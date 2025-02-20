Your Next Movie Watch Could Be From a Superapp

It seems that the streaming market has reached its peak. With countless online theaters and platforms available worldwide, consumers now face a new challenge: managing an overwhelming number of subscriptions, each requiring separate payments, while their content remains scattered across different services. As a result, users often pay for subscriptions but struggle to access or even discover the content they’re paying for, diminishing the overall value of the service. This is why content super apps could represent the next stage in the evolution of online streaming platforms.

Super apps and why they matter

Users have less and less time to switch between different apps and services. They want everything in one place, from entertainment to additional services. In the US alone, almost 70% consumers would like at least two of their activities integrated into one app, and approximately 11% desire one app to handle all aspects of their digital lives.



This is where super apps come in—applications that integrate multiple services into one interface, from messaging to financial transactions and ride-hailing. Platforms like WeChat in China have already proven the effectiveness of this model. As of Q3 2024, WeChat had over 1.38 billion monthly active users. There is another Chinese platform Alipay, affiliated with Alibaba, that provides payment solutions and various services, including movie ticket bookings. As of February 2024, it had approximately 660 million active users each month in China and held about 54% of the local market share.





There are similar examples in other markets too. For instance, a standout case in Central Asia is Kaspi. Initially launched as a banking app, it gradually expanded its offerings and evolved into a superapp. Today, Kaspi integrates a marketplace where users can buy everything from shoes to home appliances, along with services for classifieds, ticket purchases, and more. This strategy has propelled the company to become the largest fintech player in the country, culminating in its IPO in January 2024.





A streaming service cannot be a true super app in the traditional sense, as it requires a broader range of services and products. However, it can be considered as such in terms of content. Therefore, for an online cinema, becoming a super app means integrating multiple platform catalogs, potentially adding live TV and cable channels.





This strategy pays off. When Amazon Prime Video introduced its Channels feature in 2015, it was a breakthrough— users no longer had to download dozens of apps, pay for multiple subscriptions, and remember countless passwords. Instead, they could access HBO and Showtime channels directly within the Amazon app under a “one subscription, multiple options” model. This increased time spent on Amazon’s platform, and reduced subscription cancellations. While Amazon doesn’t disclose exact numbers tied specifically to Prime Video Channels, reports indicate that it helped drive more Prime memberships.





Connected TV platforms and TV operating systems can, in a way, be considered super apps. They have transformed home screens from simple app storefronts into showcases for content from various apps. Many, like Roku, have evolved into streaming platforms themselves, acquiring content and producing original movies, series, and shows. This creates a potential conflict of interest between their own content sales and the offerings of streaming services available in their app stores. As a result, this setup is not ideal for users, who may not always have easy access to the content included in their paid subscriptions.

How to create an effective product

Creating a super app that drives user engagement and increases money flow is a challenging task. A key element of success is personalized recommendations based on user preferences. This is what made Netflix legendary. Its recommendation algorithms, powered by AI and Big Data, analyze every click, view, and rating to deliver precise suggestions to users, allowing them to spend less time searching for something to watch. Social features are also crucial; the ability to share recommendations with friends, rate, and discuss content enhances the user experience.





When it comes to monetization, flexibility is essential too. For example, Apple TV offers various options: subscription, rental, or purchase. This variety makes content accessible to different audiences, catering to those who may prefer to pay only for a favorite movie as well as those willing to invest in a premium subscription.





Even though streaming services are mainly considered content super apps, they might include some additional entertainment services. And it can become a game-changing move. For instance, in Kazakhstan, there is a platform AlmaTV, created by local telecom operator Alma+. Apart from TV channel packages, and nine online cinemas, it includes karaoke —and all of them within a single app. By enhancing convenience and accessibility, this approach significantly increases the platform’s value and strengthens user retention. The aggregation technology behind this transformation has reshaped the market, becoming the preferred choice for many of the region’s leading streaming services. It is also used by the Click superapp, which offers national TV channels, sports broadcasts, and multiple online cinemas in one place.





Localization and partnerships play a critical role in the success of a platform too. Instead of competing for audiences, a platform should aim to enhance its partners' offerings. The first step is establishing transparency and trust; potential partners need to see the benefits of integrating with the platform—whether through access to new audiences, increased revenue, or improved brand positioning.





The platform should present various collaboration models, including revenue sharing, fixed payments, or hybrid schemes. Additionally, building a supportive ecosystem is vital and can involve joint marketing campaigns, training, and technical assistance. When a platform helps partners overcome their challenges, they begin to view collaboration as a strategic asset.

4 technologies will help building a super app

Artificial intelligence & machine learning analyze user preferences, behavior, and history to provide personalized content recommendations.

analyze user preferences, behavior, and history to provide personalized content recommendations. Big Data plays a crucial role. Streaming platforms process massive amounts of user behavior data—clicks, views, and interactions. This helps determine which films will appeal to specific audiences and even forecast peak server loads.

plays a crucial role. Streaming platforms process massive amounts of user behavior data—clicks, views, and interactions. This helps determine which films will appeal to specific audiences and even forecast peak server loads. Microservices architecture keeps super apps flexible and scalable. Instead of a monolithic system, the app consists of independent modules that can be updated, added, or replaced without disrupting the entire platform. This is especially important for integrating new partners and seamlessly adding content.

keeps super apps flexible and scalable. Instead of a monolithic system, the app consists of independent modules that can be updated, added, or replaced without disrupting the entire platform. This is especially important for integrating new partners and seamlessly adding content. Cloud technologies ensure reliability and scalability of the app. They allow this product to quickly adapt to audience growth, handle millions of real-time requests, and maintain stable performance even during peak loads.



