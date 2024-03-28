Search icon
    DED Trends On Twitter After Memecoin Snapshot Announcement

    by Chainwire March 28th, 2024
    Polkadot-backed community coin DED, made it to the trending charts on X. The project has sparked a new-found excitement in the Polkadot ecosystem. Over 20,000 await their airdrop in the $DED telegram channel.
    **LISBON, Portugal, March 28th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Polkadot-backed community coin DED, made it to the trending charts on X, demonstrating community’s engagement and interest behind the memecoin.


    The project has sparked a new-found excitement in the Polkadot ecosystem, seeing over 20,000 await their airdrop in the $DED telegram channel.

    With the token’s snapshot debuting early last week, the team hopes $DED signifies a second coming for the Polkadot ecosystem and fresh liquidity.

    With partnerships and support from top projects on the network such as Talisman Wallet, Nova wallet, SubWallet and others, $DED is showingcasing how powerful and committed the Polkadot community can be.

    DED has also launched the biggest Zealy campaign the network has seen, with a total prize pool of over $30,000 in DOT and big crypto personalities have also jumped in on the action. YouTuber DataDash noted in part of his latest video that this could “Put Polkadot back in centre stage”, with others such as Ash Crypto, DubzyXBT and Crypto Banter piling into the action.

    The Dot is DED Mission Recap

    DOT is $DED was initiated by the community with the purpose of creating the first memecoin on DOT. The community felt that if they worked together they could bring excitement which would onboard a larger community to Polkadot.


    Figuring out how to do it was the hard part, but after seeing how $BONK acted as a catalyst for the Solana ($SOL), the answer was right in front of the team.


    There are now over 1 million DOT holders, and an estimated 100,000 of them have stuck it out to support the DED launch. Now the Snapshot has been taken, DOT is DED will await its airdrop.

    For the latest updates and community activity Join the $DED Telegram channel and follow on X.

    Contact

    Jack

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Unni

