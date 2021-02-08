Your Ultimate Guide To The 4 Types of IT Security

To begin with, IT is not the same today as it was two decades ago. IT has evolved beyond a few desktop computers, a search engine, and servers. The IT industry has witnessed exponential growth in the last few years. It has grown to include programming, devices, security, and more.

IT security encompasses a range of techniques and strategies that control and prevent unauthorized access to business assets that include devices, networks, and company information. It ensures the integrity and confidentiality of critical data while preventing access to hackers and fraudsters.

IT security differs from cybersecurity, as it has a wider meaning. It protects all kinds of data in physical and electronic form. IT security includes databases, software, applications, servers, and devices. Cybersecurity focuses on criminal infiltration through the net.

Is There A Need For IT Security?

Protecting digital assets and network devices today is a prime necessity. The number and caliber of hackers are also on the rise. IT security can be expensive but a compromise can cost far more in terms of time and resources. During or after a breach, IT security teams have risk management tools to cope with and control the breach.

Threats come in multiple forms and varied sources. They include malware, ransomware, and viruses among others.

What are the Types of IT Security?

IT security typically falls under the four following types:

1. Network Security

Network security is about the interaction amongst various devices available on a network; hardware and software are included. This aims to defend the infrastructure from unauthorized access and misuse. Malfunctioning and modification are also included. The results? A secure platform for the devices and the users. Programs are also protected to perform crucial functions in a secured environment.

The configuration is the first step. All device configurations must include preventative measures.

A detection system to check for irregularities must be put in place. Response protocols must be established against attacks and breaches. This ensures minimal damages to the network.

Several methods are used for network protection. They include two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and application whitelisting. A security framework also ensures that guidelines are followed while setting up or enhancing security operations.

2. Endpoint Security

This security focuses on the devices used by the business. The first step is to confirm that authenticated devices have access to data or the system. Thus, endpoint security identifies security threats from a device-level perspective. These include laptops, mobiles, desktops, and tablets.

Thus, every connection added to the business's network increases exposure to potential attacks. The software used can be made to include a host of needs. This ranges from application and data controls, privileged user control, detection of intruders as well as encryption.

Encryption ensures the integrity of data being transferred. The role of application security controls is to guard against dangerous downloads at the recipient’s end.

IT security teams install such software across all devices. They also install the software on the company’s server. Usually, whenever a security update occurs, the central server of the business delivers the update to all end-point devices that are connected. This ensures a level of security uniformity. Sometimes, businesses also have a central sign-in page. This allows IT teams to monitor all the logs. They can also track possible suspicious behavior.

3. Internet Security

Internet security deals with the transit of information. An email message in transit can be interrupted by a third party. The recipient does not receive the message. This is one such attack. Encryption serves as a tool for defense in this case.

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TSL) are encryption forms moistly used. They create public and private keys and safeguard data integrity during transactions. Other popular means include firewalls, tokens, and password managers.

4. Cloud Security

Cloud security is about technologies, policies, controls, and services that are used to defend against threats to cloud data and applications.

Over the last few years, cloud computing has grown. Several applications, data, and identities are moving to the cloud. This increases the user base connecting directly to the Internet. They are not protected by using traditional security tools.

SaaS applications are available for cloud security. Other methods include cloud-access security broker, secure internet gateway, and outsourcing cloud security, among others.

Security Considerations For The Size Of Your Business

A sound strategy for IT security is needed to help a business prevent attacks. Planning will depend on the budget and resources at hand. A checklist can assist in the adoption of best practices and gauging security concerns.

Small and Medium Businesses

SMBs typically lack the budget and manpower to rebound post the attack. More effort must be made to avoid they must put in more effort to combat potential risk. SMBs must create a plan that includes training policies, guidelines, and general security practices. External parties can also be included.

Storage of data and information must be analyzed. Can this get affected in a ransomware attack? Essential data backups are a must; they must also be done periodically. Updates must happen as new security patches get released. Moreover, frequent audits are a must.

Larger Businesses

Larger businesses tend to be targeted more frequently by cybercriminals. Phishing and trojans are popular types of attacks. A remote work culture increases threat possibility. Employees need to be educated on the basics. Such as identifying suspicious emails and unwanted downloads.

A VPN can help to contain wi-fi breaches. The cloud also offers additional layers of security. They must invest in automated security tools. This helps reduce the manpower needed for constant monitoring.

