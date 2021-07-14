10 Best Proxy Services of 2021

Proxy services are highly essential to protect our privacy when we access the internet for various purposes. A proxy server acts as an intermediator between the internet and the user.\n\n\\\nWe should use the right proxy service because it offers sustainable network security and protects our privacy. With the right proxy service, we are more likely to be safer from being targeted by attackers who might steal our data.\n\n\\\nYou have to look for various factors like ease of use, features, performance, price, and customer support if you are looking to upgrade. Also, ensure that the proxy services you use have reliable technical support who can promptly help if you face any issues.\n\n\\\nIt is highly essential to look at the customer reviews and testimonials to get an overview and credibility of the proxy service provider.\n\n\\\nHere are the 10 best proxy services that can be used to protect our privacy and experience worry-free online surfing.\n\n# Best Proxy Services of 2021\n\n## 1. Blazing Proxies\n\n[Blazing Proxies](https://blazingseollc.com/) has been in the proxy business for a while, and customers have appreciated their reliable services, bandwidth, and pricing structure.\n\n\\\nThey don’t limit their data center proxies, and residential proxies are capped at a specific usage limit of 200 GB. Also, they offer different types of proxies in four countries such as Brazil, South Africa, the USA, and Germany.\n\n\\\nBlazing Proxies never recommend putting all your eggs in one basket, like opting for a sole proxy service provider that doesn’t solve your issues promptly. You can choose from four plans — Starter, Personal, Corporate, and Enterprise. Each plan has a sufficient number of proxies and the decision will be based on your needs.\n\n\\\nTheir 24/7 customer support has a ticket-based system so they can make sure to resolve issues accurately and quickly. This system is appreciated by their customers because they know they’ll be taken care of personally.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Blazing fast 1Gbps speeds\n* Unmetered bandwidth\n* Replacement is totally free\n* Available in 30 countries\n\n## 2. Rsocks\n\n[Rsocks](https://rsocks.net/) is a proxy service provider designed exclusively for email marketing and social networks, which is suitable for professionals. They have residential and mobile proxies, and it has the capacity to handle numerous tasks without any restrictions.\n\n\\\nThe premium plans are good if you need enhanced traffic, and it is sold strictly for one-person usage, so you should not have users other than you. If you have more significant tasks to handle that involve others, you can go with the shared proxies package, which would be highly suitable for a group.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Maximum online stability\n* Unlimited traffic\n* Highly secure network\n* Theme package proxies for YouTube and Email\n\n## 3. Storm Proxies\n\n[Storm Proxies](https://stormproxies.com/) is a highly sophisticated private dedicated proxy with high performance. The residential proxies have good bandwidth, and you can change locations within the stipulated member area.\n\n\\\nThe private dedicated proxies have a trial period of 24 hours which would be highly essential for you to try it and upgrade. They also have backconnect rotating proxies with a vast number of connections, and the main gateway is a mix of residential and data center IPs.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* High speed and performance\n* Instant and automatic delivery\n* Unlimited bandwidth with no hidden costs\n* Instant access after the upgrade\n\n## 4. Hidester\n\n[Hidester](https://hidester.com/proxy/) is suitable for both power and beginner users with no restrictions on handling multiple tasks. With this proxy service provider, you can be safe with your internet activity which is near impossible to track with their highly secure network.\n\n\\\nHidester excels with their reliable proxy services, which offers excellent speed and unique software to manage tasks without hassle. They have beneficial customer support that is accessible 24/7 who would answer all your queries, including technical expertise.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Your online activities are not recorded\n* Very reliable and fast connection\n* Can access on five devices simultaneously\n* You can access any blocked content worldwide\n\n## 5. Smart Proxy\n\n[Smart Proxy](https://smartproxy.com/) is a proxy service that is designed without limits that would take your business to the next stage. This proxy service provider has all the essential services for the customers, saving your time and effort.\n\n\\\nWith the scope of the vast number of country targeting, they got your back even when you use different SEO tools. The uptime is really high with flexible pricing plans that suit a variety of customers for different tasks.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Highly secure and scalable\n* The customer support is outstanding\n* You are in complete control of your internet activity\n* You can easily bypass website blocks and country restrictions\n\n## 6. Bright Data\n\n[Bright Data](https://brightdata.com/) proxy networks are used by Fortune 500 companies, which places trust among customers. This proxy service provider is used by more than ten thousand data professionals in 70 million real devices.\n\n\\\nThe development team is highly improving the performance and scalability of their proxy services with regular updates to fix crucial bugs. It is straightforward to start with this proxy service which has a clean dashboard with all helpful options.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Wide range of access in most countries\n* Can handle a high number of requests\n* Largest real peer IP network in the globe\n* Easy to understand user interface\n\n## 7. Whoer\n\n[Whoer](https://whoer.net/) is a very reliable proxy service provider that focuses on customer’s core needs. You can easily hide your IP address and become totally anonymous when you are dealing with online activities.\n\n\\\nThere is complete access to all devices, browsers, and platforms without any restrictions. Their plans accommodate the needs of different customers with a 30-day money-back guarantee.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* You get access to any blocked website globally\n* A high-speed connection without logs\n* IP address hiding with no possibility of tracking\n* Very easy to use, which is beginner-friendly\n\n## 8. Hide Me\n\n[Hide Me](https://hide.me/en/) would be very suitable for users who need advanced privacy features. The servers are handpicked carefully, with a clean, secure network, and maintained highly.\n\n\\\nYou can experience seamless service with high uptime and no restrictions on browsing. All the features and UX are designed to meet the needs and intent of customers with no compromise on tasks that can be handled.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* Your digital privacy is highly secure\n* Data is encrypted when you access the internet\n* You can easily bypass censorship and blocked content\n* A vast number of advanced privacy features are available\n\n## 9. ProxySite\n\n[ProxySite](https://www.proxysite.com/) has been in the proxy business for a long time, and they have a free tier option to use. You can surf the internet safely without worrying about your privacy, and hackers can’t spy on your online activities.\n\n\\\nThey use a highly encrypted SSL connection to protect your data which can’t be tracked by outside parties or even ProxySite. Some of the popular sites such as Facebook and YouTube are supported to enhance your usability and experience.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* You can seamlessly bypass filters\n* The internet can be surfed anonymously\n* The performance and speed are high\n* You get global access to any blocked content\n\n## 10. VPNBook\n\n[VPNBook](https://www.vpnbook.com/) is crafted with highly reliable technology that provides outstanding performance. Your internet activities are routed with high secure encryption, which is difficult to track by third parties.\n\n\\\nThey use cloud-enabled CDN, which will route you to the lowest congested traffic while you access the internet. The VPN servers use desiccated hardware, which scales the overall performance of your internet activities.\n\n### Notable Features\n\n* There are no limits on bandwidth\n* No restrictions in accessing blocked content\n* They use a solid AES-256 AES128 encryption technique\n* Your connection logs are deleted weekly\n\n## Final Thoughts\n\nThis article must have helped you find the best proxy services with enhanced details and a clear overview of every proxy service provider. Proxy services are scaling through the available technologies so that you can expect a much-improved user experience and usability in the future.\n\n\\\nThe best proxy service provider will always focus on resolving customers’ problems promptly and never leaving them hanging if they face any issues.\n\n\\\nAlways look for free trial plans to know how the specific proxy service can benefit you. If you are looking to upgrade, try to understand whether those features in a tiered plan suit your needs.