13 Things You Should Know If You Are A Software Developer/Entrepreneur In 2020

13 different things that you can learn today if you want to be a tech entrepreneur or a better engineer to make an application and ship it to your customers!

Target audience

Read this if you are:

A tech entrepreneur or want to become one

An Engineer who wants to learn more about packaging and shipping an application end to end

Someone having some tech background and little bit of exposure about how tech works

If you are a beginner, this blog is the right thing to follow to get a direction to go into.

Its 2020! 🤯

You should be knowing these 13 things, no matter what position you are working on. Even if you are a fresher or a VP of Engineering in some company or looking forward to start your own company, these 13 things should form a part of your skill-set, especially, if you are looking to launch something on the web and expecting some income out of it.

This post will give you a direction to move into when making a product and delivering it.

I will upload detailed blogs individually for all 13 topics where you can learn more in-depth. Till then, keep hustling and follow me for more insights!

Some background:

I learnt all these things from my personal experience while developing intervue.io 😎

intervue.io is an easier way to take tech interviews remotely with collaborative code editor and audio/video calling integrated in the browser itself. It supports 25+ programming languages and gives a curated question bank/home assignments that can be given to the candidate to test his knowledge in a practical way.

Ok! Enough of my marketing 😛

Let’s see “The Thirteen”!

1. Developing Frontend using React, Redux, Typescript & Node

What you will learn:

React, redux, node and typescript for writing frontend codeMaking a responsive UI

Tech Stack Used

Use React for renderingRedux for storing the Todos and managing a store to store data on the UITypescript for strict typing (optional)Node for server side rendering (will help in SEO as well)

What you should do:

Make the classic Todo application in Frontend using React, Redux, Node & Typescript.

Follow this starter kit https://github.com/kriasoft/react-starter-kit or find a starter kit that supports typescript as well

Make a User Interface that looks something like this

The app should be able to:

Add todos

List added todos

Use a background image and a small logo in the appSearch from the added todos using the search bar

Fit in all sizes (make it responsive)

How I used React, Redux, Typescript and Node to make intervue.io

2. Front-end performance

What you will learn

LCP, TBT, TTI, SI and other Lighthouse v6 scoring parameters and how a browser renders a webpage

Content delivery network and Static storage for Frontend applications

Browser caching

Optimizing images (using webp for chrome)

Minimizing your javascript using code splitting and chunking via Webpack

Tech Stack Used

AWS Cloudfront (CDN) for serving assets (JS, CSS, Images)

Browser caching with Cache-control headers (to cache assets on the browser only)

AWS simple storage service (S3) for storing assets (JS, CSS, Images)

Webpack, it’s various plugins and loaders

What you should do

Google page speed insights now runs on Lighthouse V6:

Lighthousev6 scoring calculator

According to the updated calculator, you should:

First, host your Todo application developed above on some environment

Then, calculate your website score and see the recommendations given by page speed insights

Work on above scoring matrix and recommendations given by page speed insights to improve your score.

How I used AWS Cloudfront and S3 for optimizing Frontend performance for intervue.io

3. Develop backend using Node, Sequelize and Postgresdb (Use Redis as cache)

What you will learn

Node and Express to make APIs

Middlewares

Models (to make database table schema)

Controllers

Postman tool

Curl request

Tech Stack Used

Node

Express

Sequelize

Postgres

Postman

Curl

CORs

What you should do

Clone the following repo https://github.com/sahat/hackathon-starter

Install sequelize and connect to Postgres instance

Make GET API to get todos

Make POST API to add new todos

Make GET API for todos search basis query parameters

Store Todos in Redis Cache and add Cache eviction policy

Use Postman to hit the APIs and request data from them

Use Curl to do the above thing again

Integrate the APIs with React frontend that you did in the first step (you might get CORs issues), we will solve it via our next step.

How I used Node Express to make backend microservice for intervue.io

4. Setting up nginx & integrate with other services

What you will learn

Setting up Nginx and its configuration (nginx.conf)

Setup domain routing in /etc/hosts

Integrate Frontend to Backend and the database

Routing via Nginx

Tech Stack Used

Nginx

Resolving the CORs issue

Sample nginx routing via nginx.conf

What you should do

Get rid of the CORs error from the last step while integrating frontend with backendSetup nginx and make nginx.conf file in your machineSetup routing for frontend and backend services

Frontend and backend should now be on the same domain but different locationsFirst slash (/) call should go to nginx and it should decide where to route (Frontend or backend)

Once nginx is integrated, complete your API setupYour Todos should now be directly coming from the postgresdb via APIs to the Frontend and rendered via React

How I used Nginx to do routing of Frontend, Backend and other micro-services for intervue.io

5. Dockerize your application: frontend, nginx, backend, postgres and redis

Now your application is running on local. Time to bundle it so it can be shipped

What you will learn

Docker and Yaml syntax

Making an image for all 4 services for your Todo application

Running all four images as containers on your local to run the application

Tech Stack Used

Docker

Images & Containers

Networking, container port and host port

Sample docker compose file

What you should do

Use Docker to containerise your Frontend application for consistent behaviour across environments

Use Docker to containerise Nginx

Use Docker to containerise Redis

Use Docker to containerise your backend application

Use Docker to containerise Postgres

For the above three make docker-compose.yml and make images for nginx, frontend, backend and postgresdb

How I used Docker to package intervue.io

6. Jenkins CI/CD in groovy

Now we are done with packaging our Todo application as well, let us now make a CI/CD pipeline to deploy our project to AWS.

What you will learn

Jenkins CI/CD

Setting up AWS EC2 instances and Security Groups

Deploying docker containers on AWS

Tech Stack Used

Jenkins

AWS EC2

Security Groups in AWS

Groovy to make a pipeline in Jenkins

Deploying Docker containers on AWS EC2 instances to run your application

Jenkins pipelines

What you should do

This one is a little tricky but do not give up and get it done!

Signup to AWS (Amazon web services)

Make an EC2 instance (take a micro instance which comes as free on AWS sign-up). You will have to increase the instance size going ahead, as images and parallel CI/CD pipelines will not fit in micro sized instance

Install Jenkins on it

After Jenkins is setup, expose it to an IP via Security groups

Login to Jenkins and make 4 pipelines (Frontend, backend, nginx, postgres)

Pipelines should clone the project, build it, dockerize it and deploy it on AWS instances (For this setup, you will have to deploy more machines to deploy your docker containers)

We will later comeback and integrate Kubernetes with it to make our deployment more seamless

How I used Jenkins CI/CD and Kubernetes to automate deployments for intervue.io

7. Kubernetes on AWS

Let us bring in Kubernetes and understand pods, services and deployments and how docker images can be used for deployments here.

What you will learn

Kubernetes on AWS to make a cluster (master is managed by AWS K8s services only. Hence it comes at a cost)

Pods

Services

Deployments

Cluster

Tech Stack Used

Kubernetes

eksctl to deploy a cluster

kubectl to make a service and do deployments

What you should do

Make a cluster on Kubernetes & use eksctl to bring that up

Your cluster will add some AWS instances on the go (and it comes at a cost). Please verify the same before proceeding with it

Make kubernetes_frontend, kubernetes_backend, kubernetes_redis, kubernetes_postgres yml files

Update nginx and other environment variables to point to Kubernetes deployment names which are much more reliable and you will not have to point to IPs or do a Route53 entry for each service.

Update your CI/CD to run kubectl and deploy images for the above pods

How I used Jenkins CI/CD and Kubernetes to automate deployments for intervue.io

8. Setting up cloudfront with S3

What you will learn

AWS Cloudfront to be used as CDN

AWS S3 to be used as storage for assetsaws-cli or Webpack plugin to upload assets to S3

Tech Stack Used

AWS Cloudfront

AWS S3

AWS CLI

Webpack Plugin to upload assets to S3Browser Caching headers

What you should do

Setup S3 and integrate aws-cli in your Jenkins CI/CD to upload the build folder to S3. Alternatively use Webpack plugin to upload assets to S3

Setup CDN (AWS Cloudfront) to pick data from S3

Pass cache-control headers for efficient browser caching of assets

Your final pipeline will then look like this.

The “install dependencies and make build” step will make build and also upload it to S3 when the above instructions are followed

CI/CD pipeline for Jenkins

How I used Jenkins CI/CD and Kubernetes to automate deployments for intervue.io

9. Route53 on AWS

What you will learn

Your Todo Application will now open on a domain, fetch assets from CDN and hit backend via nginx to get data from postgres

Tech Stack Used

Route53

Domain and Hosting

What you should do

Buy a domain from AWS or any other domain provider

Install SSL for that domain using certbot (in your nginx service in kubernetes)

Setup nameservers for that domain in your Route53

Configure Route53 on AWS to add CNAME (this will be nginx service)

How I setup Route53 for intervue.io

10. Integrating Sentry for end-to-end frontend monitoring

Sentry is used to track run-time performance and tracking if your users encounter Javascript errors. He can open your application in different browsers/devices and may encounter errors that you might not have encountered.

What you will learn

Logging of runtime javascript error and debugging it

Tech Stack Used

Sentry SDK integration

End to End runtime performance monitoring

What you should do

Integrate Sentry SDK in your React frontend

Throw an exception and see if it gets recorded in the sentry dashboard

How I sentry for intervue.io

11. Integrating centralized logging with Kibana, fluentd & Kubernetes on AWS

What you will learn

Bunyan and morgan logging in node

Fluentd with Kubernetes to setup centralized logging

Kibana to view logs and trends

Tech Stack Used

Bunyan

Morgan

Fluentd

Kibana logging dashboard

What you should do

Use bunyan and morgan to do logging in Node Server, Node Express Backend

Use fluentd to setup centralized logging

Use Kibana to view the logsSetup alerts in Kibana for any errors in backend services

How I setup logging with Kibana for intervue.io

12. GTM/GA integration to closely monitor how customers are using your application

What you will learn

GTM to manage events and see how your customers are using your application and where they are clicking

GA dashboard to view trends

Tech Stack Used

Google tag manager

Google analytics

What you should do

Integrate google tag manager and make a container inside it

Use the GTM script with that container id in your frontend code

Integrate basic Page view events recommended by GTM

Integrate GA with GTM

How I setup GA/GTM with Kibana for intervue.io

13. Focused emailing with mixmax and mass emailing with sendy

What you will learn

Sendy for sending out newsletters

Newsletter management

AWS Simple Email Service

Tech Stack Used

Sendy: Newsletter management

AWS Simple email service

What you should do

Make an EC2 instance and setup sendy on it (This will come at a one-time payment)

Active AWS Simple Email Service

Setup Sendy with AWS SES to send newletters to your subscribers

Setup mixmax with your gmail account (A particular plan of mixmax allows you to schedule follow-ups)

Setting up newsletter service and automated follow-ups for intervue.io

Conclusion 🤓

In this article I have discussed 13 things that you should know, each focusing on a different aspect of product development. Now the choice is all yours:

Do you want to focus on something you already know and go a little bit here and there to get your product out in the market?

Or, do you want to strengthen your skills by doing a project for a technology you already have some knowledge in?

Or, will you rely on your favourite framework/library and do all the projects in 2020 with it?

Feel free to leave a comment and don’t forget to follow me for more upcoming posts!

