    Zircuit Launches Build To Earn Program To Reward Ecosystem Contributorsby@chainwire
    128 reads

    Zircuit Launches Build To Earn Program To Reward Ecosystem Contributors

    by Chainwire2mMarch 27th, 2024
    Zircuit is a fully EVM-compatible ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security. Backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom, Zircuit currently has over $800M staked. Developers and ecosystem contributors who participate in the Build to Earn program stand to receive rewards for approved contributions.
    GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, March 27th, 2024/Chainwire/--


    Zircuit, a fully EVM-compatible ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security, today launched its Build to Earn program to incentivize builders, founders, and community members who contribute to the Zircuit ecosystem. Backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom, Zircuit currently has over $800M staked.


    Zircuit is a playground for new applications and open experimentation, and projects that launch on Zircuit will benefit from higher security guarantees and protection from hacks through its groundbreaking AI-enabled security features. Zircuit launched its Build to Earn program that supercharges the developer experience for new builders onboarding onto the Zircuit Network. Developers and ecosystem contributors who participate in Zircuit’s Build to Earn program stand to receive rewards for approved contributions.


    Developers and ecosystem contributors can participate in Build to Earn in the following ways:


    • Building a Mainnet Day 1 Launch project
    • Developing ecosystem tools
    • Deploying critical infrastructure
    • Referring Zircuit to builders
    • Investing in Zircuit Day 1 Launch projects


    Zircuit is scaling its ecosystem with applications in fast-growing categories including restaking applications, AI, and DeFi. Projects that join Zircuit through Build to Earn will join the growing list of top-tier launch partners including Ethena, Ether.fi, KelpDAO, Renzo, Hashflow, API3, Galxe, Elixir, Blocto, Eigenpie, and many others.


    The Build to Earn program follows the successful launch of Zircuit’s staking program. Zircuit Staking allows users to pre-commit assets to the network that will be migrated upon Zircuit mainnet launch. Users can deposit ETH, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), liquid restaking tokens (LRTs), USDe (Ethena USD) to earn Zircuit Points. Zircuit most recently partnered with Pendle to bring even more yield to Renzo Protocol's ezETH.

    To participate in Build to Earn, users can visit: https://build.zircuit.com/

    To participate in Zircuit Staking, users can visit: https://stake.zircuit.com/

    About Zircuit

    Zircuit is a fully EVM-compatible ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security at the sequencer level. Built by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs in computer science, algorithms, and cryptography, Zircuit is backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom. To learn more visit zircuit.com or follow us on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

    Contact

    Jessica Graber

    Zircuit

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


