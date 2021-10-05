Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

11 OKR Examples for Product Managers Chasing Pirate Metrics by@natasha

11 OKR Examples for Product Managers Chasing Pirate Metrics

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The AARRR funnel (aka “Pirate Metrics”) is, in internet time at least, an age-old framework that divides your users' journey into 5 steps. These funnel priorities can be mapped against the stages of your product lifecycle to develop objectives and key results for your team, depending on where your product is in its journey from introduction to inevitable decline.
image
Natasha Nel Hacker Noon profile picture

@natasha
Natasha Nel

👋 I'm the VP of Growth Marketing here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
'Smart people with bad ideas can always pivot.' —LA MP Mark Tung by @natasha
#hackernoon-shareholder-series
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#product-management#how-to-define-okrs-for-startup#okr-examples#the-aarrr-funnel#product-lifecycle-stages#hackernoon-top-story#okr-product-examples#pirate-metrics
Join Hacker Noon loading