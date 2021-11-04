10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

The Xbox franchise of consoles is one of the best selling console brands of all time. The original Xbox was the first console released by Microsoft, releasing in 2001. Despite the consoles rather meagre sales with only 24 million sold compared to its competitor, the PlayStation 2, the original Xbox, has some fantastic games.

This article will outline the 10 best original Xbox games of all time as ranked by sales.

10. Need For Speed: Underground 2 - 1.44 million

Need For Speed: Underground 2 is one of the most critically acclaimed Need for Speed games ever. The game is a direct sequel to the original Need For Speed: Underground and built upon the first Underground in several ways. Underground 2 added new game modes such as the drift and drag competition and other modes to the games circuit. The game also added new cars and increased customisation options for vehicles, Underground 2, built on a classic and made it better, making it one of the best original Xbox games. All in all, the game sold 1.44 million copies globally, placing it 10th as the most sold original Xbox game of all time.

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- 1.46 million

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of those video game series that always sells well; Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is no exception to this rule selling 1.46 million copies on the Xbox. San Andreas was released in 2005 as the fifth game in the GTA franchise chronologically. The game featured a huge open world and introduced players to a new protagonist, Carl Johnson, hell-bent on saving his family from the criminal underworld and the corrupt police. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas sold nearly 2 million units, making it one of the best selling original Xbox games.

8. Ninja Gaiden- 1.5 million

The name Ninja Gaiden will make even the most skilled game shudder. The original Ninja Gaiden was released for the Xbox in 2004 as the first entry in the franchise. The game quickly became notorious as being brutally difficult, with challenging hack and slash gameplay. Ninja Gaiden followed the protagonist and Ninja Ryu Hayabusa as he tried to uncover the Dark Dragon Blade. Ninja Gaiden is one of the best original Xbox games selling 1.5 million copies on the console. Ninja Gaiden is a great game and should be played by anyone who wants a challenge. It is a real classic and a treat to play.

7. Counter Strike- 1.5 million

Counter-Strike comes in at number seven on this list as one of the original Xbox's best-selling games. Counter Strike was released by developers Valve in 2003, changing the first-person shooter genre. The game incorporated classic elimination and objective-based gameplay, pitting terrorist and counter-terrorist forces against one another. Counter Strike on the original Xbox set the foundations for the future of the series, placing it seventh on this list despite tieing with Ninja Gaiden in sales (1.5 million).

6. Star Wars Knights of The Old Republic- 1.58 million

Star Wars Knights of The Old Republic (Kotor) is one of the best original Xbox games and the greatest Star Wars game, period. Kotor was first released in 2003 by developers BioWare. The game introduced players to new Star Wars characters such as Darth Revan, Bastila and Malek. Kotor also included new planets to explore, a complex RPG style battle system and excellent customisation options. Furthermore, Star Wars Knights of The Old Republic has a great story with epic twists and turns worthy of cinema. The game is a masterpiece RPG and one of the best-sold games on the console, selling 1.58 million copies worldwide.

5. Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell- 2.4 million

The Splinter Cell franchise is a classic video game series and one of the most recognisable. In 2002 the first Splinter Cell was released on the original Xbox by Ubisoft Montreal as the first game in the series. The game was an instant success, bringing the classic stealthy gameplay to Xbox. It is estimated that Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell sold around 2.4 million copies globally. As a result, strong sales numbers helped to pave the way for future instalments in the franchise.

4. Grand Theft Auto Double Pack- 2.49 million

The Grand Theft Auto Double pack was released in 2003 on the Xbox and included GTA 3 and Vice City. The game brought two classic GTA games together in a package full of non-stop action and adventure. The Grand Theft Auto Double Pack sold 2.49 million units on the console, making it the best selling GTA game on the Xbox. The Grand Theft Auto Double Pack is one of the best original Xbox games.

3. Fable- 3 million

Fable is one of the best recognisable first-party Xbox games. The popular action roleplaying game was first released on the Xbox in 2004 as the first game in the series. The game introduced players to the fantasy world of fable and allowed them to explore the mysterious fantasy land and battle enemies, using classic turn-based RPG gameplay. In total, the game sold 3 million units globally,

2. Halo Combat Evolved- 5 million

When you think of Xbox, the Halo franchise instantly comes to mind. Halo Combat Evolved started it all releasing on the console in 2001. Halo Combat Evolved was the first game in the Halo series and helped to revolutionise first-person shooting. The game introduced players to the Master Chief, an elite Spartan soldier dedicated to protecting humanity from an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo Combat Evolved not only had great gameplay mechanics but a great story, putting the franchise on the map. The game is one of the best first-person shooters of all time and one of the Xbox's best-sold games selling 5 million copies.

1. Halo 2- 8.46 million

Halo 2 is one of the best original Xbox games and the most sold game on the console. In total, Halo 2 sold 8.46 million units worldwide, far surpassing its predecessor Halo Combat Evolved in terms of sales. The game built upon the story of the first Halo game, adding improved graphics and fine-tuned gameplay. Halo 2 is thus a masterpiece and the best Xbox game of all time.

Final Thoughts

Overall the original Xbox has some great games, with Halo and Fable selling over 3 million units globally. Thus, although the original Xbox didn't sell much itself, it is still one of the greatest consoles of all time, partly due to its extensive library of great games.

