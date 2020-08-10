8 People You Need on Your Link Building Team

@ danielmartin Daniel Martin Daniel Martin is Head of Customer Success in https://linkdoctor.io/ which is a link building agency.

Defining link building is easy. It’s getting other websites to link back to your site. It sounds easy, right?

For top authority sites (websites that have a domain authority of 80 and higher), this isn’t a problem. They get a lot of backlinks to their site without them even approaching anyone.

Using the Site Explorer tool in Ahrefs, you’ll find that Facebook has a Domain Rating (DR) of 100, which is the highest rating any website could achieve. Twitter and Instagram both have a DR of 99.

This is because there are millions of unique domains that link back to them. In fact, I’m sure you can agree that all newly created websites that would have a link back to any of these social media giants in the first few contents they publish.

If you want to be as successful as these sites, get your link building game on. And this is only possible with a reliable and talented link building team.

But you’re struggling to look for the link building team members, third-party blogging outreach services can help you begin link building for your site. You can go to these services that are experts in link building for starters until you can build your winning team.

Now, if you’re confident that you can find these hidden gems for your company, go through this list of the people you need for your link building team.

The Key Members of a Great Link Building Team

A single man wouldn’t be able to be successful in link building for his site. You need to have at least these 8 people to achieve your goals of ranking higher in the SERPs.

1. The Innovative Link Building Strategist

Job Description

A link building strategist needs to plan the approaches and strategies with the entire team. Your strategist should only focus on white hat link building techniques as explained by Mykyta.

Winning Qualities to Look For

You can hire any link building strategist. But if you want to stand out from other sites, the best strategist would be innovative. Look for someone who can come up with fresh ways and test them efficiently that other link builders haven’t done in the past. This may include unconventional methods, but still within the white hat techniques.

Other Qualifications:

Efficient and goal-oriented Proficient in using different tools and software for link building Organized and meticulous Professional in dealing with other team members

2. The Critical-Thinking SEO Specialist

Job Description

The SEO Specialist tests and assures that the link building strategies applied are effective. This is someone who’s in charge of checking other websites and finding out if they will add value to your site’s ranking.

Winning Qualities to Look For

An SEO Specialist that stands out should be someone who’s a critical thinker. He/She must have a questioning mind when a strategy is working or not. Then, he/she should also think of ways to solve problems or improve working techniques.

Finally, a superstar SEO specialist should be up for a continuous learning process since Google updates their algorithm every few months. He/She must be ready for any changes in Google’s algorithm.

Other Qualifications:

Has enough experience (preferable a few years or more) and a good track record in SEO Understands technical, off-page optimization, and on-page optimization Has marketing experience or interest More focused on conversions rather than rankings

3. The Resourceful Lead Generation Specialist

Job Description

New link building strategies will all go to waste if you don’t know which are the best sites to approach. This is where the role of a Lead Generation Specialist comes in. He/She finds prospect websites and people that meet your site’s goals and standards.

Winning Qualities to Look For

There are several lead generation tools and software available for easier research. But a winning Lead Generation Specialist will often get out of the norm and find leads even in the most non-traditional ways. Having a resourceful lead gen specialist is something every link building team should have.

Other Qualifications:

Goal-driven and willing to go the extra mile Excellent communication skills Proficient in sales, telemarketing, and research

4. The Persuasive Email Marketer / Content Copywriter

Job Description

After setting strategies and finding contacts, it’s time to reach out to them. In doing this, you’ll need an Email Marketer or a Content Copywriter. His/Her task is to wow prospect sites and persuade them into agreeing to the strategies set out by your team.

Winning Qualities to Look For

An Email Marketer or Content Copywriter should not only know how to write professional emails to your prospects. He/She must be persuasive by applying unique methods depending on the people he/she is emailing.

One quality to watch out for is the ability to personalize initial and follow up emails. This is someone who can add value to emails that the receiver will find useful and finally catch his/her attention.

Other Qualifications:

Has organizational and data management skills Can deliver prompt emails despite drawbacks Engaging and has attention to details

5. The Talented Content Creator for Linkable Assets

Job Description

Whether your link building strategies involve guest blogging or broken link building, have a content creator who’s talented enough to create linkable assets. These assets may include articles and media files on your site. You would need over one content creator to keep your site alive and your link building strategies going.

Winning Qualities to Look For

A content creator must be a talented writer and/or a creative media file creator. Published posts or submitted guest posts that have poor grammar and confusing or useless content will be bad for your site.

Also, a site that doesn’t have videos or at least images will come out as an irrelevant source. Remember, you won’t gain those sweet, relevant backlinks if your site’s content doesn’t exhibit E-A-T (Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).

Other Qualifications:

Preferably has knowledge about different topics Has SEO and marketing knowledge Willing to adapt in all kinds of situations and

6. The Creative UX/UI Designer

Job Description

A UX/UI Designer’s primary task is making sure your audience will have the best experience when visiting your site. As they always say, first impressions last. When a prospect you approached for a backlink sees that your site has a sloppy UI and UX, chances are that your team’s hard work will go to waste.

Winning Qualities to Look For

It’s best to hire two separate people for UX and UI since they have unfamiliar tasks. Still, they share some qualities that you need to consider for these roles. Great UX and UI designers must pay great attention to detail. They should also be up-to-date with recent trends in UX/UI design.

And the most important quality is that they must have empathy for users. They’ll be able to design your site’s UX and UI more effectively if they can put themselves in the shoes of your visitors.

Other Qualifications:

Has impressive UX/UI research skills Can collaborate with other members of the team Has coding and analytics skills

7. The Social Media Savvy Marketer

Job Description

A Social Media Marketer isn’t only for marketing and advertising. This role can also be an asset to link building. A site or business becomes more trustworthy when actively involved in social media. According to Statista, there are 3.76 billion active social media users around the world as of April 2020. That’s 3.76 billion people you can reach to make your brand relevant.

Winning Qualities to Look For

A Social Media Marketer should be creative in creating marketing campaigns on various social media platforms. You can rely on someone who can come up with original marketing strategies to catch people’s attention and make your brand a household name.

A plus factor would be great customer service skills. People will love your business more when they receive prompt answers to questions and solutions to their problems.

Other Qualifications:

Has exceptional writing skills Great understanding of how different social media platforms work Impressive time management skills

8. The Meticulous Integration Team Lead

Job Description

The Integration Team Lead keeps everyone on track. He/She needs to plan and integrate strategies set out and make sure they’re done successfully. He/She must also manage any struggles faced by your link building team.

Winning Qualities to Look For

Besides being meticulous with the team’s performance and output, a winning Integration Team Lead must have excellent communication skills. Without these essential skills, everyone in the team will easily get lost in translation.

Other Qualifications:

Can influence and empathize with the team

Has a sense of clarity when communicating

Decisive and committed

Are You Ready to Become a High-Ranking Site?

If you are, find these people to dominate the web. But remember, they’re just some important members your link building team should have. You may need to hire more people for certain tasks that a single person can’t handle.

Also, remember that backlinks aren’t everything. Your site must first exhibit trustworthiness and value. Google’s algorithm update is just about that and it will continue to advance in the years to come. So asking people to visit your house, start by creating the best home where other people want to live in.

