 was: '# {args[:arg1]} ' of class # {args[:arg1].class} " </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "arg2 was: '# {args[:arg2]} ' of class # {args[:arg2].class} " </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > invoke_my_task </ span > < span class = "kwd" > do </ span > < span class = "typ" > Rake </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > application </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > invoke_task </ span > < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "str" > "my_task[1, 2]" </ span > < span class = "pun" > ) </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "com" > # or if you prefer this syntax... </ span > < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > invoke_my_task_2 </ span > < span class = "kwd" > do </ span > < span class = "typ" > Rake </ span > < span class = "pun" > :: </ span > < span class = "typ" > Task </ span > < span class = "pun" > [: </ span > < span class = "pln" > my_task </ span > < span class = "pun" > ]. </ span > < span class = "pln" > invoke </ span > < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 3 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "lit" > 4 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ) </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "com" > # a task with prerequisites passes its </ span > < span class = "com" > # arguments to it prerequisites </ span > < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > with_prerequisite </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > [: </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > my_task </ span > < span class = "com" > #<- name of prerequisite task </ span > < span class = "com" > # to specify default values, </ span > < span class = "com" > # we take advantage of args being a Rake::TaskArguments object </ span > < span class = "pln" > task </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > with_defaults </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg2 </ span > < span class = "kwd" > do </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > t </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pln" > args </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > args </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > with_defaults </ span > < span class = "pun" > (: </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > default_1 </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > arg2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > default_2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ) </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "Args with defaults were: # {args} " </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

Then, from the command line:

> rake my_task[ 1 , false ] Args were: { :arg1=> ; "1" , :arg2=> ; "false" } of class Rake::TaskArguments arg1 was: '1' of class String arg2 was: 'false' of class String > rake "my_task[1, 2]" Args were: { :arg1=> ; "1" , :arg2=> ; "2" } > rake invoke_my_task Args were: { :arg1=> ; "1" , :arg2=> ; "2" } > rake invoke_my_task_2 Args were: { :arg1=> ; 3 , :arg2=> ; 4 } > rake with_prerequisite[ 5 , 6 ] Args were: { :arg1=> ; "5" , :arg2=> ; "6" } > rake with_defaults Args with defaults were: { :arg1=> ; :default_1 , :arg2=> ; :default_2 } > rake with_defaults[ 'x' , 'y' ] Args with defaults were: { :arg1=> ; "x" , :arg2=> ; "y" }

As demonstrated in the second example, if you want to use spaces, the

quotes around the target name are necessary to keep the shell from

splitting up the arguments at the space.

Looking at the code in rake.rb, it appears that rake does not parse task strings to extract arguments for prerequisites, so you can’t do

task :t1 => "dep[1,2]"

:invoke_my_task

:invoke_my_task_2

. The only way to specify different arguments for a prerequisite would be to invoke it explicitly within the dependent task action, as inand

Note that some shells (like zsh) require you to escape the brackets:

rake my_task\['arg1'\]

5. How to call shell commands from Ruby?

Answer:

First, note that when Ruby calls out to a shell, it typically calls

/bin/sh

/bin/sh

, not Bash. Some Bash syntax is not supported byon all systems.

Here are ways to execute a shell script:

<code><span class =" pln "> cmd </ span >< span class =" pun ">=</ span > < span class =" str ">" echo ' hi '"</ span > < span class =" com "># Sample string that can be used </ span ></ code >

Kernel#` , commonly called backticks – `cmd` This is like many other languages, including Bash, PHP, and Perl. It returns the result (i.e. standard output) of the shell command.



Docs: http://ruby-doc.org/core/Kernel.html#method-i-60

<code><span class =" kwd "> value </ span > < span class =" pun ">=</ span > < span class =" str ">` echo ' hi '`</ span > < span class =" kwd "> value </ span > < span class =" pun ">=</ span > < span class =" str ">`#{cmd}`</span></code>

Built-in syntax, %x( cmd ) Following the x character is a delimiter, which can be any character. If the delimiter is one of the characters ( , [ , { , or < , the literal consists of the characters up to the matching closing delimiter, taking account of nested delimiter pairs. For all other delimiters, the literal comprises the characters up to the next

occurrence of the delimiter character. String interpolation #{ ... } is allowed. It returns the result (i.e. standard output) of the shell command, just like the backticks.



Docs: http://www.ruby-doc.org/docs/ProgrammingRuby/html/language.html

<code><span class =" kwd "> value </ span > < span class =" pun ">=</ span > < span class =" pun ">%</ span >< span class =" pln "> x </ span >< span class =" pun ">(</ span >< span class =" pln "> echo </ span >< span class =" str ">' hi '</ span > < span class =" pun ">)</ span > < span class =" kwd "> value </ span > < span class =" pun ">=</ span > < span class =" pun ">%</ span >< span class =" pln "> x </ span >< span class =" pun ">[</ span > < span class =" com ">#{cmd} ]</span></code>

Kernel#system Executes the given command in a subshell. Returns true if the command was found and run successfully, false otherwise. Docs: http://ruby-doc.org/core/Kernel.html#method-i-system

<code><span class =" pln "> wasGood </ span >< span class =" pun ">=</ span >< span class =" pln "> system </ span >< span class =" pun ">(</ span > < span class =" str ">" echo ' hi '"</ span > < span class =" pun ">)</ span >< span class =" pln "> wasGood </ span >< span class =" pun ">=</ span >< span class =" pln "> system </ span >< span class =" pun ">(</ span >< span class =" pln "> cmd </ span >< span class =" pun ">)</ span ></ code >

Kernel#exec Replaces the current process by running the

given external command. Returns none, the current process is replaced

and never continues. Docs: http://ruby-doc.org/core/Kernel.html#method-i-exec

<code><span class =" kwd "> exec </ span >< span class =" pun ">(</ span > < span class =" str ">" echo ' hi '"</ span > < span class =" pun ">)</ span > < span class =" kwd "> exec </ span >< span class =" pun ">(</ span >< span class =" pln "> cmd </ span >< span class =" pun ">)</ span > < span class =" com "># Note: this will never be reached because of the line above </ span ></ code >

Here’s some extra advice:

$?

$CHILD_STATUS

system()

%x{}

exitstatus

pid

<code> < span class = "pln" > $ </ span > < span class = "pun" > ?. </ span > < span class = "pln" > exitstatus </ span > </ code >

, which is the same as, accesses the status of the last system executed command if you use the backticks,or. You can then access theandproperties:

Alternative Answer:

Using the

%x

<code> < span class = "pln" > directorylist </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > <span class = "pun" >% </ span > < span class = "pln" > x </ span > < span class = "pun" > [ </ span > < span class = "pln" > find </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > <span class = "pun" >- </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "str" > '*test.rb' </ span > <span class = "pun" >| </ span > < span class = "pln" > sort </ span > < span class = "pun" > ] </ span > </ code >

literal, which makes it easy (and readable!) to use quotes in a command, like so:

Which, in this case, will populate file list with all test files under the current directory, which you can process as expected:

< code > < span class = "pln" > directorylist </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > each </ span > < span class = "kwd" > do </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > filename </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > filename </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > chomp </ span > < span class = "pun" > ! </ span > < span class = "com" > # work with file </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

6. How to make –no-ri –no-rdoc the default for gem install?

Answer:

You just add the following line to your local

~/.gemrc

<code> < span class = "pln" > gem </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > document </ span > </ code >

file (it is in your home folder):

or you can add this line to the global

gemrc

config file.

Here is how to find it (in Linux):

<code> < span class = "pln" > strace gem source </ span > < span class = "lit" > 2 </ span > < span class = "pun" > >& </ span > < span class = "lit" > 1 </ span > <span class = "pun" >| </ span > < span class = "pln" > grep gemrc </ span > </ code >

Alternative Answers:

1) From RVM’s documentation:

Just add this line to your

~/.gemrc

/etc/gemrc

<code> < span class = "pln" > gem </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > rdoc </ span > < span class = "pun" > -- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > ri </ span > </ code >

or

Note: The original answer was:

<code> < span class = "pln" > install </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > rdoc </ span > < span class = "pun" > -- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > ri update </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > rdoc </ span > < span class = "pun" > -- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > ri </ span > </ code >

This is no longer valid; the RVM docs have since been updated, thus the current answer to only include the

gem

directive is the correct one.

2) Note that

--no-ri

--no-rdoc

--no-document

~/.gemrc

/etc/gemrc

<code> < span class = "pln" > install </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > document update </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > document </ span > </ code >

andhave been deprecated according to the new guides . The recommended way is to useinor

or

<code> < span class = "pln" > gem </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > <span class = "pun" >-- </ span > < span class = "pln" > no </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > document </ span > </ code >

7. What is attr_accessor in Ruby?

Answer:

Let’s say you have a class

Person

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "com" > # => no method error </ span > </ code >

Obviously we never defined method

name

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "lit" > @name </ span > < span class = "com" > # simply returning an instance variable @name </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "com" > # => nil </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "str" > "Dennis" </ span > < span class = "com" > # => no method error </ span > </ code >

. Let’s do that.

We can read the name, but that doesn’t mean we can assign the name. Those are two different methods. The former is called reader and the latter is called writer. We didn’t create the writer yet so let’s do that.

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "lit" > @name </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "pun" > =( </ span > < span class = "pln" > str </ span > < span class = "pun" > ) </ span > < span class = "lit" > @name </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "pln" > str </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "str" > 'Dennis' </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "com" > # => "Dennis" </ span > </ code >

Now we can write and read instance variable

@name

<code><span class =" kwd "> class </ span > < span class =" typ "> Person </ span >< span class =" pln "> attr_reader </ span >< span class =" pun ">:</ span >< span class =" pln "> name attr_writer </ span >< span class =" pun ">:</ span >< span class =" pln "> name </ span >< span class =" kwd "> end </ span ></ code >

using reader and writer methods. Except, this is done so frequently, why waste time writing these methods every time? We can do it easier.

Even this can get repetitive. When you want both reader and writer just use accessor!

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pln" > attr_accessor </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "str" > "Dennis" </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "com" > # => "Dennis" </ span > </ code >

Works the same way! And guess what: the instance variable

@name

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pln" > attr_accessor </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > greeting </ span > < span class = "str" > "Hello # {@name} " </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > name </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "str" > "Dennis" </ span > < span class = "pln" > person </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > greeting </ span > < span class = "com" > # => "Hello Dennis" </ span > </ code >

in our person object will be set just like when we did it manually, so you can use it in other methods.

Alternative Answer:

attr_accessor is just a method.

The trick is that

class

attr_accessor

self.attr_accessor

self

is not a definition in Ruby (it is “just a definition” in languages like C++ and Java), but it is an expression that evaluates. It is during this evaluation when themethod is invoked which in turn modifies the current class – remember the implicit receiver:, whereis the “open” class object at this point.

The need for

attr_accessor

Ruby, like Smalltalk, does not allow instance variables to be accessed outside of methods for that object. That is, instance variables cannot be accessed in the x.y form as is common in say, Java or even Python. In Ruby y is always taken as a message to send (or “method to call”). Thus the attr_* methods create wrappers which proxy the instance @variable access through dynamically created methods.

8. Why is it bad style to `rescue Exception => e` in Ruby?

, is, well:

Answer:

Use

StandardError

Exception

instead for general exception catching. When the original exception is re-raised (e.g. when rescuing to log the exception only), rescuingis probably okay.

Exception

rescue Exception

SyntaxError

LoadError

Interrupt

is the root of Ruby’s exception hierarchy , so when youyou rescue from everything, including subclasses such as, and

Rescuing

Interrupt

prevents the user from using CTRLC to exit the program.

Rescuing

SignalException

kill -9

prevents the program from responding correctly to signals. It will be unkillable except by

Rescuing

SyntaxError

eval

means thats that fail will do so silently.

All of these can be shown by running this program, and trying to CTRLC or

kill

<code><span class =" pln "> loop </ span >< span class =" kwd "> do </ span > < span class =" kwd "> begin </ span >< span class =" pln "> sleep </ span >< span class =" lit "> 1 </ span >< span class =" pln "> eval </ span >< span class =" str ">" djsakru3924r9eiuorwju3498 += 5u84fior8u8t4ruyf8ihiure "</ span > < span class =" kwd "> rescue </ span > < span class =" typ "> Exception </ span >< span class =" pln "> puts </ span >< span class =" str ">" I refuse to fail or be stopped !"</ span > < span class =" kwd "> end </ span > < span class =" kwd "> end </ span ></ code >

it:

Rescuing from

Exception

<code><span class =" kwd "> begin </ span > < span class =" com "># iceberg !</ span > < span class =" kwd "> rescue </ span > < span class =" com "># lifeboats </ span > < span class =" kwd "> end </ span ></ code >

isn’t even the default. Doing

does not rescue from

Exception

StandardError

StandardError

Exception

, it rescues from. You should generally specify something more specific than the default, but rescuing frombroadens the scope rather than narrowing it, and can have catastrophic results and make bug-hunting extremely difficult.

If you have a situation where you do want to rescue from

StandardError

< code > < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "com" > # iceberg! </ span > < span class = "kwd" > rescue </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pln" > e </ span > < span class = "com" > # lifeboats </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

and you need a variable with the exception, you can use this form:

which is equivalent to:

< code > < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "com" > # iceberg! </ span > < span class = "kwd" > rescue </ span > < span class = "typ" > StandardError </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pln" > e </ span > < span class = "com" > # lifeboats </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

One of the few common cases where it’s sane to rescue from

Exception

< code > < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "com" > # iceberg? </ span > < span class = "kwd" > rescue </ span > < span class = "typ" > Exception </ span > < span class = "pun" > => </ span > < span class = "pln" > e </ span > < span class = "com" > # do some logging </ span > < span class = "pln" > raise </ span > < span class = "com" > # not enough lifeboats ;) </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

is for logging/reporting purposes, in which case you should immediately re-raise the exception:

Alternative Answer:

The real rule is: Don’t throw away exceptions. The objectivity of the author of your quote is questionable, as evidenced by the fact that it ends with

or I will stab you

Of course, be aware that signals (by default) throw exceptions, and normally long-running processes are terminated through a signal, so

catching Exception and not terminating on signal exceptions will make

your program very hard to stop. So don’t do this:

<code><span class = "com" > #! /usr/bin/ruby</span> <span class = "kwd" > while </span> <span class = "kwd" > true </span> <span class = "kwd" > do </span> <span class = "kwd" >begin</span><span class = "pln" > line </span><span class = "pun" >=</span><span class = "pln" > STDIN</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >gets </span><span class = "com" > # heavy processing</span> <span class = "kwd" >rescue</span> <span class = "typ" >Exception</span> <span class = "pun" >=></span><span class = "pln" > e puts </span><span class = "str" > "caught exception #{e}! ohnoes!" </span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

No, really, don’t do it. Don’t even run that to see if it works.

However, say you have a threaded server and you want all exceptions to not:

be ignored (the default)

stop the server (which happens if you say thread.abort_on_exception = true ).

Then this is perfectly acceptable in your connection handling thread:

<code><span class = "kwd" >begin</span> <span class = "com" > # do stuff</span> <span class = "kwd" >rescue</span> <span class = "typ" >Exception</span> <span class = "pun" >=></span><span class = "pln" > e myLogger</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >error</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > "uncaught #{e} exception while handling connection: #{e.message}" </span><span class = "pun" >)</span><span class = "pln" > myLogger</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >error</span><span class = "pun" >(</span><span class = "str" > "Stack trace: #{backtrace.map {|l| " </span> <span class = "com" > #{l}

"}.join}")</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

The above works out to a variation of Ruby’s default exception handler, with the advantage that it doesn’t also kill your program. Rails does this in its request handler.

Signal exceptions are raised in the main thread. Background threads won’t get them, so there is no point in trying to catch them there.

This is particularly useful in a production environment, where you do not want your program to simply stop whenever something goes wrong. Then

you can take the stack dumps in your logs and add to your code to deal with specific exception further down the call chain and in a more graceful manner.

Note also that there is another Ruby idiom which has much the same effect:

<code><span class =" pln "> a </ span >< span class =" pun ">=</ span >< span class =" pln "> do_something </ span >< span class =" kwd "> rescue </ span > < span class =" str ">" something else "</ span ></ code >

In this line, if

do_something

a

"something else"

raises an exception, it is caught by Ruby, thrown away, andis assigned

Generally, don’t do that, except in special cases where you know you don’t need to worry. One example:

<code><span class =" pln "> debugger </ span >< span class =" kwd "> rescue </ span > < span class =" kwd "> nil </ span ></ code >

The

debugger

function is a rather nice way to set a breakpoint in your code, but if running outside a debugger, and Rails, it raises an exception. Now theoretically you shouldn’t be leaving debug code lying around in your program but you might want to keep it there for a while for some reason, but not continually run your debugger.

Note:

If you’ve run someone else’s program that catches signal exceptions and ignores them, (say the code above) then:



i. In Linux, in a shell, type pgrep ruby , or ps | grep ruby , look for your offending program’s PID, and then run kill -9 <PID> .

ii. In Windows, use the Task Manager ( CTRL–SHIFT–ESC), go to the “processes” tab, find your process, right-click it, and select “End process”.



i. In Linux, in a shell, type , or , look for your offending program’s PID, and then run . ii. In Windows, use the Task Manager ( go to the “processes” tab, find your process, right-click it, and select “End process”. If you are working with someone else’s program which is, for whatever reason, peppered with these ignore-exception blocks, then putting this at the top of the mainline is one possible cop-out:



<code> < span class = "pun" > % </ span > < span class = "pln" > W </ span > < span class = "pun" > / </ span > < span class = "pln" > INT QUIT TERM </ span > < span class = "pun" > /. </ span > < span class = "pln" > each </ span > < span class = "pun" > { </ span > <span class = "pun" >| </ span > < span class = "pln" > sig </ span > < span class = "pun" > | </ span > < span class = "pln" > trap sig </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "str" > "SYSTEM_DEFAULT" </ span > <span class = "pun" >}< /span></ code>

This causes the program to respond to the normal termination signals by immediately terminating, bypassing exception handlers, with no cleanup. So it could cause data loss or similar. Be careful!

If you need to do this:



<code> < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "pln" > do_something </ span > < span class = "kwd" > rescue </ span > <span class = "typ" >Exception< /span> <span class="pun">=></ span> < span class = "pln" > e critical_cleanup raise </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

you can actually do this:

<code><span class =" kwd "> begin </ span >< span class =" pln "> do_something </ span >< span class =" kwd "> ensure </ span >< span class =" pln "> critical_cleanup </ span >< span class =" kwd "> end </ span ></ code >

In the second case,

critical cleanup

9. How to install a specific version of a ruby gem?

will be called every time, whether or not an exception is thrown.

Answer:

Use the

-v

<code> < span class = "pln" > $ gem install fog </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > v </ span > < span class = "lit" > 1.8 </ span > </ code >

flag:

Alternative Answer:

Use the

--version

<code> < span class = "pln" > $ gem install rails </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > v </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0.14 </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "lit" > 1 </ span > </ code >

parameter (shortcut -v):

You can also use version comparators like

>=

~>

<code> < span class = "pln" > $ gem install rails </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "pln" > v </ span > < span class = "str" > '~> 0.14.0' </ span > </ code >

or

Or with newer versions of gem even:

< code > < span class = "pln" > $ gem install rails </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0.14 </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "lit" > 4 </ span > < span class = "pln" > rubyzip </ span > < span class = "pun" > : </ span > < span class = "str" > '< 1' </ span > < span class = "pun" > … </ span > < span class = "typ" > Successfully </ span > < span class = "pln" > installed rails </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0.14 </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "lit" > 4 </ span > < span class = "typ" > Successfully </ span > < span class = "pln" > installed rubyzip </ span > < span class = "pun" > - </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0.9 </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "lit" > 9 </ span > </ code >

10. What does class << self do in Ruby?

Answer:

First, the

class << foo

foo

<code><span class = "pln" >a </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > 'fo o'</span> <span class = "kwd" > class </span> <span class= " pun " >< ;<</span><span class = "pln" > a </span><span class = "kwd" > def </span><span class= " pln " > inspect </span><span class = "str" >' "bar" '</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span><span class = "pln" > a</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >inspect </span><span class = "com" ># => "bar" </span><span class = "pln" > a </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > 'fo o'</span> <span class = "com" ># new object , new singleton class</span><span class= " pln " > a</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >inspect </span><span class = "com" ># => "foo" </span></code>

syntax opens up‘s singleton class (eigenclass). This allows you to specialize the behavior of methods called on that specific object.

Now, to answer the question:

class << self

self

self

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > String </ span > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "pun" > << </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > value_of obj obj </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > to_s </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "typ" > String </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > value_of </ span > < span class = "lit" > 42 </ span > < span class = "com" > # => "42" </ span > </ code >

opens up‘s singleton class, so that methods can be redefined for the currentobject (which inside a class or module body is the class or module itself). Usually, this is used to define class/module (“static”) methods:

This can also be written as a shorthand:

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > String </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > value_of obj obj </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > to_s </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

Or even shorter:

<code> < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > <span class = "typ" > String < /span><span class="pun">.</ span> < span class = "pln" > value_of obj obj </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > to_s </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

When inside a function definition,

self

class << self

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > StateMachineExample </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > process obj process_hook obj </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > private </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > process_state_1 obj </ span > < span class = "com" > # ... </ span > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "pun" > << </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "kwd" > alias </ span > < span class = "pln" > process_hook process_state_2 </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > process_state_2 obj </ span > < span class = "com" > # ... </ span > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "pun" > << </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "kwd" > alias </ span > < span class = "pln" > process_hook process_state_1 </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "com" > # Set up initial state </ span > < span class = "kwd" > alias </ span > < span class = "pln" > process_hook process_state_1 </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

refers to the object the function is being called with. In this case,opens the singleton class for that object; one use of that is to implement a poor man’s state machine:

So, in the example above, each instance of

StateMachineExample

process_hook

process_state_1

process_hook

self

StateMachineExample

process_state_2

process

process_hook

hasaliased to, but note how in the latter, it can redefine(foronly, not affecting otherinstances) to. So, each time a caller calls themethod (which calls the redefinable), the behavior changes depending on what state it’s in.

Alternative Answer:

In Ruby, there are three types of methods that can be applied to a class:

Instance methods

Singleton methods

Class methods

Instance methods and class methods are almost similar to their homonymous in other programming languages.

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Foo </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > an_instance_method puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "I am an instance method" </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > a_class_method puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "I am a class method" </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > a_singleton_method puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "I am a singletone method" </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

Another way of accessing an

Eigenclass

class <<

< code > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "typ" > Foo </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > new </ span > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "pun" > << </ span > < span class = "pln" > foo </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > a_singleton_method puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "I am a singleton method" </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

(which includes singleton methods) is with the following syntax ():

Now you can define a singleton method for

self

Foo

< code > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "typ" > Foo </ span > < span class = "kwd" > class </ span > < span class = "pun" > << </ span > < span class = "kwd" > self </ span > < span class = "kwd" > def </ span > < span class = "pln" > a_singleton_and_class_method puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "I am a singleton method for self and a class method for Foo" </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > </ code >

11. What does %w(array) mean?

which is the classitself in this context:

Answer:

%w(foo bar)

["foo", "bar"]

is a shortcut for. Meaning it’s a notation to write an array of strings separated by spaces instead of commas and without quotes around them. You can find a list of ways of writing literals in zenspider’s quickref

Alternative Answer:

%w()

is a “word array” – the elements are delimited by spaces and it returns an array of strings.

There are other % literals:

%r() is another way to write a regular expression.

is another way to write a regular expression. %q() is another way to write a single-quoted string (and can be multi-line, which is useful)

is another way to write a single-quoted string (and can be multi-line, which is useful) %Q() gives a double-quoted string

gives a double-quoted string %x() is a shell command

is a shell command %i() gives an array of symbols (Ruby >= 2.0.0)

gives an array of symbols (Ruby >= 2.0.0) %s() turns foo into a symbol ( :foo )

12. How to generate a random string in Ruby?

Answer:

<code> < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0. </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "lit" > 8 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ). </ span > < span class = "pln" > map </ span > < span class = "pun" > { </ span > <span class = "pun" >( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 65 </ span > <span class = "pun" >+ </ span > < span class = "pln" > rand </ span > < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 26 </ span > < span class = "pun" > )). </ span > < span class = "pln" > chr </ span > < span class = "pun" > }. </ span > < span class = "pln" > join </ span > </ code >

<code> < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0. </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "lit" > 50 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ). </ span > < span class = "pln" > map </ span > < span class = "pun" > { </ span > <span class = "pun" >( </ span > < span class = "str" > 'a' </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "str" > 'z' </ span > < span class = "pun" > ). </ span > < span class = "pln" > to_a </ span > < span class = "pun" > [ </ span > < span class = "pln" > rand </ span > < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 26 </ span > < span class = "pun" > )] </ span > <span class = "pun" >}.< /span><span class="pln">join</ span> </ code >

And the last one that’s even more confusing, but more flexible and wastes fewer cycles:

<code> < span class = "pln" > o </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > <span class = "pun" >[( </ span > < span class = "str" > 'a' </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "str" > 'z' </ span > < span class = "pun" > ), </ span > <span class = "pun" >( </ span > < span class = "str" > 'A' </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "str" > 'Z' </ span > < span class = "pun" > )]. </ span > < span class = "pln" > map </ span > < span class = "pun" > (&: </ span > < span class = "pln" > to_a </ span > < span class = "pun" > ). </ span > < span class = "pln" > flatten string </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > <span class = "pun" >( </ span > < span class = "lit" > 0. </ span > < span class = "pun" > .. </ span > < span class = "lit" > 50 </ span > < span class = "pun" > ). </ span > < span class = "pln" > map </ span > < span class = "pun" > { </ span > < span class = "pln" > o </ span > < span class = "pun" > [ </ span > < span class = "pln" > rand </ span > < span class = "pun" > ( </ span > < span class = "pln" > o </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > length </ span > < span class = "pun" > )] </ span > <span class = "pun" >}.< /span><span class="pln">join</ span> </ code >

Alternative Answer:

<code> < span class = "pln" > require </ span > < span class = "str" > 'securerandom' </ span > < span class = "pln" > random_string </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > <span class = "typ" >SecureRandom< /span><span class="pun">.</ span> < span class = "pln" > hex </ span > < span class = "com" > # outputs: 5b5cd0da3121fc53b4bc84d0c8af2e81 (i.e. 32 chars of 0..9, a..f) </ span > </ code >

SecureRandom also has methods for:

base64

random_bytes

random_number

13. How to check whether a string contains a substring in Ruby?

Answer:

You can use the

<code><span class = "pln" >my_string </span><span class = "pun" >=</span> <span class = "str" > "abcdefg" </span> <span class = "kwd" > if </span><span class = "pln" > my_string</span><span class = "pun" >.</span><span class = "pln" >include</span><span class = "pun" >?</span> <span class = "str" > "cde" </span><span class = "pln" > puts </span><span class = "str" > "String includes 'cde'" </span> <span class = "kwd" >end</span></code>

Alternative Answer:

If the case is irrelevant, then a case-insensitive regular expression is a good solution:

<code><span class =" str ">' aBcDe '</ span > < span class =" pun ">=~</ span > < span class =" pun ">/</ span >< span class =" pln "> bcd </ span >< span class =" pun ">/</ span >< span class =" pln "> i </ span >< span class =" com "># evaluates as true </ span ></ code >

This will also work for multi-line strings.

14. Multi-Line Comments in Ruby?

Answer:

< code > < span class = "com" > #!/usr/bin/env ruby </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "typ" > Every </ span > < span class = "pln" > body mentioned this way to have multiline comments </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "typ" > The </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "kwd" > begin </ span > < span class = "kwd" > and </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > must be at the beginning of the line </ span > < span class = "kwd" > or </ span > < span class = "pln" > it will be a syntax error </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pun" > = </ span > < span class = "kwd" > end </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "Hello world!" </ span > < span class = "pun" > <<- </ span > < span class = "pln" > DOC </ span > < span class = "typ" > Also </ span > < span class = "pun" > , </ span > < span class = "pln" > you could create a docstring </ span > < span class = "pun" > . </ span > < span class = "pln" > which </ span > < span class = "pun" > ... </ span > < span class = "pln" > DOC puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "Hello world!" </ span > < span class = "str" > "..is kinda ugly and creates a String instance, but I know one guy with a Smalltalk background, who does this." </ span > < span class = "pln" > puts </ span > < span class = "str" > "Hello world!" </ span > < span class = "com" > ## </ span > < span class = "com" > # most </ span > < span class = "com" > # people </ span > < span class = "com" > # do </ span > < span class = "com" > # this </ span > </ code >

Alternative Answer:

<code><span class =" pun ">=</ span >< span class =" kwd "> begin </ span > < span class =" typ "> My </ span >< span class =" pln "> multiline comment here </ span >< span class =" pun ">=</ span >< span class =" kwd "> end </ span ></ code >

In Conclusion

These are the most asked questions about the Ruby programming

language. If you have any suggestions or any confusion, please comment

below. We will be glad to help you.

Hope this article helped you.

This post was originally posted on DevPost.





































Share this story @ Kiran Kiran Read my stories Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/

Tags