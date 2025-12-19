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Inhuman Resources: The Double Standard of AI Use in Modern Recruiting

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byAlex Chepovoi@hacker11906836

5x founder (1 exit), now building Global Work AI

December 19th, 2025
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Alex Chepovoi@hacker11906836

5x founder (1 exit), now building Global Work AI

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machine-learning#ai-hiring#future-of-work#ai-for-hr#ats-resume-screening#job-search-automation#recruiting-bias#ai-in-recruitment#resume-optimization

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