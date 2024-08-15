10 Methods to Build Your Telegram Crypto Community

The blockchain industry is already saturated with so many sub-platforms promoting various blockchain projects. New channels keep arising every day—both legit and scam. Therefore, gaining traction with your group and channel could be a hassle.





Here is a spoiler: When you start a Telegram community, you aim not to have thousands of members who don't interact with your posts. Your primary drive should be solving people's problems—either with your product or with the kinds of information you share.





There's no point in having a large or even small society without a clear purpose. If you are promoting a blockchain project, you need people interested in your community. Therefore, this article will give you 10 sure-fire tips to grow your telegram community.

The New Normal – Telegram Mini Games

Regarding social media platforms that onboard more crypto users, Telegram has taken a new turn, admitting the multitude. At the moment, Telegram has over 950 million active users, and over 20% of them play its mini-games.





In the words of the CEO Pavel Durov, as announced on his channel on July 24, 2024:





Telegram reached 950 million monthly active users, up from 900 million in the spring—on track for ONE BILLION!





A new normal has arrived, challenging the normal with exceeding results. It's now possible to have millions of organic users within a short period without spending a lot of resources on marketing.





The Hamster Kombat success combined with the obvious trend to gamify the community building strategies in the space will definitely have an impact, not only on how to grow a community, but even more on how to grow its engagement. I think Telegram Bots can become in-house solutions for projects, with similar feature than Zealy or Galxe - Florian Launay, Marketing Expert.





With Notcoin being the leader and boasting approximately 40 million organic players on Telegram and Tapswap boasting over 60 million users, the narrative of building a community has changed drastically.





Mr Durov, CEO of Telegram, shared an insight highlighting the massive adoption of Hamster Kombat.

Hamster Kombat has become the latest Internet phenomenon everyone's talking about. 239 million people have signed up for this Telegram mini app in just 3 months. It took Hamster only 73 days to reach 100 million monthly users. Each day, 4-5 million new users join Hamster Kombat, making it the fastest-growing digital service in the world.





This wave of quick organic growth is just the beginning. With time, other strategies will unfold. Telegram is gradually becoming the central hub for the general crypto niche.

10 Methods for Growing Your Telegram Crypto Community

Telegram is becoming saturated with new blockchain channels and projects daily. At this rate, gaining relevance and getting people to trust your offer will take a lot of effort, except you have a Telegram Game, which is the current trend. However, if you follow the tips below, you don't have to go through a lot of stress to build a good Telegram crypto community.

Pay Attention to Feedback

There's no successful Telegram community that thrives without paying attention to its clients. As a community manager, you must ensure your channel members receive everything they need to understand your project/offering. It's not enough to simply ask for feedback. You also have to incorporate those responses for the growth and satisfaction of your members. However, there are different individuals in your group, which means you will get different requests, and some might be unreasonable.

How can you identify quality feedback?

Keep an eye out for recurring complaints.

Determine whether the requests are relevant to the core of your project.

Determine whether the feedback came from a member who previously made a request.

Share High-Quality Content

The crux of every crypto channel is the kind of content shared. In a channel, members expect you to share information about your product, partnerships, and general market trends. Therefore, it would be in your best interest to share valuable content so that your members develop trust in your brand. Here are tips to help you share quality content:





Share daily news to update your members on what's happening in the blockchain niche.

Regularly update your audience on your growth progress.

Hire a crypto content creator to create short-form articles to share.

Make use of content from other blockchain projects.

Don't Spam the Community with Ads.

Understandably, you might be building a channel that promotes different blockchain projects in your group, but it's not a good enough reason to send ads repeatedly. People in online communities don't enjoy browsing hundreds of advertisements before seeing the valuable content. So, instead of spending your resources creating ads to share with your group, channel your finances and energy into creating helpful content.





Content is key in all industries, but especially in crypto as the entire industry is almost always online. Crypto as a whole was built on transparency and rebellion, and this is reflected in the content that became the most popular and viral. People prefer candid, real, relatable content over hyper-polished, buttoned-up content. People came to crypto to escape corporatism and not find a different version of it. Memes, trolls, and shock-value content are truly what makes a brand stand out. The trick is to be somewhat unapologetic in what you say while maintaining an orbit around your product and community. There is a thin line between what's ok and not ok, and that's a difficult line to walk, but the projects and individuals whose content does the best in crypto are unafraid to be on that thin line between serious and unserious - Ibu Karel, Chief Marketing Officer, Folks Finance.

Keep Conversations Running on Your Telegram Crypto Community

It would be best if you did not leave your Telegram crypto community idle at any point. If other responsibilities prevent you from keeping your channel active, employ social media managers. What can they do for you? They keep the group active by having conversations and sharing vital information. It may seem expensive initially, but it's a worthwhile investment in the long run.

Have open-ended conversations

Managing a crypto community requires starting conversations people can understand and interact with easily. Communication is essential in every community, so it will be helpful for you to share content that your members will find educational enough to have questions and share their opinions. Ensure you encourage your members to communicate freely by accepting their views.

Encourage Community Members with Incentives

You can build your Telegram crypto community by incentivising active members—Users who consistently share their opinions and unconsciously keep the group active. As an intentional admin, you should show appreciation by gifting them various things, including free coins or access to paid products and services. This way, inactive members would be encouraged to participate in the community.





Gamifying the process is the way to go. Build cross-community actions on your TG channel involving quests, quizzes, etc… some TG bots can also be created to track quality engagement in your TG channel. If you launch weekly challenges rewarding the best community members and tap into networks of SocialFi farmers to bring volume, then you can build a unique engagement rate - Florian Launay, Marketing expert

Set Guidelines

Nobody gains value from spaces that have no regulations. If every member of your crypto channel doesn't have rules guiding them, chances are they will start to take advantage of the freedom. Therefore, ensure that you have rules guiding the group. You can use the following rules:

No sharing of personal advertisements.

No sharing of non-crypto-related content.



Ensure you share the community’s goals with the members so they know your expectations. Your values will guide the project to success and ensure your followers know how to behave. Although it may feel like too many restrictions at the start, eventually, it will make your group more manageable and easy for members to navigate.

Collaboration and Partnerships

Building a Telegram crypto community is sometimes not a personal journey. Provided you have a good product/solve a good problem with your channel, securing a partnership with another reasonable channel with a great community should be considered. This way, users of the partner's channel will join your channel. However, it would be so disappointing if they get on board just to be disappointed. Hence, ensure you have everything planned out before you set out.

Referral Program

Any community that ignores the power of the people would only live a decade backwards as time goes on. The rise of Telegram Mimi Games proved this. Many projects have onboarded millions of users without spending a dime on influencer marketing or media placements. Such magic is incredible. As far as you have a few members in your community who trust in your offering, you can also hinge on their trust and develop an incentive-based referral program. The outcome is usually indescribable if correctly done.

Regular Task for Community

One of the best ways to build a community is to carry them along, especially when you have a crypto product. The primary reason is that new users will keep joining, and the same set of questions will be asked over and over again. As much as the majority of their message might have been addressed with a pinned message, average new users will never go through the pinned messages. One task that has always worked is the quiz task, whereby community members are asked to read the project's white paper, medium page, and social media announcement for the sake of a quiz. At the end of the quiz, the top scorer is awarded an incentive for the effort. In this way, the community members become custodians of knowledge and effortlessly attend to new users' questions.





What Is Telegram Marketing?

Telegram makes it possible to promote your blockchain project at a low cost. The platform is secure and makes it easy to have every fan of your brand in one community. Additionally, it allows marketers to provide customer support around the clock by leveraging bots. These bots offer auto-responses that you can customize to answer clients' questions. So here are some tips:

Establish Specific Objectives

There's only a successful marketing strategy with a goal. You can achieve various goals, like increasing sales, providing customer support, and building trust. So, it would help if you wrote down what you want to achieve with your Telegram marketing.

Innovative Incentives: A Strategic Approach to Community Building

Alice Stork, Founder of ICL comms, offers valuable insights on leveraging innovative incentives in Telegram marketing for crypto projects.

"The incentives themselves must be innovative. Very few projects understand that even these rewards can help your BD strategy. For example, if you are a Gaming project, and you have a Community Building program using incentives, you can plan prizes from other games or NFT collections with a solid community to develop your network while you build your community."





Stork also highlights the importance of staying current with emerging trends.

"The evolution pace in this new gamified program is intense with the appearances of new SocialFi platforms all the time. Keeping up with them is also a great way to always bring innovative features to your program."

Spread the word about your Telegram Crypto Community group/channel.

After creating your group/channel, spread the news on other social media platforms. You can use paid ads and even share them on your website. Additionally, you can talk to the admins of other crypto communities to help you share your brand.





Telegram marketing is straightforward. It produces better results when you leverage its different features, including chatbots. You can boost your crypto project using the tips above.





Wrapping Up

A Telegram community is a safe platform for every blockchain project and brand. It was once hard to boost groups and channels organically; however, the rise of Telegram Mini-Games changed the narrative entirely. This has made Telegram a centre of attraction and a tool for social media growth.







Telegram is a very unique social media tool in the sense that the direct interaction with the clients help significantly with customer activation and customer retention. As the community members can directly talk to the project team and with other people that are interested in the project. That helps interacting and maintaining a community. Telegram is compared to other social media channels like X not that good in terms of acquiring new users. Unless you go with a minigames approach but that still has to be promoted on other social medias to get people aware of the minigame- **Ivan Anastassov, COO TrustSwap



