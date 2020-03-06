Fastest Way to Create and Share Code in Any Language
Share code using these lightning fast sandboxes available in almost all popular languages
In my last article I mentioned about Intervue to take remote interviews effectively.
I also wrote about how Intervue has integrated everything needed to take an interview under a URL.
Today I bumped into one of their new functionalities which I found was pretty cool!!
The GIF below shows how easy it is to open a sandbox
All you have to remember is intervue.io/<language_name>
Image showing sandbox environment of intervue.io
Few quick access sandboxes for your reference
Compiled
Interpretated
Databases
Others
I can even fork these sandboxes to share particular piece of code with my colleagues or share a proof of concept with my manager.
The only drawback that I found was that the forked sandboxes expire after 24 hours.
I hope Intervue team will bring some mechanism to store these sandboxes as I could not find any.
Before I end this article here is a sample code to make polyfill for Array.prototype.filter function:
Although this might expire after 24 hours as they say.
Another great part is that it Auto Saves. No need to click the save button
Conclusion
I really liked the sandbox functionality as it is pretty light weight, easy to use and so accessible.
Happy coding!
