Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Zero-Cost Blockchain Transactions Are A Reality on Polkadot by@alfredodecandia

Zero-Cost Blockchain Transactions Are A Reality on Polkadot

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Polkadot allows users to send transactions at a cost of zero dollars without paying fees. The transactions are the signed paid refund transaction, free signed transaction, and the unsigned transactions with a signed payload. These kinds of transactions also serve some behind-the-scenes technical purposes, like determining staking reward distribution, for example. Let’s discuss the cases where a zero-fee transaction makes sense, as well as how to actually implement them while protecting yourself from DDoS attacks by hackers.
image
Alfredo de Candia Hacker Noon profile picture

@alfredodecandia
Alfredo de Candia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Can the NFT Save the Digital Magazine? by @alfredodecandia
#nft-magazine
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#blockchain#decentralized-internet#equilibrium#polkadot#free-transactions#zero-fee#ddos-attack#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading