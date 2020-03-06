Fastest Way to Create and Share Code in Any Language

Share code using these lightning fast sandboxes available in almost all popular languages

In my last article I mentioned about Intervue to take remote interviews effectively.

I also wrote about how Intervue has integrated everything needed to take an interview under a URL.

Today I bumped into one of their new functionalities which I found was pretty cool!!

The GIF below shows how easy it is to open a sandbox

All you have to remember is intervue.io/<language_name>

Image showing sandbox environment of intervue.io

Few quick access sandboxes for your reference

Compiled

Interpretated

Databases

Others

I can even fork these sandboxes to share particular piece of code with my colleagues or share a proof of concept with my manager.

The only drawback that I found was that the forked sandboxes expire after 24 hours.

I hope Intervue team will bring some mechanism to store these sandboxes as I could not find any.

Before I end this article here is a sample code to make polyfill for Array.prototype.filter function:

Although this might expire after 24 hours as they say.

Another great part is that it Auto Saves. No need to click the save button

Conclusion

I really liked the sandbox functionality as it is pretty light weight, easy to use and so accessible.

Happy coding!

