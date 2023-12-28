The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (12/28/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced By [ 2 Min read ]\nBalanced, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) native to ICON, is now live on Archway. @helloicon Read More. Decoding the Algorithm: The Ethics of Data Analysis in AI Decision-Making By [ 7 Min read ]\nMy goal is to provide insights for readers concerned about algorithms' outsized influence on justice and opportunity, and how we can shape compassionate AI. @nimit Read More. ZKFair To Distribute 100% of Their Tokens As Airdrops On L2 Mainnet Launch: How's That For Fairness? By [ 5 Min read ]\nZKFair hopes to do this by creating a fair-launch, community-driven ZK-L2 network. 100% of ZKF tokens will be airdropped to the community immediately @lumoz Read More. A Detailed Framework for Intelligent Liquidity Provisioning in Uniswap V3 By [ 11 Min read ]\nExplore a groundbreaking framework that fuses agent-based modeling and reinforcement learning for intelligent liquidity provisioning in Uniswap V3. @idrees535 Read More. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto By [ 7 Min read ]\nExplore the compelling case for Craig Wright as Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto, analyzing his script expertise, digital cash experience, and trial victories. @mrfireside Read More. What Do Others Think of Craig Wright Being Satoshi Nakamoto? By [ 11 Min read ]\nThe finest quotes about Craig Wright collected from Bitcoiners and other original gangsters who came across our wannabe Bitcoin inventor in the last 15 years. @spfreaks Read More. Mastering Aptible Logs for DevOps Excellence By [ 5 Min read ]\nStreamline DevOps with Aptible Logs. Real-time monitoring, troubleshooting, and integrations for optimal app performance. @vladislavbilay Read More. Find Your Crew in 2024 With These 16 Developer Communities 🧑💻👩💻 By [ 4 Min read ]\nTo provide some great alternatives for you to choose from, I've handpicked some of my favorite developer communities that would be useful to know. @madzadev Read More. Boost Your Productivity in 2024 With These 17 Chrome Extensions 🔥🚀 By [ 4 Min read ]\nWhether you're a developer, designer, or an avid multitasker, these extensions might improve your experience. @madzadev Read More. Mojo Traits: How Do They Compare to Go Interfaces? By [ 6 Min read ]\nA walkthrough on working with Mojo Traits with examples, and a comparison of Mojo Traits to Go Interfaces. Limitations and caveats of Mojo traits. @a2svior Read More. OpenAI Unveils "Preparedness Framework" to Address Risks of Harmful AI By [ 4 Min read ]\nOpenAI introduces a "Preparedness Framework" to mitigate the risks of harmful AI, granting the board veto power for safety decisions. @ashumerie Read More. Brushing Scams on Amazon: What They Are and How to Handle Them By [ 6 Min read ]\nImagine coming home to find random Amazon boxes at your doorstep. Before you open them up, first read this article. You may be part of a brushing scam. @marcusleary Read More. One-Click Environments: The Ultimate DevOps Goal and How to Achieve It with TPCS Framework By [ 7 Min read ]\nStriving for One-Click Environments speeds up development, improves code quality, and improves recoverability. @michaelzion Read More. 59 Stories To Learn About Future Of Blockchain By [ 9 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Future Of Blockchain via these 59 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. Bitcoin Is Snailing to Global Victory By [ 5 Min read ]\nIf governments had been orange-pilled first instead of citizens, it would have been the end of finance as we know it. @maken8 Read More. Holy 🎅 HackerNoon's Web 2.5 Documentary is Out! 😮 By [ 2 Min read ]\nWeb 2.5, HackerNoon’s original documentary, premieres TODAY! The documentary explains whether or not Web3 can help us fix the internet. Watch it now! @product Read More. Remember the Smartphone Wars? The Auto Industry is About to Make Them Look Like a Snowball Fight By [ 7 Min read ]\nThe next 10 years of the automotive industry are shaping up to be a bloodbath. It's time to rethink car ownership, and switch to open networks. @dimonetwork Read More. 3 Real Estate Marketing Strategies for the Digital Age By [ 5 Min read ]\nDigital marketing trends are changing every day and real estate is no exception. Find out 3 simple ways to promote real estate online. @khamisihamisi Read More. Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My 1st Startup By [ 4 Min read ]\nI wasted at least 5 years building stuff nobody needed. @johnrush Read More. Coding Interview Prep: Let's Test Your CSS By [ 9 Min read ]\nA brief test of some CSS skills to help prospecting developers prepare for interviews or just to keep their skills sharp. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @melnik909 Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME