Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! by@lumoz
    10,268 reads

    ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins!

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) with a cap of $3 million USDC. After the event, 7.5 billion ZKF tokens will be distributed based on the proportion of gas fees consumed by each address.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins!
    web3 #web3 #zkfair #lumoz #zkfair-polygon
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture

    @lumoz

    Lumoz (formerly Opside)

    Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.

    Receive Stories from @lumoz

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture
    by Lumoz (formerly Opside) @lumoz.Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Prepare for Glory as Opside's Testnet Enters Alpha Phase!
    Published at Aug 31, 2023 by lumoz #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Remarkable Shift From Monolith to Microservices - Empowered by AI-Driven DevOps
    Published at Nov 28, 2023 by induction #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    STASIS Introduces Game-Changing Instant Purchase for EURS
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by stasis #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Magic of Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Disintegration of Philosophy and Science (Part 1)
    Published at Nov 07, 2023 by damocles #zero-knowledge-proofs
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!