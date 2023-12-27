The TechBeat: How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data (12/27/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the groundbreaking testnet launch of ZKFair, the community-driven xZK L2 network, aiming to address challenges in the ZK L2 ecosystem. @lumoz Read More. Real-life LLM Implementation: A Backender’s Perspective By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article, I would like to explore the advantages and disadvantages of various large language models and share thoughts on potential issues @shcherbanich Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! By [ 2 Min read ]\nThe ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), with a cap of $3 million USDC, available on a first-come, first-served basis @lumoz Read More. Migrating from WebGL to WebGPU By [ 13 Min read ]\nMoving to the upcoming WebGPU means more than just switching graphics APIs. It's also a step towards the future of web graphics. @dmitrii Read More. Scaling the Development Team Alongside Business Growth: From the Ground Up to Market Entry By [ 8 Min read ] @ekorneeff Explore the intricacies of product-led tech companies' development dilemmas, from forming the right team and choosing development paths to scaling efficiently. Read More. Navigating the 2024 NFT Landscape: A Humorous Look at 10 Key Predictions By [ 8 Min read ]\n2024's NFT Frontier: 10 Humorous Predictions Unveiled. New Trump-themed NFTs, a DAO for the White House, time travel and Elizabeth Warren gets\ninto crypto. @audreynesbitt Read More. How to Speed Up A Cypress Test Suite Execution: Techniques to Improve Your Experience By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore standard and advanced Cypress techniques your DevOps team can use to speed up test execution without sacrificing software quality. @launchable Read More. The Dating Game: Finding Your Perfect DevOps Match By [ 16 Min read ]\nFinding the match in the world of DevOps can be quite challenging. It's like navigating the dating scene, where you need to seek out someone who shares your ... @samsey Read More. How to Create SVG Sprite With Icons By [ 10 Min read ]\nThe best way to use SVG icons is to create an SVG sprite. Here's an easy tutorial for beginners and pros alike. @gmakarov Read More. Balancing Risk and Opportunity: Institutions Can’t Afford to Ignore Crypto Any Longer By [ 6 Min read ]\nCan the ever-evolving world of crypto remain outside of mainstream adoption for much longer? @dmytrospilka Read More. Craig Wright Is NOT Satoshi Nakamoto By [ 32 Min read ]\nCraig Wright Is Not Satoshi Nakamoto @spfreaks Read More. Easy Blooket Hacks to Help You Play More Games and Get More Tokens By [ 6 Min read ]\nLearn how to hack Blooket so you can play more games! @kingabimbola Read More. Redesigning Apps Using Ruby On Rails: The Risks and The Risk-Free Approaches By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn how to apply the new design to a Ruby on Rails app without risks to your business and do that cheaper. @ka8725 Read More. EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistant By [ 2 Min read ]\nEstimateGPT is a custom GPT tool designed to quickly draft project estimates and facilitate project planning. @olegguryanov Read More. Gaming Across Generations—A Comparative Study By [ 7 Min read ]\nVideo games are weaving their pixel magic into everyone's lives, from your tech-savvy nephew to your grandma who still thinks 'Nintendo' is a new type of pasta. @beatboyninja Read More. 67 Stories To Learn About Solana By [ 10 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Solana via these 67 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced! By [ 3 Min read ]\nHello Hackers! Welcome to the winner announcement of the Zero Knowledge Proof Writing Contest by Rareskills and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. Can Humane's AI Pin Survive the Test of Time? By [ 10 Min read ]\nHumane came into the scene with such an awesome prospect. With a solid financial backing of over 200 million USD, will it survive the future? 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @sammynathaniels Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME