Seamlessly Sync API Data to Your Data Lake Using DolphinScheduler and SeaTunnel

Previously, we evaluated using SeaTunnel for CDC (Change Data Capture) data lake ingestion: SeaTunnel-CDC Data Lake Ingestion Practice. Those scenarios were all based on direct database connections. However, in many business cases, we can't directly access databases to perform CDC. In these scenarios, we need to integrate via APIs and schedule data synchronization using Apache DolphinScheduler.





Here’s a real-world example:

Synchronizing inventory data from ERP (SAP) into a data lake for inventory analysis.





At the same time, our goal is to enable colleagues to replicate the process and independently complete future API-to-lake integrations, rather than having to write custom code for each use case.

Prerequisites

SeaTunnel 2.3.10





First, add the connector names in the ${SEATUNNEL_HOME}/config/plugin_config file, and then install the connectors by executing the command. After installation, the connectors should appear under ${SEATUNNEL_HOME}/connectors/ .





In this example, we’ll use: connector-jdbc , connector-paimon .





To write to StarRocks, you can also use connector-starrocks , but for this particular case, connector-jdbc is more appropriate, so we'll use that.





# Configure connector names --connectors-v2-- connector-jdbc connector-starrocks connector-paimon --end--

# Install connectors sh bin/install-plugin.sh 2.3.10

SeaTunnel Job

Let’s first ensure the SeaTunnel job runs successfully locally, before integrating it with Apache DolphinScheduler.

http to StarRocks





Example path: example/http2starrocks

env { parallelism = 1 job.mode = "BATCH" } source { Http { plugin_output = "stock" url = "https://ip/http/prd/query_sap_stock" method = "POST" headers { Authorization = "Basic XXX" Content-Type = "application/json" } body = """{"IT_WERKS": [{"VALUE": "1080"}]}""" format = "json" content_field = "$.ET_RETURN.*" schema { fields { MATNR = "string" MAKTX = "string" WERKS = "string" NAME1 = "string" LGORT = "string" LGOBE = "string" CHARG = "string" MEINS = "string" LABST = "double" UMLME = "double" INSME = "double" EINME = "double" SPEME = "double" RETME = "double" } } } } # This transform is mainly for field renaming and readability transform { Sql { plugin_input = "stock" plugin_output = "stock-tf-out" query = "select MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME from stock" } } # Write to StarRocks using JDBC with partition overwrite sink { jdbc { plugin_input = "stock-tf-out" url = "jdbc:mysql://XXX:9030/scm?useUnicode=true&characterEncoding=UTF-8&rewriteBatchedStatements=true" driver = "com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver" user = "lab" password = "XXX" compatible_mode="starrocks" query = """insert overwrite ods_sap_stock PARTITION (WERKS='1080') (MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME) values(?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)""" } }

http to Paimon





Example path: example/http2paimon

env { parallelism = 1 job.mode = "BATCH" } source { Http { plugin_output = "stock" url = "https://ip/http/prd/query_sap_stock" method = "POST" headers { Authorization = "Basic XXX" Content-Type = "application/json" } body = """{"IT_WERKS": [{"VALUE": "1080"}]}""" format = "json" content_field = "$.ET_RETURN.*" schema { fields { MATNR = "string" MAKTX = "string" WERKS = "string" NAME1 = "string" LGORT = "string" LGOBE = "string" CHARG = "string" MEINS = "string" LABST = "double" UMLME = "double" INSME = "double" EINME = "double" SPEME = "double" RETME = "double" } } } } # This transform is mainly for field renaming and readability transform { Sql { plugin_input = "stock" plugin_output = "stock-tf-out" query = "select MATNR, MAKTX, WERKS,NAME1,LGORT,LGOBE,CHARG,MEINS,LABST,UMLME,INSME,EINME,SPEME,RETME from stock" } } # Sync to Paimon (currently Paimon does not support insert overwrite on partitions; this is for reference only) sink { Paimon { warehouse = "s3a://test/" database = "sap" table = "ods_sap_stock" paimon.hadoop.conf = { fs.s3a.access-key=XXX fs.s3a.secret-key=XXX fs.s3a.endpoint="http://minio:9000" fs.s3a.path.style.access=true fs.s3a.aws.credentials.provider=org.apache.hadoop.fs.s3a.SimpleAWSCredentialsProvider } } }

Integrating SeaTunnel with DolphinScheduler

Build a DolphinScheduler Worker image with SeaTunnel pre-installed

FROM dolphinscheduler.docker.scarf.sh/apache/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2 RUN mkdir /opt/seatunnel RUN mkdir /opt/seatunnel/apache-seatunnel-2.3.10 COPY apache-seatunnel-2.3.10/ /opt/seatunnel/apache-seatunnel-2.3.10/





Build and push the Docker image:

docker build --platform=linux/amd64 -t apache/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2-seatunnel .

Deploy a new DolphinScheduler Worker using this image. Modify docker-compose.yaml to add a new dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel node:

dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel: image: xxx/dolphinscheduler-worker:3.2.2-seatunnel profiles: ["all"] env_file: .env healthcheck: test: [ "CMD", "curl", "http://localhost:1235/actuator/health" ] interval: 30s timeout: 5s retries: 3 depends_on: dolphinscheduler-zookeeper: condition: service_healthy volumes: - ./dolphinscheduler-worker-seatunnel-data:/tmp/dolphinscheduler - ./dolphinscheduler-logs:/opt/dolphinscheduler/logs - ./dolphinscheduler-shared-local:/opt/soft - ./dolphinscheduler-resource-local:/dolphinscheduler networks: dolphinscheduler: ipv4_address: 172.15.0.18

Configure Worker Group and Environment in DolphinScheduler

Worker Group Management: In the Security Center > Worker Group, create a group for the node IP used in the SeaTunnel Worker. Environment Configuration: In Environment Management, create a new environment for SeaTunnel execution and bind it to the Worker group created above. Create Workflow Definition: Fill in the SeaTunnel job configuration and define the workflow. Run the Task: During execution, select the correct SeaTunnel Worker Group and Environment to ensure the job runs in the integrated SeaTunnel environment.



