Your No Frills Guide to Upgrading DolphinScheduler from 2.0 to 3.0





1. Background of the Upgrade

Due to project requirements, we needed the data quality module, which offers excellent data quality monitoring capabilities for data warehouses. Therefore, we decided to upgrade from the existing 2.0 version to 3.0 or above. We tested both versions 3.0.1 and 3.1.1 by running identical task scheduling operations, such as pausing tasks. In the end, we chose version 3.0.1.





Reasons:

When testing SQL tasks in 3.1.1, launching hundreds of SQL tasks simultaneously caused errors that prevented many tasks from running properly. After consulting the community experts, it was confirmed to be a bug in DolphinScheduler. Although this issue occasionally appears in 3.0.1 as well, it is much less frequent. Versions above DS 3.0.1 use a newer version of the ZooKeeper dependency. The driver version is 3.8. Since we do not plan to upgrade ZooKeeper in production, we opted to use version 3.0.1.





This version proved to be relatively stable and functionally complete during our tests, and it meets our requirements.

This upgrade has been validated and deployed in a production environment. Known issues have been resolved with reasonable solutions. Hence, this article was written for your reference.

2. Upgrade Plan

Chosen approach:





We adopted a method of migrating tasks by synchronizing database tables. During the initial phase, both versions 3.0 and 2.0 ran simultaneously. After verifying that tasks ran correctly, we gradually shut down version 2.0.





Reason: The official upgrade script provided on the website could not run properly and had many issues. Even after our modifications, although the upgraded database schema was fine, the runtime data still had corruption problems, leading to many issues. Therefore, for safety and stability, we did not use the official upgrade plan directly.

3. Upgrade Preparation

First, back up the existing database. This step is very important.

Backup the original DS database: mysqldump -h ip -P 3306 -u user -p password db_name > /opt/new_dolphinscheduler.sql Restore to a new database: mysql -u user -p password db_name < backup_file.sql

Modify the table structure of the backup database

#### This script is a modified version of the official one, with added fields /* * Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one or more * contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file distributed with * this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. * The ASF licenses this file to You under the Apache License, Version 2.0 * (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with * the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ SET sql_mode=(SELECT REPLACE(@@sql_mode,'ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY','')); -- uc_dolphin_T_t_ds_alert_R_sign drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS uc_dolphin_T_t_ds_alert_R_sign; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE uc_dolphin_T_t_ds_alert_R_sign() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM information_schema.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_alert' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='sign') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `sign` char(40) NOT NULL DEFAULT '' COMMENT 'sign=sha1(content)' after `id`; ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD INDEX `idx_sign` (`sign`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL uc_dolphin_T_t_ds_alert_R_sign; DROP PROCEDURE uc_dolphin_T_t_ds_alert_R_sign; -- add unique key to t_ds_relation_project_user drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_relation_project_user_uk_uniq_uid_pid; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_relation_project_user_uk_uniq_uid_pid() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_relation_project_user' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='uniq_uid_pid') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_relation_project_user ADD UNIQUE KEY uniq_uid_pid(user_id, project_id); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; # CALL add_t_ds_relation_project_user_uk_uniq_uid_pid; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_relation_project_user_uk_uniq_uid_pid; -- drop t_ds_relation_project_user key user_id_index drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS drop_t_ds_relation_project_user_key_user_id_index; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE drop_t_ds_relation_project_user_key_user_id_index() BEGIN IF EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_relation_project_user' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='user_id_index') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_relation_project_user` DROP KEY `user_id_index`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL drop_t_ds_relation_project_user_key_user_id_index; DROP PROCEDURE drop_t_ds_relation_project_user_key_user_id_index; -- add unique key to t_ds_project drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_name; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_name() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_project' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='unique_name') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_project ADD UNIQUE KEY unique_name(name); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_name; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_name; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_code; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_code() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_project' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='unique_code') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_project ADD UNIQUE KEY unique_code(code); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_code; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_project_uk_unique_code; -- add unique key to t_ds_queue drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_queue_uk_unique_queue_name; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_queue_uk_unique_queue_name() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_queue' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='unique_queue_name') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_queue ADD UNIQUE KEY unique_queue_name(queue_name); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_queue_uk_unique_queue_name; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_queue_uk_unique_queue_name; -- add unique key to t_ds_udfs drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_udfs_uk_unique_func_name; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_udfs_uk_unique_func_name() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_udfs' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='unique_func_name') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_udfs ADD UNIQUE KEY unique_func_name(func_name); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_udfs_uk_unique_func_name; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_udfs_uk_unique_func_name; -- add unique key to t_ds_tenant drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_tenant_uk_unique_tenant_code; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_tenant_uk_unique_tenant_code() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_tenant' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='unique_tenant_code') THEN ALTER TABLE t_ds_tenant ADD UNIQUE KEY unique_tenant_code(tenant_code); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_tenant_uk_unique_tenant_code; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_tenant_uk_unique_tenant_code; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` ADD INDEX `idx_code_version` (`task_code`, `task_definition_version`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_instance_uk_idx_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_instance_uk_idx_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_instance' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_code_version') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` ADD INDEX `idx_code_version` (`task_code`, `task_definition_version`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_instance_uk_idx_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_instance_uk_idx_code_version; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` MODIFY COLUMN `task_params` longtext COMMENT 'job custom parameters' AFTER `app_link`; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS modify_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_params; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE modify_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_params() BEGIN IF EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_instance' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME ='task_params') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` MODIFY COLUMN `task_params` longtext COMMENT 'job custom parameters' AFTER `app_link`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL modify_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_params; DROP PROCEDURE modify_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_params; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` ADD COLUMN `task_group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id'; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_group_id; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_group_id() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_instance' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME ='task_group_id') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` ADD COLUMN `task_group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id' after `var_pool`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_group_id; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_instance_col_task_group_id; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_code` (`project_code`, `process_definition_code`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_code; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_code() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_process_task_relation' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_code') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_code` (`project_code`, `process_definition_code`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_code; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_code; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_pre_task_code_version` (`pre_task_code`,`pre_task_version`); drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_pre_task_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_pre_task_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_process_task_relation' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_pre_task_code_version') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_pre_task_code_version` (`pre_task_code`,`pre_task_version`); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_pre_task_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_pre_task_code_version; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_post_task_code_version` (`post_task_code`,`post_task_version`); drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_post_task_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_post_task_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_process_task_relation' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_post_task_code_version') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation` ADD KEY `idx_post_task_code_version` (`post_task_code`,`post_task_version`); END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_post_task_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_post_task_code_version; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation_log` ADD KEY `idx_process_code_version` (`process_definition_code`,`process_definition_version`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_process_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_process_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_process_task_relation_log' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_process_code_version') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_process_task_relation_log` ADD KEY `idx_process_code_version` (`process_definition_code`,`process_definition_version`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_process_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_process_task_relation_key_idx_process_code_version; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_definition_log` ADD INDEX `idx_project_code` (`project_code`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_process_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_process_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition_log' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_project_code') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_definition_log` ADD INDEX `idx_project_code` (`project_code`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_process_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_process_code_version; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_definition_log` ADD INDEX `idx_code_version` (`code`,`version`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_code_version; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_code_version() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition_log' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_code_version') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_definition_log` ADD INDEX `idx_code_version` (`code`,`version`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_code_version; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_key_idx_code_version; -- alter table t_ds_task_definition_log add `task_group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id' AFTER `resource_ids`; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_id; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_id() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition_log' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='task_group_id') THEN alter table t_ds_task_definition_log add `task_group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id' AFTER `resource_ids`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_id; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_id; -- alter table t_ds_task_definition_log add `task_group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id' AFTER `resource_ids`; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_id; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_id() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='task_group_id') THEN alter table t_ds_task_definition add `task_group_id` int DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id'; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_id; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_id; -- alter table t_ds_task_definition_log add `task_group_priority` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task group id' AFTER `task_group_id`; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_priority; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_priority() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition_log' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='task_group_priority') THEN alter table t_ds_task_definition_log add `task_group_priority` tinyint DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'task group priority' AFTER `task_group_id`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_priority; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_log_col_task_group_priority; -- alter table t_ds_task_definition add `task_group_priority` int(11) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'task group id' AFTER `task_group_id`; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_priority; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_priority() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_definition' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='task_group_priority') THEN alter table t_ds_task_definition add `task_group_priority` tinyint DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'task group priority' AFTER `task_group_id`; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_priority; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_task_definition_col_task_group_priority; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_user` ADD COLUMN `time_zone` varchar(32) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'time zone'; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_user_col_time_zone; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_user_col_time_zone() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_user' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='time_zone') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_user` ADD COLUMN `time_zone` varchar(32) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'time zone'; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_user_col_time_zone; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_user_col_time_zone; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `warning_type` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '2' COMMENT '1 process is successfully, 2 process/task is failed'; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_alert_col_warning_type; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_col_warning_type() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_alert' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='warning_type') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `warning_type` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '2' COMMENT '1 process is successfully, 2 process/task is failed'; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_alert_col_warning_type; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_col_warning_type; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD INDEX `idx_status` (`alert_status`) USING BTREE; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_alert_idx_idx_status; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_idx_idx_status() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.STATISTICS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_alert' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND INDEX_NAME='idx_status') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD INDEX `idx_status` (`alert_status`) USING BTREE; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL add_t_ds_alert_idx_idx_status; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_idx_idx_status; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `project_code` bigint DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'project_code'; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `process_definition_code` bigint DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'process_definition_code'; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `process_instance_id` int DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'process_instance_id'; -- ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `alert_type` int DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'alert_type'; drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS add_t_ds_alert_col_project_code; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_col_project_code() BEGIN IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_alert' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='project_code') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `project_code` bigint DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'project_code'; ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `process_definition_code` bigint DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'process_definition_code'; ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `process_instance_id` int DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'process_instance_id'; ALTER TABLE `t_ds_alert` ADD COLUMN `alert_type` int DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'alert_type'; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; # CALL add_t_ds_alert_col_project_code; DROP PROCEDURE add_t_ds_alert_col_project_code; -- t_ds_task_instance drop PROCEDURE if EXISTS alter_t_ds_task_instance_col_log_path; delimiter d// CREATE PROCEDURE alter_t_ds_task_instance_col_log_path() BEGIN IF EXISTS (SELECT 1 FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_NAME='t_ds_task_instance' AND TABLE_SCHEMA=(SELECT DATABASE()) AND COLUMN_NAME='log_path') THEN ALTER TABLE `t_ds_task_instance` MODIFY COLUMN `log_path` longtext DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task log path'; END IF; END; d// delimiter ; CALL alter_t_ds_task_instance_col_log_path; DROP PROCEDURE alter_t_ds_task_instance_col_log_path; -- -- Table structure for table `t_ds_dq_comparison_type` -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_comparison_type`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_comparison_type` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `type` varchar(100) NOT NULL, `execute_sql` text DEFAULT NULL, `output_table` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `name` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `is_inner_source` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '0', PRIMARY KEY (`id`) )ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_dq_execute_result -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_execute_result`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_execute_result` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `process_definition_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `process_instance_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `task_instance_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `rule_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `rule_name` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `statistics_value` double DEFAULT NULL, `comparison_value` double DEFAULT NULL, `check_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `threshold` double DEFAULT NULL, `operator` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `failure_strategy` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `state` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `user_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `comparison_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `error_output_path` text DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_dq_rule -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_rule`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_rule` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `name` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `user_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_dq_rule_execute_sql -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_rule_execute_sql`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_rule_execute_sql` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `index` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `sql` text DEFAULT NULL, `table_alias` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `is_error_output_sql` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '0', `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_dq_rule_input_entry -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_rule_input_entry`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_rule_input_entry` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `field` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `type` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `title` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `value` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `options` text DEFAULT NULL, `placeholder` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL, `option_source_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `value_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `input_type` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `is_show` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '1', `can_edit` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '1', `is_emit` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '0', `is_validate` tinyint(1) DEFAULT '1', `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_dq_task_statistics_value -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_dq_task_statistics_value`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_dq_task_statistics_value` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `process_definition_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `task_instance_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `rule_id` int(11) NOT NULL, `unique_code` varchar(255) NULL, `statistics_name` varchar(255) NULL, `statistics_value` double NULL, `data_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_relation_rule_execute_sql -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_relation_rule_execute_sql`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_relation_rule_execute_sql` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `rule_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `execute_sql_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime NULL, `update_time` datetime NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- -- Table structure for table t_ds_relation_rule_input_entry -- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_relation_rule_input_entry`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_relation_rule_input_entry` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `rule_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `rule_input_entry_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `values_map` text DEFAULT NULL, `index` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_k8s -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_k8s`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_k8s` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `k8s_name` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `k8s_config` text DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'create time', `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'update time', PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE= INNODB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET= utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_k8s_namespace -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_k8s_namespace`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_k8s_namespace` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `limits_memory` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `namespace` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `online_job_num` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `user_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `pod_replicas` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `pod_request_cpu` decimal(14,3) DEFAULT NULL, `pod_request_memory` int(11) DEFAULT NULL, `limits_cpu` decimal(14,3) DEFAULT NULL, `k8s` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'create time', `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'update time', PRIMARY KEY (`id`), UNIQUE KEY `k8s_namespace_unique` (`namespace`,`k8s`) ) ENGINE= INNODB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET= utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_relation_namespace_user -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_relation_namespace_user`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_relation_namespace_user` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT 'key', `user_id` int(11) NOT NULL COMMENT 'user id', `namespace_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'namespace id', `perm` int(11) DEFAULT '1' COMMENT 'limits of authority', `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'create time', `update_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'update time', PRIMARY KEY (`id`), UNIQUE KEY `namespace_user_unique` (`user_id`,`namespace_id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET= utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_alert_send_status -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS t_ds_alert_send_status; CREATE TABLE t_ds_alert_send_status ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `alert_id` int(11) NOT NULL, `alert_plugin_instance_id` int(11) NOT NULL, `send_status` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '0', `log` text, `create_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'create time', PRIMARY KEY (`id`), UNIQUE KEY `alert_send_status_unique` (`alert_id`,`alert_plugin_instance_id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=1 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_audit_log -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_audit_log`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_audit_log` ( `id` bigint(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT'key', `user_id` int(11) NOT NULL COMMENT 'user id', `resource_type` int(11) NOT NULL COMMENT 'resource type', `operation` int(11) NOT NULL COMMENT 'operation', `time` datetime DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP COMMENT 'create time', `resource_id` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'resource id', PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_task_group -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_task_group`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_task_group` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT'key', `name` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'task_group name', `description` varchar(200) DEFAULT NULL, `group_size` int (11) NOT NULL COMMENT'group size', `use_size` int (11) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'used size', `user_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'creator id', `project_code` bigint(20) DEFAULT 0 COMMENT 'project code', `status` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '1' COMMENT '0 not available, 1 available', `create_time` timestamp NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, `update_time` timestamp NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, PRIMARY KEY(`id`) ) ENGINE= INNODB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET= utf8; -- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for t_ds_task_group_queue -- ---------------------------- DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_ds_task_group_queue`; CREATE TABLE `t_ds_task_group_queue` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT COMMENT'key', `task_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'taskintanceid', `task_name` varchar(100) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'TaskInstance name', `group_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'taskGroup id', `process_id` int(11) DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'processInstace id', `priority` int(8) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'priority', `status` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '-1' COMMENT '-1: waiting 1: running 2: finished', `force_start` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'is force start 0 NO ,1 YES', `in_queue` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'ready to get the queue by other task finish 0 NO ,1 YES', `create_time` timestamp NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, `update_time` timestamp NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, PRIMARY KEY( `id` ) )ENGINE= INNODB AUTO_INCREMENT= 1 DEFAULT CHARSET= utf8; ALTER TABLE t_ds_process_instance ADD`next_process_instance_id` int(11) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'serial queue next processInstanceId'; ALTER TABLE t_ds_process_instance ADD `restart_time` datetime DEFAULT NULL COMMENT 'process instance restart time'; ALTER TABLE t_ds_process_definition ADD `execution_type` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'execution_type 0:parallel,1:serial wait,2:serial discard,3:serial priority'; ALTER TABLE t_ds_process_definition_log ADD `execution_type` tinyint(4) DEFAULT '0' COMMENT 'execution_type 0:parallel,1:serial wait,2:serial discard,3:serial priority';

4. Install DolphinScheduler 3.0.1

For specific installation steps, refer to the official documentation. This section does not cover installation details.





5. Import DS 2.0 Data into the Database

Key points to note during the import process:

The statuses of scheduled tasks are all set to "offline"; in the schedule table t_ds_schedules , the release_state field is set to 0 to avoid conflicts with the original schedules. After testing is complete, you will need to manually bring them online. Worker group information must be reconfigured to match the original setup. Alert instance management needs to be re-added, and then re-bound in the alert group management section.



# Project table truncate table t_ds_project; insert into t_ds_project select id, name, code, description, user_id, flag, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_project; # Process definition (unique DAG) truncate table t_ds_process_definition; insert into t_ds_process_definition select id, code, name, version, description, project_code, release_state, user_id, global_params, flag, locations, warning_group_id, timeout, tenant_id, execution_type, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_process_definition; # Process definition logs truncate table t_ds_process_definition_log; insert into t_ds_process_definition_log select t1.id, t1.code, t1.name, t1.version, t1.description, t1.project_code, t1.release_state, t1.user_id, t1.global_params, t1.flag, t1.locations, t1.warning_group_id, t1.timeout, t1.tenant_id, t1.execution_type, t1.operator, t1.operate_time, t1.create_time, t1.update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_process_definition_log t1 inner join (select code, project_code, max(version) version from dolphin201.t_ds_process_definition_log group by project_code, code) t2 on t1.code = t2.code and t1.project_code = t2.project_code and t1.version = t2.version; # Process-task relationship table truncate table t_ds_process_task_relation; insert into t_ds_process_task_relation select id, name, project_code, process_definition_code, process_definition_version, pre_task_code, pre_task_version, post_task_code, post_task_version, condition_type, condition_params, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_process_task_relation; # Process-task relationship log truncate table t_ds_process_task_relation_log; insert into t_ds_process_task_relation_log select t3.id, t3.name, t3.project_code, t3.process_definition_code, t3.process_definition_version, t3.pre_task_code, t3.pre_task_version, t3.post_task_code, t3.post_task_version, t3.condition_type, t3.condition_params, t3.operator, t3.operate_time, t3.create_time, t3.update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_process_task_relation_log t3 inner join (select project_code, process_definition_code, post_task_code, max(process_definition_version) process_definition_version, max(post_task_version) AS post_task_version from dolphin201.t_ds_process_task_relation_log group by project_code, process_definition_code, post_task_code) t4 on t3.project_code = t4.project_code and t3.process_definition_code = t4.process_definition_code and t3.post_task_code = t4.post_task_code and t3.process_definition_version = t4.process_definition_version and t3.post_task_version = t4.post_task_version; # Task definitions truncate table t_ds_task_definition; insert into t_ds_task_definition select id, code, name, version, description, project_code, user_id, task_type, task_params, flag, task_priority, worker_group, environment_code, fail_retry_times, fail_retry_interval, timeout_flag, timeout_notify_strategy, timeout, delay_time, resource_ids, task_group_id, task_group_priority, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_task_definition; # Task definition logs truncate table t_ds_task_definition_log; insert into t_ds_task_definition_log select t5.id, t5.code, t5.name, t5.version, t5.description, t5.project_code, t5.user_id, t5.task_type, t5.task_params, t5.flag, t5.task_priority, t5.worker_group, t5.environment_code, t5.fail_retry_times, t5.fail_retry_interval, t5.timeout_flag, t5.timeout_notify_strategy, t5.timeout, t5.delay_time, t5.resource_ids, t5.operator, t5.task_group_id, t5.task_group_priority, t5.operate_time, t5.create_time, t5.update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_task_definition_log t5; # Schedules truncate table t_ds_schedules; insert into t_ds_schedules select id, process_definition_code, start_time, end_time, timezone_id, crontab, failure_strategy, user_id, '0' AS release_state, warning_type, warning_group_id, process_instance_priority, worker_group, environment_code, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_schedules; # Alert groups truncate table t_ds_alertgroup; insert into t_ds_alertgroup select id, alert_instance_ids, create_user_id, group_name, description, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_alertgroup; # Note: Alert plugin instances are not imported due to data conflicts. Please configure them manually later. # truncate table t_ds_alert_plugin_instance; # insert into t_ds_alert_plugin_instance # select id, plugin_define_id, plugin_instance_params, create_time, update_time, instance_name # from dolphin201.t_ds_alert_plugin_instance; # Users truncate table t_ds_user; insert into t_ds_user select id, user_name, user_password, user_type, email, phone, tenant_id, create_time, update_time, queue, state, time_zone from dolphin201.t_ds_user; # Tenants truncate table t_ds_tenant; insert into t_ds_tenant select id, tenant_code, description, queue_id, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_tenant; # Resource Center truncate table t_ds_resources; insert into t_ds_resources select id, alias, file_name, description, user_id, type, size, create_time, update_time, pid, full_name, is_directory from dolphin201.t_ds_resources; # Data sources truncate table t_ds_datasource; insert into t_ds_datasource select id, name, note, type, user_id, connection_params, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_datasource; # Environment information truncate table t_ds_environment; insert into t_ds_environment select id, code, name, config, description, operator, create_time, update_time from dolphin201.t_ds_environment;

6. Problems Encountered and Solutions

Tasks cannot be opened

If you use the official script directly, you may encounter this error. You can check the logs for more details. This is caused by missing fields. We have already added the necessary fields in the DDL statements above.





Some tasks may fail to save due to primary key conflicts.





Simplest solution: Duplicate the task and make your changes in the new copy, then save it.





User-granted task permissions need to be reauthorized.



