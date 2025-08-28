150 reads

You’ve Been Laid Off. Now What?

by
byAlex Chepovoi@hacker11906836

5x founder (1 exit), now building Global Work AI

August 28th, 2025
featured image - You’ve Been Laid Off. Now What?
    Speed
    Voice
Alex Chepovoi
Up Next →

Inhuman Resources: The Double Standard of AI Use in Modern Recruiting

About Author

Alex Chepovoi HackerNoon profile picture
Alex Chepovoi@hacker11906836

5x founder (1 exit), now building Global Work AI

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

remote-work#remote-work#job-search#layoffs#job-hunting-tips#tech-layoffs#big-tech-layoffs#tech-layoffs-in-2025#job-layoffs-in-2025

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Mas

Related Stories