Seamlessly Sync API Data to Your Data Lake Using DolphinScheduler and SeaTunnel

by Zhou JieguangMay 15th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Seamlessly extract data from APIs like SAP ERP and write to StarRocks or Paimon.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Seamlessly Sync API Data to Your Data Lake Using DolphinScheduler and SeaTunnel
Zhou Jieguang HackerNoon profile picture

Previously, we evaluated using SeaTunnel for CDC (Change Data Capture) data lake ingestion: SeaTunnel-CDC Data Lake Ingestion Practice. Those scenarios were all based on direct database connections. However, in many business cases, we can't directly access databases to perform CDC. In these scenarios, we need to integrate via APIs and schedule data synchronization using Apache DolphinScheduler.


Here’s a real-world example:

  • Synchronizing inventory data from ERP (SAP) into a data lake for inventory analysis.


At the same time, our goal is to enable colleagues to replicate the process and independently complete future API-to-lake integrations, rather than having to write custom code for each use case.

Prerequisites

  • SeaTunnel 2.3.10


First, add the connector names in the ${SEATUNNEL_HOME}/config/plugin_config file, and then install the connectors by executing the command. After installation, the connectors should appear under ${SEATUNNEL_HOME}/connectors/.


In this example, we’ll use: connector-jdbc, connector-paimon.


To write to StarRocks, you can also use connector-starrocks, but for this particular case, connector-jdbc is more appropriate, so we'll use that.


# Configure connector names
--connectors-v2--
connector-jdbc
connector-starrocks
connector-paimon
--end--

# Install connectors
sh bin/install-plugin.sh 2.3.10

SeaTunnel Job

Let’s first ensure the SeaTunnel job runs successfully locally, before integrating it with Apache DolphinScheduler.

  • http to StarRocks


Example path: example/http2starrocks

env {
  parallelism = 1
  job.mode = "BATCH"
}

source {
  Http {
    plugin_output = "stock"
    url = "https://ip/http/prd/query_sap_stock"
    method = "POST"
    headers {
      Authorization = "Basic XXX"
      Content-Type = "application/json"
    }
    body = """{"IT_WERKS": [{"VALUE": "1080"}]}"""
    format = "json"
    content_field = "$.ET_RETURN.*"
    schema {
      fields {
        MATNR = "string"
        MAKTX = "string"
        WERKS = "string"
        NAME1 = "string"
        LGORT = "string"
        LGOBE = "string"
        CHARG = "string"
        MEINS = "string"
        LABST = "double"
        UMLME = "double"
        INSME = "double"
        EINME = "double"
        SPEME = "double"
        RETME = "double"
      }
    }
  }
}

# This transform is mainly for field renaming and readability
transform {
  Sql {
    plugin_input = "stock"
    plugin_output = "stock-tf-out"
    query = "select MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME from stock"
  }
}

# Write to StarRocks using JDBC with partition overwrite
sink {
    jdbc {
        plugin_input = "stock-tf-out"
        url = "jdbc:mysql://XXX:9030/scm?useUnicode=true&characterEncoding=UTF-8&rewriteBatchedStatements=true"
        driver = "com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver"
        user = "lab"
        password = "XXX"
        compatible_mode="starrocks"
        query = """insert overwrite ods_sap_stock PARTITION (WERKS='1080') (MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME) values(?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)"""
        }
}
  • http to Paimon


Example path: example/http2paimon

env {
  parallelism = 1
  job.mode = "BATCH"
}

source {
  Http {
    plugin_output = "stock"
    url = "https://ip/http/prd/query_sap_stock"
    method = "POST"
    headers {
      Authorization = "Basic XXX"
      Content-Type = "application/json"
    }
    body = """{"IT_WERKS": [{"VALUE": "1080"}]}"""
    format = "json"
    content_field = "$.ET_RETURN.*"
    schema {
      fields {
        MATNR = "string"
        MAKTX = "string"
        WERKS = "string"
        NAME1 = "string"
        LGORT = "string"
        LGOBE = "string"
        CHARG = "string"
        MEINS = "string"
        LABST = "double"
        UMLME = "double"
        INSME = "double"
        EINME = "double"
        SPEME = "double"
        RETME = "double"
      }
    }
  }
}

# This transform is mainly for field renaming and readability
transform {
  Sql {
    plugin_input = "stock"
    plugin_output = "stock-tf-out"
    query = "select MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME from stock"
  }
}

# Sync to Paimon (currently Paimon does not support insert overwrite on partitions; this is for reference only)
sink {
  Paimon {
    warehouse = "s3a://test/"
    database = "sap"
    table = "ods_sap_stock"
    paimon.hadoop.conf = {
        fs.s3a.access-key=XXX
        fs.s3a.secret-key=XXX
        fs.s3a.endpoint="http://minio:9000"
        fs.s3a.path.style.access=true
        fs.s3a.aws.credentials.provider=org.apache.hadoop.fs.s3a.SimpleAWSCredentialsProvider
    }
  }
}

Integrating SeaTunnel with DolphinScheduler

  • Build a DolphinScheduler Worker image with SeaTunnel pre-installed
FROM dolphinscheduler.docker.scarf.sh/apache/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2
RUN mkdir /opt/seatunnel
RUN mkdir /opt/seatunnel/apache-seatunnel-2.3.10
COPY apache-seatunnel-2.3.10/ /opt/seatunnel/apache-seatunnel-2.3.10/


Build and push the Docker image:

docker build --platform=linux/amd64 -t apache/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2-seatunnel .
  • Deploy a new DolphinScheduler Worker using this image. Modify docker-compose.yaml to add a new dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel node:
  dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel:
    image: xxx/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2-seatunnel
    profiles: ["all"]
    env_file: .env
    healthcheck:
      test: [ "CMD", "curl", "http://localhost:1235/actuator/health" ]
      interval: 30s
      timeout: 5s
      retries: 3
    depends_on:
      dolphinscheduler-zookeeper:
        condition: service_healthy
    volumes:
      - ./dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel-data:/tmp/dolphinscheduler
      - ./dolphinscheduler-logs:/opt/dolphinscheduler/logs
      - ./dolphinscheduler-shared-local:/opt/soft
      - ./dolphinscheduler-resource-local:/dolphinscheduler
    networks:
      dolphinscheduler:
        ipv4_address: 172.15.0.18
  • Configure Worker Group and Environment in DolphinScheduler
  1. Worker Group Management: In the Security Center > Worker Group, create a group for the node IP used in the SeaTunnel Worker.
  2. Environment Configuration: In Environment Management, create a new environment for SeaTunnel execution and bind it to the Worker group created above.
  3. Create Workflow Definition: Fill in the SeaTunnel job configuration and define the workflow.
  4. Run the Task: During execution, select the correct SeaTunnel Worker Group and Environment to ensure the job runs in the integrated SeaTunnel environment.


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Zhou Jieguang HackerNoon profile picture
Zhou Jieguang@zhoujieguang
Apache DolphinScheduler Committer
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#opensource#apache-dolphinscheduler#apache-seatunnel#api#data-science#data-synchronization#apache-doris#apache-paimon

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Creating an Efficient Book Search Field Using Apache SeaTunnel, Milvus, and ChatGPT
by zhoujieguang
Jul 05, 2023
#machine-learning
Article Thumbnail
How to Seamlessly Transfer From Airflow to Apache DolphinScheduler With Air2phin
by zhoujieguang
Apr 09, 2024
#workflow-management
Article Thumbnail
A Comprehensive Guide to Building DolphinScheduler 3.2.0 Production-Grade Cluster Deployment
by zhoujieguang
May 17, 2024
#data-science
Article Thumbnail
How to Regularly Delete Log Instances in DolphinScheduler
by zhoujieguang
Jun 13, 2024
#programming
Article Thumbnail
How to Enable Auto-Start for Apache DolphinScheduler
by williamguo
Jul 13, 2024
#bigdata
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks