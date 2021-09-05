Zero-Cost Blockchain Transactions Are A Reality on Polkadot

547 reads

Polkadot allows users to send transactions at a cost of zero dollars without paying fees. The transactions are the signed paid refund transaction, free signed transaction, and the unsigned transactions with a signed payload. These kinds of transactions also serve some behind-the-scenes technical purposes, like determining staking reward distribution, for example. Let’s discuss the cases where a zero-fee transaction makes sense, as well as how to actually implement them while protecting yourself from DDoS attacks by hackers.