The Layer 2 network for BTC is strategically crafted to meet the surging demand for faster and more efficient transactions within the Bitcoin ecosystem. This is achieved by offloading certain transaction processing tasks from the main blockchain, aiming to alleviate congestion. One UTXO is used to trace all Layer 2 states, and a trusted oracle is employed to ensure that only the lock/unlock scripts of input/output scripts follow the Layer 2 protocol.