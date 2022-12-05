Rootstock's 'Built-on-Bitcoin' Rebrand: Everything You Need To Know

The recent Rootstock summit kicked off a new chapter in Rootstock history. The stand out amongst numerous exclusive reveals and announcements throughout the day was the official launch of the new Rootstock brand. Voted upon by the community in June 2022, Rootstock’s logos, name, core messaging, and the overall vibe had been undergoing a complete overhaul in the months leading up to the summit. When Rootstock summit day finally arrived, the new brand wasn’t so much announced but a total immersion for everyone in attendance. Watch the live stream of the Summit below: https://www.youtube.com/embed/d393rHnj_a0?embedable=true What is Rootstock? Rootstock was created with the intention of introducing the latest technologies and capabilities to the security and resilience of Bitcoin. It is the ‘smart’ version of Bitcoin that operates as a layer-2 on top of the main Bitcoin blockchain, combining the functionality of smart contracts with the security of Bitcoin. Rootstock is secured by Bitcoin's hash power via Merged Mining. Approximately 60% of Bitcoin’s mining hashpower is simultaneously mining on Rootstock, making Rootstock the world's most secure smart contract-enabled blockchain. Why did Rootstock change its branding? The aim of the rebrand is to give further ownership of the brand to the community. Fully open-source marketing materials and brand assets are available for anyone to use and create their own content. The new brand direction ‘ ’ connects Rootstock (a Bitcoin Layer-2) back to its roots within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Built on Bitcoin Essentially, the new Rootstock brand is about the community, and the Rootstock summit signified the full transition of brand ownership to community hands. It is now time for content creators, promoters, and every other Rootstock enthusiast to go out there and start spreading the new look, name, and brand of Rootstock! Where can I find the new brand assets? You can find all the brand assets on the official (and new-look) . The official graphics, logos, and full details on the new brand direction and tone of voice can be found there. Rootstock Website When can I start creating? Right now! Rootstock Summit marked the start of a new era for Rootstock, now is the time to start spreading the news! Anything you can think of, from Youtube videos, t-shirt designs, blog articles, or online meetups, the brand assets are available and ready for you to utilize in your Rootstock endeavors.