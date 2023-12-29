The TechBeat: How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data (12/29/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! By [ 2 Min read ]\nThe ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), with a cap of $3 million USDC, available on a first-come, first-served basis @lumoz Read More. Navigating the 2024 NFT Landscape: A Humorous Look at 10 Key Predictions By [ 8 Min read ]\n2024's NFT Frontier: 10 Humorous Predictions Unveiled. New Trump-themed NFTs, a DAO for the White House, time travel and Elizabeth Warren gets\ninto crypto. @audreynesbitt Read More. The Dating Game: Finding Your Perfect DevOps Match By [ 16 Min read ]\nFinding the match in the world of DevOps can be quite challenging. It's like navigating the dating scene, where you need to seek out someone who shares your ... @samsey Read More. Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the groundbreaking testnet launch of ZKFair, the community-driven xZK L2 network, aiming to address challenges in the ZK L2 ecosystem. @lumoz Read More. Migrating from WebGL to WebGPU By [ 13 Min read ]\nMoving to the upcoming WebGPU means more than just switching graphics APIs. It's also a step towards the future of web graphics. @dmitrii Read More. How to Create SVG Sprite With Icons By [ 10 Min read ]\nThe best way to use SVG icons is to create an SVG sprite. Here's an easy tutorial for beginners and pros alike. @gmakarov Read More. 67 Stories To Learn About Solana By [ 10 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Solana via these 67 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. Redesigning Apps Using Ruby On Rails: The Risks and The Risk-Free Approaches By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn how to apply the new design to a Ruby on Rails app without risks to your business and do that cheaper. @ka8725 Read More. The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced! By [ 3 Min read ]\nHello Hackers! Welcome to the winner announcement of the Zero Knowledge Proof Writing Contest by Rareskills and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. GAM3 Awards Crowns Best Web3 Games & Creator in 2023 By [ 3 Min read ]\nThe winners of the GAM3 Award 2023 have been crowned! Read on and learn more. @hackernoonevents Read More. Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet By [ 6 Min read ]\nExplore the internet's evolution in the HackerNoon Web 2.5 documentary. From inception to Web 3's questions, dive into Web 2.0's challenges. Move forward fast. @normbond Read More. You're Not Building a Personal Brand; You're Just Posting on LinkedIn By [ 4 Min read ]\nPosting on LinkedIn like it’s some type of ritual isn’t building a personal brand. It can get you to destination A, for sure, but you won’t go far. @deepikapundora Read More. EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistant By [ 2 Min read ]\nEstimateGPT is a custom GPT tool designed to quickly draft project estimates and facilitate project planning. @olegguryanov Read More. Tech Innovations We're Excited About for By [ 3 Min read ]\nNumerous tech disciplines will soon see greater leaps than before such as machine learning algorithms @shan-ge Read More. How Do You Create Value for a Product? By [ 6 Min read ]\nExploring why product value outweighs cost in consumer decisions, with insights from digital marketer Julia Goncharenko. @liasite Read More. Top 5 Picks for Gaming Web Browsers By [ 6 Min read ]\nElevate your gaming experience with the top 5 gaming web browsers. Explore our blog for the ultimate gaming browser selection. @oliviaames Read More. Resolving the 10 Common Javascript Errors By [ 22 Min read ]\nWhile JS is versatile and powerful, it can often be a source of frustration due to various errors. @freefullstack Read More. Reviewing Celo, The Carbon-Negative, Mobile-first Blockchain By [ 8 Min read ]
Celo (CELO), the carbon-negative, mobile-first blockchain dedicated to "creating conditions of prosperity for all" through regenerative finance will get a SWOT. @andreydidovskiy Read More.