Learn to Build Smart Contracts on Bitcoin and Qualify to Become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador

The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week. The course aims to teach budding blockchain developers how to develop on the Rootstock blockchain, with a heavy focus on smart contracts. The course is part of the , where members of the public are rewarded for contributing to the growth of the Rootstock ecosystem. By completing the Blockchain Developer Course, participants will pre-qualify as official Rootstock “Dev Ambassadors” and be awarded an official certificate recognizing their skills (upon full release). The course is free of charge and open for anyone to take. Rootstock Ambassador initiative Take the course now: Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course Register to become a “Dev Ambassador”: Ambassador application What is the Rootstock Developer Course? The course is divided into eight modules; each module will focus on a different area of smart contract development, with a variety of teaching techniques being employed to maximize student success. The course covers how to write, test, compile, deploy, secure, and verify smart contracts using Solidity, and how to set up a node on the Rootstock network. The course is entirely about blockchain or web3. All course materials will be available on demand to all participants. self-paced and does not require prerequisite knowledge Who can take the course? The course is It is perfect for developers or anyone familiar with programming in any language seeking to upskill their capabilities. It is also suited to developers already familiar with web3 and blockchain technologies looking for a pathway to become a Blockchain Developer. free of charge and open for anyone to enroll! What are the benefits of the course? Beyond leveling up your smart contract knowledge, participants will earn an recognizing their skills (upon course full release) and qualify to become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador. official certificate of completion Rootstock Developer Ambassadors will be eligible to that encourage and support further development on the Rootstock network. Full details on Developer Ambassador rewards and tasks will be revealed in the coming weeks. Join the Rootstock ambassador to stay up to date! earn rewards for completing specific tasks discord channel Is the course only useful for Rootstock? The course is focused on developing and deploying smart contracts on the Rootstock blockchain. The good news is that Rootstock is EVM compatible, plus this course focuses on Solidity. So most within the space. skills learned through the course will be applicable and transferable to multiple other major blockchain networks More about Rootstock Rootstock was created with the intention of introducing the latest technologies and capabilities to the security and resilience of Bitcoin. It is the ‘smart’ version of Bitcoin that operates as a layer 2 on top of the main Bitcoin blockchain, combining the functionality of smart contracts with the security of Bitcoin. Rootstock is secured by Bitcoin's hash power via Merged Mining. Approximately 60% of Bitcoin’s mining hashpower is simultaneously mining on Rootstock, making Rootstock the world's most secure smart contract-enabled blockchain. Find out more by visiting or following the official . rootstock.io Rootstock social media channels